Thanks, guys, for getting us down to the 2017 Thor Winter Olympics this year. It was great to have Jeff McConkey along this year to keep everyone up on what was going on on our Twitter feed. He also cruised around and took tons of photos for ‘Faces at the Races‘ that we’ll have up on the site as soon as we can get to them. (Bad news, I think I lost all his pics from Friday)

Not only that, with two drivers keeping the DMX Van on the road non-stop, we managed to make it home (well, my home, at least) in London in 18 hours. That’s great, considering when I do it myself I have to make several stops for naps. It also meant that we were feeling more rested when we got down there as opposed to starting the week already half-cooked.

These week-long amateur events are great, but they really force you to dig deep the last couple days you’re at them. I hope everyone was able to follow along during the days to see how their favourite rider was doing in the Supercross and then the Motocross portion of the week.

We’ll have a full Photo Report on how each Canadian rider did at the Mini O’s a little later. If you’d like to see how each day went at Gatorback Cycle Park last week, here is a link to each of our photo reports from the week:

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday – CANCELED

Friday

Saturday

On Tuesday evening, while we were over at the Starbucks using $100 worth of internet for the price of a $2 coffee, we didn’t even get a drop of rain. Suddenly, Jeff sees a Snapchat from someone and it shows kids walking in water up to their wastes! Seriously, we were 10 minutes down Highway 26 in Newberry and we didn’t get a thing.

Jeff had left his Scott EZ Up up at our little pit and he was worried about the water pooling and wrecking it so we headed back to the track as quickly as we could and saw a scene that looked like something out of an Oliver Stone movie! It was crazy.

Fortunately, Jeff’s EZ Up is built pretty strong and it withstood the weight of the water. The 8-man tent, on the other hand, couldn’t take the pressure and buckled…buckled and flooded. We put it back up as best we could and Jeff went to borrow something to bail the water out of it. A rectangular waste paper basket was just the tool for the job and he bailed gallon after gallon. But I forgot to take video!

“Oh ya, let me just say thank you to the a-holes who took the opportunity to steal Jeff’s Scott EZ- Up on their way out Saturday. Clsssy move, dicks.”

I woke up to sunshine and went over to the tent to open it up and let it dry out in the sunshine we found ourselves with. I couldn’t believe that Jeff had actually slept in it! What a trooper. He said it was actually perfect.

Anyway, that day went well, but the forecast was for the rain to start up again in the middle of the following night…and it did.

I’ve been to the Mini O’s many times and have seen some rain before, but nothing that actually forced Wyn Kern and the crew to cancel a day. That’s what they had to do, and the entire ‘Gatorback RV City’ was left with a day to rest and get bikes ready for what was to be a full couple days of racing to make up for lost time.

They had no choice but to cancel the LCQ’s and take 42 riders total for main events. They also had to shorten motos a little bit, but what else where they supposed to do?

With our spare time on Thursday, we met up with Joe Ross and Jacqueline Ross and headed into Gainesville for brunch. It was great to catch up with these two beauties. We also made everyone feel uncomfortable and did an episode of Tailgating with her sitting outside of the Newberry Starbucks where I resumed my annual ‘regular’ status. They even gave me a free coffee on my final night there.

You’ll be happy to hear that Jacqueline is interested in competing in the east women’s series next summer, so if any team out there is looking for a top rider represent them, here’s a former champ you should be considering.

Here’s our Tailgating episode with #494 Thomas Rendall, in case you missed it:

Tailgating with…Thomas Rendall from the 2017 Mini O’s from Directmotocross.com on Vimeo.

This year was a little different for me. I had my final visit with my surgeon Monday morning. This was to make sure things were healing with my High Tibial Osteotomy as they should be. It was also the time when they were going to tell me if I was allowed to drive.

I’m pretty sure when they told me I was OK to drive that they didn’t expect I was going to hop straight into the van and drive 1500k to Florida and then spend 7am-6pm every day for a week walking on it. No, probably not. But hey, we’re motocrossers and we do what has to be done to get back in the game, right!

Everything seemed fine until Friday night. The pit bike races (I shot video that I’ll get to as soon as I can) took place and as I was walking around in the middle of the specially-built track, I looked down and noticed my skinny leg was now bigger than my ‘normal’ leg. Uh oh..

