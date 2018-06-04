Monday Morning with Bigwave

By Billy Rainford

Good morning from “Beautiful British Columbia.” I realize it is now afternoon in the rest of the country, but this new schedule has made it pretty difficult to get content up as quickly as we would like.

I don’t want to miss the Parts Canada Amateur Open regional championships on Sundays, so it means I have to be back at the track without any time to work on Pro Day stuff. I know you’re all crying me a river right now, but that’s the reason there hasn’t been as much reporting done on what happened at round 2.

I just got back from having a quick breakfast at the little diner in downtown Mission, called ‘Rocko’s.’ It’s the place where they shoot the Riverdale series. I don’t watch it but it seems to be a prety big deal in these parts.

Anyway, let’s talk about what we saw Saturday for round 2 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour at Popkum Motor Park.

Popkum, also known as Popkum Village, is a rural farming and tourism based community east of Chilliwack, British Columbia. The community is named after the Indian Reserve of the Popkum First Nation, which is located on the Fraser River nearby. The name is derived from the Halq’eméylem word Pópkw’em meaning “puffballs.”

Source: Wikipedia

I remember when they first built this track about 1.5 hours east of Vancouver. They always knew their goal was to host a Canadian National, but I wasn’t sure we’d ever see the day. Fast forward a few years and here we are standing, literally, right beside the TransCanada Highway watching a round of the Nationals — pretty cool.

There was so much work to be done to get the facility ready to host an event of this size that, when I spoke with several locals, they weren’t sure they were going to be able to pull it off…with less than a week to go!

When I pulled up to the track Friday afternoon, it looked great. They’d sorted out the foreseen parking problem and there was room-a-plenty to park the rigs and amateurs close to the track. They’d also thought ahead and mowed huge swaths of land close by for spectator parking.

Friday evening it was the Shift Holeshot Challenge. They’d made a short section from the start line for riders to drag race to.

Just as I was getting ready for it to start, Al Dyck mentioned that a Sky Helecopter was about to land and that I’d probably get a chance to go up in it to shoot some photos and video. Perfect! I’d just been told that the holeshot races would go between 2 and 3 hours, so that gave me plenty of time to grab some cool footage and catch most of the drag races, so off I went.

The 4-seater copter landed in the spectator parking area and we divided up into 2 groups for our rides. The Jetwerx boys went up in the first trip and I headed up with team riders, Jared Petruska and Cade Clason.

Matt Koeleman from RTBA Films gets the shots of Cade Clason and the Sky Helicopter.

The last time I was in a helicopter was over the Grand Canyon when I was 12, so I was looking forward to this opportunity.

We headed up and over the track and I could see that he racing was going on below us. I shot some photos and video in the 10-minutes we were up there and we circled back to the grassy area to land.

Thanks for that cool experience, Al.

I hopped back in the DMX Van and drove back to the track to catch some of the Shift Holeshot Challenge. When I parked and walked over to the gate, it became obvious it was over. Everyone was walking back to the pits and there were no bikes lining up. I’d missed the entire thing in less that 45 minutes! What happened?!

It turns out, old met young in the final. Kyle Beaton lined up against Tyler Gibbs in the final that went to the young Intermediate rider.

Here’s the only photo I got:

Tyler Gibbs wins the Shift Holeshot Challenge Friday over Kyle Beaton.

Anyway, it was a cool idea from Jason Moore and the gang over at Shift and I hope things like this start popping up on a weekly basis at our nationals.

When I spoke with Kyle, he told me that Spencer Knowles was there, too, but that I may not recognize him. As if, I thought.

As I was walking across the track early in the day, Greg Bell yelled out and so I headed over to catch up with him. He’s lost a bunch of weight (that he attributes purely to stress) and was standing beside someone I didn’t know. I felt rude not saying anything to him, so I extended my hand and said, “Hello, I’m Billy, nice to meet you.”  Yep, you know what’s coming…it was Spencer. I felt like a bit of an idiot, but he was wearing a hat and glasses. OK, I still feel like and idiot. Sorry, Spenny.

Saturday morning came and it was time to go racing.

The track looked perfect. It is a little smaller than you’d normally expect for a race of this size, but it looked like the riders were in for a track that would be a lot of fun to ride. Race at the Pro level? I wasn’t so sure.

If you know anything about the area, we were situated on the side of a mountain, literally. There really isn’t anywhere to go down — you hit solid rock. Therefore, getting enough moisture in the track is difficult and tilling it deep enough to rut up and get rough the way a Pro track should be is not easy, but it looked pretty good heading into practice.

We’ll have our video highlights up as soon as I get this finished, so I won’t say a whole lot about the actual racing here. Let’s just say that the early races looked good but that they sort of lost control of the track in the afternoon sun. They had a water truck break down and were left with just one for the day, and that really hurt their chances of keeping the dust down.

I don’t want to be too hard on the track crew or the facility, but the final 450  moto of the day ended up being pretty dangerous. In fact, #714 Ryan Gustine from Washington State crashed coming down the finish line straight and caused a red flag restart.

Ryan was down for quite a while as they tended to his leg injury and the rest of the racers headed back to the gate for start #2.

As I was talking with different riders, they mentioned that he’d hit the huge double blind and landed off the track and went down hard. Nobody could see where they were going in the dust and that’s why Ryan’s trajectory took him off course. Again, I don’t want to beat up on the crew, but that could have been avoided.

We have a message out to Ryan and we hope to be able to bring some good news from his trip to the hospital. Heal fast.

