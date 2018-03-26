Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

You guys are in luck! Although I’m still loopy from this pretty harsh cold I managed to catch in the Jetwerx office in Calgary last week, I really feel like typing some long-winded stories this morning. No, that’s not the lucky part on your end. Fortunately for you, I was up all night coughing and now I don’t have enough time to blather on incessantly before the noon Eastern Time deadline. That’s how you got lucky.

Of course, I was just going on about how I hadn’t been sick in over 2 years just before heading to Calgary. Boom, sick. And today is my birthday! We’re supposed to be going out for lunch with the 82-year-old couple from across the street and I really don’t think I should be passing any sickness on to them. They’re insisting though. Also, they want to go to the Mandarin for an all-you-can-eat belly-up trough fill. I’m not sure I’ll get my money’s worth, feeling like this. That’s my main worry, if I”m being honest!

Anyway, we’ll push through and I’m sure I’ll get my fill. Maybe we’ll go in separate cars so I’m not filling their car with cough. So, on that lovely note, let’s get you through a cup of coffee, shall we?

Who was pumped to see #15 Dean Wilson grab his first-ever 450 podium Saturday night in Indianapolis? Although the buzz and debate about his country of origin has died down, I think we, as Canadians, can still keep a warm place in our hearts for this guy.

Also, if you watch the replay of the post-race press conference, Dean is the life of the party! Between him and Adam Cianciarulo, you don’t really need much more. They’re like Travis Pastrana or Travis Preston from a bunch of years back: great interviews.

If you haven’t watched them yet, here you go:

250 Press Conference:

450 Press Conference:

Here are the two Main Event highlight videos:

250 Showdown Highlights:

450 Main Highlights:

We’ll wait for Jeff McConkey‘s ‘McThoughts‘ column and Hammertime‘s ‘Reality Check‘ before we get too into the actual racing and what we thought. All I’ll say here is that I agree with what AC said at the press conference that I like it better when we all have to wait for Las Vegas for the East/West riders to face-off against each other. If they want to showcase this battle more than once, make it a 17-round series like the 450’s.

Oh, how about the fact that nobody has won a 450 Supercross Main by a margin like Marvin Musquin‘s since Ricky Carmichael at the 2006 Daytona Supercross?! I thought it was interesting that he said it’s nights like that that are the easiest. You’d think going that much faster than everyone else, at that level, would be a little difficult, but when you’re on, you’re on!

And that may have been the 450 podium that wins the “450 Podium All-Time Mr. Congeniality” Award. No? Dean Wilson, Marvin Musquin, and Justin Brayton are 3 of the nicest dudes in the paddock, for sure. Everyone seemed genuinely happy for the others on the podium…and I bet some of you reading this hated that! lol A little anger is always nice to see, but the fact that Justin said he “didn’t really want to pass” Deano because he was so happy for him to be up there for the first time, was pretty unique.

Results and Points:

MXGP of La Comunitat Valenciana Highlights

MX2

MX2 – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 1 Jonass, Pauls LAT LAMSF KTM 25 25 50 2 61 Prado, Jorge ESP RFME KTM 22 20 42 3 19 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN DMU HUS 20 18 38 4 57 Sanayei, Darian USA ACU KAW 15 22 37 5 96 Lawrence, Hunter AUS MA HON 16 16 32 6 426 Mewse, Conrad GBR ACU KTM 18 12 30 7 14 Beaton, Jed AUS MA KAW 13 15 28 8 10 Vlaanderen, Calvin RSA KNMV HON 14 14 28 9 919 Watson, Ben GBR ACU YAM 7 13 20 10 98 Vaessen, Bas NED KNMV HON 10 10 20 11 811 Sterry, Adam GBR ACU KAW 11 7 18 12 321 Bernardini, Samuele ITA FMI TM 12 5 17 13 46 Pootjes, Davy NED KNMV KTM 6 8 14 14 18 Brylyakov, Vsevolod RUS MFR YAM 1 11 12 15 70 Fernandez, Ruben ESP RFME KAW 2 9 11 16 29 Jacobi, Henry GER DMSB HUS 9 0 9 17 199 Zaragoza, Jorge ESP RFME YAM 8 0 8 18 66 Larranaga Olano, Iker ESP RFME HUS 0 6 6 19 64 Covington, Thomas USA MUL HUS 4 2 6 20 118 Rubini, Stephen FRA FFM KTM 5 1 6 21 193 Geerts, Jago BEL FMB YAM 0 4 4 22 172 Van doninck, Brent BEL FMB HUS 0 3 3 23 161 Östlund, Alvin SWE SVEMO YAM 3 0 3 24 56 Weltin, Marshal USA AMA HON 0 0 0 25 101 Pichon, Zachary FRA FFM KTM 0 0 0 26 75 Roosiorg, Hardi EST EMF KTM 0 0 0 27 44 Lesiardo, Morgan ITA FMI KTM 0 0 0 28 102 Sikyna, Richard SVK SMF KTM 0 0 0 29 226 Koch, Tom GER DMSB KTM 0 0 0 30 773 Do, Thomas FRA FFM KTM 0 0 0 31 331 Freidig, Loris SUI FMS HUS 0 0 0 32 783 Toriani, Enzo FRA FFM HUS 0 0 0 33 338 Herbreteau, David FRA FFM KTM 0 0 0 34 26 Bertuzzi, Nicola ITA FMI KTM 0 0 0

