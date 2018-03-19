Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Another great weekend of racing is in the books. Heading into Calgary for rounds 2 and 3 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour, there were a few stories to keep an eye on.

Carson Brown got the opportunity to race for the TiLube Honda team in the western swing of the Amsoil Arenacross series. Kourtney Lloyd and Cycle North gave Carson the opportunity to race up in Canada this season. He wont the Future West Moto title and then won round 1 of the Triple Crown in Abbotsford. He was on a roll up here and had fans on the edge of their seats with his aggressive and styling riding. However, his goal has always been to climb the racing ladder south of the border.

Kourtney and her team were fully aware of this and would never want to hold anyone away from the possibility of the golden carrot that is a team ride in the USA, and that’s what happened here.

Carson raced his first AMA Arenacross for his new team in Denver, Colorado, and finished 4th in the AX Lites Main.

When it was announced that Cycle North had hired #75 Josh Hill to come up to Calgary and race the double-header, it got me wondering if they were doing it to fulfill sponsor obligations, so I asked Kourtney, straight up.

Nope. They just like racing so much that they wanted to have a rider on the track that could bring them some great publicity and challenge for wins this week. It had nothing to do with promises or commitments they’d made to sponsors. Cool.

Josh said he’s been busy riding Snowbikes lately and hadn’t really been on a dirt bike (on the dirt) lately, but that he loves coming up to Canada to race and jumped at the opportunity.

He’s great with the fans and had people walking up to talk with him all day and night.

He came out and finished 8th in the 450 Main on Friday. It didn’t set the world on fire and he was pretty quick to point out how impressed he was with the speed of our riders when I spoke with him at the end of the night. (Interview link)

For Saturday, the team had Josh’s race suspension and he was happy to be on the track with some better suspenders.

He looked very fast in practice and we all stood on the sidelines waiting for him to get to the bigger set of whoops they had for round 3, as he was blitzing them like no other rider on the track.

Of course, just as we all looked at each other and commented on how fast he was riding, disaster struck and he was thrown off the bike near the end of the whoops section and down hard on the ground.

The rear end of the bike was badly bent and Josh looked like he’d taken a pretty hard hit. They pushed the bike back to the pits and Chris Buckrell got to work immediately in an effort to have the bike ready for qualifying.

In the end, there just wasn’t enough time for that to happen and they were going to have to be happy getting Josh to the line for the heat races taking last gate pick.

When riders lined up, Josh and his bike were nowhere to be found. They had decided he wasn’t feeling good enough to risk racing. The Josh Hill experiment was finished and the team was done for the night.

It’s really too bad, too, because I think we all wanted to see how much of a difference his whoops speed was going to make against everyone else in race conditions. I don’t think he was going to win, but he was going to make some passes down that straightaway, that’s for sure!

The other big story was the injury to #12 Dylan Wright early Saturday during practice.

Dylan said he was feeling better every time he got on the track and was looking forward to backing up his 2nd place from Friday night.

He was looking good when he got on the track but managed to catch a tuff block on the face of the triple heading towards the mechanics’ area and went down hard.

He planted his left shoulder into the ground and headed back to the pits.

He came out for the qualifying session and just rode around to ensure his place on the line for the Main.

After going to get checked out, he was told there was nothing broken, but he will need further attention to sort out what exactly the damage is to the shoulder.

When the main started, #12 was on the line. His intention was to roll around and then wait by the mechanics’ area until the checkered flag and cross the line to finish 11th and grab a few valuable points. And that’s what he did.

He will get it looked at and begin his recovery in hopes of being on the line and ready to race when the series resumes in Sarnia, Ontario, April 13-14. He’s got a few weeks to work with, but I don’t think it’s going to come easy, as he was in some serious discomfort at the end of the night.

Good luck, Dylan.