#714 Ryan Gustine went down hard on the first lap of moto 2. Heal up, Ryan, that was a nasty one.

As for the crowd, Vancouver is always a tough market to sell, unless you’re on skates. Actually, since the Canucks have been tanking so hard lately, even hockey is a hard sell around here!

The was the track is set up, spectators line the entire one side of the track, so I figured it would look pretty good for photos. I haven’t seen the spectator numbers, but I don’t think there were as many people there as we would have liked.

The people that were there go treated to some pretty great racing up at the front of the field. The top 3 riders in the 250 class went at it, bar to bar, the entire time in both motos. It was great.

#45 Colton Facciotti put on one of his riding clinics again at Popkum. Nobody knows where he pulls these rides from, but he’s now got a nice lead in the Motocross portion of the series and is closing the gap on Cole Thompson in the race for the $100K Triple Crown first prize. Cole is going to have to get his stuff together if he hopes to hold off the runaway #45 train!

Here’s look at the results and points:

250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #15 Honda  JESS PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 1st 2nd 57
 2nd  #1 Kawasaki  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
KAMLOOPS, BC		 3rd 1st 55
 3rd  #18 KTM  JOSH OSBY
VALPARAISO, IN		 2nd 3rd 52
 4th  #335 KTM  JOEY CROWN
METAMORA, MI		 5th 4th 44
 5th  #66 Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA
HAMILTON, ON		 6th 5th 41
 6th  #27 KTM  TANNER WARD
WOODSTOCK, ON		 7th 6th 39
 7th  #17 Yamaha  CASEY KEAST
KELOWNA, BC		 8th 7th 37
 8th  #23 Kawasaki  JASON BENNY
, QC		 9th 8th 35
 9th  #43 Honda  JARED PETRUSKA
CALGARY, AB		 11th 9th 32
 10th  #58 Unknown  TEREN GERBER
CORONATION, AB		 13th 10th 29
 11th  #245 Husqvarna  RYLAN BLY
OKOTOKS, AB		 17th 11th 24
 12th  #98 Yamaha  ANTHANY SPADACCINI
CUMBERLAND, ON		 16th 13th 23
 13th  #12 Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT
OTTAWA, ON		 4th 34th 23
 14th  #416 Yamaha  CHAD SAULTZ
BATAVIA, IL		 15th 15th 22
 15th  #157 Husqvarna  WYATT WADDELL
ALDERGOVE, BC		 14th 16th 22
 16th  #60 Husqvarna  QUINTON ROBIN
ECKVILLE, AB		 20th 12th 20
 17th  #477 Yamaha  JOEY PARKES
NANAIMO, BC		 19th 14th 19
 18th  #737 Yamaha  TEE PERROTT
HIGH RIVER, AB		 18th 17th 17
 19th  #19 Yamaha  HAYDEN HALSTEAD
WATERFORD, ON		 10th 37th 16
 20th  #35 Honda  JONAH BRITTONS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 12th 36th 14
 21st  #545 Honda  RHYS DERKSEN
CHILLIWACK, BC		 22nd 19th 11
 22nd  #289 Husqvarna  CONNOR PAUL
RIMBEY, AB		 24th 18th 10
 23rd  #146 Yamaha  TYLER GIBBS
MISSION, BC		 21st 22nd 9
 24th  #377 Yamaha  DANIEL ELMORE
TELKWA, BC		 26th 20th 6
 25th  #297 Yamaha  GABE ELMORE
TELKWA, BC		 23rd 24th 5
 26th  #325 Yamaha  TALLON UNGER
LANGDON, AB		 37th 21st 5
 27th  #614 Yamaha  NATHAN SIMPSON
CROSSFIELD, AB		 25th 23rd 4
 28th  #551 KTM  MITCHELL BRADBURY
COLD STREAM, BC		 30th 25th 1
 29th  #179 Yamaha  SYD STANOWSKI
 28th 27th 0
 30th  #210 Yamaha  SCOTTY MILLER
DEVER, CO		 27th 33rd 0
 31st  #96 Honda  DYLAN DELAPLACE
 36th 26th 0
 32nd  #571 Honda  ISAIAH HAYLETT
VICTORIA, BC		 34th 28th 0
 33rd  #337 Yamaha  REECE HAVELOCK
CALGARY, AB		 32nd 32nd 0
 34th  #274 Yamaha  CHRIS SVENSSON
 35th 30th 0
 35th  #731 Honda  STEPHEN VUCKSON
SALEM, IN		 39th 29th 0
 36th  #715 Kawasaki  JERMIE LACROIX
PONTEIX, SK		 33rd 35th 0
 37th  #927 KTM  TORY MASSEY
EDMONTON, AB		 38th 31st 0
 38th  #246 Honda  JIMMY SAGNIS
EVERETT, WA		 31st 38th 0
 39th  #417 Yamaha  MARCUS DEAUSY
150 MINLE HOUSE, BC		 40th DNF 0
 40th  #122 Yamaha  KYLE MASKALL
CHILLIWAK, BC		 29th DNS 0
250 Pro 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 5/26/2018
Finish		 6/1/2018
Finish		 Total Points
1st – JESS PETTIS
#15 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 1st 1st 117
2nd – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#1 – KAMLOOPS, BC		 2nd 2nd 109 (-8)
3rd – JOSH OSBY
#18 – VALPARAISO, IN		 4th 3rd 100 (-17)
4th – JOEY CROWN
#335 – METAMORA, MI		 3rd 4th 92 (-25)
5th – MARCO CANNELLA
#66 – HAMILTON, ON		 6th 5th 80 (-37)
6th – CASEY KEAST
#17 – KELOWNA, BC		 7th 7th 75 (-42)
7th – TANNER WARD
#27 – WOODSTOCK, ON		 8th 6th 74 (-43)
8th – JARED PETRUSKA
#43 – CALGARY, AB		 5th 9th 72 (-45)
9th – TEREN GERBER
#58 – CORONATION, AB		 10th 10th 57 (-60)
10th – RYLAN BLY
