Monday Morning Coffee

Good morning and welcome to another full week of school or work. I bet if you’re in school, you think a full week of word would be better. Well, guess what? See that grass over there on the other side, if you’re VERY lucky, it will be greener when you get there. Unfortunately, chances are you’ll get there and see it’s just a bunch of crab grass painted over to make it look better. So, all you can do is work hard in school to be able to go after your dream job, so you can make that bright green and weed-free grass a reality. As the old saying goes, “If you love your job, you never work a day in your life!

Anyway, I can’t wait to get this Morning Coffee finished because we got in touch with Madi Watt over the weekend. Madi is the racer who went over to her first ISDE in France and had a terrible crash (she doesn’t even remember) that left her in a French hospital for a very long time. Well, she’s home now and on the road to recover, but it was touch and go there for a while. Be sure to check back later and give it a read, it’s a good one!

One thing I learned in our conversation is that this was her first-ever Enduro race…period. Madi is a very good motocross rider and the fact that she would be at the biggest Off-Road race of the year as her first-ever race tells us something about the state of Off-Road in Canada. It seems to me there has to be a little more incentive out there to get our top Enduro riders interested in representing Canada at this event.

This is by no means a slag on Madi. If you are a dirt bike racer and have the means to make an event like this happen, of course you jump at it! I’m just saying this points more to a problem with the event and what it takes to get there for Canada than it does about the actual riders.

Team Canada Off-Road Manager, Derek Rockel, should be calling in 3, 2, 1…

Be sure to read our conversation later today with Madi Watt who was injured at the ISDE and spent a long time in a French hospital. | Bigwave photo

I spent the better part of this past weekend on the couch watching old motocross videos on YouTube. It’s amazing what you can find on there these days! You can literally type in a year and “motocross” and consider your day finished.

The first thing I typed in the search area was, “1987 Carlsbad.” I ended up watching the CMC Dodge Golden State 80cc and 250cc Championship. Remember when The Nashville Network used to have the American Sports Cavalcade – “A panorama of speed, colour, drama, and excitement” –  I noticed a few interesting things:

1) They mentioned one of the riders qualified with an average speed of 49mph which was “close to the 50mph limit.” Huh? I didn’t understand this.

2) A rider hit a jump, reached up and pulled a tear off and the announcer said, “Look, he’s even taking the time to wave to someone in the crowd over that jump!” Nobody corrected him. It was a little embarrassing.

3) Riders used to be allowed to bring a shovel down to the line and use it both behind and in front of the gate! They showed Jeff Ward digging out a groove way out in front of the gate!

It’s a full 1-hour-8-minutes of Carlsbad Motocross! There were a whole bunch of other oddities in the broadcast, so check it out and see for yourself

Since I’m still pretty much laid up on the couch, I’ve been having some fun posting old motocross photos from a gone-by era…my era! Yes, I’m probably older than you think.

The great thing about posting old photos is that it drags other old-timers out of the woodwork and you are then able to find out what everyone has been doing the past, oh, let’s just say long time.

Like I’ve said before, I’ve got photos from just about every single motocross race I’ve ever entered or watched over the years. My dad always snapped away, so we’ve got an overflowing album of classics. If nobody minds, I may make every day “Throwback Thursday” for a while until I’m able to leave the house and drive to a track to get some new shots.

Every day is “Throwback Thursday” until I can leave the house and get to a track to take some new photos! | Bigwave Sr. photo

I’m just over 4 weeks out from my High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) surgery and they’ve got me starting to put weight on it, so that has to mean I’m close to getting off my jail of a couch very soon. At issue is whether or not they’ll give me the OK to drive November 20th. The problem is that if I get the OK, Jeff McConkey and I are hopping into the DMX Van and driving south down the I-75 to Florida for the Thor Winter Olympics (Mini O’s) at Gatorback Cycle Park.

I’m sure most of you reading this have injured a leg or had some leg surgery over your motocross career. It’s amazing how quickly you lose your quad muscle! I was on crutches for 3 months back when I was 15. I wasn’t a cyclist back then so I never really noticed the difference in the size of my legs – they were already toothpicks back then.

My main problem now is getting my vastus medialis firing. It just sits there, dead. The physiotherapist says you can do leg extensions till you turn blue in the face, but if you’re not standing on the leg and getting it to work, you won’t get anywhere with it. So, my days now exist only to get full weight-bearing on this damn thing. But that’s not why you called…

One Round Left for Shelby Turner in Endurocross

The Endurocross series headed into Boise, Idaho, for the 6th of 7 round of competition. Defending champion, Canadian Shelby Turner, is currently leading the Women’s Pro points but had some issues this past weekend – she had to borrow a bike for the main event.

