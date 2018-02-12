Monday Morning with Bigwave

By Billy Rainford

Good Monday Morning. We’ll have to be brief this week as I’m trying to make my way up to Milestone this morning from San Diego to catch Canadians Shawn Maffenbeier, Keylan Meston, and Davey Fraser riding before I have to start the trek east.

I haven’t been able to meet up with these guys yet, as the travel schedule just hasn’t lined up. Davey and Keylan are teammates this year on the Carlson Racing Husqvarna team and Shawn has left the MX101 gang for a new team for 2018 and beyond.

All three riders are getting ready for round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown series that starts in two weeks out in Abbotsford, BC. This will be our first chance to see the new Jetwerx team up and running, as we point Canadian Motocross in a new direction. It’s all a huge step for the sport and it will be great to see how this all plays out.

ARENACROSS

RD 1  –  02/24/18   –   ABBOTSFORD,BC – ABBOTSFORD CENTER

RD 2   –  03/16/18   –  CALGARY, AB – AGRIUM WESTERN CENTER

RD 3   –  03/17/18   –  CALGARY, AB – AGRIUM WESTERN CENTER

RD 4   –  04/7/18   –  SARNIA,ON  –  PROGRESSIVE AUTO CENTER

RD 5   –  04/13/18    – BARRIE, ON – MOLSON CENTER

RD 6   –  04/14/18    – BARRIE, ON – MOLSON CENTER

Well, let’s talk about the San Diego Supercross. We had a more normal track this week, in that it didn’t get all rutted up like the previous week in Oakland. However, that didn’t stop riders from crashing and getting taken out. We had some serious carnage on Saturday!

We’ve lost, at least, Justin Bogle, Jake Weimer, Ken Roczen, Justin Hoeft, and our very own Jess Petiis. Fortunately, we move over to the 250 East this week and it will give the west riders a little time to heal up before getting back into action, except Jess. Jess needs to be ready for round 1 up in Abbostford.

#19 Justin Bogle was one of the many casualties from San Diego. He was landed on and it sounds like it’s a broken humerus for the Suzuki rider. | Bigwave photo

Jess, and everyone else, crash a couple times in Oakland and did some damage to his shoulder. He looked good in practice and qualifying this past week in SD but during his heat race his shoulder popped out and took him out of competition for the night.

We won’t make any guesses at to the prognosis here. Hopefully, they’re able to get checked out and put on a program of rehab that will have him strong enough to go into the Canadian Arenacross series in top form.

Jess Pettis will get his shoulder checked out this week and hopefully be back and ready to go for Abbotsford in 2 weeks. | Bigwave photo

Canadian #497 Brock Leitner is still trying to get himself back in the night show. Brock qualified in 43rd position last Saturday. They take the top 40 and one alternate got in after Justin Hoeft got hurt, so that put him as the 2nd alternate to get it.

I spoke with him before the night show got going and they knew they wouldn’t get in because even riders who are hurt, tryi to take the night show gate drops so they get paid.

They packed up and got ready to head home. We spoke with Brock about his day in SoCal and you can listen to our conversation here:

Brock will head home to Summerland, BC and get ready for round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown series where he’ll get back on a 450 and compete.

You can watch the Press Conference from San Diego where #92 Adam Cianciarulo was on fire, and Jason Anderson and Marvin Musquin addressed the elephant in the room:

You wouldn’t know it from this photo, but AC had the room cracking up during the 250 press conference. There was a lot of golf talk at the top. | Bigwave photo

These two addressed the “take out” move by Anderson the previous week. Be sure to watch the press conference videos. | Bigwave photo

#184 Tanner Ward moves up to 6th in AX Lites East class. With being out west for Supercross, I haven’t been able to keep tabs on how Tanner is doing in the Arenacross Series as much as I’d like, but he’s been getting stronger each week.

Check out the results from Wisconsin this past weekend.