Here’s a look at the results from the weekend:

Rockstar Triple Crown | Calgary AX Round 2 Results

Friday, March 16, 2018

Agrium West Event Centre

Calgary, AB

250

1. 3 Shawn Maffenbeier KAW

2. 12 Dylan Wright HON

3. 620 Brad Nauditt HSK

4. 101 Ryan Lockhart KAW

5. 157 Wyatt Waddell HSK

6. 43 Jared Petruska HON

7. 202 Blake Osatchuk HSK

8. 517 Spencer Wilton KTM

9. 66 Marco Cannella YAM

10. 477 Joey Parkes YAM

11. 27 Tanner Ward KTM

450

1. 16 Cole Thompson KTM

2. 5 Tyler Medaglia KAW

3. 45 Colton Facciotti HON

4. 7 Dillan Epstein YAM

5. 2 Matt Goerke YAM

6. 68 Mike Brown HSK

7. 620 Brad Nauditt HSK

8. 75 Josh Hill HON

9. 101 Ryan Lockhart KAW

10. 10 Keylan Meston HSK

11. 20 Davey Fraser HSK

12. 22 Brock Leitner KAW

Rockstar Triple Crown | Calgary Round 3 Results Agrium Western Event Centre Calgary, Alberta Saturday, March 17, 2018 250 Main 1. 3 Shawn Maffenbeier KAW 2. 620 Brad Nauditt HSK 3. 66 Marco Cannella YAM 4. 101 Ryan Lockhart KAW 5. 27 Tanner Ward KTM 6. 43 Jared Petruska HON 7. 477 Joey Parkes YAM 8. 517 Spencer Wilton KTM 9. 202 Blake Osatchuk HSK 10. 157 Wyatt Waddell HSK 11. 12 Dylan Wright HON 450 Main 1. 16 Cole Thompson KTM 2. 45 Colton Facciotti HON 3. 2 Matt Goerke YAM 4. 5 Tyler Medaglia KAW 5. 68 Mike Brown HSK 6. 7 Dillan Epstein YAM 7. 10 Keylan Meston HSK 8. 620 Brad Nauditt HSK 9. 22 Brock Leitner KAW 10. 101 Ryan Lockhart KAW 11. 733 James Armstrong HON

Next Round: April 13-14, Sarnia, Ontario.

Aside from those 2 stories, the racing was great all weekend. There was a strong field of amateurs and a full gate of Pro riders.

Here are some NOTES from Calgary:

There were a couple riders on the track who should not have been out there at the same time as the Pros. I don’t want to scare any other potential riders from lining up and giving this a shot, but you’ve really got to be at a level where you can safely do all the obstacles. A couple guys were very lucky to get out of the Agrium Centre uninjured, to say the least.

It was nice to see #732 Jared Stock come out and race Friday night. He was having a lot of fun in his retro get up but had a hard fall in the whoops and decided he wouldn’t return for Saturday.

come out and race Friday night. He was having a lot of fun in his retro get up but had a hard fall in the whoops and decided he wouldn’t return for Saturday. With Dylan Wright out until his shoulder is OK, I don’t know who is going to step up to challenge Shawn Maffenbeier out there. Jess Pettis is back on a bike but I think he’s going to be racing any Supercross out west that he can. Shawn looks to be in complete control out there.

out there. is back on a bike but I think he’s going to be racing any Supercross out west that he can. Shawn looks to be in complete control out there. Tanner Ward needs some luck to go his way right now. He came into this series as, arguably, the most prepared Arenacross rider in the field, after racing and excelling in Amsoil Arenacross competition. He’s got the speed, he just needs the Moto Gods to smile down on him.

needs some luck to go his way right now. He came into this series as, arguably, the most prepared Arenacross rider in the field, after racing and excelling in Amsoil Arenacross competition. He’s got the speed, he just needs the Moto Gods to smile down on him. #66 Marco Cannella is adjusting to Pro Racing quickly and is going to be one to watch as we move forward. He didn’t have a great night Friday, but he snagged 3rd in the 250 Main on Saturday night behind #620 Brad Nauditt .

is adjusting to Pro Racing quickly and is going to be one to watch as we move forward. He didn’t have a great night Friday, but he snagged 3rd in the 250 Main on Saturday night behind #620 . Ryan Lockhart raced both classes this weekend. He finished 4th in the 250 Main Saturday night! He said he was really starting to feel it as we neared the 450 Main. If he were to concentrate on the 250 class, he would probably end up on the podium when we got to Barrie for the finale! He’s going to call in some favours in Ontario to see if he can’t find a bike or two for the final rounds.

raced both classes this weekend. He finished 4th in the 250 Main Saturday night! He said he was really starting to feel it as we neared the 450 Main. If he were to concentrate on the 250 class, he would probably end up on the podium when we got to Barrie for the finale! He’s going to call in some favours in Ontario to see if he can’t find a bike or two for the final rounds. #5 Tyler Medaglia has the speed to win the 450 class. Just when you think there’s no way he can keep improving, he hits another gear and is right there. Unfortunately, he had some bad luck and was always playing catch up in Calgary. Without being on the ground, he wins one of these things. He was great Friday night and took 2nd.

