Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Happy Easter Weekend, everyone. I hope you all had a chance to see family and get your fill of turkey for the 2nd time in 4 months. How did turkey get relegated to 3 meals per year, anyway? I eat it at Christmas, Easter, and Thanksgiving, and that’s it. I can’t think of any other meal that has a specific purpose like turkey does.

Anyway, when you’re racing Motocross, these long weekend usually mean it’s time to load up and head to the races somewhere. In Canada, this is the time of year when we poke our heads out the door and finally see the ground is finally soft enough for nobbies to dig into, and it feels great!

Way back in the day, Easter Weekend usually meant we’d be at Baja Acres in Millington, Michigan, trying to qualify for the Supercross at the Pontiac Silverdome. I remember amateurs racing well into the night every year at this race. I’m talking 2 am here! There were 12-year-old kids staying up all night and racing their dirt bikes on the the trickiest terrain the’d ever seen. How was that a good idea?!

Aside from the photo I saw on Instagram from Rick Bradshaw out in Saskatchewan where it was -21 C, it looked like the rest of the country was able to load up and get some riding or racing in.

It was a bit of a break for me as we are still visiting with Emily’s family in Kitchener/Waterloo. Jeff McConkey and I did manage to get over to Gopher Dunes on Friday. Jeff was trying out the new VFX-EVO Helmet from Shoei and I was there to shoot photos and video.

I threw up a Photo Gallery from Friday. If you haven’t checked it out, here’s the link:

We also did a few interviews while we were there. We’ll get the rest posted this week, but here’s Jeff’s conversation with Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing’s Derek Schuster:

Watch Fox Sports Racing Coverage of Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross

Abbotsford – Round 1:

Calgary – Round 2:

Point Standings:

250 – ARENACROSS

450 – ARENACROSS

Round 4 takes place this Saturday at the Progressive Auto Centre in Sarnia, Ontario.

Will we see the return of Sarnia native Nicky Beatty at this round? It sounds like his dad, Dave Beatty, was a little “discouraged” after not being able to ride for Press Day this week. We’ll see what this means for Nicky’s return…

MTA 2-Stroke Championship at Glen Helen

I know we had at least 1 Canadian racing. #313 Nicky Osnach made the trip to Glen Helen.

125 NOV – Overall Finish Positions

125 PRO – Overall Finish Positions

TCX BOOT OPEN PRO – Overall Finish Positions

WOMEN ALL – Overall Finish Positions

Full results can be found here:

http://www.glenhelen.com/results/

OK, short and sweet this week. It’s time to stop ignoring the family and head out for brunch. Have a great week and watch for lots of content coming this week as we get back to racing just 1 hour from my doorstep!