Saturday Madison Arenacross – 2/10/2018
Alliant Energy Center
AX Lites East Class
Overall Qualifying
Finish / Time		 Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Main
Finish
Honda
1st – HEATH HARRISON
SILVERHILL, AL
#14
 9th
00:23.780		 2nd
Heat 2		 1st
 
Honda
2nd – JARED LESHER
BALL GROUND, GA
#13
 1st
00:22.593		 1st
Heat 2		 2nd
 
Kawasaki
3rd – ISAAC TEASDALE
ROBBINSVILLE, NC
#21
 3rd
00:23.354		 2nd
Heat 1		 3rd
 
Yamaha
4th – JYIRE MITCHELL
DEVONSHIRE,
#196
 11th
00:23.916		 6th
Heat 1		 4th
 
Kawasaki
5th – MASON KERR
ALTOONA, IA
#597
 14th
00:23.968		 5th
Heat 1		 5th
 
Yamaha
6th – TANNER BASSO
ALPINE, CA
#727
 22nd
00:24.154		 4th
Heat 1		 6th
 
Husqvarna
7th – HUNTER HILTON
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
#305
 7th
00:23.672		 9th
Heat 1		 1st
LCQ 1		 7th
 
Yamaha
8th – TANNER STACK
SHAWNEE, KS
#382
 21st
00:24.126		 7th
Heat 2		 8th
 
Kawasaki
9th – PRESTON TAYLOR
HASTINGS, NE
#96
 12th
00:23.936		 3rd
Heat 2		 9th
 
KTM
10th – TANNER WARD
WOODSTOCK, ON, CANADA
#184
 26th
00:24.590		 7th
Heat 1		 10th
 
Yamaha
11th – WILSON FLEMING
CAIRO, GA
#747
 15th
00:23.974		 3rd
Heat 1		 11th
 
Kawasaki
12th – JAKE MCKINNEY
HAMERSVILLE, OH
#131
 4th
00:23.459		 4th
Heat 2		 12th
 
Kawasaki
13th – JOE PERRON
ELKO, MN
#708
 5th
00:23.555		 5th
Heat 2		 13th
 
KTM
14th – CONNER MULLENNIX
LAKESIDE, CA
#288
 24th
00:24.527		 8th
Heat 2		 2nd
LCQ 1		 14th
 
KTM
15th – KEVIN MORANZ
TOPEKA, KS
#346
 2nd
00:22.904		 1st
Heat 1		 15th
 
KTM
16th – CARTER GORDON
MATTOON, IL
#151
 16th
00:24.015		 6th
Heat 2		 16th
 
AX Lites East Class – POINTS
    Place – Name
Number – Hometown		       Total Points
  1st – HEATH HARRISON
#14 – SILVERHILL, AL		 71
  2nd – ISAAC TEASDALE
#21 – ROBBINSVILLE, NC		 66 (-5)
  3rd – GARRETT MARCHBANKS
#182 – COALVILLE, UT		 47 (-24)
  4th – JOSH MOSIMAN
#71 – MENIFEE, CA		 28 (-43)
  5th – TJ ALBRIGHT
#422 – MOUNT MARION, NY		 26 (-45)
  6th – TANNER WARD
#184 – WOODSTOCK, ON, CANADA
 25 (-46)
  7th – TANNER STACK
#382 – SHAWNEE, KS		 23 (-48)
  8th – TANNER BASSO
#727 – ALPINE, CA		 23 (-48)
  9th – JEREMY HAND
#332 – MANTUA, OH		 21 (-50)
  10th – JYIRE MITCHELL
#196 – DEVONSHIRE, 		 20 (-51)
250AX Class
Overall Qualifying
Finish / Time		 Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Bracket
Winner		 Main 1
Finish		 Main 2
Finish
Kawasaki
1st – JACOB HAYES
GREENSBORO, NC
#90
 3rd
00:21.940		 1st
Heat 1		   1st
 		 1st
 
Honda
2nd – CHRIS BLOSE
PHOENIX, AZ
#2
 2nd
00:21.840		 2nd
Heat 1		   2nd
 		 2nd
 
Kawasaki
3rd – GARED STEINKE
WOODLAND, CA
#4
 8th
00:23.030		 5th
Heat 2		   3rd
 		 3rd
 
