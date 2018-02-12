RD 1 – 02/24/18 – ABBOTSFORD,BC – ABBOTSFORD CENTER

RD 2 – 03/16/18 – CALGARY, AB – AGRIUM WESTERN CENTER

RD 3 – 03/17/18 – CALGARY, AB – AGRIUM WESTERN CENTER

RD 4 – 04/7/18 – SARNIA,ON – PROGRESSIVE AUTO CENTER

RD 5 – 04/13/18 – BARRIE, ON – MOLSON CENTER

RD 6 – 04/14/18 – BARRIE, ON – MOLSON CENTER

Well, let’s talk about the San Diego Supercross. We had a more normal track this week, in that it didn’t get all rutted up like the previous week in Oakland. However, that didn’t stop riders from crashing and getting taken out. We had some serious carnage on Saturday!

We’ve lost, at least, Justin Bogle, Jake Weimer, Ken Roczen, Justin Hoeft, and our very own Jess Petiis. Fortunately, we move over to the 250 East this week and it will give the west riders a little time to heal up before getting back into action, except Jess. Jess needs to be ready for round 1 up in Abbostford.

Jess, and everyone else, crash a couple times in Oakland and did some damage to his shoulder. He looked good in practice and qualifying this past week in SD but during his heat race his shoulder popped out and took him out of competition for the night.

We won’t make any guesses at to the prognosis here. Hopefully, they’re able to get checked out and put on a program of rehab that will have him strong enough to go into the Canadian Arenacross series in top form.

Canadian #497 Brock Leitner is still trying to get himself back in the night show. Brock qualified in 43rd position last Saturday. They take the top 40 and one alternate got in after Justin Hoeft got hurt, so that put him as the 2nd alternate to get it.

I spoke with him before the night show got going and they knew they wouldn’t get in because even riders who are hurt, tryi to take the night show gate drops so they get paid.

They packed up and got ready to head home. We spoke with Brock about his day in SoCal and you can listen to our conversation here:

Brock will head home to Summerland, BC and get ready for round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown series where he’ll get back on a 450 and compete.

You can watch the Press Conference from San Diego where #92 Adam Cianciarulo was on fire, and Jason Anderson and Marvin Musquin addressed the elephant in the room: