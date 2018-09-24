Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Let’s start this week off with a “funny” story. The Rockstar Triple Crown Supercross Tour was in my home town this past weekend. Delaware Speedway sits just southwest of the city of London, Ontario. I’ve cycled past it often ever since I started riding a road bike back in the late 1980’s. It was nice to sleep in my own bed on race weekend, for once.

Before heading over there on Saturday morning, I knew I had to, once again, replace a strap on one of my cameras. For some reason, I go through these things more often than most. It’s like mountain biking. I seem to blow my forks much more often than anyone else I know, but that’s another story.

The store opened at 9:30am at a strange mall just around the corner from my house. I say strange because it’s full of octogenarians/geriatrics. It’s directly across the street from an old age home called Cherry Hill. Therefore, the mall is nicknamed, “Gery Hill” Mall. No, it’s not nice, but it’s kind of funny. The area that has the coffee shop and a bunch of tables looks like a scene from ‘Cocoon.’

Anyway, it was a Saturday morning and the guy who was working that day was late, so I lined up behind an elderly couple who weren’t happy with the performance of a couple photo albums they’d purchased. I knew this was going to take some time to get them through the “returns” area and out the door.

After we all learned about their children and their children’s children, they couldn’t find anything else in the store to replace the albums and finally settled on getting their money back – it was a painful decision-making process, to say the least.

I grabbed a new strap, paid, and was out the door in not time flat.

We got to the track, soon after, parked the van and began strapping in the camera. I’ve gotten a lot better at it with repetition, so it wasn’t as big a deal as it once was to figure out.

OK, I was back in business with 2 cameras on my shoulders again.

I, literally, took two steps, the other strap broke. My camera fell to the ground. Seriously.

Fortunately, nothing actually smashed. It landed on the dirt without any damage.

Ulf Viney was standing beside me, so we headed over to the PRMX pits and he fashioned a connection out of a couple zip ties, and I was back in business.

This “local race” almost cost me a lot more than gas and a hotel charge!

Also, than you to Emily for grabbing me another strap on her way out to the track. The new ones were pretty cheap and are bright red. Let’s see if these ones make it through the MXON in a couple weeks…

Speaking of the MXON:

Let’s talk about the London Supercross at Delaware Speedway. For some reason, I’m flip-flopping between calling it the Delaware Supercross and the London Supercross. It should really be called the London Supercross at Delaware Speedway (like at the start of this paragraph), but it seems kind of wordy.

Here are some Cole’s Notes from the event (we’ll have a photo report up today going into more detail):

the weather went from tropical heat and humidity on Friday to full-on fall weather overnight. It was cool and pretty much perfect for racing on Saturday.

I didn’t hear any radio spots on the local radio station I listen to most, but I’m told they were in rotation on the classic rock station in town. Good move, because the stands filled up nicely before the start of the night show.

this race is like a mini Daytona. I hope they were happy with it all and that it becomes a staple on the tour…and not just because it’s only a 10-minute drive from my house.

the weird start section didn’t cause nearly the amount of trouble everyone thought it might. I was pleasantly surprised that most people got through there without incident.

the track was kind of like 2 straight rhythm section beside each other and it worked out pretty well. Fans could see every bit of action without anything more than turning their heads.

the biggest stress for the riders seemed to be squeezing through that small opening in the cement wall during opening ceremonies.

I don’t know what the sound system sounded like from the spectator side, but I hope it was better than from the pit side. I’m sure it was.

for many, the fact there there is a Tim Hortons about 2 minutes up the road was a huge plus.

where are all the amateur riders?! The only way to get better at riding Supercross is, wait for it, riding Supercross. You don’t have to do all the big jumps if you don’t want to, just ride the track and progress. Only the Open Junior was full. It’s not a great sign for the sport. Are people too worried about the danger?

the top Pro riders approached the Jetwerx guys and told them that if they reworked one of the jump faces in the rhythm section that they could do some different things through it. They listened, and it made the racing better.

