Monday Morning with Bigwave

By Billy Rainford

I hope you all had a great weekend. There was enough racing the past two days keep even the most hardcore fans of moto glued to their televisions, laptops, and smartphones. With round 3 of both the Monster Energy Supercross and Amsoil Arenacross taking place, we were all constantly checking our Twitter feeds and watching the racing live. Also, the were Canadians racing on Sunday at both events.

A2 marked the first time we got a look at two of the big changes for the 2018 season: the Triple Crown format and the Amateur Supercross on Sunday.

OK, let’s get straight to the elephant in the room…Uncle Mike is drinking too much. No, no, not that elephant. If you were anywhere near social media during the Supercross broadcast or Sunday…ALL.DAY…you may have noticed there was some opinion thrown around about the format and what it meant for the live broadcast.

When I’m not actually standing on the floor of a Supercross round, I can usually be found over at Steve Emery‘s place to watch it with a little on purpose time delayed PVR’ing. If you’ve ever watched the Supercross broadcast on the Canadian feed, I’m pretty sure you know what I’m talking about when I say that the commercials are NOT the best part of the broadcast.

They have literally been playing the same 3 commercials over and over for the last 3 years. If Speed or FS1 Canada or whatever it’s called are hoping to make a go of the channel up here with this line up, it can’t succeed, can it?! Man, I hope not. What does this say about the average Supercross viewer if watching those programs sums us up?! It can’t be good.

Anyway, we’ve got Kodi set up here at our house and Steve was out of town. That meant I had to find it on ‘the box.’ It took me quite a while to scroll through the millions of sports channel options, but I finally found the race. It meant I was watching the live broadcast without the ability to fast forward. The bottom line: I was going to have to sit through the commercials.

Wait a tick! These aren’t the same 3 garbage commercials! It was the direct American FS1 feed I was watching. Now, I’m not going to say I enjoy commercials, but anything is better than what they force us to watch up here on the Canadian channels. It was a huge improvement.

OK, so the program starts and I was interested to see how this Triple Crown format would play out.

I watched the Race Day Live program with ‘Gentleman’ Jim Holley and Daniel Blair. They did a great job, as always, but I couldn’t help notice they were going all the way to the LCQ races. Hmm. I didn’t realize this was all going to be decided before the night show even started. Fans who showed up or tuned into the live program were going to see nothing but main events. Good, right? I hope so.

OK, before I get to the downtime numbers, let’s first talk about this new format from a racer’s POV. You know when you’re racing outdoors and you get to the races to find there are only 22 riders in your class? The first thing I always thought was how much easier that number was going to make the first turn of each moto. 42 is a lot of riders. 22 is very manageable.

So, turn 1 isn’t as crazy on usual nights at a Supercross, but there is still a heightened amount of nerves as you sit there on the line waiting for that gate to drop. Now, multiply that by 3 and you’ve got the stress level of the Triple Crown format. 3 gate drops add a whole lot of risk to these guys. So, there’s that.

With ‘Olympic’ scoring (not sure I’m a fan of how often the had to say that) you are scored the position you finish – you add the three main event finishes together, and the lowest score wins the round. How you finish in that total is how you’re scored with the new place values. You could win the night without winning a main event and take home the 26 points.

OK, so they’ve already done away with the Semis for 2018. Now, with this Triple Crown format there were no Heats or LCQ races – nothing but main events.

The thing that seems to be getting stuck in most fans’ craws is the downtime from Saturday night. I’ll admit, it really seemed like I was twiddling my thumbs an awful lot waiting for the next main to start.

In fact, Emily would nod off for a nap after the checkered flags and when she woke up I’d tell her it was OK because she hadn’t missed any racing! She’d managed to sleep through commercials and filler…5 times!

