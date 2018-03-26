You guys are in luck! Although I’m still loopy from this pretty harsh cold I managed to catch in the Jetwerx office in Calgary last week, I really feel like typing some long-winded stories this morning. No, that’s not the lucky part on your end. Fortunately for you, I was up all night coughing and now I don’t have enough time to blather on incessantly before the noon Eastern Time deadline. That’s how you got lucky.
Of course, I was just going on about how I hadn’t been sick in over 2 years just before heading to Calgary. Boom, sick. And today is my birthday! We’re supposed to be going out for lunch with the 82-year-old couple from across the street and I really don’t think I should be passing any sickness on to them. They’re insisting though. Also, they want to go to the Mandarin for an all-you-can-eat belly-up trough fill. I’m not sure I’ll get my money’s worth, feeling like this. That’s my main worry, if I”m being honest!
Anyway, we’ll push through and I’m sure I’ll get my fill. Maybe we’ll go in separate cars so I’m not filling their car with cough. So, on that lovely note, let’s get you through a cup of coffee, shall we?
Who was pumped to see #15 Dean Wilson grab his first-ever 450 podium Saturday night in Indianapolis? Although the buzz and debate about his country of origin has died down, I think we, as Canadians, can still keep a warm place in our hearts for this guy.
Also, if you watch the replay of the post-race press conference, Dean is the life of the party! Between him and Adam Cianciarulo, you don’t really need much more. They’re like Travis Pastrana or Travis Preston from a bunch of years back: great interviews.
If you haven’t watched them yet, here you go:
250 Press Conference:
450 Press Conference:
Here are the two Main Event highlight videos:
250 Showdown Highlights:
450 Main Highlights:
We’ll wait for Jeff McConkey‘s ‘McThoughts‘ column and Hammertime‘s ‘Reality Check‘ before we get too into the actual racing and what we thought. All I’ll say here is that I agree with what AC said at the press conference that I like it better when we all have to wait for Las Vegas for the East/West riders to face-off against each other. If they want to showcase this battle more than once, make it a 17-round series like the 450’s.
Oh, how about the fact that nobody has won a 450 Supercross Main by a margin like Marvin Musquin‘s since Ricky Carmichael at the 2006 Daytona Supercross?! I thought it was interesting that he said it’s nights like that that are the easiest. You’d think going that much faster than everyone else, at that level, would be a little difficult, but when you’re on, you’re on!
And that may have been the 450 podium that wins the “450 Podium All-Time Mr. Congeniality” Award. No? Dean Wilson, Marvin Musquin, and Justin Brayton are 3 of the nicest dudes in the paddock, for sure. Everyone seemed genuinely happy for the others on the podium…and I bet some of you reading this hated that! lol A little anger is always nice to see, but the fact that Justin said he “didn’t really want to pass” Deano because he was so happy for him to be up there for the first time, was pretty unique.
Results and Points:
MXGP of La Comunitat Valenciana Highlights
MX2
|
|
MX2 – World Championship Classification
|
|
MXGP – Overall Classification
|
|
MXGP – Championship Classification
|
Amsoil Arenacross
The afternoon started with two-time defending 250AX champion Gavin Faith going down in the rhythm section, which forced a red flag as the points leader was transported off the track to be evaluated.
250AX Class Main Event Results
- Facebook: facebook.com/AMAarenacross
- Twitter: twitter.com/Arenacross
- Instagram: instagram.com/Arenacross
- YouTube: youtube.com/ArenacrossLive
Canadian Christopher Fortier Looking to Race in Canada in 2018
Canadian racer, Christopher Fortier, turned Pro last season and headed north to race the Canadian series. He was in a tight battle for ‘Rookie of the Year’ early on and then had a crash during practice at a track near Gopher Dunes.
He raced that round but didn’t feel well after hitting his head in that practice crash. He said he “felt light-headed and felt like [he] had no energy.”
When he got to Quebec, he got checked out and they determined he had a severe concussion and that racing with it made it a lot worse. Unfortunately, he was out for the remainder of the season.
He’s raring to go and give it another shot in 2018, but he’s looking for some help to make this happen. If he receives some assistance, he will make a run at the full season. If he doesn’t, he will pick up the series when it heads east.
Good luck, Christopher, and hopefully we see you on the line when the series fires up at Wild Rose MX in downtown Calgary at the end of May.
2017 Scott Addict For Sale
If you’re looking for a great bike at a great price, I’ve got another one for you. This is an XL Scott Addict DISC with Ultegra. If you’re interested, please send me an email at billy@directmotocross.com.
James Stewart Freestone Spring Championship
I’m out of time! The neighbours are outside with the car running! We had some Canadians racing in Texas last week. You can check out all the results HERE: http://www.tracksideresults.com/freestone/class.asp?s=&c=&e=242
Eve Brodeur raced the WMX round and finished 4th:
|
|
Have a great week. It’s going to hit 10 degrees Celsius here, so we can definitely see the light at the end of this winter tunnel! Someone pass me another Kleen-Ex…
We’ll let Sally O’Malley say it for me this week…