Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

I hope you all had a great weekend. There was enough racing the past two days keep even the most hardcore fans of moto glued to their televisions, laptops, and smartphones. With round 3 of both the Monster Energy Supercross and Amsoil Arenacross taking place, we were all constantly checking our Twitter feeds and watching the racing live. Also, the were Canadians racing on Sunday at both events.

A2 marked the first time we got a look at two of the big changes for the 2018 season: the Triple Crown format and the Amateur Supercross on Sunday.

OK, let’s get straight to the elephant in the room…Uncle Mike is drinking too much. No, no, not that elephant. If you were anywhere near social media during the Supercross broadcast or Sunday…ALL.DAY…you may have noticed there was some opinion thrown around about the format and what it meant for the live broadcast.

When I’m not actually standing on the floor of a Supercross round, I can usually be found over at Steve Emery‘s place to watch it with a little on purpose time delayed PVR’ing. If you’ve ever watched the Supercross broadcast on the Canadian feed, I’m pretty sure you know what I’m talking about when I say that the commercials are NOT the best part of the broadcast.

They have literally been playing the same 3 commercials over and over for the last 3 years. If Speed or FS1 Canada or whatever it’s called are hoping to make a go of the channel up here with this line up, it can’t succeed, can it?! Man, I hope not. What does this say about the average Supercross viewer if watching those programs sums us up?! It can’t be good.

Anyway, we’ve got Kodi set up here at our house and Steve was out of town. That meant I had to find it on ‘the box.’ It took me quite a while to scroll through the millions of sports channel options, but I finally found the race. It meant I was watching the live broadcast without the ability to fast forward. The bottom line: I was going to have to sit through the commercials.

Wait a tick! These aren’t the same 3 garbage commercials! It was the direct American FS1 feed I was watching. Now, I’m not going to say I enjoy commercials, but anything is better than what they force us to watch up here on the Canadian channels. It was a huge improvement.

OK, so the program starts and I was interested to see how this Triple Crown format would play out.

I watched the Race Day Live program with ‘Gentleman’ Jim Holley and Daniel Blair. They did a great job, as always, but I couldn’t help notice they were going all the way to the LCQ races. Hmm. I didn’t realize this was all going to be decided before the night show even started. Fans who showed up or tuned into the live program were going to see nothing but main events. Good, right? I hope so.

OK, before I get to the downtime numbers, let’s first talk about this new format from a racer’s POV. You know when you’re racing outdoors and you get to the races to find there are only 22 riders in your class? The first thing I always thought was how much easier that number was going to make the first turn of each moto. 42 is a lot of riders. 22 is very manageable.

So, turn 1 isn’t as crazy on usual nights at a Supercross, but there is still a heightened amount of nerves as you sit there on the line waiting for that gate to drop. Now, multiply that by 3 and you’ve got the stress level of the Triple Crown format. 3 gate drops add a whole lot of risk to these guys. So, there’s that.

With ‘Olympic’ scoring (not sure I’m a fan of how often the had to say that) you are scored the position you finish – you add the three main event finishes together, and the lowest score wins the round. How you finish in that total is how you’re scored with the new place values. You could win the night without winning a main event and take home the 26 points.

OK, so they’ve already done away with the Semis for 2018. Now, with this Triple Crown format there were no Heats or LCQ races – nothing but main events.

The thing that seems to be getting stuck in most fans’ craws is the downtime from Saturday night. I’ll admit, it really seemed like I was twiddling my thumbs an awful lot waiting for the next main to start.

In fact, Emily would nod off for a nap after the checkered flags and when she woke up I’d tell her it was OK because she hadn’t missed any racing! She’d managed to sleep through commercials and filler…5 times!

OK, let’s look at the numbers*:

250 Main #1: 3:23 – 11:00 (8:37)

5:15 break

450 Main #1: 16:15 – 25:38 (9:23)

9:57 break

250 Main #2: 35:35 – 46:40 (11:05)

4:35 break

450 Main #2: 51:15 – 1:04:55 (13:40)

7:20 break

250 Main #3: 1:12:15 – 1:25:15 (13:00)

6:25 break

450 Main #3: 1:31:40 – 1:47:58 (16:18)

Total Racing time = 72:03

Total Break time = 33:32

*These numbers are from a live recording I found on YouTube. Times from the start of race 1 to the end of race 6 are accurate.

OK, don’t forget that these break times include the interviews as well as the commercials. I don’t know how the normal broadcasts break down, but this doesn’t look as bad on paper as it felt while sitting waiting for the next Main to start.

Anyway, whether there was more commercial time than normal or not, as the old adage goes, “Perception is reality,” so if that’s what most fans felt then it is the reality. And I’m not saying it’s what most fans felt, just that, as the other old adage goes, “The squeaky wheel gets the grease,” and those are the voices we heard.

Like I always say with social media, “If you want to actually hear from people, make a mistake.” The only time people seem to be vocal is when they get a chance to correct or berate someone about something. I guess it’s human nature and sums up our news broadcasts, too.

So, what does all this mean? I have no clue. They tried something new. Most parts of it worked, but they may need to iron out a few bugs. For example, there needs to be a running total for the overalls going somewhere on the screen. One main event in each class is easy to follow, 3 main events means math. Most people have a hard enough time trying to figure out if a 2-2 beats a 3-1 in the two-moto format of the outdoors, so 3 races cause even more math headaches.

Anyway, Jeff McConkey will be checking in with his ‘McThoughts,’ so we’ll leave the details of the actual racing to him.

Anaheim Amateur Supercross

They also held the first Amateur Supercross on Sunday in Anaheim. We had 2 Canadians racing – #43 Noah Viney and his older brother, #53 Bjorn Viney.

Here’s a look at how they did:

#43 Noah Viney TM

#53 Bjorn Viney KAW

Canadian -supported rider, #910 Carson Brown, rides for the Cycle North team out of Prince George, BC. He got the opportunity to pit under the Smartops Motoconcepts awning Sunday.

He finished 2nd in 250 A and 5th in Open A. Mitchell Falk won both of the top classes.

Full results can be found here: http://sxa.tracksideresults.com/class.asp?e=40&c=all&d=1

Amsoil Arenacross Round 3 Wilkes-Barre, PA

Oh, and check it out, we’ve got a Canadian leading the C classes in the Amateur AX standings:

The series heads to Greenboro, NC this weekend for round 4

Andrew Short Gets 17th at the Dakar Rally

Winter X Games

Someone ready the DMX Van! It’s almost time for the next adventure to start. This one will take the van to Aspen, Oakland, San Diego, Dallas, and all points in between before heading back home. It’s going to be another epic trek and that’s just the way we like it around here. Yep, it’s a ton of driving, but it’s just the way it goes when you’re going to be on the road for this length of time.

We should have 2 Canadians to cheer for when the Supercross series hits Oakland in 2 weeks – Brock Leitner and Jess Pettis.

The first stop will be Aspen, Colorado, and the Winter X Games. Check out this list of racers in the 2nd annual Snow BikeCross event. Lots of Canadians will be in the mix.

Canadians, Blair Morgan and Paul Thacker will compete in the Adaptive Snow BikeCross event this year, too.

Paraplegics Train for Winter X Games via Paul Thacker, The Trax Film, and Monster Energy with Russell Haythorn Denver7 for News at 6pm on Denver7 Posted by Jacob Curtis on Friday, January 19, 2018

It all gets underway at the end of the week. January 25-28 from Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen. See you there!

OK, have a great week, everyone. The great January Thaw is underway here in my neck of the woods. Looking around the city it is nothing but crappy brown and grey. It really makes me excited to be heading to California.