 

OK, let’s look at the numbers*:

250 Main #1: 3:23 – 11:00 (8:37)

5:15 break

450 Main #1: 16:15 – 25:38 (9:23)

9:57 break

250 Main #2: 35:35 – 46:40 (11:05)

4:35 break

450 Main #2: 51:15 – 1:04:55 (13:40)

7:20 break

250 Main #3: 1:12:15 – 1:25:15 (13:00)

6:25 break

450 Main #3: 1:31:40 – 1:47:58 (16:18)

Total Racing time = 72:03

Total Break time = 33:32

*These numbers are from a live recording I found on YouTube. Times from the start of race 1 to the end of race 6 are accurate.

OK, don’t forget that these break times include the interviews as well as the commercials. I don’t know how the normal broadcasts break down, but this doesn’t look as bad on paper as it felt while sitting waiting for the next Main to start.

Anyway, whether there was more commercial time than normal or not, as the old adage goes, “Perception is reality,” so if that’s what most fans felt then it is the reality. And I’m not saying it’s what most fans felt, just that, as the other old adage goes, “The squeaky wheel gets the grease,” and those are the voices we heard.

Like I always say with social media, “If you want to actually hear from people, make a mistake.” The only time people seem to be vocal is when they get a chance to correct or berate someone about something. I guess it’s human nature and sums up our news broadcasts, too.

So, what does all this mean? I have no clue. They tried something new. Most parts of it worked, but they may need to iron out a few bugs. For example, there needs to be a running total for the overalls going somewhere on the screen. One main event in each class is easy to follow, 3 main events means math. Most people have a hard enough time trying to figure out if a 2-2 beats a 3-1 in the two-moto format of the outdoors, so 3 races cause even more math headaches.

Anyway, Jeff McConkey will be checking in with his ‘McThoughts,’ so we’ll leave the details of the actual racing to him.

Anaheim Amateur Supercross

They also held the first Amateur Supercross on Sunday in Anaheim. We had 2 Canadians racing – #43 Noah Viney and his older brother, #53 Bjorn Viney.

Here’s a look at how they did:

#43 Noah Viney TM

AMSOIL Dominator Supermini
Overall Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Main
Finish
Kawasaki
1st – JETT REYNOLDS
BAKERSFIELD, CA
#79
 2nd
Heat 1		 1st
 
KTM
2nd – MAX VOHLAND
GRANITE BAY, CA
#711
 1st
Heat 1		 2nd
 
Kawasaki
3rd – JEREMY RYAN
MORGAN HILL, CA
#10
 3rd
Heat 1		 3rd
 
Kawasaki
4th – RYDER DIFRANCESCO
BAKERSFIELD, CA
#199
 6th
Heat 1		 4th
 
KTM
5th – JOSHUA VARIZE
RIALTO, CA
#24
 5th
Heat 1		 5th
 
KTM
6th – MANUEL MORENO
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
#50
 7th
Heat 1		 6th
 
KTM
7th – SYRUS BUTTS
NEPHI, UT
#525
 11th
Heat 1		 7th
 
TM Racing
8th – NOAH VINEY
MORGAN HILL, CA
#43
 18th
Heat 1		 8th
 
KTM
9th – HAWK HAND
COARSEGOLD, CA
#27
 14th
Heat 1		 9th
 
Yamaha
10th – MATTHEW LEBLANC
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
#329
 4th
Heat 1		 10th
 
85cc 9-12 Class 
Overall Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Main
Finish
Kawasaki
1st – RYDER DIFRANCESCO
BAKERSFIELD, CA
#199
 1st
Heat 1		 1st
 
KTM
2nd – PRESTON BOESPFLUG
BATTLE GROUND, WA
#28
 4th
Heat 1		 2nd
 
TM Racing
3rd – JULIEN BEAUMER
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
#299
 3rd
Heat 1		 3rd
 