Honda
4th – KYLE BITTERMAN
WEST PELZER, SC
#581
 9th
00:23.101		 4th
Heat 2		   4th
 		 5th
 
Honda
5th – HEATH HARRISON
SILVERHILL, AL
#14
 15th
00:23.837		 9th
Heat 1		 1st
LCQ 1		   7th
 		 4th
 
KTM
6th – KEVIN MORANZ
TOPEKA, KS
#346
 11th
00:23.505		 3rd
Heat 1		   9th
 		 7th
 
Kawasaki
7th – LANE STALEY
CHILLICOTHE, OH
#740
 16th
00:23.941		 7th
Heat 2		   5th
 		 11th
 
Kawasaki
8th – JACOB WILLIAMSON
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
#373
 4th
00:22.232		 1st
Heat 2		   10th
 		 8th
 
Kawasaki
9th – GAVIN FAITH
DUNCOMBE, IA
#1
 1st
00:21.726		 2nd
Heat 2		 1st
 		 15th
 		 6th
 
Kawasaki
10th – SHANE SEWELL
WESTVILLE, IN
#351
 7th
00:23.011		 5th
Heat 1		   6th
 		 13th
 
Kawasaki
11th – STEVEN MAGES
SARDINIA, OH
#12
 21st
00:24.142		 6th
Heat 2		   12th
 		 9th
 
Yamaha
12th – JUSTIN RODBELL
PRINCE FREDERIC, MD
#58
 25th
00:24.361		 10th
Heat 2		 2nd
LCQ 1		   11th
 		 12th
 
Honda
13th – JARED LESHER
BALL GROUND, GA
#13
 6th
00:22.777		 6th
Heat 1		   8th
 		 15th
 
Yamaha
14th – LUKE NEESE
JAMESTOWN, NC
#125
 18th
00:23.961		 7th
Heat 1		   14th
 		 10th
 
Kawasaki
15th – TRAVIS SEWELL
WESTVILLE, IN
#3
 10th
00:23.498		 4th
Heat 1		   13th
 		 14th
 
KTM
16th – DANIEL HERRLEIN
BETHESDA, OH
#9
 5th
00:22.448		 3rd
Heat 2		   16th
 		 DNS
 
250AX Class – POINTS
    Place – Name
Number – Hometown		       Total Points
  1st – JACOB HAYES
#90 – GREENSBORO, NC		 158
  2nd – GAVIN FAITH
#1 – DUNCOMBE, IA		 145 (-13)
  3rd – CHRIS BLOSE
#2 – PHOENIX, AZ		 144 (-14)
  4th – GARED STEINKE
#4 – WOODLAND, CA		 115 (-43)
  5th – KYLE BITTERMAN
#581 – WEST PELZER, SC		 97 (-61)
  6th – JACOB WILLIAMSON
#373 – SWARTZ CREEK, MI		 94 (-64)
  7th – SHANE SEWELL
#351 – WESTVILLE, IN		 92 (-66)
  8th – DANIEL HERRLEIN
#9 – BETHESDA, OH		 83 (-75)
  9th – HEATH HARRISON
#14 – SILVERHILL, AL		 64 (-94)
  10th – LANE STALEY
#740 – CHILLICOTHE, OH		 50 (-108)

The series moves to Florence, South Carolina, this week.

Westen Wrozyna Coming to Dallas this Week

Canadian Westen Wrozyna will get his first taste of Monster Energy Supercross as the 250 East Series fires up this week in Arlington, Texas. Westen and Cale Foster have been at South of the Border getting ready for this big debut.

Westen will join teammates #471 Logan Karnow and Jacob Williamson on the PRMX Strikt Kawasaki team for 250 East.

OK, folks, I know there’s other stuff going on, but we need to head north to Milestone now to catch some Canadian content before the trek east for Dallas starts. Thanks for reading, and have a great week. Tune in later when we’ll have some new info on these guys from the practice track today.

Oh, and be sure to check out Jeff’s ‘McThoughts‘ columns from San Diego.

250 McThoughts

450 McThoughts

#976 Josh Greco says, “See you at the races…” | Bigwave photo

 

 

 

 

 