MX2 – World Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG EUR ESP ITA POR RUS LAT GER GBR FRA ITA INA INA CZE BEL SUI BUL TUR NED ITA 1 1 Jonass, Pauls LAT KTM 150 25-25 25-25 25-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 19 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 120 20-22 20-20 20-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 61 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 105 5-14 22-22 22-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 96 Lawrence, H. AUS HON 99 22-15 15-15 16-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 426 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 81 15-2 16-18 18-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 919 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 81 18-18 11-14 7-13 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 14 Beaton, Jed AUS KAW 72 14-13 13-4 13-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 57 Sanayei, D. USA KAW 68 0-20 0-11 15-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 10 Vlaanderen, C. RSA HON 63 3-16 6-10 14-14 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 18 Brylyakov, V. RUS YAM 54 12-12 9-9 1-11 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 11 193 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 50 9-11 18-8 0-4 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 12 64 Covington, T. USA HUS 50 11-3 14-16 4-2 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 13 46 Pootjes, Davy NED KTM 47 2-7 12-12 6-8 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 14 811 Sterry, Adam GBR KAW 44 8-0 5-13 11-7 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 15 29 Jacobi, Henry GER HUS 38 16-5 8-0 9-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 16 98 Vaessen, Bas NED HON 35 7-8 0-0 10-10 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 17 66 Larranaga Olano, I. ESP HUS 35 10-9 3-7 0-6 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 18 321 Bernardini, S. ITA TM 28 6-4 0-1 12-5 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 19 70 Fernandez, R. ESP KAW 21 – – 4-6 2-9 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 20 118 Rubini, S. FRA KTM 18 4-6 0-2 5-1 – – – –

MXGP – Overall Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 222 Cairoli, Antonio ITA FMI KTM 25 25 50 2 84 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KNMV KTM 22 22 44 3 25 Desalle, Clement BEL FMB KAW 18 18 36 4 461 Febvre, Romain FRA FFM YAM 20 16 36 5 21 Paulin, Gautier FRA MCM HUS 14 20 34 6 243 Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS HON 13 15 28 7 33 Lieber, Julien BEL FMB KAW 16 12 28 8 259 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV KTM 10 14 24 9 89 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL FMB YAM 11 13 24 10 12 Nagl, Maximilian GER DMSB TM 12 10 22 11 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI FMS YAM 15 6 21 12 27 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU LMSF HON 6 11 17 13 22 Strijbos, Kevin BEL FMB KTM 7 8 15 14 777 Bobryshev, Evgeny RUS MFR SUZ 9 2 11 15 141 Desprey, Maxime FRA FFM KAW 0 9 9 16 77 Lupino, Alessandro ITA FMI KAW 4 5 9 17 17 Butron, Jose ESP RFME KTM 8 0 8 18 24 Simpson, Shaun GBR ACU YAM 0 7 7 19 7 Leok, Tanel EST EMF HUS 3 4 7 20 55 Irwin, Graeme GBR MCUI KTM 5 0 5

