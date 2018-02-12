By Billy Rainford
Good Monday Morning. We’ll have to be brief this week as I’m trying to make my way up to Milestone this morning from San Diego to catch Canadians Shawn Maffenbeier, Keylan Meston, and Davey Fraser riding before I have to start the trek east.
I haven’t been able to meet up with these guys yet, as the travel schedule just hasn’t lined up. Davey and Keylan are teammates this year on the Carlson Racing Husqvarna team and Shawn has left the MX101 gang for a new team for 2018 and beyond.
All three riders are getting ready for round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown series that starts in two weeks out in Abbotsford, BC. This will be our first chance to see the new Jetwerx team up and running, as we point Canadian Motocross in a new direction. It’s all a huge step for the sport and it will be great to see how this all plays out.
ARENACROSS
RD 1 – 02/24/18 – ABBOTSFORD,BC – ABBOTSFORD CENTER
RD 2 – 03/16/18 – CALGARY, AB – AGRIUM WESTERN CENTER
RD 3 – 03/17/18 – CALGARY, AB – AGRIUM WESTERN CENTER
RD 4 – 04/7/18 – SARNIA,ON – PROGRESSIVE AUTO CENTER
RD 5 – 04/13/18 – BARRIE, ON – MOLSON CENTER
RD 6 – 04/14/18 – BARRIE, ON – MOLSON CENTER
Well, let’s talk about the San Diego Supercross. We had a more normal track this week, in that it didn’t get all rutted up like the previous week in Oakland. However, that didn’t stop riders from crashing and getting taken out. We had some serious carnage on Saturday!
We’ve lost, at least, Justin Bogle, Jake Weimer, Ken Roczen, Justin Hoeft, and our very own Jess Petiis. Fortunately, we move over to the 250 East this week and it will give the west riders a little time to heal up before getting back into action, except Jess. Jess needs to be ready for round 1 up in Abbostford.
Jess, and everyone else, crash a couple times in Oakland and did some damage to his shoulder. He looked good in practice and qualifying this past week in SD but during his heat race his shoulder popped out and took him out of competition for the night.
We won’t make any guesses at to the prognosis here. Hopefully, they’re able to get checked out and put on a program of rehab that will have him strong enough to go into the Canadian Arenacross series in top form.
Canadian #497 Brock Leitner is still trying to get himself back in the night show. Brock qualified in 43rd position last Saturday. They take the top 40 and one alternate got in after Justin Hoeft got hurt, so that put him as the 2nd alternate to get it.
I spoke with him before the night show got going and they knew they wouldn’t get in because even riders who are hurt, tryi to take the night show gate drops so they get paid.
They packed up and got ready to head home. We spoke with Brock about his day in SoCal and you can listen to our conversation here:
Brock will head home to Summerland, BC and get ready for round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown series where he’ll get back on a 450 and compete.
You can watch the Press Conference from San Diego where #92 Adam Cianciarulo was on fire, and Jason Anderson and Marvin Musquin addressed the elephant in the room:
#184 Tanner Ward moves up to 6th in AX Lites East class. With being out west for Supercross, I haven’t been able to keep tabs on how Tanner is doing in the Arenacross Series as much as I’d like, but he’s been getting stronger each week.
Check out the results from Wisconsin this past weekend.
|
Saturday Madison Arenacross – 2/10/2018
Alliant Energy Center
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The series moves to Florence, South Carolina, this week.
Westen Wrozyna Coming to Dallas this Week
Canadian Westen Wrozyna will get his first taste of Monster Energy Supercross as the 250 East Series fires up this week in Arlington, Texas. Westen and Cale Foster have been at South of the Border getting ready for this big debut.
Westen will join teammates #471 Logan Karnow and Jacob Williamson on the PRMX Strikt Kawasaki team for 250 East.
OK, folks, I know there’s other stuff going on, but we need to head north to Milestone now to catch some Canadian content before the trek east for Dallas starts. Thanks for reading, and have a great week. Tune in later when we’ll have some new info on these guys from the practice track today.
Oh, and be sure to check out Jeff’s ‘McThoughts‘ columns from San Diego.