Kawasaki
4th – JUSTIN ARAGAKI
MORGAN HILL, CA
#44
 6th
Heat 1		 4th
 
Kawasaki
5th – PARKER ROSS
HERALD, CA
#2
 7th
Heat 1		 5th
 
TM Racing
6th – NOAH VINEY
MORGAN HILL, CA
#43
 5th
Heat 1		 6th
 
KTM
7th – ENZO TEMMERMAN
VISALIA, CA
#21
 9th
Heat 1		 7th
 
KTM
8th – HAIDEN DEEGAN
TEMECULA, CA
#238
 2nd
Heat 1		 8th
 
Husqvarna
9th – JORDAN DOWELL
VENTURA, CA
#107
 10th
Heat 1		 9th
 
KTM
10th – KADEN LEWIS
KINGMAN, AZ
#177
 8th
Heat 1		 10th
 
Mini Senior 12-15 Class
Overall Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Main
Finish
Kawasaki
1st – RYDER DIFRANCESCO
BAKERSFIELD, CA
#199
 1st
Heat 1		 1st
 
KTM
2nd – PRESTON BOESPFLUG
BATTLE GROUND, WA
#28
 3rd
Heat 1		 2nd
 
Kawasaki
3rd – JUSTIN ARAGAKI
MORGAN HILL, CA
#44
 13th
Heat 1		 3rd
 
Kawasaki
4th – PARKER ROSS
HERALD, CA
#2
 4th
Heat 1		 4th
 
Kawasaki
5th – REVEN GORDON
ATASCADERO, CA
#105
 14th
Heat 1		 5th
 
TM Racing
6th – NOAH VINEY
MORGAN HILL, CA
#43
 6th
Heat 1		 6th
 
Kawasaki
7th – CODY WINGARDNER III
ZILLAH, WA
#999
 7th
Heat 1		 7th
 
Kawasaki
8th – ROCCO MORSE
BURBANK, CA
#27
 8th
Heat 1		 8th
 
Husqvarna
9th – JORDAN DOWELL
VENTURA, CA
#107
 5th
Heat 1		 9th
 
Yamaha
10th – PAYSON JOHNSON
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
#351
 9th
Heat 1		 10th
 

#53 Bjorn Viney KAW

250 B Class 
Overall Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Main
Finish
Kawasaki
1st – STILEZ ROBERTSON
BAKERSFIELD, CA
#325
 4th
Heat 1		 1st
 
Honda
2nd – JO SHIMODA
MENIFEE, CA
#47
 3rd
Heat 1		 2nd
 
Kawasaki
3rd – DILAN SCHWARTZ
ALPINE, CA
#74
 2nd
Heat 1		 3rd
 
KTM
4th – PIERCE BROWN
SANDY, UT
#63
 1st
Heat 1		 4th
 
Honda
5th – COLE BAILEY
PASO ROBLES, CA
#127
 4th
Heat 2		 5th
 
Yamaha
6th – MATIN BANEGAS
EL CAJON, CA
#224
 7th
Heat 2		 6th
 
Suzuki
7th – TOMMY RIOS
WINDERMERE, FL
#24
 6th
Heat 2		 7th
 
Yamaha
8th – NATE FEILMEIER
MISSION VIEJO, CA
#271
 9th
Heat 2		 8th
 
Husqvarna
9th – DEVON BATES
LAS VEGAS, NV
#98
 7th
Heat 1		 9th
 
Kawasaki
10th – ALESSIO SASSO
POWAY, CA
#256
 10th
Heat 1		 10th
 
Honda
11th – JULIAN SEIBEL
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
#75
 8th
Heat 2		 11th
 
Yamaha
12th – COLBY COPP
LOS BANOS, CA
#45
 5th
Heat 2		 12th
 
KTM
13th – KYLE GREESON
OAKLEY, CA
#200
 6th
Heat 1		 13th
 
Kawasaki
14th – CODY WHITSETT
LONG BEACH, CA
#717
 9th
Heat 1		 14th
 
Kawasaki
15th – BJORN VINEY
MORGAN HILL, CA
#53
 2nd
Heat 2		 15th
Open B Class 
Overall Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Main
Finish
KTM
1st – PIERCE BROWN
SANDY, UT
#63
 1st
Heat 1		 1st
 
