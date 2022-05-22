Mitchell Harrison Results from Quebec
#229 Mitchell Harrison headed to Quebec with CMS Callus GasGas team owner Alex Parker and Vet Masters racer #58 Mitch Cooke for some pre-National gate drops.
We did a podcast with the three of them as they were driving back to Nova Scotia, and we’ll have that interview up on the site on Monday.
Kaven Benoit went 1-1 in Open Pro and we got the story on that in the interview.
Here’s a look at how the team riders, Mitchell, Mitch, and Eve Brodeur did. 450 rider #5 Tyler Medaglia didn’t make the trip as he is preparing for Round 1 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.
Eve Brodeur:
Womens A
- 1 Eve Brodeur 1-1
- 20 Angie Page 2-2
- 192 Amelie Croteau 3-3
- 26 Jordanne Trottier4-4
- 196 Karine Gauthier 5-5
250 Pro/Int
Eve 8-7
Mitch Cooke
Vet Masters
- 452 David Tremblay 2-1
- 44 Steeve Sauve 4-3
- 795 Mark Page 6-2
- 998 Marjorik Seguin 8-4
- 58 Mitch Cooke 1-DNS
Mitchell Harrison
250 Pro
- 229 Mitchell Harrison 1-1
450 Pro
- 26 Kaven Benoit 1-1
- 229 Mitchell Harrison 2-2
- 727 Dave Blanchet 3-4
- 58 Mitch Cooke 6-3
- 117 Michael DaSilva 4-6
Full results HERE