#245 – OKOTOKS, AB		 11th 11th 51 (-66)
11th – HAYDEN HALSTEAD
#19 – WATERFORD, ON		 9th 19th 48 (-69)
12th – ANTHANY SPADACCINI
#98 – CUMBERLAND, ON		 15th 12th 44 (-73)
12th – DYLAN WRIGHT
#12 – OTTAWA, ON		 14th 13th 44 (-73)
14th – WYATT WADDELL
#157 – ALDERGOVE, BC		 16th 15th 42 (-75)
15th – JONAH BRITTONS
#35 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 12th 20th 41 (-76)
16th – TEE PERROTT
#737 – HIGH RIVER, AB		 13th 18th 40 (-77)
17th – CHAD SAULTZ
#416 – BATAVIA, IL		 19th 14th 38 (-79)
18th – QUINTON ROBIN
#60 – ECKVILLE, AB		 18th 16th 36 (-81)
19th – JASON BENNY
#23 – , QC		 40th 8th 35 (-82)
20th – JOEY PARKES
#477 – NANAIMO, BC		 21st 17th 27 (-90)
450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #45 Honda  COLTON FACCIOTTI
AYLMER, ON		 2nd 1st 57
 2nd  #1 Yamaha  MATT GOERKE
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL		 1st 5th 51
 3rd  #145 Honda  JAKE NICHOLLS
 6th 2nd 47
 4th  #16 KTM  COLE THOMPSON
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL		 4th 4th 46
 5th  #800 Kawasaki  MIKE ALESSI
 3rd 6th 45
 6th  #5 Kawasaki  TYLER MEDAGLIA
LANGLEY, BC		 7th 3rd 44
 7th  #7 Yamaha  DILLAN EPSTEIN
THOUSAND ISLANDS, CA		 9th 7th 36
 8th  #26 KTM  KAVEN BENOIT
BON CONSEIL, QC		 5th 12th 35
 9th  #645 Yamaha  CHEYENNE HARMON
NEWARK, TX		 10th 11th 31
 10th  #10 Husqvarna  KEYLAN MESTON
CALGARY, AB		 14th 8th 30
 11th  #72 Husqvarna  KYLE KEAST
LINDSY, ON		 13th 9th 30
 12th  #63 Honda  GRAHAM SCOTT
NORTH SAANICH, BC		 12th 10th 30
 13th  #20 Husqvarna  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, NS		 16th 13th 23
 14th  #711 Yamaha  NICK COLLINS
CALGARY, AB		 17th 14th 21
 15th  #52 Husqvarna  YANICK BOUCHER
HEARST, ON		 18th 15th 19
 16th  #78 KTM  BRYANT HUMISTON
ROCK SPRINGS, WY		 15th 19th 18
 17th  #9 Honda  CADE CLASON
CHESTERFIELS, SC		 8th 26th 18
 18th  #39 KTM  ERIC JEFFERY
COURTICE, ON		 19th 16th 17
 19th  #64 Husqvarna  PARKER EALES
MAPLE RIDGE, BC		 20th 17th 15
 20th  #21 Kawasaki  RYAN LALONDE
VICTORIA, BC		 11th 33rd 15
 21st  #82 Honda  KYLE SPRINGMAN
ABBOTFORD, BC		 22nd 18th 12
 22nd  #74 Honda  COLE KELLY
 21st 20th 11
 23rd  #71 Yamaha  TOMMY DALLAIRE
LATERRIERE, QC		 23rd 21st 8
 24th  #125 Unknown  CHARLIE JOHNSTON
CALGARY, AB		 25th 23rd 4
 25th  #801 Yamaha  SETH WILDE
SUNDRE, AB		 24th 24th 4
 26th  #143 Husqvarna  ERIC HARVEY
CHARLIE LAKE, BC		 30th 22nd 4
 27th  #613 Kawasaki  TYLER NICHOLSON
 29th 25th 1
 28th  #192 Kawasaki  ETHAN OULETTE
CAMPBELL RIVER, BC		 34th 28th 0
 29th  #245 KTM  SKYLLER ARCHER
REVELSTOKE, BC		 33rd 29th 0
 30th  #253 Suzuki  DARIUS DUECK
SHERWWOD PARK, AB		 28th 34th 0
 31st  #505 Husqvarna  SETH CHEVRIER
REVELSTOKE, BC		 32nd 31st 0
 32nd  #237 Honda  SAMUEL NICHOLS
KELOWNA, BC		 31st 32nd 0
 33rd  #328 Kawasaki  TALAN HANSEN
TREVOR, WI		 35th 30th 0
 34th  #44 Honda  JONATHAN MAYZAK
MURRELS INLET, SC		 26th DNS 0
 35th  #131 Honda  JEFF BANKS
CAMPBELL RIVER, BC		 DNS 27th 0
 36th  #714 Suzuki  RYAN GUSTINE
RENTON, WA		 27th DNS 0
 37th  #201 KTM  BRENDAN FOX
 36th DNS 0
 38th  #132 Kawasaki  BRADLEY LUDWIGSEN
FERNDALE, WA		 37th DNS 0
450 Pro
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 5/26/2018
Finish		 6/1/2018
Finish		 Total Points
1st – COLTON FACCIOTTI
#45 – AYLMER, ON		 1st 1st 117
2nd – MATT GOERKE
#1 – PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL		 2nd 2nd 96 (-21)
3rd – COLE THOMPSON
#16 – PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL		 4th 4th 90 (-27)
4th – TYLER MEDAGLIA
#5 – LANGLEY, BC		 3rd 6th 88 (-29)
5th – MIKE ALESSI
#800 – , 		 6th 5th 84 (-33)
6th – KAVEN BENOIT
#26 – BON CONSEIL, QC		 7th 8th 74 (-43)
7th – KEYLAN MESTON
#10 – CALGARY, AB		 5th 10th 73 (-44)
8th – DILLAN EPSTEIN
#7 – THOUSAND ISLANDS, CA		 14th 7th 63 (-54)
9th – KYLE KEAST
#72 – LINDSY, ON		 12th 11th 59 (-58)
9th – GRAHAM SCOTT
#63 – NORTH SAANICH, BC		 11th 12th 59 (-58)
11th – CADE CLASON
#9 – CHESTERFIELS, SC		 8th 17th 55 (-62)
12th – JAKE NICHOLLS
#145 – , 		 3rd 47 (-70)
13th – RYAN LALONDE
#21 – VICTORIA, BC		 10th 20th 44 (-73)
14th – NICK COLLINS
#711 – CALGARY, AB		 16th 14th 41 (-76)
15th – ERIC JEFFERY
#39 – COURTICE, ON		 15th 18th 38 (-79)
16th – BRYANT HUMISTON
#78 – ROCK SPRINGS, WY		 18th 16th 35 (-82)
17th – MIKE BROWN
#68 – BRISTOL, VA		 9th 34 (-83)
18th – YANICK BOUCHER
#52 – HEARST, ON		 19th 15th 33 (-84)
19th – DAVEY FRASER
#20 – HALIFAX, NS		 22nd 13th 32 (-85)
20th – CHEYENNE HARMON
#645 – NEWARK, TX		 37th 9th 31 (-86)