MXGP – Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG EUR ESP ITA POR RUS LAT GER GBR FRA ITA INA INA CZE BEL SUI BUL TUR NED ITA 1 222 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 141 25-22 22-22 25-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 84 Herlings, J. NED KTM 141 22-25 25-25 22-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 25 Desalle, C. BEL KAW 103 20-20 13-14 18-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 461 Febvre, Romain FRA YAM 101 18-16 15-16 20-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 21 Paulin, G. FRA HUS 98 15-15 14-20 14-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 259 Coldenhoff, G. NED KTM 79 11-10 16-18 10-14 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 89 Van Horebeek, J. BEL YAM 78 16-18 20-0 11-13 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 12 Nagl, M. GER TM 60 8-13 10-7 12-10 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 59 14-0 11-13 15-6 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 33 Lieber, Julien BEL KAW 54 13-9 4-0 16-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 11 243 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 48 – – 12-8 13-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 12 27 Jasikonis, A. LTU HON 48 6-7 8-10 6-11 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 13 24 Simpson, Shaun GBR YAM 46 10-14 0-15 0-7 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 14 99 Anstie, Max GBR HUS 45 9-6 18-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 15 22 Strijbos, K. BEL KTM 37 4-0 7-11 7-8 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 16 777 Bobryshev, E. RUS SUZ 30 7-12 0-0 9-2 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 17 141 Desprey, M. FRA KAW 27 – – 9-9 0-9 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 18 77 Lupino, A. ITA KAW 24 2-11 0-2 4-5 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 19 100 Searle, Tommy GBR KAW 20 12-8 0-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 20 7 Leok, Tanel EST HUS 20 0-2 5-6 3-4 – – – –

Amsoil Arenacross

Chris Blose Scores Second Consecutive AMSOIL Arenacross Victory and 250AX Class Points Lead Defending Champion Ryan Breece Collects Second Lites West Class Win NAMPA, Idaho., (March 25, 2018) – AMSOIL Arenacross hosted the first round of the Race to the Ricky Carmichael Cup inside the Ford Idaho Center in front of a nearly sold-out crowd. GPF Babbitt’s Online’s Ryan Breece extended his Arenacross Lites West points lead, and Chris Blose took over the 250AX points lead after a phenomenal victory over Jacob Hayes. The afternoon started with two-time defending 250AX champion Gavin Faith going down in the rhythm section, which forced a red flag as the points leader was transported off the track to be evaluated. In the first 250AX Main Event, TiLube Rockford Fosgate Honda’s Chris Blose grabbed the holeshot with Team Babbitt’s Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jacob Hayes and Motosport Hillsboro Custom Power Sports Gared Steinke following in third. Blose and Hayes were battling it out until about halfway when Hayes made the pass stick on Blose for the lead. Hayes took the first Main Event win with Blose second and Heath Harrison third. The second Main Event saw Hayes take the holeshot with Blose close behind and Sportland 2 TZR Racing’s Travis Sewell in third. About halfway through the second Main Event, Blose made the move on Hayes for the lead and was on a mission for the overall. Hayes and Blose went into the last Main Event tied for the overall, because Blose took the extra point in the Rocky Mountain ATV MC Head to Head victory. Blose finished ahead of Hayes, and Ryan Breece rounded out the podium. Chris Blose secures the 250AX points lead with his second consecutive AMSOIL Arenacross overall victory in Nampa, Idaho on March 24. In the second round of the AX Lites West season, GPF Babbitt’s Online rider Ryan Breece took the holeshot and never looked back, leading all 15 laps. His teammate, Isaac Teasdale, quickly moved into second and followed close behind while Yankton Motorsports’ Preston Taylor raced his way to his first podium of the 2018 season.

