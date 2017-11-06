Monday Morning Coffee

Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Good morning and welcome to another full week of school or work. I bet if you’re in school, you think a full week of word would be better. Well, guess what? See that grass over there on the other side, if you’re VERY lucky, it will be greener when you get there. Unfortunately, chances are you’ll get there and see it’s just a bunch of crab grass painted over to make it look better. So, all you can do is work hard in school to be able to go after your dream job, so you can make that bright green and weed-free grass a reality. As the old saying goes, “If you love your job, you never work a day in your life!”

Anyway, I can’t wait to get this Morning Coffee finished because we got in touch with Madi Watt over the weekend. Madi is the racer who went over to her first ISDE in France and had a terrible crash (she doesn’t even remember) that left her in a French hospital for a very long time. Well, she’s home now and on the road to recover, but it was touch and go there for a while. Be sure to check back later and give it a read, it’s a good one!

One thing I learned in our conversation is that this was her first-ever Enduro race…period. Madi is a very good motocross rider and the fact that she would be at the biggest Off-Road race of the year as her first-ever race tells us something about the state of Off-Road in Canada. It seems to me there has to be a little more incentive out there to get our top Enduro riders interested in representing Canada at this event.

This is by no means a slag on Madi. If you are a dirt bike racer and have the means to make an event like this happen, of course you jump at it! I’m just saying this points more to a problem with the event and what it takes to get there for Canada than it does about the actual riders.

Team Canada Off-Road Manager, Derek Rockel, should be calling in 3, 2, 1…

I spent the better part of this past weekend on the couch watching old motocross videos on YouTube. It’s amazing what you can find on there these days! You can literally type in a year and “motocross” and consider your day finished.

The first thing I typed in the search area was, “1987 Carlsbad.” I ended up watching the CMC Dodge Golden State 80cc and 250cc Championship. Remember when The Nashville Network used to have the American Sports Cavalcade – “A panorama of speed, colour, drama, and excitement” – I noticed a few interesting things:

1) They mentioned one of the riders qualified with an average speed of 49mph which was “close to the 50mph limit.” Huh? I didn’t understand this.

2) A rider hit a jump, reached up and pulled a tear off and the announcer said, “Look, he’s even taking the time to wave to someone in the crowd over that jump!” Nobody corrected him. It was a little embarrassing.

3) Riders used to be allowed to bring a shovel down to the line and use it both behind and in front of the gate! They showed Jeff Ward digging out a groove way out in front of the gate!

It’s a full 1-hour-8-minutes of Carlsbad Motocross! There were a whole bunch of other oddities in the broadcast, so check it out and see for yourself

Since I’m still pretty much laid up on the couch, I’ve been having some fun posting old motocross photos from a gone-by era…my era! Yes, I’m probably older than you think.

The great thing about posting old photos is that it drags other old-timers out of the woodwork and you are then able to find out what everyone has been doing the past, oh, let’s just say long time.

Like I’ve said before, I’ve got photos from just about every single motocross race I’ve ever entered or watched over the years. My dad always snapped away, so we’ve got an overflowing album of classics. If nobody minds, I may make every day “Throwback Thursday” for a while until I’m able to leave the house and drive to a track to get some new shots.

I’m just over 4 weeks out from my High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) surgery and they’ve got me starting to put weight on it, so that has to mean I’m close to getting off my jail of a couch very soon. At issue is whether or not they’ll give me the OK to drive November 20th. The problem is that if I get the OK, Jeff McConkey and I are hopping into the DMX Van and driving south down the I-75 to Florida for the Thor Winter Olympics (Mini O’s) at Gatorback Cycle Park.

I’m sure most of you reading this have injured a leg or had some leg surgery over your motocross career. It’s amazing how quickly you lose your quad muscle! I was on crutches for 3 months back when I was 15. I wasn’t a cyclist back then so I never really noticed the difference in the size of my legs – they were already toothpicks back then.

My main problem now is getting my vastus medialis firing. It just sits there, dead. The physiotherapist says you can do leg extensions till you turn blue in the face, but if you’re not standing on the leg and getting it to work, you won’t get anywhere with it. So, my days now exist only to get full weight-bearing on this damn thing. But that’s not why you called…

One Round Left for Shelby Turner in Endurocross

The Endurocross series headed into Boise, Idaho, for the 6th of 7 round of competition. Defending champion, Canadian Shelby Turner, is currently leading the Women’s Pro points but had some issues this past weekend – she had to borrow a bike for the main event.

Here’s her Instagram post:

Kamloops, BC racer Cory Graffunder also had a big night:

Here’s a look at the results and standings:

Super EnduroCross – Overall Finish Positions

Expert – Overall Finish Positions

Amateur Open – Overall Finish Positions

Women – Overall Finish Positions

Next and final round: November 18 – Ontario, California

Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen

Canadians Conquer California and the World!

Congratulations to all the Canadians who made the trek down to California for the Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen this past weekend. I’m guessing most weren’t expecting a mud race on Sunday.

Here’s a look at some of the results where Canucks were at the top!

35+ EXPERT – Overall Finish Positions

35+ NOVICE – Overall Finish Positions

40+ EXPERT – Overall Finish Positions

45+ EXPERT – Overall Finish Positions

45+ NOVICE – Overall Finish Positions

55+ INTERMEDIATE – Overall Finish Positions

60+ EXPERT – Overall Finish Positions

Oh, and past Canadian Motocross Champion, Brett Metcalfe, took the 30+ Pro Class:

30+ PRO – Overall Finish Positions

Full results can be found here: http://www.worldvetmx.com/results

New Track Layout at Gopher Dunes

The gang at Gopher Dunes is never sitting back. They’re always making changes in an effort to give people what they want. Here’s a look at the new changes from the helmet of Dylan Wright. The new track is like an L Train! (L stands for Elevated, in case you didn’t know):

Dutch Supercross Video

Someone get Theo Bles on the line to translate this for us, please…

Apparently, they love the Stank Dog in Holland.

OK, get back to work or school. I’ll go edit this interview with Madi Watt and have it up as soon as I can. We’re also promised a Press Release from FXR that should be an interesting one. Stay tuned.

Our buddies over at Loudmouth Intakes sent over this clip from their Instagram page. My heart was in my stomach as he headed to the corner heavy on the whisky throttle. We all know the feeling.

Have a great week and we’ll let him do the honours…