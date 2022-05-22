Mitchell Harrison Results from Quebec

#229 Mitchell Harrison headed to Quebec with CMS Callus GasGas team owner Alex Parker and Vet Masters racer #58 Mitch Cooke for some pre-National gate drops.

We did a podcast with the three of them as they were driving back to Nova Scotia, and we’ll have that interview up on the site on Monday.

Kaven Benoit went 1-1 in Open Pro and we got the story on that in the interview.

Here’s a look at how the team riders, Mitchell, Mitch, and Eve Brodeur did. 450 rider #5 Tyler Medaglia didn’t make the trip as he is preparing for Round 1 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

Eve Brodeur:

Womens A

1 Eve Brodeur 1-1 20 Angie Page 2-2 192 Amelie Croteau 3-3 26 Jordanne Trottier4-4 196 Karine Gauthier 5-5

250 Pro/Int

Eve 8-7

Mitch Cooke

Vet Masters

452 David Tremblay 2-1 44 Steeve Sauve 4-3 795 Mark Page 6-2 998 Marjorik Seguin 8-4 58 Mitch Cooke 1-DNS

Mitchell Harrison

250 Pro

229 Mitchell Harrison 1-1

450 Pro

26 Kaven Benoit 1-1 229 Mitchell Harrison 2-2 727 Dave Blanchet 3-4 58 Mitch Cooke 6-3 117 Michael DaSilva 4-6

Full results HERE