Triple Crown 450 Point Standings

450 Pro 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 2/24/2018
Finish		 3/14/2018
Finish		 3/15/2018
Finish		 3/16/2018
Finish		 3/17/2018
Finish		 3/23/2018
Finish		 4/7/2018
Finish		 4/7/2018
Finish		 4/13/2018
Finish		 4/13/2018
Finish		 4/14/2018
Finish		 4/14/2018
Finish		 5/25/2018
Finish		 5/26/2018
Finish		 5/26/2018
Finish		 6/1/2018
Finish		 6/3/2018
Finish		 Total Points
1st – COLE THOMPSON
#16 – PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL		 2nd 1st 1st 1st 1st 1st 4th 4th 267
2nd – COLTON FACCIOTTI
#45 – AYLMER, ON		 1st 3rd 2nd 6th 4th 5th 1st 1st 263 (-4)
3rd – MATT GOERKE
#1 – PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL		 7th 5th 3rd 2nd 3rd 4th 2nd 2nd 236 (-31)
4th – TYLER MEDAGLIA
#5 – LANGLEY, BC		 3rd 2nd 4th 5th 10th 6th 3rd 6th 220 (-47)
5th – KEYLAN MESTON
#10 – CALGARY, AB		 5th 10th 7th 12th 5th 7th 5th 10th 183 (-84)
6th – DILLAN EPSTEIN
#7 – THOUSAND ISLANDS, CA		 6th 4th 6th 7th 7th 8th 14th 7th 182 (-85)
7th – DAVEY FRASER
#20 – HALIFAX, NS		 11th 11th 12th 9th 8th 10th 22nd 13th 127 (-140)
8th – KYLE KEAST
#72 – LINDSY, ON		 4th 9th 9th 12th 11th 116 (-151)
9th – MIKE ALESSI
#800 – , 		 6th 5th 84 (-183)
10th – CADE CLASON
#9 – CHESTERFIELD, SC		 3rd 2nd 2nd 79 (-188)
11th – MIKE BROWN
#68 – BRISTOL, VA		 6th 5th 9th 75 (-192)
12th – KAVEN BENOIT
#26 – BON CONSEIL, QC		 7th 8th 74 (-193)
13th – STEVE MAGES
#733 – SAEDINIA, OH		 8th 6th 3rd 63 (-204)
14th – GRAHAM SCOTT
#63 – NORTH SAANICH, BC		 11th 12th 59 (-208)
15th – CADE CLASON
#9 – CHESTERFIELS, SC		 8th 17th 55 (-212)
16th – RYAN LOCKHART
#101 – LANGLEY, BC		 9th 9th 10th 50 (-217)
17th – BROCK LEITNER
#22 – SUMMERLAND, BC		 10th 12th 9th 47 (-220)
17th – JAKE NICHOLLS
#145 – , 		 3rd 47 (-220)
19th – ZACK ZAGER
#93 – MELBOURNE, ON		 10th 12th 11th 45 (-222)
20th – RYAN LALONDE
#21 – VICTORIA, BC		 10th 20th 44 (-223)

The race for the 100K is down to 4 points! This is going to get good.

Hey, Jetwerx gang, could someone have a closer look at the riders names and hometowns and make the necessary corrections? Minor details, but there are a few things in there that can be easily fixed.

