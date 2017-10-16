Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Monday Morning with Bigwave

I guess I can officially welcome everyone to the ‘off season.’ The Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas is the event that keeps riders training after a long summer of Motocross racing and keeps them from taking the well-deserved vacations until mid-October. Actually, I guess Red Bull has added the Straight Rhythm one-off event taking place out in Pomona, California, this coming weekend as the final ‘must do’ event before riders can say they’re going to take a break. One more week, everyone!

So, what did we all think about the MEC this year? Unfortunately, there were no Canadians to cheer for in the main motos, but we had Bond Head, Ontario’s Ben Kongmany in the KTM Junior SX Challenge and Kamloops, BC’s MXer-turned-FMXer, Kris Foster, in the Dirt Shark Biggest Whip competition.

Ben finished just off the podium in 4th place and Kris missed the top 3 who got television coverage during the main events.

I thought the track was a little on the technical side. Like they kept saying, it’s very difficult to make a track that will be raceable for the wide range of riders, Supermini, Amateur All-Stars, and Cup Class top Pros.

Looking at how precise they had to be to butter the downsides of a couple of the rhythm sections it almost seemed like they built the track with different rhythms in mind? And it bit a few riders, too.

Tim Gajser – went down hard in the rhythm section. His Instagram feed today says, “Grateful for the opportunity and to be in one piece. Next year we will be back stronger.”

Justin Bogle – Justin also went down hard and rang his bell. He caused a red flag re-start and sat the rest of the night out.

Eli Tomac – You had to think Eli was the favourite heading into this event, but when he slid out and crashed hard chasing eventual winner, Marvin Musquin, his night was over early.

#4 Canadian MX2 rider, Jacob Hayes, was the guy you saw down in the first turn at the MEC Saturday night. We grabbed him for a chat this morning to see how he’s doing. | Bigwave photo

Jacob Hayes – Jacob was the #100 rider who was down in turn one (right side) and then wasn’t able to keep racing.

We chatted with the #4 Canadian MX2 rider this morning and this is what he told us:

Yeah I’m doing good. The crash resulted in a dislocated left shoulder but the Alpinestars Medical Crew was able to get it popped back in in no time which is key. I was able to go to the doctor yesterday and get an MRI on my shoulder and make sure nothing was torn, doc said everything looked good just take a week off to let my shoulder recover.

That’s about as good as the news can be when you crash on your shoulder.

 

Taking the chance at $1M out of the equation, the most exciting race of the night was definitely the Supermini class. Watching the top mini bike riders in the world compete on a Supercross track is great, regardless of the battle for the win. Add in the up-and-down action at the front of the races and it made the Supermini races the best.

Marvin Musquin won the cash for the first time since Ryan Villopoto did it back in 2011. He looked like the best rider on the track all night, and snagging great starts made it nearly impossible for anyone to make a run at the $100, 000 for the win, if you didn’t win all 3.

Marvin ‘Steve Austin’ Musquin is the newest Million Dollar Man! | Bigwave photo

I hope everyone had a great time wandering around ‘Sin City’ and left Nevada with at least as much money as when they showed up.

Shelby Turner Extends Endurocross Points Lead in Washington

Shelby Turner won again at round 4 of the Endurocross series and extends her lead. | Bigwave photo

Barons, Alberta, racer, Shelby Turner is the defending Endurocross champion and just extended her points lead at round 4 in Everett, Washington, this past weekend.

Here are some results. Take a look at all the Canadian content! Well done, everyone who made the drive to Washington!