Here’s her Instagram post:

Kamloops, BC racer Cory Graffunder also had a big night:

Here’s a look at the results and standings:

Super EnduroCross – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #2 KTM  CODY WEBB
ROYAL OAKS, CA		  –  1st
Semi 1		   1st 26
 2nd  #118 Husqvarna  CORY GRAFFUNDER
REDLAND, CA		  –  2nd
Semi 1		   2nd 23
 3rd  #14 KTM  TY TREMAINE
GARDNERVILLE, NV		  –  4th
Semi 1		   3rd 20
 4th  #84 Husqvarna  TRYSTAN HART
INVERMERE, BC 		  –  8th
Semi 1		   4th 18
 5th  #15 BETA  MAX GERSTON
SCOTTSDALE, AZ		  3rd
Heat 1		  7th
Semi 1		   5th 16
 6th  #4 GasGas  GEOFF AARON
TEMECULA, CA		  2nd
Heat 1		  5th
Semi 1		   6th 15
 7th  #120 Yamaha  COOPER ABBOTT
PEORIA, AZ		  –  3rd
Semi 1		   7th 14
 8th  #35 Yamaha  MASON OTTERSBERG
PHOENIX, AZ		  5th
Heat 1		  11th
Semi 1		   8th 13
 9th  #7 Husqvarna  KYLE REDMOND
LAKE HUGHES, CA		  –  10th
Semi 1		   9th *12
 10th  #16 BETA  TY CULLINS
RIVERSIDE, CA		  6th
Heat 1		  –   10th 11
 11th  #80 GasGas  JOAN PAU SEGURA VERDAGUER
SPAIN, 		  –  9th
Semi 1		   11th 10
 12th  #200 Yamaha  ERIC RHOTEN
MONTROSE, CO		  4th
Heat 1		  12th
Semi 1		   12th 9
 13th  #696 GasGas  NOAH KEPPLE
EL CAJON, CA		  –  13th
Semi 1		   13th *8
 14th  #27 KTM  WALLACE PALMER
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ		  1st
Heat 1		  6th
Semi 1		   14th 7
 15th  #5 Husqvarna  QUINN WENTZEL
CANFIELD, OH		  8th
Heat 1		  –   15th 6
Super EnduroCross – Points
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 8/19/2017
Finish		 9/23/2017
Finish		 9/30/2017
Finish		 10/14/2017
Finish		 10/28/2017
Finish		 11/4/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – CODY WEBB
#2 – ROYAL OAKS, CA		 2nd 1st 1st 1st 1st 1st 132
2nd – TRYSTAN HART
#84 – INVERMERE, BC		 3rd 4th 4th 2nd 2nd 4th 100 (-32)
3rd – TY TREMAINE
#14 – GARDNERVILLE, NV		 6th 6th 3rd 5th 3rd 3rd 91 (-41)
3rd – COLTON HAAKER
#1 – PERRIS, CA		 1st 3rd 2nd 3rd 91 (-41)
5th – KYLE REDMOND
#7 – LAKE HUGHES, CA		 4th 2nd 5th 8th 4th 9th 87 (-45)
6th – CORY GRAFFUNDER
#118 – REDLAND, CA		 7th 10th 4th 5th 2nd 82 (-50)
7th – NOAH KEPPLE
#696 – EL CAJON, CA		 10th 5th 6th 9th 7th 13th 68 (-64)
8th – MAX GERSTON
#15 – SCOTTSDALE, AZ		 5th 14th 6th 8th 5th 67 (-65)
9th – COOPER ABBOTT
#120 – PEORIA, AZ		 8th 11th 9th 7th 10th 7th 64 (-68)
10th – JOAN PAU SEGURA VERDAGUER
#80 – SPAIN, 		 9th 10th 7th 15th 6th 11th 62 (-70)
Expert – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1
   #101 Honda  AUSTIN SCHIERMEISTER
SAINT MARIES, ID		  3rd
Heat 1		  3rd
Semi 1		 3rd
   #14 Husqvarna  MALCOLM HETT
LAKE COUNTRY, BC 		  4th
Heat 2		  DNS
Semi 2		 4th
   #514 BETA  JOEL TONSGARD
LAKE STEVENS, WA		  5th
Heat 2		  3rd
Semi 2		 5th
   #492 Yamaha  DUSTIN MCCARTHY
EL CAJON, CA		  6th
Heat 1		  4th
Semi 1		 6th
   #572 KTM  AUSTIN SERPA
MINDEN, NV		  6th
