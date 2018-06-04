By Billy Rainford
Good morning from “Beautiful British Columbia.” I realize it is now afternoon in the rest of the country, but this new schedule has made it pretty difficult to get content up as quickly as we would like.
I don’t want to miss the Parts Canada Amateur Open regional championships on Sundays, so it means I have to be back at the track without any time to work on Pro Day stuff. I know you’re all crying me a river right now, but that’s the reason there hasn’t been as much reporting done on what happened at round 2.
I just got back from having a quick breakfast at the little diner in downtown Mission, called ‘Rocko’s.’ It’s the place where they shoot the Riverdale series. I don’t watch it but it seems to be a prety big deal in these parts.
Anyway, let’s talk about what we saw Saturday for round 2 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour at Popkum Motor Park.
Popkum, also known as Popkum Village, is a rural farming and tourism based community east of Chilliwack, British Columbia. The community is named after the Indian Reserve of the Popkum First Nation, which is located on the Fraser River nearby. The name is derived from the Halq’eméylem word Pópkw’em meaning “puffballs.”
I remember when they first built this track about 1.5 hours east of Vancouver. They always knew their goal was to host a Canadian National, but I wasn’t sure we’d ever see the day. Fast forward a few years and here we are standing, literally, right beside the TransCanada Highway watching a round of the Nationals — pretty cool.
There was so much work to be done to get the facility ready to host an event of this size that, when I spoke with several locals, they weren’t sure they were going to be able to pull it off…with less than a week to go!
When I pulled up to the track Friday afternoon, it looked great. They’d sorted out the foreseen parking problem and there was room-a-plenty to park the rigs and amateurs close to the track. They’d also thought ahead and mowed huge swaths of land close by for spectator parking.
Friday evening it was the Shift Holeshot Challenge. They’d made a short section from the start line for riders to drag race to.
Just as I was getting ready for it to start, Al Dyck mentioned that a Sky Helecopter was about to land and that I’d probably get a chance to go up in it to shoot some photos and video. Perfect! I’d just been told that the holeshot races would go between 2 and 3 hours, so that gave me plenty of time to grab some cool footage and catch most of the drag races, so off I went.
The 4-seater copter landed in the spectator parking area and we divided up into 2 groups for our rides. The Jetwerx boys went up in the first trip and I headed up with team riders, Jared Petruska and Cade Clason.
The last time I was in a helicopter was over the Grand Canyon when I was 12, so I was looking forward to this opportunity.
We headed up and over the track and I could see that he racing was going on below us. I shot some photos and video in the 10-minutes we were up there and we circled back to the grassy area to land.
Thanks for that cool experience, Al.
I hopped back in the DMX Van and drove back to the track to catch some of the Shift Holeshot Challenge. When I parked and walked over to the gate, it became obvious it was over. Everyone was walking back to the pits and there were no bikes lining up. I’d missed the entire thing in less that 45 minutes! What happened?!
It turns out, old met young in the final. Kyle Beaton lined up against Tyler Gibbs in the final that went to the young Intermediate rider.
Here’s the only photo I got:
Anyway, it was a cool idea from Jason Moore and the gang over at Shift and I hope things like this start popping up on a weekly basis at our nationals.
When I spoke with Kyle, he told me that Spencer Knowles was there, too, but that I may not recognize him. As if, I thought.
As I was walking across the track early in the day, Greg Bell yelled out and so I headed over to catch up with him. He’s lost a bunch of weight (that he attributes purely to stress) and was standing beside someone I didn’t know. I felt rude not saying anything to him, so I extended my hand and said, “Hello, I’m Billy, nice to meet you.” Yep, you know what’s coming…it was Spencer. I felt like a bit of an idiot, but he was wearing a hat and glasses. OK, I still feel like and idiot. Sorry, Spenny.
Saturday morning came and it was time to go racing.
The track looked perfect. It is a little smaller than you’d normally expect for a race of this size, but it looked like the riders were in for a track that would be a lot of fun to ride. Race at the Pro level? I wasn’t so sure.