On the Women’s West side, it’s not often you see someone who has raced the MXON lining up! In fact, if someone could tell me this has ever happened before, I’ll buy you a drink!

American #68 Tara Gieger raced the Women’s race at Popkum.

#68 Tara Gieger showed up with her husband and schooled our ladies. Well, let me change that. She definitely put a beat down on the field in the first moto. Behind her, #265 Brittany Gagne and #1E Kennedy Lutz went at it the entire time to fight over 2nd. It was some of the best racing we’ve ever seen in the class.

Women’s top 5: Tara Gieger, Kennedy Lutz, Brittany Gagne, Rachel Springman, Tamala Whiteside.

Kennedy got some things figured out and kept Tara honest in the 2nd moto, but I don’t think the win was ever really in jeopardy. Like I said, it was cool to see someone with her pedigree here at our races. I actually have photos of her form when she represented the USA off-shoot, Puerto Rico team, at the MXON.

Here’s a look at the results and points:

Ladies – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #68 Honda  TARAH GIEGER
BEND, OR		 1st 1st 50
 2nd  #1 Yamaha  KENNEDY LUTZ
YORKTON, SK		 3rd 2nd 42
 3rd  #265 Yamaha  BRITTANY GAGNE
MILAN, NH		 2nd 3rd 42
 4th  #474 Yamaha  RACHEL SPRINGMAN
CHILLIWACK, BC		 4th 4th 36
 5th  #6 Yamaha  TAMALLA WHITESIDE
BLACK DIAMOND, AB		 5th 5th 32
 6th  #3 KTM  DANIKA WHITE
CALGARY, AB		 7th 6th 29
 7th  #138 Yamaha  MARIAH GAUTHIER
CHAPLEAU, ON		 6th 7th 29
 8th  #10 Kawasaki  KATE LEES
CARLYLE, SK		 8th 9th 25
 9th  #8 Kawasaki  NICOLE GAUDERN
 10th 8th 24
 10th  #328 Kawasaki  KASSEE MORRISON
QUESNEL, BC		 9th 10th 23
 11th  #88 Yamaha  TAYLOR ESSELINK
KAMLOOPS, BC		 11th 11th 20
 12th  #151 Suzuki  KRISTI MOORE
PORT COQUITLAM, BC		 12th 13th 17
 13th  #24 Honda  SAMANTHA BARTLETT
EDMONTON, AB		 14th 15th 13
 14th  #119 KTM  ALEXANDRA SHARROCK
 15th 17th 10
 15th  #137 Unknown  BRIE DAY
LAKE COUNTRY, BC		 13th 19th 10
 16th  #141 Suzuki  JACEY MCQUEEN
WEST KELOWNA, BC		 18th 16th 8
 17th  #147 KTM  CHELAN MERWIN
FORT ST JOHN, BC		 22nd 14th 7
 18th  #623 Suzuki  ANGELA MARTYSHUK
LEDUC, AB		 16th 20th 6
 19th  #92 Kawasaki  SHELBY TSE
WEST KELOWNA, BC		 19th 18th 5
 20th  #9 Yamaha  KRISTIN TSE
WEST KELOWNA, BC		 DNF 12th 9
 21st  #12 KTM  JANELLE BARTLETT
EDMONTON, AB		 17th 23rd 4
 22nd  #70 Husqvarna  AMANDA STEWART
KALE DEN, BC		 21st 21st 0
 23rd  #197 Husqvarna  SARAH CHIPCHAR
COCHRANE, AB		 20th 22nd 1
 24th  #812 Yamaha  JESSIE JENKINS
 23rd 24th 0
 25th  #29 Yamaha  ALISSA HARKIN
VANCOUVER, BC		 24th 25th 0
 26th  #5 KTM  DOMINIQUE DAFFE
CALGARY, AB		 25th DNF 0
Ladies 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 5/25/2018
Finish		 6/3/2018
Finish		 Total Points
1st – KENNEDY LUTZ
#1 – YORKTON, SK		 1st 2nd 92
2nd – BRITTANY GAGNE
#265 – MILAN, NH		 2nd 3rd 86 (-6)
3rd – DANIKA WHITE
#3 – CALGARY, AB		 4th 6th 67 (-25)
4th – TAMALLA WHITESIDE
#6 – BLACK DIAMOND, AB		 7th 5th 61 (-31)
5th – MARIAH GAUTHIER
#138 – CHAPLEAU, ON		 10th 7th 53 (-39)
6th – TARAH GIEGER
#68 – BEND, OR		 1st 50 (-42)
7th – KATE LEES
#73 – CARLYLE, SK		 11th 8th 44 (-48)
8th – DOMINIQUE DAFFE
#5 – CALGARY, AB		 3rd 26th 38 (-54)
8th – NICOLE GAUDERN
#8 – , 		 14th 9th 38 (-54)
10th – RACHEL SPRINGMAN
#474 – CHILLIWACK, BC		 4th 36 (-56)
11th – TAYLOR ESSELINK
#88 – KAMLOOPS, BC		 15th 11th 34 (-58)
11th – KRISTIN TSE
#9 – WEST KELOWNA, BC		 8th 20th 34 (-58)
13th – MADI WATT
#4 – ST PAUL, AB		 5th 30 (-62)
14th – ASHLEY FREEMAN
#923 – , 		 6th DNF 29 (-63)
15th – KASSEE MORRISON
#328 – QUESNEL, BC		 19th 10th 28 (-64)
16th – SAMANTHA PUKY
#17 – CALGARY, AB		 9th 25 (-67)
17th – SAMANTHA BARTLETT
#24 – EDMONTON, AB		 17th 13th 21 (-71)
18th – ALEXANDRA SHARROCK
#119 – , 		 16th 14th 20 (-72)
19th – KRISTI MOORE
#151 – PORT COQUITLAM, BC		 23rd 12th 17 (-75)
20th – MYAH HJORTELAND
#414 – ESTEVAN, SK		 12th 16 (-76)

It was cool to have British MX superstar Jake Nicholls at our races this weekend, too. He brought his suspension over and GDR set him up with a 450. Ryan Lockhart from Atlas Brace set the whole thing up and Jake said he had a great time checking out the Canadian west.