Heat 2		  4th
Semi 2		 6th
   #511 Husqvarna  RICHARD LARSEN
KEARNS, UT		  7th
Heat 1		  5th
Semi 1		 7th
   #851 Kawasaki  ZANE ROBERTS
MINDEN, NV		  8th
Heat 2		  DNS
Semi 2		 8th
Amateur Open – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #8 KTM  DAVID KAMO
CALDWELL, ID		  2nd
Heat 4		  –   1st 25
 2nd  #21 Husqvarna  KEVIN DUPUIS
CALGARY, AB 		  1st
Heat 3		  –   2nd 22
 3rd  #1 KTM  SHELBY TURNER
BARONS, AB		  2nd
Heat 3		  –   3rd 20
 4th  #14 Husqvarna  MALCOLM HETT
LAKE COUNTRY, BC		  2nd
Heat 1		  –   4th 18
 5th  #512 Yamaha  RYAN TURNER
GRAHAM, WA		  5th
Heat 2		  1st
Semi 2		   5th 16
 6th  #144 Yamaha  ANDREW SOUZA
SAN RAMON, CA		  3rd
Heat 3		  1st
Semi 3		   6th 15
 7th  #976 KTM  JOSH GRECO
KEARNS, UT		  1st
Heat 2		  –   7th 14
 8th  #11 KTM  NICK BUECHLER
NEWMAN LAKE, WA		  2nd
Heat 2		  –   8th 13
 9th  #63 BETA  STEPHEN FOORD
CALGARY, AB 		  3rd
Heat 4		  1st
Semi 4		   9th 12
 10th  #287 Husqvarna  JOSH BRIDGE
VERNON, BC		  4th
Heat 1		  2nd
Semi 1		   10th 11
Women – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #68 Honda  TARAH GIEGER
WINTER GARDEN, FL		  4th
Heat 8		  –   1st 25
 2nd  #1 KTM  SHELBY TURNER
BARONS, AB 		  2nd
Heat 8		  –   2nd 22
 3rd  #496 KTM  KACY MARTINEZ
PLEASANTON, CA		  1st
Heat 8		  –   3rd 20
 4th  #31 BETA  MORGAN TANKE
RIVERSIDE, CA		  3rd
Heat 8		  –   4th 18
 5th  #360 KTM  TATUM HARRIS
SEQUIM, WA		  5th
Heat 8		  –   5th 16
 6th  #21 BETA  VICTORIA HARCY
PULLMAN, WA		  6th
Heat 8		  –   6th 15
   #31x Husqvarna  JANNIE LAMONTAGNE
CALGARY, AB		  DNS
Heat 8		  – DNS   0
Women – Points
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 8/19/2017
Finish		 9/23/2017
Finish		 9/30/2017
Finish		 10/14/2017
Finish		 10/28/2017
Finish		 11/4/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – SHELBY TURNER
#1 – BARONS, AB		 1st 1st 3rd 1st 1st 2nd 122
2nd – KACY MARTINEZ
#496 – PLEASANTON, CA		 2nd 3rd 1st 3rd 3rd 3rd 107 (-15)
3rd – TARAH GIEGER
#68 – WINTER GARDEN, FL		 4th 2nd 2nd 5th 4th 1st 105 (-17)
4th – MORGAN TANKE
#31 – RIVERSIDE, CA		 5th 4th 4th 2nd 2nd 4th 98 (-24)
5th – TATUM HARRIS
#360 – SEQUIM, WA		 DNF 5th DNF 7th 5th 5th 75 (-47)
6th – BIBI CARMOUCHE
#177 – , 		 DNF 8th 6th 40 (-82)
7th – MELISSA HARTEN
#53 – CALGARY, AB		 6th 4th 33 (-89)
8th – VICTORIA HARCY
#21 – PULLMAN, WA		 8th 6th 28 (-94)
9th – JANNIE LAMONTAGNE
#31x – CALGARY, AB		 8th 6th   28 (-94)
10th – RYANN BRADLEY
#598 – SANGER, CA		 6th 7th 28 (-94)

Next and final round: November 18 – Ontario, California

Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen

Canadians Conquer California and the World!

Congratulations to all the Canadians who made the trek down to California for the Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen this past weekend. I’m guessing most weren’t expecting a mud race on Sunday.