Women   View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Points Earned
 1st  #1 KTM  SHELBY TURNER
BARONS, AB		  1st
Heat 8		  – 25
 2nd  #31 BETA  MORGAN TANKE
RIVERSIDE, CA		  3rd
Heat 8		  – 22
 3rd  #496 KTM  KACY MARTINEZ
PLEASANTON, CA		  4th
Heat 8		  – 20
 4th  #53 BETA  MELISSA HARTEN
CALGARY, AB		  6th
Heat 8		  – 18
 5th  #68 Honda  TARAH GIEGER
WINTER GARDEN, FL		  2nd
Heat 8		  – 16
 6th  #31x Husqvarna  JANNIE LAMONTAGNE
CALGARY, AB 		  5th
Heat 8		  – 15
 7th  #360 KTM  TATUM HARRIS
SEQUIM, WA		  7th
Heat 8		  – 14
 8th  #21 BETA  VICTORIA HARCY
PULLMAN, WA		  8th
Heat 8		  – 13
Super EnduroCross   View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #2 KTM  CODY WEBB
ROYAL OAKS, CA		  –  2nd
Semi 1		   1st 26
 2nd  #84 Husqvarna  TRYSTAN HART
 INVERMERE, BC 		  –  3rd
Semi 1		   2nd 22
 3rd  #1 Husqvarna  COLTON HAAKER
PERRIS, CA		  –  1st
Semi 1		   3rd 21
 4th  #118 Husqvarna  CORY GRAFFUNDER
REDLAND, CA		  1st
Heat 1		  7th
Semi 1		   4th 18
 5th  #14 KTM  TY TREMAINE
GARDNERVILLE, NV		  –  5th
Semi 1		   5th 16
 6th  #15 BETA  MAX GERSTON
SCOTTSDALE, AZ		  3rd
Heat 1		  11th
Semi 1		   6th 15
 7th  #120 Yamaha  COOPER ABBOTT
PEORIA, AZ		  –  9th
Semi 1		   7th 14
 8th  #7 Husqvarna  KYLE REDMOND
LAKE HUGHES, CA		  –  4th
Semi 1		   8th 13
 9th  #696 GasGas  NOAH KEPPLE
EL CAJON, CA		  –  6th
Semi 1		   9th 12
 10th  #27 KTM  WALLACE PALMER
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ		  4th
Heat 1		  13th
Semi 1		   10th 11
 11th  #16 BETA  TY CULLINS
RIVERSIDE, CA		  2nd
Heat 1		  8th
Semi 1		   11th 10
 12th  #815 KTM  TYLER KINKADE
OLYMPIA, WA		  15th
Heat 1		  –   12th 9
 13th  #987 Kawasaki  CODY MILLER
TUCSON, AZ		  5th
Heat 1		  12th
Semi 1		   13th 8
 14th  #5 Husqvarna  QUINN WENTZEL
CANFIELD, OH		  6th
Heat 1		  –   14th 7
 15th  #80 GasGas  JOAN PAU SEGURA VERDAGUER
SPAIN, 		  –  10th
Semi 1		   15th 6
 16th  #101 Honda  AUSTIN SCHIERMEISTER
SAINT MARIES, ID		  12th
Heat 1		  –   16th 5
 17th  #492 Yamaha  DUSTIN MCCARTHY
EL CAJON, CA		  7th
Heat 1		  –   17th 4
 18th  #926 Honda  SPENSER WILTON
CALGARY, AB 		  11th
Heat 1		  –   18th 3