has the speed to win the 450 class. Just when you think there’s no way he can keep improving, he hits another gear and is right there. Unfortunately, he had some bad luck and was always playing catch up in Calgary. Without being on the ground, he wins one of these things. He was great Friday night and took 2nd. #2 Matt Goerke is going to be back to his old self once we hit Ontario. Watch for him to come out swinging in Sarnia. I always get a kick out of just how upset he is when he doesn’t win. His wrist is now 100% so he can put in a few weeks of solid training in Florida to be ready in April.

is going to be back to his old self once we hit Ontario. Watch for him to come out swinging in Sarnia. I always get a kick out of just how upset he is when he doesn’t win. His wrist is now 100% so he can put in a few weeks of solid training in Florida to be ready in April. Never count #45 Colton Facciotti out. When will this guy start slowing down? He’s been racing at the Pro level since he was 14 (that’s still crazy to think about!) and doesn’t show any signs of loosing ground. His aggressiveness was up in Calgary and it was good to see him going for it.

out. When will this guy start slowing down? He’s been racing at the Pro level since he was 14 (that’s still crazy to think about!) and doesn’t show any signs of loosing ground. His aggressiveness was up in Calgary and it was good to see him going for it. I don’t know who has anything for #16 Cole Thompson . This guy rides so smooth, it looks like he’s not trying. Yes, that sounds like a broken record, but how can you make winning an Arenacross look like play riding?! It doesn’t make any sense. Check it out in Sarnia and tell me I’m wrong. SOmeone needs to do something before the final few rounds because Cole is dominating right now.

. This guy rides so smooth, it looks like he’s not trying. Yes, that sounds like a broken record, but how can you make winning an Arenacross look like play riding?! It doesn’t make any sense. Check it out in Sarnia and tell me I’m wrong. SOmeone needs to do something before the final few rounds because Cole is dominating right now. #68 Mike Brown is 46. You heard me. When people were joking about the #68, he was one of the few guys there old enough to get my Keith Bowen reference! If you’re still in your 20’s, wait till your 46 and see if you’re leading a Pro Arenacross! You won’t be. When I went to interview him at the end of the night, he had so many people wanting to talk to him that I had to leave and come back later. He’s a class act and says he’d love to come back and race Calgary and maybe Manitoba this summer. Oh, and he’ll be all over the world racing between now and then…and at Loretta’s in August.

is 46. You heard me. When people were joking about the #68, he was one of the few guys there old enough to get my reference! If you’re still in your 20’s, wait till your 46 and see if you’re leading a Pro Arenacross! You won’t be. When I went to interview him at the end of the night, he had so many people wanting to talk to him that I had to leave and come back later. He’s a class act and says he’d love to come back and race Calgary and maybe Manitoba this summer. Oh, and he’ll be all over the world racing between now and then…and at Loretta’s in August. #20 Davey Fraser took a hard crash at the start of the 450 Main Saturday night. It looked like it could have been worse. He says he was happy to be wearing such a good helmet…happy to be wearing such a good helmet… Just kidding, but he doesn’t remember the actual crash or the hand gesture he was making when Daryl Murphy was running over to help him. We didn’t know if he wanted the race to stop, needed medical attention, or was telling them to leave him alone and let the race continue. They red flagged it and Davey was done for the night.

took a hard crash at the start of the 450 Main Saturday night. It looked like it could have been worse. He says he was happy to be wearing such a good helmet…happy to be wearing such a good helmet… Just kidding, but he doesn’t remember the actual crash or the hand gesture he was making when was running over to help him. We didn’t know if he wanted the race to stop, needed medical attention, or was telling them to leave him alone and let the race continue. They red flagged it and Davey was done for the night. #22 Brock Leitner needs to stay off the ground. Brock is steadily improving his speed but the Bad Luck Gremlins were hanging over him this weekend. Hopefully, he can “exorcise the demons” and get back to getting faster. He’s still got Supercross races to qualify for!

Have a great week. I’m on a red-eye tonight from Calgary back to Ontario. Hopefully, we’ll be in Indianapolis this coming weekend for some Supercross action.

The entire Jetwerx crew was fighting a sickness in Calgary. Guess who woke up not feeling so great. Thanks, guys…