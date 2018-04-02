Monday Morning with BigwaveBy Billy Rainford

Happy Easter Weekend, everyone. I hope you all had a chance to see family and get your fill of turkey for the 2nd time in 4 months. How did turkey get relegated to 3 meals per year, anyway? I eat it at Christmas, Easter, and Thanksgiving, and that’s it. I can’t think of any other meal that has a specific purpose like turkey does.

Anyway, when you’re racing Motocross, these long weekend usually mean it’s time to load up and head to the races somewhere. In Canada, this is the time of year when we poke our heads out the door and finally see the ground is finally soft enough for nobbies to dig into, and it feels great!

Way back in the day, Easter Weekend usually meant we’d be at Baja Acres in Millington, Michigan, trying to qualify for the Supercross at the Pontiac Silverdome. I remember amateurs racing well into the night every year at this race. I’m talking 2 am here! There were 12-year-old kids staying up all night and racing their dirt bikes on the the trickiest terrain the’d ever seen. How was that a good idea?!

1983 Easter Weekend Baja Acres Pontiac Silverdome Supercross qualifier. Red helmet, yellow rain jacket, elbows up, Kawasaki in the middle… | Bigwave Senior photo

Aside from the photo I saw on Instagram from Rick Bradshaw out in Saskatchewan where it was -21 C, it looked like the rest of the country was able to load up and get some riding or racing in.

It was a bit of a break for me as we are still visiting with Emily’s family in Kitchener/Waterloo. Jeff McConkey and I did manage to get over to Gopher Dunes on Friday. Jeff was trying out the new VFX-EVO Helmet from Shoei and I was there to shoot photos and video.

Jeff McConkey giving the new VFX-EVO helmet from Shoei a test ride Friday at Gopher Dunes. | Bigwave photo

I threw up a Photo Gallery from Friday. If you haven’t checked it out, here’s the link:

Photo Gallery | Gopher Dunes – Good Friday

We also did a few interviews while we were there. We’ll get the rest posted this week, but here’s Jeff’s conversation with Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing’s Derek Schuster:

Watch Fox Sports Racing Coverage of Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross

Abbotsford – Round 1:

Calgary – Round 2:

Point Standings:

250  – ARENACROSS

450  – ARENACROSS

Round 4 takes place this Saturday at the Progressive Auto Centre in Sarnia, Ontario.

Will we see the return of Sarnia native Nicky Beatty at this round? It sounds like his dad, Dave Beatty, was a little “discouraged” after not being able to ride for Press Day this week. We’ll see what this means for Nicky’s return…

MTA 2-Stroke Championship at Glen Helen

I know we had at least 1 Canadian racing. #313 Nicky Osnach made the trip to Glen Helen.