 19th  #511 Husqvarna  RICHARD LARSEN
KEARNS, UT		  9th
Heat 1		  –   19th 2
 20th  #177 KTM  MITCH CARVOLTH
SCOTTSDALE, AZ		  8th
Heat 1		  –   20th 1
Amateur Open  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #514a BETA  JOEL TONSGARD
LAKE STEVENS, WA		  2nd
Heat 2		  –   1st 25
 2nd  #20 Husqvarna  SHANE CUTHBERTSON
AIRDRIE, AB 		  1st
Heat 3		  –   2nd 22
 3rd  #21x Husqvarna  KEVIN DUPUIS
CALGARY, AB 		  3rd
Heat 1		  1st
Semi 1		   3rd 20
 4th  #1 KTM  SHELBY TURNER
BARONS, AB 		  2nd
Heat 3		  –   4th 18
 5th  #53 BETA  STEPHEN FOORD
CALGARY, AB 		  2nd
Heat 1		  –   5th 16
 6th  #253 KTM  ZACHARY BURRELL
TACOMA, WA		  1st
Heat 4		  –   6th 15
 7th  #94 KTM  CARTER YORK
FLOWER MOUND, TX		  2nd
Heat 4		  –   7th 14
 8th  #15 KTM  DAVID BUTLER
NORTH VANCOUVER, BC		  3rd
Heat 2		  2nd
Semi 2		   8th 13
 9th  #169 KTM  ANSON MALONEY
GRASS VALLEY, CA		  1st
Heat 2		  –   9th 12
 10th  #976 KTM  JOSH GRECO
KEARNS, UT		  3rd
Heat 4		  2nd
Semi 4		   10th 11
 11th  #55 Husqvarna  JAMES FLYNN
GILBERT, AZ		  3rd
Heat 3		  1st
Semi 3		   11th 10
 12th  #14 Husqvarna  MALCOLM HETT
LAKE COUNTRY, BC		  1st
Heat 1		  –   12th 9
 13th  #723 Yamaha  JONATHAN LEVENSON
SAN DIEGO, CA		  8th
Heat 3		  2nd
Semi 3		   13th 8
 14th  #505 Yamaha  JUSTIN ROKOSH
KAMLOOPS, BC 		  4th
Heat 1		  2nd
Semi 1		   14th 7
 15th  #421 KTM  MICHAEL DOBOVICH
CALGARY, AB		  4th
Heat 4		  1st
Semi 4		   15th 6
 16th  #78 KTM  RAY AMOS
ATHOL, ID		  8th
Heat 2		  1st
Semi 2		   16th 5
Amateur Open B Main  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi
 1st  #57 Kawasaki  RYAN MIDDLETON
CALGARY, AB		  –  –
 2nd  #504 Yamaha  MAX ROKOSH
KAMLOOPS, BC 		  –  –
 3rd  #11 KTM  NICK BUECHLER
NEWMAN LAKE, WA		  –  –
 4th  #211 KTM  JOSH MERZLAK
LAKE STEVENS, WA		  –  –
 5th  #415 Yamaha  JORDAN ROCK
LAKE STEVENS, WA		  –  –
 6th  #754 KTM  COREY ZESIGER
GRAHAM, WA		  –  –
 7th  #116 Kawasaki  ALEC PERONNARD
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL		  –  –
 8th  #48 KTM  JEROME AASEN
EVERETT, WA		  –  –
 9th  #43 KTM  CHRIS ERICKSON
ANACORTES, WA		  –  –
 10th  #72 Kawasaki  JUSTIN LEINEWEBER
JOHNSON VALLEY, CA		  –  –