Honda
2nd – JO SHIMODA
MENIFEE, CA
#47
 3rd
Heat 1		 2nd
 
Honda
3rd – COLE BAILEY
PASO ROBLES, CA
#127
 4th
Heat 1		 3rd
 
Kawasaki
4th – BJORN VINEY
MORGAN HILL, CA
#53
 6th
Heat 1		 4th
 
Kawasaki
5th – DILAN SCHWARTZ
ALPINE, CA
#74x
 2nd
Heat 1		 5th
 
Yamaha
6th – MICHAEL QUINN
MENIFEE, CA
#33
 5th
Heat 1		 6th
 
Husqvarna
7th – DEVON BATES
LAS VEGAS, NV
#98
 12th
Heat 1		 7th
 
Kawasaki
8th – ALESSIO SASSO
POWAY, CA
#256
 8th
Heat 1		 8th
 
KTM
9th – DEVYN SELLERS
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
#30
 13th
Heat 1		 9th
 
KTM
10th – JOSEPH ALLNUTT
CONCORD, CA
#71
 9th
Heat 1		 10th
 
Schoolboy 2 14-17 Class 
Overall Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Main
Finish
KTM
1st – PIERCE BROWN
SANDY, UT
#63
 1st
Heat 1		 1st
 
Kawasaki
2nd – STILEZ ROBERTSON
BAKERSFIELD, CA
#325
 3rd
Heat 1		 2nd
 
Honda
3rd – CARSON MUMFORD
SIMI VALLEY, CA
#122
 2nd
Heat 1		 3rd
 
Yamaha
4th – COLBY COPP
LOS BANOS, CA
#45
 5th
Heat 1		 4th
 
Suzuki
5th – TOMMY RIOS
WINDERMERE, FL
#24
 7th
Heat 1		 5th
 
KTM
6th – KAEDEN KNIFFING
ESCONDIDO, CA
#85
 6th
Heat 1		 6th
 
Kawasaki
7th – BJORN VINEY
MORGAN HILL, CA
#53
 11th
Heat 1		 7th
 
Yamaha
8th – NICHOLAS HORN
DUBLIN, CA
#106
 8th
Heat 1		 8th
 
Yamaha
9th – NATE FEILMEIER
MISSION VIEJO, CA
#271
 10th
Heat 1		 9th
 
Suzuki
10th – MANUEL HARRISON
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
#235
 15th
Heat 1		 10th
 

Canadian -supported rider, #910 Carson Brown, rides for the Cycle North team out of Prince George, BC. He got the opportunity to pit under the Smartops Motoconcepts awning Sunday.

He finished 2nd in 250 A and 5th in Open A. Mitchell Falk won both of the top classes.

Full results can be found here: http://sxa.tracksideresults.com/class.asp?e=40&c=all&d=1

Amsoil Arenacross Round 3 Wilkes-Barre, PA

Saturday Wilkes-Barre Arenacross – January 20, 2018
Mohegan Sun Arena
Wilkes-Barre, PA
AX Lites East Class
Overall Qualifying
Finish / Time		 Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Main
Finish
Kawasaki
1st – GARRETT MARCHBANKS
COALVILLE, UT
#182
 6th
00:23.416		 1st
Heat 1		 1st
 
Honda
2nd – JARED LESHER
BALL GROUND, GA
#13
 1st
00:22.855		 4th
Heat 2		 2nd
 
Honda
3rd – JEREMY HAND
MANTUA, OH
#332
 7th
00:23.439		 2nd
Heat 1		 3rd
 
Kawasaki
4th – ISAAC TEASDALE
ROBBINSVILLE, NC
#21
 5th
00:23.272		 2nd
Heat 2		 4th
 