If you know anything about the area, we were situated on the side of a mountain, literally. There really isn’t anywhere to go down — you hit solid rock. Therefore, getting enough moisture in the track is difficult and tilling it deep enough to rut up and get rough the way a Pro track should be is not easy, but it looked pretty good heading into practice.
We’ll have our video highlights up as soon as I get this finished, so I won’t say a whole lot about the actual racing here. Let’s just say that the early races looked good but that they sort of lost control of the track in the afternoon sun. They had a water truck break down and were left with just one for the day, and that really hurt their chances of keeping the dust down.
I don’t want to be too hard on the track crew or the facility, but the final 450 moto of the day ended up being pretty dangerous. In fact, #714 Ryan Gustine from Washington State crashed coming down the finish line straight and caused a red flag restart.
Ryan was down for quite a while as they tended to his leg injury and the rest of the racers headed back to the gate for start #2.
As I was talking with different riders, they mentioned that he’d hit the huge double blind and landed off the track and went down hard. Nobody could see where they were going in the dust and that’s why Ryan’s trajectory took him off course. Again, I don’t want to beat up on the crew, but that could have been avoided.
We have a message out to Ryan and we hope to be able to bring some good news from his trip to the hospital. Heal fast.
As for the crowd, Vancouver is always a tough market to sell, unless you’re on skates. Actually, since the Canucks have been tanking so hard lately, even hockey is a hard sell around here!
The was the track is set up, spectators line the entire one side of the track, so I figured it would look pretty good for photos. I haven’t seen the spectator numbers, but I don’t think there were as many people there as we would have liked.
The people that were there go treated to some pretty great racing up at the front of the field. The top 3 riders in the 250 class went at it, bar to bar, the entire time in both motos. It was great.
#45 Colton Facciotti put on one of his riding clinics again at Popkum. Nobody knows where he pulls these rides from, but he’s now got a nice lead in the Motocross portion of the series and is closing the gap on Cole Thompson in the race for the $100K Triple Crown first prize. Cole is going to have to get his stuff together if he hopes to hold off the runaway #45 train!
Here’s look at the results and points:
|250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions
|
|
|
|450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions
|
|
|
Triple Crown 450 Point Standings
|
|
The race for the 100K is down to 4 points! This is going to get good.
Hey, Jetwerx gang, could someone have a closer look at the riders names and hometowns and make the necessary corrections? Minor details, but there are a few things in there that can be easily fixed.
On the Women’s West side, it’s not often you see someone who has raced the MXON lining up! In fact, if someone could tell me this has ever happened before, I’ll buy you a drink!
#68 Tara Gieger showed up with her husband and schooled our ladies. Well, let me change that. She definitely put a beat down on the field in the first moto. Behind her, #265 Brittany Gagne and #1E Kennedy Lutz went at it the entire time to fight over 2nd. It was some of the best racing we’ve ever seen in the class.
Kennedy got some things figured out and kept Tara honest in the 2nd moto, but I don’t think the win was ever really in jeopardy. Like I said, it was cool to see someone with her pedigree here at our races. I actually have photos of her form when she represented the USA off-shoot, Puerto Rico team, at the MXON.
Here’s a look at the results and points:
|Ladies – Overall Finish Positions
|
|
|
It was cool to have British MX superstar Jake Nicholls at our races this weekend, too. He brought his suspension over and GDR set him up with a 450. Ryan Lockhart from Atlas Brace set the whole thing up and Jake said he had a great time checking out the Canadian west.
If you missed it, we did an extended podcast interview with him at the end of the day. He mentioned to me that he’s broken 42 bones over his career. Ouch! And, no, that’s not all in one crash like our buddy Mark Booker took care of his list.
OK, I’m dragging my feet because doing the voice-over for these highlight videos is definitely not my favourite thing to do. Hearing your own voice never becomes ‘normal.’
Have a great week, everyone. I’ve got a laptop hard drive full of stuff from this weekend to get at.