Also, my skinny foot was now the size of a Nerf football. This can’t be good. A quick call home to Emily and I was instructed to get off my leg and elevate the stupid thing. Of course, I hung out until the pit bike racing was done, went to Starbucks to upload a photo report, and then promptly got off my leg.

Unfortunately, my lack of mobility meant I wasn’t able to get around the pits and visit with all the Canadian families like I normally would. Sorry, everyone, I wasn’t being anti-social, I just couldn’t get out there. I wasn’t allowed to ride a bike yet, so I didn’t bring my Scott mtb.

I always like taking photos of everyone’s pits to show people back here at home what everything looks like, and I wasn’t able to this year.

In fact, I think the only time I spoke with Sam Cannella was when I was standing on the track taking picks and someone yelled, “Billy! Billy! I’m your #1 fan!!!” I turned around and, sure enough, there was Sam standing there along the fence giving me sarcastic praise. I yelled back, “I feel the same way!!!” and that was the extent of our interaction all week.

I never made it out to the Gourlay pits, either. Actually, with the way Brandon Gourlay was feeling this week, there’s no way I was going to head over there and risk getting whatever took him out of commission for a couple days anyway!

He was supposed to race the Pro classes on the MX track but was unable to even make it to the line. He’s headed back to California with Bjorn Viney and the two will hit a race in Arizona on the way. Good luck, guys.

Anyway, now that I’m home, everything looks normal with the leg and I don’t think I set my recovery back at all. In case anyone out there cares! lol

I still haven’t heard from Kennedy Lutz, so I’m just spreading rumours when I say she hurt her hip in one of her B class races on the Supercross track. All I know is that when Jeff went to find them for a comment, they were already packed up and heading out. We’ll be sure to catch up with her at some point here and let you all know how she’s doing. She was buzzing around on a pit bike, so it doesn’t seem like it’s anything that will take her out for long.

Now, as much as we all love this sport, we know it is risky on most days and downright dangerous on others. Yes, the ‘extreme’ nature of motocross is one of the things that draws us adrenaline junkies to it in the first place, but it still sucks when the reality of it jumps up and bites us in the ass.

There’s an old cycling adage that goes something like this: “There are two types of riders, those who’ve crashed and those who are about to.” It seems like the same can be said about motocrossers.

This week in Florida, #25 Estrella Cemovic crashed awkwardly as she headed into the rhythm section down the main spectator straight on the Supercross track. Even thought the Supercross portion of the week has been toned down from previous years, the very nature of SX makes it a little more dangerous than MX. Things just seem to go sideways faster in SX,

As I stood there waiting for her to come around again to snag another photo, I noticed she wasn’t coming. Of course, the next thing one does is look around for yellow flags, or worse, red cross flags. Unfortunately, this incident brought out the red cross flag and it was Estrella getting tended to on the top of a jump.

As I cursed the sport and everyone in it on the way over to her, I saw her parents and the medics frantically working to treat her. Obviously, there’s nothing I can do to help, so I stood there like everyone else and just shot positive vibes her way. Motocross can be a love/hate relationship.

Estrella was placed on a back board, neck brace, intubated, and sent to the hospital in a helicopter. It was a horrible scene.

I stopped into the Cemovic pits as often as I could. It was usually Matthew Cemovic and his dad, Dushan, getting #101’s stuff ready for his races. I didn’t want to ask too many questions and just wanted to let them know we were thinking about Estrella. They were very open about things and I just wanted to give them a hug, but figured that would just make all of us burst into tears, so I kept my distance. Yes, Dushan, I was coming in for a hug there the last time we spoke. You’re lucky I’m on a crutch and couldn’t get to you quicker! I think we’re both lucky, actually.