Honda
5th – BROCK PAPI
GROVELAND, FL
#144
 13th
00:24.091		 3rd
Heat 2		 5th
 
KTM
6th – CARTER GORDON
MATTOON, IL
#151
 23rd
00:24.545		 7th
Heat 1		 6th
 
Husqvarna
7th – JOSH MOSIMAN
MENIFEE, CA
#71
 16th
00:24.133		 6th
Heat 2		 7th
 
KTM
8th – TANNER WARD
WOODSTOCK, ON, CANADA
#184
 27th
00:24.899		 9th
Heat 1		 1st
LCQ 1		 8th
 
Honda
9th – HEATH HARRISON
SILVERHILL, AL
#14
 9th
00:23.772		 1st
Heat 2		 9th
 
Yamaha
10th – TANNER BASSO
ALPINE, CA
#727
 21st
00:24.405		 8th
Heat 2		 2nd
LCQ 1		 10th
 
KTM
11th – DYLAN ROUSE
FLORENCE, KY
#158
 8th
00:23.683		 7th
Heat 2		 11th
 
Kawasaki
12th – CARTER STEPHENSON
ROLLA, MO
#24
 4th
00:23.188		 5th
Heat 2		 12th
 
Kawasaki
13th – JAKE MCKINNEY
HAMERSVILLE, OH
#131
 11th
00:23.938		 4th
Heat 1		 13th
 
Kawasaki
14th – RICHARD JACKSON
HOLDENVILLE, OK
#23
 3rd
00:23.170		 5th
Heat 1		 14th
 
Yamaha
15th – JEREMY SMITH
MARMORA, NJ
#309
 2nd
00:23.076		 3rd
Heat 1		 15th
 
Yamaha
16th – WILSON FLEMING
CAIRO, GA
#747
 15th
00:24.122		 6th
Heat 1		 16th
 
AX Lites East Class – POINTS
    Place – Name
Number – Hometown		       Total Points
  1st – GARRETT MARCHBANKS
#182 – COALVILLE, UT		 47
  2nd – ISAAC TEASDALE
#21 – ROBBINSVILLE, NC		 41 (-6)
  3rd – HEATH HARRISON
#14 – SILVERHILL, AL		 39 (-8)
  4th – JOSH MOSIMAN
#71 – MENIFEE, CA		 28 (-19)
  5th – JEREMY HAND
#332 – MANTUA, OH		 21 (-26)
  6th – BROCK PAPI
#144 – GROVELAND, FL		 13 (-34)
  7th – TJ ALBRIGHT
#422 – MOUNT MARION, NY		 13 (-34)
  8th – TANNER BASSO
#727 – ALPINE, CA		 12 (-35)
  9th – JORDAN BAILEY
#133 – ORLANDO, FL		 11 (-36)
  10th – LUKE NEESE
#125 – JAMESTOWN, NC		 11 (-36)
  11th – TANNER WARD
#184 – WOODSTOCK, ON, CANADA
 9 (-38)
  12th – CARTER STEPHENSON
#24 – ROLLA, MO		 5 (-42)
  13th – JAKE MCKINNEY
#131 – HAMERSVILLE, OH		 4 (-43)
  14th – JERRY ROBIN
#189 – CORCORAN, MN		 4 (-43)
  15th – TRAVIS DELNICKI
#248 – WOODSTOCK VALLE, CT		 3 (-44)
  16th – MICHAEL LANG
#661 – SAUGERTIES, NY		 2 (-45)
  17th – WILSON FLEMING
#747 – CAIRO, GA		 1 (-46)
  18th – SHANE SEWELL
#351 – WESTVILLE, IN		 1 (-46)
250AX Class 
Overall Qualifying
Finish / Time		 Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Bracket
Winner		 Main 1
Finish		 Main 2
Finish
Kawasaki
1st – JACOB HAYES
GREENSBORO, NC
#90
 1st
00:21.583		 2nd
Heat 2		   1st
 		 1st
 
Kawasaki
2nd – GAVIN FAITH
DUNCOMBE, IA
#1
 3rd
00:21.942		 3rd
Heat 1		   2nd
 		 2nd
 