125 NOV – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #224 Yamaha  DAKOTA BENDER
 2nd 1st
 2nd  #917 Yamaha  DAVID DABIN
LIHUE, HI		 3rd 2nd
 3rd  #147 Yamaha  JAKE KEIFFER
 5th 3rd
 4th  #125 KTM  TRENT POMEROY
 4th 4th
 5th  #72 KTM  LANE TEBBS
 6th 5th
 6th  #313 Husqvarna  NICKY OSNACH
 7th 7th
 7th  #129 KTM  JESSE GRASSO
 1st 14th
 8th  #38 Unknown  ETHAN OLSEN
 10th 6th
 9th  #100 Yamaha  MASON DERSHEM
 11th 8th
 10th  #17 Yamaha  NATHAN PIETRONICO
 14th 9th
125 PRO – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #1 KTM  ROBBIE WAGEMAN
 1st 1st
 2nd  #153 KTM  CARSON CARR
 2nd 2nd
 3rd  #186 Kawasaki  SEAN BORKENHAGEN
 3rd 4th
 4th  #526 Yamaha  COLTON ACEK
 5th 3rd
 5th  #48 Yamaha  BROC SHOEMAKER
 4th 5th
 6th  #523 Unknown  ROBBY SCHOTT
 8th 6th
 7th  #549 Yamaha  MITCH ANDERSON
 9th 7th
 8th  #12 KTM  BRIAN MEDEIROS
LAKE ELSINIRE, 		 6th 10th
 9th  #125 Honda  BRENT ROUSE
 11th 8th
 10th  #86 Honda  JAKE OSBORNE
TEMPLETONS, 		 10th 12th
 11th  #29 Yamaha  DUSTIN NOWAK
MURRIETA, 		 18th 9th
 12th  #717 Kawasaki  CODY WHITSETT
 16th 11th
 13th  #99 Yamaha  KYLE MACE
 12th 15th
 14th  #444 Yamaha  BRADLEY OLSEN
EAST HELENA, MT		 15th 14th
 15th  #17 Yamaha  KEVIN JONES
 17th 13th
 16th  #488 Honda  JAKE LYON
 13th DNF
 17th  #na Yamaha  BRIAN BEGIN
SAN DIMAS, 		 14th DNF
 18th  #108 Honda  MATTHEW CERAMI
 19th DNF
TCX BOOT OPEN PRO – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #100 Husqvarna  ZACH BELL
YUCAIPA, 		 1st 1st
 2nd  #159 Yamaha  DARRYN DURHAM
 2nd 2nd
 3rd  #149 KTM  TALON LAFOUNTAINE
 4th 3rd
 4th  #1 Honda  RYAN SURRATT
 3rd 6th
 5th  #44 Suzuki  RICHARD TAYLOR
 7th 8th
 6th  #41 Unknown  DALTON SHIRELEY
 6th 9th
 7th  #184 KTM  DENNIS STAPLETON
 9th 11th
 8th  #15 Yamaha  DOU DUBACH
 11th 10th
 9th  #42 Honda  JUSTIN JONES
 19th 5th
 10th  #549 Honda  BEAU BARON
 12th 13th
 11th  #12 KTM  BRIAN MEDEIROS
LAKE ELSINIRE, 		 14th 15th
 12th  #251 Yamaha  COLLIN SHINER
 16th 14th
 13th  #335 Yamaha  JERMEY MCCOOL
29 PALAMS, 		 20th 12th
 14th  #79 Yamaha  NICK SCHMIDT
 5th 27th
 15th  #116 Honda  DYLAN KAPPELER
 17th 16th
 16th  #140 Yamaha  MATTHEW CERAMI
 18th 20th
 17th  #874 Honda  ARIK SWAN
 8th 30th
 18th  #505 Honda  SEAN LIPANOVICH
RIVERSIDE, 		 35th 4th
 19th  #na Yamaha  BRIAN BEGIN
SAN DIMAS, 		 22nd 18th
 20th  #608 Kawasaki  MIKE BAKER
 21st 19th
 21st  #49 Yamaha  BILLY LEA
SAN JOSE, 		 15th 25th
 22nd  #3 Husqvarna  MIKE BROWN
 34th 7th
 23rd  #588 Kawasaki  NICK LAMBERTON
PHELAN, 		 23rd 21st
 24th  #186 Kawasaki  SEAN BORKENHAGEN
 10th DNF
 25th  #311 Kawasaki  JARED THOM
 25th 23rd
 26th  #994 Yamaha  MIKE SMITH
 27th 22nd
 27th  #153 Yamaha  CHRISTIAN GARDNER
 26th 24th
 28th  #11 KTM  CHRIS FILLMORE
 13th DNF
 29th  #319 Yamaha  DYAN BENNETT
APPLE VALLEY, 		 24th 28th
 30th  #67 Yamaha  ERIC JONES
 36th 17th
 31st  #419 Honda  RUSS GAULEY
 29th 26th
 32nd  #140x Unknown  RJ WAGEMAN
 31st 29th
 33rd  #30 Yamaha  BILLY LAVORCI
LUCERENE VALLEY, 		 30th 31st
 34th  #51 Honda  RICKY DIAZ
 28th DNF
 35th  #48x KTM  BROC SCHOMAKER
 32nd DNF
 36th  #129 Yamaha  COLTON ACEK
 33rd DNF
 DNF  #608x Kawasaki  MIKE BAKER
 DNF DNF
WOMEN ALL – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #77 KTM  MARISSA POLENCHECK
 1st 1st
 2nd  #43 KTM  AMBER WEST
 3rd 2nd
 3rd  #104 Yamaha  GINGER HILL
 4th 3rd
 4th  #145 Yamaha  RACHEL VAN DIPEN
 6th 4th
 5th  #83 Yamaha  CHRISTINE EDWARDS
 5th 5th
 6th  #206 Yamaha  DUSTIE SEWELL
 7th 6th
 7th  #122 Yamaha  MELINA HEREDIA
 8th 7th
 8th  #158 Yamaha  VANESSA HEREDIA
 9th 8th
 9th  #32 Yamaha  MICHELLE HORTON
 2nd DNF

Full results can be found here:

http://www.glenhelen.com/results/

OK, short and sweet this week. It’s time to stop ignoring the family and head out for brunch. Have a great week and watch for lots of content coming this week as we get back to racing just 1 hour from my doorstep!

Hey, Jeff, “See you at the races…” Bigwave photo

 

 