Mitchell Harrison Signs 2-Year Extension in Canada

After a successful first season with the GASGAS/CMS/Callus Moto Race Team, we are thrilled to announce the return of Mitchell Harrison for the next two years of racing here in Canada!

Mitchell immediately made an impact in the 250 Pro class at the Canadian Triple Crown Series. With multiple overall wins, podium finishes, and an impressive 2nd overall for the MX tour portion of the season.

Currently sitting 2nd in both 250 and 450 for the AX series, we’re looking to finish the year strong in Calgary the end of this month!

We can’t wait to run it back for 2023 and 2024 as Mitchell picks up right where he left off on his GASGAS MC 250F.

This isn’t the only exciting announcement we will have this off-season as we have been diligently working behind the scenes to improve and grow for 2023 and beyond!

Welcome back Mitchell, and we can’t wait to #GETONTHEGAS!

Stay tuned!