Points

Women 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 8/19/2017
Finish		 9/23/2017
Finish		 9/30/2017
Finish		 10/14/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – SHELBY TURNER
#1 – BARONS, AB		 1st 1st 3rd 1st 95
2nd – KACY MARTINEZ
#496 – PLEASANTON, CA		 2nd 3rd 1st 3rd 87 (-8)
3rd – TARAH GIEGER
#68 – WINTER GARDEN, FL		 4th 2nd 2nd 5th 78 (-17)
4th – MORGAN TANKE
#31 – RIVERSIDE, CA		 5th 4th 4th 2nd 74 (-21)
5th – TATUM HARRIS
#360 – SEQUIM, WA		 DNF 5th DNF 7th 43 (-52)
6th – MELISSA HARTEN
#53 – CALGARY, AB		 6th 4th 33 (-62)
7th – JANNIE LAMONTAGNE
#31x – CALGARY, AB		 8th 6th 28 (-67)
8th – RYANN BRADLEY
#598 – SANGER, CA		 6th 7th 28 (-67)
9th – BIBI CARMOUCHE
#177 – , 		 DNF 8th 25 (-70)
10th – TAYLA JONES
#713 – MOORESVILLE, NC		 3rd 20 (-75)
Super EnduroCross 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 8/19/2017
Finish		 9/23/2017
Finish		 9/30/2017
Finish		 10/14/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – CODY WEBB
#2 – ROYAL OAKS, CA		 2nd 1st 1st 1st 101
2nd – COLTON HAAKER
#1 – PERRIS, CA		 1st 3rd 2nd 3rd 91 (-10)
3rd – TRYSTAN HART
#84 – INVERMERE, BC		 3rd 4th 4th 2nd 78 (-23)
4th – KYLE REDMOND
#7 – LAKE HUGHES, CA		 4th 2nd 5th 8th 69 (-32)
5th – TY TREMAINE
#14 – GARDNERVILLE, NV		 6th 6th 3rd 5th 66 (-35)
6th – NOAH KEPPLE
#696 – EL CAJON, CA		 10th 5th 6th 9th 54 (-47)
7th – COOPER ABBOTT
#120 – PEORIA, AZ		 8th 11th 9th 7th 49 (-52)
8th – CORY GRAFFUNDER
#118 – REDLAND, CA		 7th 10th 4th 43 (-58)
9th – JOAN PAU SEGURA VERDAGUER
#80 – SPAIN, 		 9th 10th 7th 15th 43 (-58)
10th – MAX GERSTON
#15 – SCOTTSDALE, AZ		 5th 14th 6th 38 (-63)

Next Round: October 28 – Phoenix, AZ

2017 ENDUROCROSS SCHEDULE

  • August 19 – Las Vegas, NV
  • September 23 – Reno, NV
  • September 30 – Denver, CO
  • October 14 – Everett, WA
  • October 28 – Phoenix, AZ
  • November 4 – Boise, ID
  • November 18 – Ontario, CA

Tyler Medaglia Signs 2-Year Contract Extension with Huber Motorsports

Tyler Medaglia signs 2-year contract extension with Huber Motorsports. | Bigwave photo

2018 #5 MX1 rider, Tyler Medaglia, announced late last week that he had signed a 2-year contract extension with his team. Huber Motorsports. This is great news for the likeable rider and it means he can relax and get down to the business of preparing to race and not worry about where his next ride is coming from.

We simply retweeted his post about it but wanted to get in touch with him today to get a few more details. We caught him today out at Pleasant Valley building the Enduro course for this weekend’s off-road event they’re holding there. He had just finished the Endurocross section and said that he, too, will be racing the event.

When I asked if Mitch Cooke would be racing, he said that Mitch had just knocked himself out the day before and will not be lining up. Get well soon, Mitch.

At this point, Tyler isn’t sure if the Jetwerx Arenacross series will be a priority for him and his team but he’ll know more details as time moves ahead.

He will definitely be racing the Motocross and Supercross series and will be a game-time decision for the upcoming GNCC finale at Ironman MX.

He will also be down at his brother Jeremy Medaglia‘s track south of Ottawa next week for some riding.

He’s also going to have an indoor-style track built near his house to get ready for racing SX again. He said it’s been a while since he’s hit a set of whoops.

Thanks for the update, Tyler.

Future West AX Starts this Coming Week in Armstrong, BC

The 2017/2018 series is heating up nicely with riders like defending champ, Jess Pettis, Shawn Maffenbeier, Adam Enticknap, Davey Fraser, Jeremy Medaglia, and many others, scheduled to chase this year’s title.

OK, thanks for reading. It’s time for me to get back to some straight leg couch sitting. That’s 1-week down in this leg/knee post-op recovery. Could somebody wind the clock? I think it stopped…

Could somebody wake Jamie Ruddock up and tell him Marvin won the MEC million dollars? Some people just can’t handle the west coast time zone. Jamie says, “See you at the…ZZzzzzz” | Bigwave photo

 