If you missed it, we did an extended podcast interview with him at the end of the day. He mentioned to me that he’s broken 42 bones over his career. Ouch! And, no, that’s not all in one crash like our buddy Mark Booker took care of his list.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross: Thunder Valley Highlights

MX Sports Pro Racing

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Results: True Value Thunder Valley National

Tomac Sweeps Thunder Valley National for Third Consecutive Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Victory

Martin Emerges Victorious in the 250 Class to Take Championship Point Lead 

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (June 2, 2018) – The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, hosted its third round of the season on Saturday with the True Value Thunder Valley National, presented by Toyota, from the mile-high altitude of Thunder Valley Motocross Park. The 450 Class saw Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac take his third consecutive victory to start the season, marking the Colorado native’s first overall win in front of his home crowd in the premier class and continuing his undefeated start to 2018. In the 250 Class, Jeremy Martin powered his GEICO Honda to his first overall win of the season and moved into the championship point lead.

Eli Tomac won the Thunder Valley National for the first time in the 450 Class.
Eli Tomac won the Thunder Valley National for the first time in the 450 Class.

– Rich Shepard

As the gate dropped on the first 450 Class moto of the afternoon it was Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia taking the Motosport.com Holeshot with Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing’s Phil Nicoletti and Tomac in tow. Tomac made short work of Nicoletti to overtake second on the opening lap and began setting his sights on Barcia. However, after officials made the decision to throw the red flag in an effort to properly attend to a downed rider the moto would restart with the entire field back on the gate.

When the gate dropped for the restart, RMATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Blake Baggett led the field into the first turn, followed by Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen and Barcia, with Tomac just behind in fourth. The opening lap saw Roczen waste no time as he charged past Baggett for the race lead, while Barcia found himself on the ground and allowed Tomac to inherit third. The defending champion then passed Baggett for second on the following lap.

As Roczen rode effortlessly out front, Tomac began mounting a charge and started inching closer with each passing lap. The duo set a blistering pace and Tomac pulled alongside Roczen several times, but the German was able to successfully fend him off. With just under seven minutes remaining in the moto, Tomac’s efforts prevailed as he muscled his way into the lead.

Tomac could not be stopped once out front as he set the fastest laps of the race and cruised to his fifth moto victory of the season. The battle for second came down to the final lap between Roczen and Baggett, with Roczen narrowly edging out the KTM rider to finish second and third, respectively.

Ken Roczen led Tomac early in both motos en route to second overall (2-2).
Ken Roczen led Tomac early in both motos en route to second overall (2-2).

– Rich Shepard

In 450 Class Moto 2, Barcia once again put his Yamaha out front as he stormed to sweep both Motosport.com Holeshots, this time ahead of Baggett and Tomac. Much like the first moto, Roczen was quick to attack on the opening lap as he took advantage of a top-five start and positioned himself into a pass for second, then pulling alongside Barcia for the lead, with Tomac in tow. Barcia fended off Roczen’s pressure and maintained his early hold on the lead.

With Barcia on a mission out front, Tomac made the move on Roczen to take over second on Lap 3. Barcia lost control and crashed out of the lead just moments later, which caused Tomac to come to a complete stop and maneuver his way by. The incident allowed Roczen and Baggett to move into the top two positions, while Tomac eventually resumed in third.

On Lap 5, Baggett cross-rutted entering a turn and shot off of the track, which allowed Tomac to slip by into the runner-up spot. Tomac once again displayed blistering pace as he set his sights on Roczen and began chipping away at his lead. Tomac worked tirelessly for a way around Roczen, who used crafty line selection to shut down several pass attempts. With just over 10 minutes left in the moto Tomac got a strong drive right after the finish line and successfully made the pass stick to move into the lead.

Tomac continued to charge through to the finish and took his sixth straight moto win of the season by 11.4 seconds. Roczen backed up his first moto result with an impressive second, followed by Baggett in third.

Blake Baggett was in contention all day and came home third overall (3-3).
Blake Baggett was in contention all day and came home third overall (3-3).

– Rich Shepard

It’s the first time in his career that Tomac has opened the season with three consecutive overall wins and an undefeated moto record of 6-0. It was his first 450 Class win at his home race, and the 12th of his career. Roczen finished second overall (2-2) and landed on the podium for the first time since the final round of 2016, 14 races ago. Baggett claimed his first podium finish of the season in third (3-3).

“I’ve had some funky stuff happen here at Thunder Valley, so I just wanted to leave here with a good result,” said Tomac. “The lines were a bit off early in the day in practice, but it developed and really came around as the day progressed. Winning my home race in the 450 Class is something I have wanted to do for a long time, and today we were finally able to get the job done.”

Tomac extended his lead in the 450 Class standings and now sits 28 points ahead of Team Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin, who finished fourth overall (4-4) but was never a factor. Barcia’s sixth overall (5-6) was good enough to maintain third in the standings, 46 points out of the lead.