Here’s a look at some of the results where Canucks were at the top!

35+ EXPERT – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #39 KTM  MILANI MIRKO
ROME, ITALY, 		 1st 1st
 2nd  #445 KTM  MARC DIONNE
QUEBEC		 2nd 2nd
 3rd  #626 KTM  SELBY HOLLER
ANDALUSIA, AL		 3rd 3rd
 4th  #23 Kawasaki  JAMIN SWAN
PENSACOLA, FL		 DNF 4th
 DNF  #136 Suzuki  NICK ENSTROM
SOUTH AFRICA, 		 DNF DNF
 DNF  #509 Honda  ZACH OLSON
TUCSON, AZ		 DNF DNF
35+ NOVICE – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #322 KTM  FREDERIC HEBERT
QUEBEC		 1st 1st
 2nd  #252 KTM  BLAKE WINTERS
REDONDO BEACH, CA		 2nd 2nd
 3rd  #99x KTM  RAFAEL PRUST
BRAZIL, 		 3rd 5th
 4th  #702 Kawasaki  MARC DESMARAIS
QUEBEC
 7th 3rd
 5th  #202 Yamaha  CARL WALLBRIDGE
 6th 6th
 6th  #17 Husqvarna  RYAN WHITE
GLENDALE, AZ		 12th 4th
 7th  #8x KTM  COLIN YEEWD
BRISTOL, 		 9th 8th
 8th  #14 TM  DIRK REUTEBUCH
BUHL, GERMANY, 		 8th 9th
 9th  #51 Honda  ODILON LAPENA
ARARAQUARA, 		 11th 7th
 10th  #15 KTM  JEAN-PHILIPPE GAUTHIER
QUEBEC 		 5th 13th
40+ EXPERT – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #19 Yamaha  AARON HUNT
AUSTRALIA, 		 1st 2nd
 2nd  #607 Yamaha  ROGER SVENSSON
 3rd 1st
 3rd  #445 KTM  MARC DIONNE
QUEBEC 		 2nd 4th
 4th  #46 KTM  ALEXANDRE LANGEVIN
QUEBEC 		 4th 5th
 5th  #73 TM  RALF SCHMIDT
BANNING, CA		 5th 6th
 6th  #224 KTM  FRED POULIN
QUEBEC		 9th 7th
 7th  #861 Honda  DAVID CINCOTTA
APPLE VALLEY, CA		 8th 8th
 8th  #819 Yamaha  RUSTY NELSON
WHITMAN, AZ		 7th 10th
 9th  #866 Kawasaki  BILLY VAN VUGT
ONTARIO		 6th 11th
 10th  #626 KTM  SELBY HOLLER
ANDALUSIA, AL		 10th 9th
45+ EXPERT – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #9 Kawasaki  BRIAN WHEELER
GLOS, ENGLAND, 		 1st 1st
 2nd  #921 Other  ANDERS SYDBORG
BALSTA, SWEDEN, 		 2nd 2nd
 3rd  #4 KTM  WEYERER HARTI
GERMANY, 		 4th 3rd
 4th  #801 Suzuki  GUY GIROUX
QUEBEC		 5th 4th
 5th  #278 Kawasaki  GLENN CARMODY
BLUFFDALE, UT		 6th 5th
 6th  #70x Yamaha  ALAN JULLIEN
JOHANNEBURG, S AFRIC, CA		 3rd 9th
 7th  #224 KTM  FRED POULIN
QUEBEC
 8th 6th
 8th  #245 Kawasaki  SCOTT MOONEY
PHOENIX, AZ		 7th 8th
 9th  #230 Honda  JASON AYLETT
CHIPPENHAM, ENGLAND, UK		 9th 7th
45+ NOVICE – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #751 Honda  JERRY RAYMOND
SPRING, TX		 5th 2nd
 2nd  #49 Suzuki  ROGERIO SCHMITT
SAO JOSE, 		 3rd 4th
 3rd  #222 Yamaha  BLAINE LAY
GOODSOIL, SK		 1st 6th
 4th  #401 KTM  CHAD MAYO
CARROLLTON, TX		 6th 7th
 5th  #57 TM  ROWDY WAGENAAR
DELUTTE, HOLLAND, 		 4th 9th
 6th  #683 Kawasaki  RICK RIEHM
ANNANDALE, MN		 10th 8th
 7th  #9h Honda  JASON AECK
CASTAIC, CA		 8th 13th
 8th  #169 Yamaha  STEVE GARDNER
MENIFEE, CA		 7th 14th
 9th  #21 KTM  CHARLES ARMSTRONG
HUMBLE, TX		 12th 10th
 10th  #15 KTM  DANIEL WOODMAN
HAMBROOK, UK, 		 11th 11th
55+ INTERMEDIATE – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #74 Maico  ALAN BOTT
TEMECULA, CA		 2nd 1st
 2nd  #52 KTM  JOAQUIM SUNOL
BARCELONA, 		 1st 2nd
 3rd  #451 KTM  ALAIN BOURDEAU
QUEBEC		 3rd 5th
 4th  #683 Kawasaki  RICK RIEHM
ANNANDALE, MN		 8th 3rd
 5th  #5 Husqvarna  RAY ALAN POLTACK
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA		 4th 7th
 6th  #559 Yamaha  PABLO CAPILLA
SANTA CLARITA, CA		 7th 6th
 7th  #52x Honda  EDDIE JARAMILLO
COLOMBIA SOUTH AMERI, CA		 6th 9th
 8th  #72 KTM  GRAHAM LUNNY
SHERWOOD PARK, CANADA 		 9th 10th
 9th  #144 Honda  VINCE CRAWLEY
UNITED KINGDOM, 		 13th 8th
 10th  #71 Suzuki  BILL REIMER
SANTA ANA, 		 10th 11th
60+ EXPERT – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #16 KTM  PETE GRAAF
LETHBRIDGE, AB		 2nd 1st
 2nd  #na TM  CHUCK SUN
BOULDER CITY, NV		 3rd 2nd
 3rd  #`6 Yamaha  TONY COOKSLEY
NEW ZEALAND, 		 4th 3rd
 4th  #31x Yamaha  VAL TAMIETTI
GLENDORA, CA		 5th 4th
 5th  #49 KTM  TREY JORSKI
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK		 6th 5th
 6th  #564 Husqvarna  JIM LATENDRESSE
RIVERSIDE, CA		 7th 7th
 7th  #91 Honda  JAY MIGLIOIRE
SANDY, UT		 8th 8th
 8th  #83 KTM  BOB RUTTEN
NEW HARMONT, UT		 10th 10th
 9th  #218 KTM  GEORGE ELLINGER
ALAMOGORDO, NM		 9th 11th
 10th  #30 Yamaha  BILL NOLAN
LAKEWOOD, CA		 12th 9th

