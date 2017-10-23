Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Welcome to another Monday Morning Coffee from the confines of my living room couch. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I really hate it when Pro racing happens in Canada without me!

Rounds 1 and 2 of the Future West Moto Arenacross Championships took place at the Agriplex out in Armstrong, BC. We had a pretty good idea who the main players would be.

Jess Pettis was very impressive last season in taking the title. His teammate, Shawn Maffenbeier, was set to race. Jeremy Medaglia was dusting off his championship boots and throwing his hat in the ring. Adam Enticknap was heading north to race the Pro Open class. But wait a tick…who’s this #910 kid ripping it up?!

Young up-and-coming American star, Carson Brown, made the trip north for the first weekend of competition and was super-fast right from practice and qualifying. He was definitely going to make it tough for the Canadians.

Friday Night

Jess Pettis and Carson Brown won the Pro Lights qualifiers.

Carson Brown and Shawn Maffenbeier won the Pro Open qualifiers.

Carson Brown win the Dash for Cash and $766.

Summer Knowles wins the Women’s main.

Pro Lights Main: Brown, Maffenbeier, Pettis, Medaglia, Lockhart.

Pro Open Main: Maffenbeier, Pettis, Enticknap, Brown, Medaglia.

Lights

1. 910 Carson Brown KAW

2. 12 Shawn Maffenbeier YAM

3. 1 Jess Pettis YAM

4. 4 Jeremy Medaglia HON

5. 101 Ryan Lockhart KAW

6. 216 Devin Harriman KTM

7. 459 Kraig Riese YAM

8. 91 Wyatt Waddell HON

9. 21 Davey Fraser HSK

10. 728 Austin Breda HON

DNF 956 Josh Boot HON

Pro Open

1. 12 Shawn Maffenbeier YAM

2. 1 Jess Pettis YAM

3. 722 Adam Enticknap HON

4. 910 Carson Brown KAW

5. 4 Jeremy Medaglia HON

6. 216 Devin Harriman KTM

7. 3 Karl Normand KTM

8. 101 Ryan Lockhart KAW

9. 459 Kraig Riese YAM

10. 21 Davey Fraser HSK

11. 91 Wyatt Waddell HON

12. 728 Austin Breda HON

DNS 245 Skyler Archer SUZ

DNS 177 Josh Nay KAW

Saturday Night

Carson Brown and (Jess Pettis) win the Pro Lights qualifiers.

Shawn Maffenbeier and Carson Brown win the Pro Open qualifiers.

Jess Pettis wins Dash for Cash and $775 over Shawn Maffenbeier.

Pro Lights Main: Brown, Pettis, Medaglia, Lockhart.

Pro Open Main: Pettis, Maffenbeier, Brown, Enticknap, Medaglia.

POINTS – After 2 Rounds*

Full results at: http://live.tracksideresults.com/futurewest/seriespoints.asp?s=7&c=all&r=pos

*Defending champion, Jess Pettis, is not listed in the points as he has not purchased a Future West Moto/AMO membership because he may not be able to make the next rounds. Did someone say, “2018 West Coast Supercross?”

Red Bull Straight Rhythm

It’s great for the fans that Monster Energy puts on the Monster Energy Cup and Red Bull does the Red Bull Straight Rhythm at this otherwise empty season for Pro racing.

The Straight Rhythm head-to-head races are a one-off event that see top races blitz an unwound Supercross track over a 40-second track.

The first thing I noticed during the live broadcast on RedBull.tv was how rough Ken Roczen looked. Yes, I realize he’s coming of a tough period with his elbow, but he looks to me like he’s forcing the training and looks like he’s way over-doing it. He also needed a haircut and a shave, but I’ve seen that haggard look on a lot of athletes over the years and he looks like he’s trying out for the cover of next month’s “Over-trained and Tired” magazine. Hopefully, he gets himself race-ready for January without driving himself into the ground first.

The entries in the Pro classes seemed a little light this year. The two defending champions came out and repeated as winners. Shane McElrath won the 250 and Marvin Musquin won the 450’s. Is Marvin ever going to lose a race again? It’s not looking like it, right now!

Fortunately, the 250 2-stroke class had everyone’s attention and seemed to be what everyone was there to see. Unfortunately, Chad Reed hurt his ankle practicing for it on his 2-stroke, but Ryan Villopoto, Gered Steinke, and Ronnie Mac gave everyone what they wanted to see and hear.

Here’s a look at the results:

OPEN CLASS 1. Marvin Musquin 2. Josh Hansen 3. Broc Tickle 4. Kyle Chisholm LITES CLASS

1. Shane McElrath 2. Sean Cantrell 3. Alex Martin 4. Ryan Sipes 2-STROKE CLASS

1. Gared Steinke 2. Ronnie Mac 3. Ryan Sipes 4. Ryan Villopoto Ponca City Amateur National

Canadian #22 Preston Masciangelo from Brantford, ON headed to the annual amateur MX National at Ponca City in Oklahoma. I scoured the results and didn’t see any other Canadians – sorry if I missed anyone.

You can check out the full results here: http://motoplayground.escoremx.com/class.asp?s=&c=&e=5

Here’s a look at how Preston did:

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 85cc 9-11 Limited #22 SUZ 12th 9th 11th 85cc 9-12 mod #22 SUZ 9th 18th 17th 85cc 9-13 open #22 SUZ 8th 12th 13th

Congratulations to Preston and his family for continuing to chase the dream. We’ll be sure to try and catch up with the Brantford Berm Blaster as soon as we are able.

Tune In for 2018 Supercross Announcement Monday at 11:45am EST

2018 Supercross Season Changes //Tampa Press Conference Live Stream

Change is in the air. Please join us live as we make significant announcements regarding the 2018 Supercross season.

Monday at 11:45am EST for a special Pre Season Press Conference where sweeping changes to the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship will be announced. Hosted by Ralph Sheheen live from Raymond James Stadium!