Jeremy Martin took the overall victory (2-1) and 250 Class points lead.
Jeremy Martin took the overall victory (2-1) and 250 Class points lead.

– Rich shepard

The first 250 Class moto of the afternoon got underway with Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha’s Justin Cooper collecting the Motosport.comHoleshot ahead of Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Jordon Smith and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki rider Joey Savatgy quickly went to work in the opening corners by passing Osborne and Smith for second.

Cooper and Savatgy immediately set the pace out front as they began to distance themselves from the field. On Lap 5, Savatgy started to find his flow and latched onto the rear fender of Cooper as he spent several laps searching for a way around the race leader.

On Lap 7, Osborne pulled the trigger on Smith and made the pass for third, however, it would be short lived as Martin and his Honda found a way around the defending champion just several laps later. Savatgy’s persistence paid off with less than 10 minutes to go as he dove to the inside of Cooper for the lead.

Savatgy was struck by misfortune with just two laps remaining in the 30-minute-plus-two-lap moto as he came to a stop on the side of the track after he appeared to lose power and ultimately was forced to retire from the race early, surrendering the lead to Cooper. Martin continued to control second, while brother Alex Martin powered his Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM around Osborne for third.

The rookie Cooper crossed the checkered flag to take his first career moto victory, with 4.2 seconds to spare on Jeremy Martin in second. Alex Martin completed the podium with a hard-fought third. Entering co-point leaders Osborne and Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star/Yamaha’s Aaron Plessinger finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Alex Martin finished runner-up (3-2) for the second consecutive week.
Alex Martin finished runner-up (3-2) for the second consecutive week.

– Jeff Kardas

When the gate dropped on the final 250 Class moto of the day, it was Alex Martin who emerged with the Motosport.com Holeshot, with his brother Jeremy and first moto winner Cooper in pursuit. A pileup in the first corner collected several riders, including point leader Osborne, who was slow to get up before remounting in 39th position.

The Martin brothers led the 40-rider field around the opening lap and paced one another in an attempt to break away from the competition. Each time Alex looked to have the upper hand, Jeremy would regroup and close back in. Smith continued his strong riding from the opening moto and began to reel in Cooper, eventually making the pass stick for third on Lap 3.

As the moto closed in on the halfway point, the battle between the Martin brothers began to intensify as Alex used every inch of the track to keep Jeremy behind him. On Lap 7, Jeremy used his momentum around one of the high speed sweeping turns to make the pass stick and seize control of the lead. Once out front, Jeremy’s speed was unmatched and he steadily opened a comfortable cushion.

Jeremy remained unchallenged to the finish to take his first moto victory of the season by 8.6 seconds over Alex for a Martin brothers 1-2. After starting fifth, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner finished strong for his first podium result of the season in third. Plessinger narrowly missed the podium in fourth. Osborne battled from the tail end of the field and took the final point-paying position in 20th.

Justin Cooper earned his first career moto win and finished third overall (1-8).
Justin Cooper earned his first career moto win and finished third overall (1-8).

– Jeff Kardas

The 2-1 moto scores saw Jeremy capture his 14th career win, with Alex in the runner-up spot (3-2) for the second consecutive week. First moto winner Cooper rounded things out with his first career overall podium finish in third (1-8). Osborne finished outside the top 10 in 11th (5-20) for his worst result since the final round of the 2016 season, 14 races ago.

“It’s a pretty cool feeling to walk away with the win and red plate today,” said Jeremy Martin. “There’s been a lot of struggles since I won my last championship [2015] and I’m finally starting to get the ball rolling again. It feels like it’s been forever since I was able to lead a championship. I had some good battles today with my brother [Alex] and it’s really cool to have people from the same family battling up front. ”

The win moves Jeremy to the top of the 250 Class standings and gives him sole possession of the red plate. Plessinger trails by just eight points, while Alex Martin sits an additional five points behind in third. Osborne dropped from first to fourth and sits 24 points out of the lead.

The defending champion Zach Osborne was forced to surrender the red plate after a crash on the start of Moto 2.
The defending champion Zach Osborne was forced to surrender the red plate after a crash on the start of Moto 2.

– Rich Shepard

The 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will resume in two weeks time on Saturday, June 16, with its annual visit to the famed High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. First motos of the Red Bull High Point National can be seen live on MAVTV at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, while 450 Moto 2 airs LIVE on NBC at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET and 250 Moto 2 LIVE on NBC Sports Network at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. Additionally, all of the action can be seen as it unfolds online via the “Pro Motocross Pass” on the NBC Sports Gold app.

Results 

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

True Value Thunder Valley National

Thunder Valley Motocross Park – Lakewood, Colo.