Oh, and past Canadian Motocross Champion, Brett Metcalfe, took the 30+ Pro Class:

30+ PRO – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #24 Kawasaki  BRETT METCALFE
LAKE ELSINORE, CA		 1st 1st
 2nd  #3 Husqvarna  MIKE BROWN
BLUFF CITY, TN		 2nd 2nd
 3rd  #158 Honda  JASON POTTER
SPOKANE, WA		 5th 3rd
 4th  #4 KTM  TONNI ANDERSEN
HESSELAGER, DK, 		 3rd 5th
 5th  #111 KTM  MIKE SLEETER
MURRIETA, CA		 6th 4th
 6th  #318 Honda  BENNY BRECK
WILDOMAR, CA		 4th 7th
 7th  #874 Yamaha  ARIK SWAN
SANTA CRUZ, CA		 7th 6th
 8th  #88 Yamaha  KENJIRO TSUJI
CHATSWORTH, CA		 9th 8th
 9th  #123 Kawasaki  MATT SMITH
TUCSON, AZ		 10th 9th
 10th  #496 Honda  JASON THOMAS
RIVERSIDE, CA		 8th 11th

Full results can be found here: http://www.worldvetmx.com/results

New Track Layout at Gopher Dunes

The gang at Gopher Dunes is never sitting back. They’re always making changes in an effort to give people what they want. Here’s a look at the new changes from the helmet of Dylan Wright. The new track is like an L Train! (L stands for Elevated, in case you didn’t know):

Dutch Supercross Video

Someone get Theo Bles on the line to translate this for us, please…

Apparently, they love the Stank Dog in Holland.

OK, get back to work or school. I’ll go edit this interview with Madi Watt and have it up as soon as I can. We’re also promised a Press Release from FXR that should be an interesting one. Stay tuned.

Our buddies over at Loudmouth Intakes sent over this clip from their Instagram page. My heart was in my stomach as he headed to the corner heavy on the whisky throttle. We all know the feeling.

Have a great week and we’ll let him do the honours…

 