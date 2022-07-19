Melbourne Secures Multi-Year Deal to Host a Round of the FIM World Supercross Championship 2022-23-24

Melbourne secures multi-year deal to host a round of the FIM World Supercross Championship exclusively for Australia and New Zealand

& Former World Supercross Champion and Australian Legend Chad Reed and more set to supercharge Marvel Stadium this October

— Global Australian Supercross Stars Announced in addition to reveal of Melbourne round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) on October 21-22 at Marvel Stadium —

Melbourne has today been announced as the exclusive Australian city to secure the rights to host a round of the FIM World Supercross Championship in 2022, 2023 and 2024.



This year, the WSX Australian Grand Prix, will transform Marvel Stadium into the ultimate dirt battlefield for two days of unmissable action on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 October 2022.

Australian & Global supercross superstar, Chad Reed, has been confirmed to come out of retirement to challenge for his third FIM World Supercross Championship title, in the premier WSX (450cc) category. Chad Reed joins the well-established American supercross operation, MDK Motorsports.

The Australian Champion will join a star-studded field of world-class riders including current World number two, German, Ken Roczen, World number ten Justin Brayton, Vince Friese, Cole Seely and more from the USA, with the UK’s best Dean Wilson (Scotland) and Max Anstie (Britain), going head-to-head with the remaining field made up of riders from France, Italy, Brazil and more.

Supporting the World Championship action, Australia’s best domestic competitors will contest the opening round of the FOX Australian Supercross Championship, on Friday night. The best Australian riders will not only compete for the domestic championship honours, they have the opportunity for the first time to compete on the world stage in the WSX Championship racing on Saturday night as a Wildcard.

Over two massive nights, the World Supercross Australian Grand Prix will offer fans world-class action with intense racing, epic freestyle stunts and a supercharged level of entertainment featuring live performances by Peking Duk (Friday) & Bliss n Eso (Saturday).

SX Global, is the Australian company spearheading the FIM sanctioned World Supercross Championship. SX Global’s President, Tony Cochrane, said “SX Global is thrilled that Melbourne has secured a round of the prestigious championship for the people of Victoria and Australasian fans for the next 3 years until 2024. The future of supercross is on a global stage and for Melbourne to host a round the championship adds to its impressive portfolio of major sporting events. We extend our gratitude to The Hon Minister Dimopoulos and the Visit Victoria team for recognising the vast potential and working with us to bring it to life.”

Tony Cochrane added, “With Australia’s loyal and passionate Supercross fanbase, the exclusive WSX Australian Grand Prix will not only attract fans to Marvel Stadium from every corner of our country, but the globe, all eager to watch the best riders battle it out for World Supercross Championship glory. It’s also an opportunity to showcase what Melbourne has to offer, to our ever-growing international supercross audience across North America, Europe and Asia.”

“The addition of two-time FIM World supercross legend and two-time world champion Chad Reed to the ten team and 40 world class rider field is incredible, and answers the call from Australian fans,” said Adam Bailey, SX Global’s managing director – motorsport. “Reed only adds to what is already a star-studded lineup of the world’s best supercross riders and it’s going to be great watching him mix it with the likes of Roczen, Wilson and Brayton. The WSX Championship is the future of World Supercross.”

“Opportunities like WSX don’t come along every day. Growing up in Australia, I have always enjoyed an opportunity to grab my passport, travel the world, and ride my dirt bike. After two years of retirement, I have a new perspective on racing at the highest level. I am beyond excited to get back on the bike, into the athletic mindset and ready to compete to win in October,” said Reed. “The WSX Championship going global is the biggest thing to happen to supercross in its history and I’m looking forward to joining Mark Kvamme and the MDK team. They possess the technical expertise, resources, and passion I need behind me to be successful. I haven’t raced in Melbourne since 2019, so it’ll be an unbelievable experience to get back here in October and go up against the best current riders in the world. It’s going to be an epic experience competing for an FIM-sanctioned World Championship.”

On Friday 21 and Saturday 22 October Marvel Stadium will be transformed into the ultimate dirt bike battlefield for two epic nights of unmissable action and intense competition racing, where 10 teams and 40 of the best riders from across the globe will do battle for over USD$250,000, equivalent to over AUD$360,000, in cash and international supremacy. Both nights also feature Live music entertainment, freestyle motocross stunts, pyrotechnics, and more.

For more information, news and announcements from the FIM World Supercross Championship: wsxchampionship.com

*WSX Presale Tickets Go on Sale 22nd July @ 12.00pm

*General Public Tickets Go on Sale 27th July @ 12.00pm