A GoFundMe page has been started to support Estrella’s recovery. Here it is here:

https://www.gofundme.com/estrella-cemovics-recovery-fund

Estrella’s mom, Genevra, has been updating everyone on her status on her Facebook page. Here is the latest from this morning:

This is my pretty girl. We had great news for her yesterday with her trying to breathe on her own and fight to come back. They had to put the ventilator back on her yesterday evening not because she’s taking a step backwards but because precaution that if she did get tired she would be safe. The doctors here at the University of Florida are absolutely amazing in the neurology department they spent an hour with me yesterday night explaining that Estrella’s brain needs to rest however if She is showing signs that she wanted the ventilator out of her airway that is why they wanted to give her a chance to breathe on her own. They said that when the brain wants to remember and do stuff they want to give the patient a chance to let them remember and do what they want as long as the brain can handle it and there’s no pressure on her brain. They also said to me that the reason that they want the brain to work and do what it’s capable of doing is Because there usually are small windows of opportunity to do so. They said that if the brain is actually left to rest and take it’s time to heal by this time the brain even though healed now has to start from the beginning to remember and rehabilitation possibly takes longer. They said there’s a lot of evidence and research done to support this. Every case is different and in most cases that they’ve done research on they found that exercising the brain when it presents the opportunity to do so it’s a lot better than letting it rest than trying to remember and start all over again when the brain is fully rested.Yesterday when she was breathing on her own all her vitals were good including the pressure on her brain however the only reason they wanted to put that vent to later back on was because of the fact that she was trying very hard to breathe on her own and they could see that she was getting tired. But they assured me that it’s not a step back. She still has a long way to go but she’s getting stronger I believe that she is. Again everybody your prayers your love your support I’m sure means everything from her calls from Canada, South Africa New Zealand prayers from everywhere around the world Dubai Holland everywhere in the states amazing support the love that she has and how many people care about her thank you all for all your positive thoughts xx

Hang in there, Estrella! We’re all thinking about you. She’ s in about the best care you can possibly get there in Florida, so we’re all optimistic for her recovery.

Future West Moto Canadian AX Championships | Results and Point Standings

Chilliwack Heritage Park

Chilliwack, BC

November 24-25

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

POINTS

Full results at: http://live.tracksideresults.com/futurewest/seriespoints.asp?s=7&c=all&r=pos

Next race:

December 1-2

Chilliwack Heritage Park

Chilliwack, BC

Of course, something you surely noticed there was the absence of #4 Jeremy Medaglia. Jeremy signed with the Cycle North Shift Honda team for AX and then probably the Triple Crown series but he has been replaced by Washington State rider, #910 Carson Brown.

Well, we were as shocked as you.

From what we know, this came down to Jeremy’s lack of interest in being active on social media. I totally get that. In fact, I see it clearly from both sides. If I didn’t run an online moto site, I’d probably be a ghost on social media, too. Unfortunately, this is 2017 and this is the main way teams and riders promote themselves for their sponsors. It is a necessary evil.

From a team owner’s perspective, a solid presence on social media is closing in fast on importance to performance on the track! Yes, I know just how sad that is. You know how it goes, though. There are top 10 riders who you don’t give a second look simply because they are “boring.” You know you could name a few that fall into this category.

Teams want young riders who have a huge following on Twitter and Instagram to get eyes on their sponsors’ logos as much as possible. Hell, a manufacturer would probably sponsor Justin Bieber (104M followers. Ugh.) with free bikes before they’d help out a top 5 Canadian racer! Yes, I also know how sad that is.

Anyway, if you’re a young rider reading this, let it be a lesson to you – get on social media and get “famous.” After all, racing is turning into a popularity contest, like it or not. Just ask Ronnie Mac! (SMH)

Carson Brown seems like a really nice kid with blazing speed. He’s a great addition to the Canadian scene, it just sucks that it comes at the cost of one of Canada’s most popular racers.

What will Jeremy do next? Who knows. He’d look good beside his brother, Tyler Medaglia, on a Huber Motorsports….Kawasaki?

*This just in: apparently the Huber Team is already full and it’s not with Kyle Chisholm or Nathan Bles…

To be continued…

OK, have a great week everyone. I kind of blabbered a bit this week. I’m on very little sleep from a long week at the races. It’s sunny and reasonable outside in my area, so get out and enjoy it while you can! In fact, it’s supposed to be sunny and 13C Tuesday! Derek Schuster, are you open for business over there at Gopher Dunes tomorrow?