June 2, 2018

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (1-1)
  2. Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (2-2)
  3. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (3-3)
  4. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (4-4)
  5. Benny Bloss, Oak Grove, Mo., KTM (6-5)
  6. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (5-6)
  7. Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki (7-7)
  8. Phil Nicoletti, Cohocton, N.Y., Suzuki (8-8)
  9. Dylan Merriam, Corona, Calif., Yamaha (9-10)
  10. Brandon Scharer, Los Angeles, Calif., (14-9)

450 Class Championship Standings

  1. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 150
  2. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 122
  3. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 104
  4. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 100
  5. Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 97
  6. Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki – 88
  7. Phil Nicoletti, Cohocton, N.Y., Suzuki – 75
  8. Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna – 73
  9. Benny Bloss, Oak Grove, Mo., KTM – 73
  10. Dylan Merriam, Corona, Calif., Yamaha – 49

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (2-1)
  2. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., KTM (3-2)
  3. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (1-8)
  4. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (7-3)
  5. Jordon Smith, Belmont, N.C., KTM (4-5)
  6. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha (6-4)
  7. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (10-6)
  8. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., KTM (9-9)
  9. Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Kawasaki (8-11)
  10. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Honda (13-7)

250 Class Championship Standings

  1. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 129
  2. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 121
  3. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., KTM – 116
  4. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 105
  5. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 98
  6. Jordon Smith, Belmont, N.C., KTM – 77
  7. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 76
  8. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 75
  9. Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Kawasaki – 72
  10. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Honda – 72

For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:
MX2 – GP Classification
Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total
1 1 Jonass, Pauls LAT LAMSF KTM 25 25 50
2 61 Prado, Jorge ESP RFME KTM 22 22 44
3 10 Vlaanderen, Calvin RSA KNMV HON 18 20 38
4 919 Watson, Ben GBR ACU YAM 15 18 33
5 64 Covington, Thomas USA MUL HUS 20 12 32
6 29 Jacobi, Henry GER DMSB HUS 14 16 30
7 66 Larranaga Olano, Iker ESP RFME HUS 10 15 25
8 56 Weltin, Marshal USA AMA HON 16 8 24
9 747 Cervellin, Michele ITA FMI YAM 11 11 22
10 127 Rodriguez, Anthony VEN FMV YAM 12 10 22
11 193 Geerts, Jago BEL FMB YAM 5 14 19
12 46 Pootjes, Davy NED KNMV KTM 3 13 16
13 70 Fernandez, Ruben ESP RFME KAW 8 5 13
14 14 Beaton, Jed AUS MA KAW 13 0 13
15 95 Furlotti, Simone ITA FMI YAM 0 9 9
16 172 Van doninck, Brent BEL FMB HUS 6 3 9
17 811 Sterry, Adam GBR ACU KAW 9 0 9
18 96 Lawrence, Hunter AUS MA HON 0 7 7
19 426 Mewse, Conrad GBR ACU KTM 7 0 7
20 338 Herbreteau, David FRA FFM KTM 0 6 6
21 326 Gilbert, Josh GBR ACU HON 4 2 6
22 321 Bernardini, Samuele ITA FMI TM 0 4 4
23 102 Sikyna, Richard SVK SMF KTM 2 1 3
24 101 Pichon, Zachary FRA FFM KTM 1 0 1
25 34 De Waal, Micha-Boy NED KNMV HON 0 0 0
26 226 Koch, Tom GER DMSB KTM 0 0 0
27 297 Gole, Anton SWE SVEMO YAM 0 0 0
28 26 Bertuzzi, Nicola ITA FMI KTM 0 0 0
29 19 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN DMU HUS 0 0 0
30 57 Sanayei, Darian USA ACU KAW 0 0 0
MXGP – GP Classification
Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total
1 84 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KNMV KTM 25 25 50
2 222 Cairoli, Antonio ITA FMI KTM 22 22 44
3 461 Febvre, Romain FRA FFM YAM 16 20 36
4 25 Desalle, Clement BEL FMB KAW 18 18 36
5 243 Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS HON 20 16 36
6 259 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV KTM 15 15 30
7 777 Bobryshev, Evgeny RUS MFR SUZ 11 12 23
8 100 Searle, Tommy GBR ACU KAW 12 11 23
9 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI FMS YAM 9 13 22
10 99 Anstie, Max GBR ACU HUS 8 9 17
11 12 Nagl, Maximilian GER DMSB TM 10 7 17
12 77 Lupino, Alessandro ITA FMI KAW 0 14 14
13 89 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL FMB YAM 14 0 14
14 22 Strijbos, Kevin BEL FMB KTM 5 8 13
15 33 Lieber, Julien BEL FMB KAW 13 0 13
16 92 Guillod, Valentin SUI FMS KTM 7 5 12
17 24 Simpson, Shaun GBR ACU YAM 0 10 10
18 21 Paulin, Gautier FRA MCM HUS 3 6 9
19 141 Desprey, Maxime FRA FFM KAW 4 4 8
20 27 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU LMSF HON 6 0 6
21 152 Petrov, Petar BUL BMF HON 0 3 3
22 7 Leok, Tanel EST EMF HUS 1 2 3
23 55 Irwin, Graeme GBR MCUI KTM 2 0 2
24 17 Butron, Jose ESP RFME KTM 0 1 1
25 920 Valentin, Ander ESP RFME HUS 0 0 0
26 85 Ekerold, Stefan GER DMSB KTM 0 0 0
27 83 Renkens, Nathan BEL FMB HON 0 0 0
28 93 Bengtsson, Jonathan SWE SVEMO KTM 0 0 0
29 120 Zecchina, Simone ITA FMI YAM 0 0 0
30 291 Karro, Matiss LAT LAMSF KAW 0 0 0
31 831 Wysocki, Tomasz POL PZM KTM 0 0 0
32 128 Monticelli, Ivo ITA FMI YAM 0 0 0
33 210 Alberto, Paulo POR FMP YAM 0 0 0

OK, I’m dragging my feet because doing the voice-over for these highlight videos is definitely not my favourite thing to do. Hearing your own voice never becomes ‘normal.’

Have a great week, everyone. I’ve got a laptop hard drive full of stuff from this weekend to get at.

Kyle Beaton says, “See you at the races…”

 

 

 

 