#40 Guillaume St-Cyr was the first rider in practice to do the triple in the rhythm section.

was the first rider in practice to do the triple in the rhythm section. #471 Logan Karnow was fastest in 250 free practice.

was fastest in 250 free practice. #45 Colton Facciotti was fastest in 450 free practice on his new 2019 Honda.

was fastest in 450 free practice on his new 2019 Honda. #527 Jake Tricco , #114 Quinn Amyotte put on Pro numbers.

, #114 put on Pro numbers. #228 Sam Gaynor raced the Pro class but kept his Intermediate plates.

raced the Pro class but kept his Intermediate plates. #53 Bjorn Viney raced amateur Intermediate because he still wants the option of racing B class in the USA. He will race the entire Amateur Supercross series on a Team PRMX Kawasaki. He had the skill to lap the whole field.

raced amateur Intermediate because he still wants the option of racing B class in the USA. He will race the entire Amateur Supercross series on a Team PRMX Kawasaki. He had the skill to lap the whole field. #176 Ryan Derry was using Robbie Madison ‘s front wheel from his water bike, for some reason.

was using ‘s front wheel from his water bike, for some reason. St-Cyr crashed in the whoops section during his heat race and was out for the night after hurting his shoulder. He says he’ll be back for Quebec City.

the first turn claimed a few riders in the 2nd 250 heat.

#87 Travis Roberts crashed hard in the rhythm section and was out for the night. He was complaining about some upper back pain, but it sounds like he’s fine.

crashed hard in the rhythm section and was out for the night. He was complaining about some upper back pain, but it sounds like he’s fine. #95 Joey Crown decided not to race because he couldn’t get his clutch working properly on his 250 so he switched to the 450 class on his 350. He felt “super uncomfortable and sketchy on that track” and headed home.

decided not to race because he couldn’t get his clutch working properly on his 250 so he switched to the 450 class on his 350. He felt “super uncomfortable and sketchy on that track” and headed home. #15 Jess Pettis showed his indoor skill and worked his way to the front of the pack in the main. He’s good at this stuff!

showed his indoor skill and worked his way to the front of the pack in the main. He’s good at this stuff! #54 Phil Nicoletti broke and displaced a couple ribs in his Montreal crash. He pulled the holeshot and hung on for 3rd in the 450 main. Wow.

broke and displaced a couple ribs in his Montreal crash. He pulled the holeshot and hung on for 3rd in the 450 main. Wow. Colton looked smooth as butter on that new bike. Phil told me in our after-race interview that he’s trying to talk Colton into racing another year.

they need to add a few more light stands for next year. It wasn’t horrible, but there were definitely a couple dark places that the riders mentioned. It was also tricky for shooting photos, but that’s probably just a lack of skill on my part…

there was a protest they were working through at the end of the 450 main so points were “unofficial” as of then.

Delaware Supercross Results

Delaware Speedway

London, Ontario

Saturday, September 23, 2018

250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions

450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions (Unofficial as of this posting)



I did a Video Recap for the mains. You can watch them here. And thank you to Strikt for getting behind our coverage for this event. *thumbs up emoji*

Like I said, stay tuned for a more in depth photo report on the event later this afternoon.

Reno Endurocross Results

Defending champion Shelby Turner gets the win and takes over the points lead in Reno, NV at round 3.

Super EnduroCross

Expert

Women

Next round – Denver, Colorado – October 20

OK, that will do it for this Monday Morning. Next on the calendar is the MXON at Red Bud on Thanksgiving weekend (Canadian, that is).

This coming Friday, Jeff and I will be up at Motopark trying out the new Kawasaki motocross bikes. That should be fun. I don’t get to ride very much these days, but it’s still great to get the chance to feel what each bike is like, even at the pace I go.

I’m going to go meet Em for a cup of coffee at the hospital. Have a great week, everyone.