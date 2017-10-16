Monday Morning Coffee

Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

I guess I can officially welcome everyone to the ‘off season.’ The Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas is the event that keeps riders training after a long summer of Motocross racing and keeps them from taking the well-deserved vacations until mid-October. Actually, I guess Red Bull has added the Straight Rhythm one-off event taking place out in Pomona, California, this coming weekend as the final ‘must do’ event before riders can say they’re going to take a break. One more week, everyone!

So, what did we all think about the MEC this year? Unfortunately, there were no Canadians to cheer for in the main motos, but we had Bond Head, Ontario’s Ben Kongmany in the KTM Junior SX Challenge and Kamloops, BC’s MXer-turned-FMXer, Kris Foster, in the Dirt Shark Biggest Whip competition.

Ben finished just off the podium in 4th place and Kris missed the top 3 who got television coverage during the main events.

I thought the track was a little on the technical side. Like they kept saying, it’s very difficult to make a track that will be raceable for the wide range of riders, Supermini, Amateur All-Stars, and Cup Class top Pros.

Looking at how precise they had to be to butter the downsides of a couple of the rhythm sections it almost seemed like they built the track with different rhythms in mind? And it bit a few riders, too.

Tim Gajser – went down hard in the rhythm section. His Instagram feed today says, “Grateful for the opportunity and to be in one piece. Next year we will be back stronger.”

Justin Bogle – Justin also went down hard and rang his bell. He caused a red flag re-start and sat the rest of the night out.

Eli Tomac – You had to think Eli was the favourite heading into this event, but when he slid out and crashed hard chasing eventual winner, Marvin Musquin, his night was over early.

Jacob Hayes – Jacob was the #100 rider who was down in turn one (right side) and then wasn’t able to keep racing.

We chatted with the #4 Canadian MX2 rider this morning and this is what he told us:

“Yeah I’m doing good. The crash resulted in a dislocated left shoulder but the Alpinestars Medical Crew was able to get it popped back in in no time which is key. I was able to go to the doctor yesterday and get an MRI on my shoulder and make sure nothing was torn, doc said everything looked good just take a week off to let my shoulder recover.“

That’s about as good as the news can be when you crash on your shoulder.

Taking the chance at $1M out of the equation, the most exciting race of the night was definitely the Supermini class. Watching the top mini bike riders in the world compete on a Supercross track is great, regardless of the battle for the win. Add in the up-and-down action at the front of the races and it made the Supermini races the best.

Marvin Musquin won the cash for the first time since Ryan Villopoto did it back in 2011. He looked like the best rider on the track all night, and snagging great starts made it nearly impossible for anyone to make a run at the $100, 000 for the win, if you didn’t win all 3.

I hope everyone had a great time wandering around ‘Sin City’ and left Nevada with at least as much money as when they showed up.

Shelby Turner Extends Endurocross Points Lead in Washington

Barons, Alberta, racer, Shelby Turner is the defending Endurocross champion and just extended her points lead at round 4 in Everett, Washington, this past weekend.

Here are some results. Take a look at all the Canadian content! Well done, everyone who made the drive to Washington!

Women

Super EnduroCross

Amateur Open

Amateur Open B Main

Points

Next Round: October 28 – Phoenix, AZ