Honda
3rd – CHRIS BLOSE
PHOENIX, AZ
#2
 2nd
00:21.829		 1st
Heat 1		 1st
 		 3rd
 		 3rd
 
Kawasaki
4th – SHANE SEWELL
WESTVILLE, IN
#351
 8th
00:22.705		 3rd
Heat 2		   4th
 		 5th
 
Kawasaki
5th – JACOB WILLIAMSON
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
#373
 4th
00:21.989		 4th
Heat 2		   6th
 		 6th
 
KTM
6th – DANIEL HERRLEIN
BETHESDA, OH
#9
 5th
00:22.177		 5th
Heat 2		   8th
 		 4th
 
Honda
7th – HEATH HARRISON
SILVERHILL, AL
#14
 12th
00:23.696		 1st
Heat 2		   9th
 		 7th
 
Kawasaki
8th – MASON KERR
ALTOONA, IA
#597
 15th
00:23.939		 5th
Heat 1		   7th
 		 10th
 
Kawasaki
9th – GARED STEINKE
WOODLAND, CA
#4
 7th
00:22.637		 4th
Heat 1		   5th
 		 13th
 
KTM
10th – TJ ALBRIGHT
MOUNT MARION, NY
#422
 19th
00:24.290		 11th
Heat 1		 1st
LCQ 1		   11th
 		 8th
 
KTM
11th – TANNER WARD
WOODSTOCK, ON, CANADA
#184
 24th
00:24.420		 11th
Heat 2		 2nd
LCQ 1		   12th
 		 9th
 
Honda
12th – BROCK PAPI
GROVELAND, FL
#144
 18th
00:24.164		 7th
Heat 1		   10th
 		 11th
 
Kawasaki
13th – KYLE BITTERMAN
WEST PELZER, SC
#581
 6th
00:22.354		 2nd
Heat 1		   13th
 		 12th
 
Yamaha
14th – JEREMY SMITH
MARMORA, NJ
#309
 11th
00:23.530		 6th
Heat 1		   14th
 		 14th
 
Honda
15th – JEREMY HAND
MANTUA, OH
#332
 13th
00:23.789		 6th
Heat 2		   15th
 		 DNS
 
Honda
16th – JARED LESHER
BALL GROUND, GA
#13
 21st
00:24.342		 7th
Heat 2		   DNS
 		 DNS
 
250AX Class – POINTS
    Place – Name
Number – Hometown		       Total Points
  1st – GAVIN FAITH
#1 – DUNCOMBE, IA		 97
  2nd – JACOB HAYES
#90 – GREENSBORO, NC		 93 (-4)
  3rd – CHRIS BLOSE
#2 – PHOENIX, AZ		 84 (-13)
  4th – DANIEL HERRLEIN
#9 – BETHESDA, OH		 65 (-32)
  5th – GARED STEINKE
#4 – WOODLAND, CA		 60 (-37)
  6th – JACOB WILLIAMSON
#373 – SWARTZ CREEK, MI		 54 (-43)
  7th – SHANE SEWELL
#351 – WESTVILLE, IN		 53 (-44)
  8th – KYLE BITTERMAN
#581 – WEST PELZER, SC		 49 (-48)
  9th – TJ ALBRIGHT
#422 – MOUNT MARION, NY		 33 (-64)
  10th – TRAVIS SEWELL
#3 – WESTVILLE, IN		 31 (-66)
  11th – MICHAEL MOSIMAN
#64 – SEBASTOPOL, CA		 30 (-67)
  12th – HEATH HARRISON
#14 – SILVERHILL, AL		 30 (-67)
  13th – JACE OWEN
#5 – MATTOON, IL		 26 (-71)
  14th – LANE STALEY
#740 – CHILLICOTHE, OH		 23 (-74)
  15th – MASON KERR
#597 – ALTOONA, IA		 17 (-80)
  16th – CODY VAN BUSKIRK
#7 – HARVARD, IL		 17 (-80)
  17th – TANNER WARD
#184 – WOODSTOCK, ON, CANADA
 13 (-84)
  18th – BROCK PAPI
#144 – GROVELAND, FL		 13 (-84)
  19th – CARTER GORDON
#151 – MATTOON, IL		 11 (-86)
  20th – JARED LESHER
#13 – BALL GROUND, GA		 10 (-87)