250AX Class Main Event Results 1. Chris Blose, Phoenix, Ariz, Honda (2-1) 2. Jacob Hayes, Greensboro, N.C., Kawasaki (1-2) 3. Ryan Breece, Athol, Idaho, Kawasaki (4-3) 4. Heath Harrison, Silverhill, Ala., Honda (3-5) 5. Robbie Wageman, Newhall, Calif., Yamaha (7-6) 6. Kyle Bitterman, Pelzer, S.C., Kawasaki (6-7) 7. Daniel Herrlein, Bethesda, Ohio, KTM (11-4) 8. Isaac Teasdale, Robbinsville, N.C., Kawasaki (8-9) 9. Travis Sewell, Westville, Ind., Kawasaki (5-12) 10. Kevin Moranz, Topeka, Kan., KTM (9-10) 250AX Class Championship Standings 1. Chris Blose, Phoenix, Ariz., Honda (42) 2. Jacob Hayes, Greensboro, N.C., Kawasaki (40) 3. Heath Harrison, Silverhill, Ala., Honda (29) 4. Kyle Bitterman, West Pelzer, S.C., Kawasaki (27) 5. Daniel Herrlein, Bethesda, Ohio, KTM (24) 6. Gared Steinke, Woodland, Calif., Kawasaki (20) 7. Travis Sewell, Westville, Ind., Kawasaki (19) 8. Gavin Faith, Duncombe, Iowa, Kawasaki (10) 9. Shane Sewell, Westville, Ind., Kawasaki (4) 10. Jacob Williamson, Swartz Creek, Mich., Kawasaki (3) AX Lites West Class Main Event Results 1. Ryan Breece, Athol, Idaho, Kawasaki 2. Isaac Teasdale, Robbinsville, N.C., Kawasaki 3. Preston Taylor, Hastings, Neb., Kawasaki 4. Kevin Moranz, Topeka, Kan., KTM 5. Johnny Garcia, Moriarty, N.M., Honda 6. Robbie Wageman, Newhall, Calif., Yamaha 7. Zac Mangum, Declo, Idaho, Suzuki 8. Corbin Hayes, Folsom, Calif., Yamaha 9. Carson Brown, Ravensdale, Wash., Honda 10. Devin Harriman, Brush Prairie, Wash., KTM AX Lites West Class Championship Standings 1. Ryan Breece, Athol, Idaho, Kawasaki (32) 2. Kevin Moranz, Topeka, Kan., KTM (27) 3. Preston Taylor, Hastings, Neb., Kawasaki (26) 4. Carson Brown, Ravensdale, Wash., Honda (21) 5. Johnny Garcia, Moriarty, N.M., Honda (16) 6. Robbie Wageman, Newhall, Calif., Yamaha (11) 7. Casey Brennen, Albuquerque, N.M., (11) 8. Zac Mangum, Declo, Idaho, Suzuki (10) 9. Rookie White, Winchester, Calif., (10) 10. Devin Harriman, Brush Prairie, Wash., KTM (10) AMSOIL Arenacross highlights – Photos The 2018 AMSOIL Arenacross season resumes with Round 9 on April 7 in Wichita, Kansas. To purchase tickets for AMSOIL Arenacross, visit Arenacross.com . Follow the sport on its social channels:

Canadian Christopher Fortier Looking to Race in Canada in 2018

Canadian racer, Christopher Fortier, turned Pro last season and headed north to race the Canadian series. He was in a tight battle for ‘Rookie of the Year’ early on and then had a crash during practice at a track near Gopher Dunes.

He raced that round but didn’t feel well after hitting his head in that practice crash. He said he “felt light-headed and felt like [he] had no energy.”

When he got to Quebec, he got checked out and they determined he had a severe concussion and that racing with it made it a lot worse. Unfortunately, he was out for the remainder of the season.

He’s raring to go and give it another shot in 2018, but he’s looking for some help to make this happen. If he receives some assistance, he will make a run at the full season. If he doesn’t, he will pick up the series when it heads east.

Good luck, Christopher, and hopefully we see you on the line when the series fires up at Wild Rose MX in downtown Calgary at the end of May.

2017 Scott Addict For Sale

If you’re looking for a great bike at a great price, I’ve got another one for you. This is an XL Scott Addict DISC with Ultegra. If you’re interested, please send me an email at billy@directmotocross.com.

James Stewart Freestone Spring Championship

I’m out of time! The neighbours are outside with the car running! We had some Canadians racing in Texas last week. You can check out all the results HERE: http://www.tracksideresults.com/freestone/class.asp?s=&c=&e=242

Eve Brodeur raced the WMX round and finished 4th:

Have a great week. It’s going to hit 10 degrees Celsius here, so we can definitely see the light at the end of this winter tunnel! Someone pass me another Kleen-Ex…

We’ll let Sally O’Malley say it for me this week…