Oh, and check it out, we’ve got a Canadian leading the C classes in the Amateur AX standings:

2018 Amateur East Arenacross Series
250 C Class 
    Place – Name
Number – Hometown		       Total Points
  1st – JOHN MCKENNEY
#519 – WELLAND, ON, CANADA
 25
  2nd – MICHAEL MERESS
#211 – ROSE CITY, MI		 22 (-3)
  3rd – COLBY DAVIS
#136 – BERKSHIRE, NY		 16 (-9)
  4th – ALEX BELANGER
#87 – PASCOAG, RI		 16 (-9)
  5th – CORY BUPP
#908 – YORK HAVEN, PA		 15 (-10)
  6th – NICHOLAS GOSSELIN
#64 – PASCOAG, RI		 15 (-10)
  7th – WYATT WAWRO
#92 – EDEN, NY		 14 (-11)
  8th – MITCHELL WOODMAN
#171y – STONEHAM, MA		 14 (-11)
  9th – JASON KALNAS
#08 – EASTON, PA		 13 (-12)
  10th – RYAN FRIEDLY
#20 – NEW MILFORD, CT		 12 (-13)
  11th – TRYSTAN ORTT
#101 – WESTFIELD, PA
Open C Class 
    Place – Name
Number – Hometown		       Total Points
  1st – JOHN MCKENNEY
#519 – WELLAND, ON, CANADA
 26
  2nd – JACOB RAYMOND
#83 – HARRISVILLE, RI		 19 (-7)
  3rd – PIERCE FOSTER
#50 – WAPPINGERS FALL, NY		 16 (-10)
  4th – RYAN FRIEDLY
#20 – NEW MILFORD, CT		 16 (-10)
  5th – COLBY DAVIS
#136 – BERKSHIRE, NY		 15 (-11)
  6th – NICHOLAS GOSSELIN
#64 – PASCOAG, RI		 15 (-11)
  7th – CORY BUPP
#908 – YORK HAVEN, PA		 14 (-12)
  8th – JOSHUA MALONEY
#155 – TROY, NY		 13 (-13)
  9th – ZAC BLANCO
#527 – CHEPACHET, RI		 12 (-14)
  10th – ALLEN BROOKS
#8 – PRINCE FREDERIC, MD		 11 (-15)

The series heads to Greenboro, NC this weekend for round 4

Andrew Short Gets 17th at the Dakar Rally

Winter X Games

Someone ready the DMX Van! It’s almost time for the next adventure to start. This one will take the van to Aspen, Oakland, San Diego, Dallas, and all points in between before heading back home. It’s going to be another epic trek and that’s just the way we like it around here. Yep, it’s a ton of driving, but it’s just the way it goes when you’re going to be on the road for this length of time.

We should have 2 Canadians to cheer for when the Supercross series hits Oakland in 2 weeks – Brock Leitner and Jess Pettis.

The first stop will be Aspen, Colorado, and the Winter X Games. Check out this list of racers in the 2nd annual Snow BikeCross event. Lots of Canadians will be in the mix.

Canadians, Blair Morgan and Paul Thacker will compete in the Adaptive Snow BikeCross event this year, too.

Paraplegics Train for Winter X Games via Paul Thacker, The Trax Film, and Monster Energy with Russell Haythorn Denver7 for News at 6pm on Denver7

Posted by Jacob Curtis on Friday, January 19, 2018

It all gets underway at the end of the week. January 25-28 from Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen. See you there!

OK, have a great week, everyone. The great January Thaw is underway here in my neck of the woods. Looking around the city it is nothing but crappy brown and grey. It really makes me excited to be heading to California.

See you at the races… | Bigwave photo

 