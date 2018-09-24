Monday Morning with Bigwave

By Billy Rainford

Let’s start this week off with a “funny” story. The Rockstar Triple Crown Supercross Tour was in my home town this past weekend. Delaware Speedway sits just southwest of the city of London, Ontario. I’ve cycled past it often ever since I started riding a road bike back in the late 1980’s. It was nice to sleep in my own bed on race weekend, for once.

Before heading over there on Saturday morning, I knew I had to, once again, replace a strap on one of my cameras. For some reason, I go through these things more often than most. It’s like mountain biking. I seem to blow my forks much more often than anyone else I know, but that’s another story.

The store opened at 9:30am at a strange mall just around the corner from my house. I say strange because it’s full of octogenarians/geriatrics. It’s directly across the street from an old age home called Cherry Hill. Therefore, the mall is nicknamed, “Gery Hill” Mall. No, it’s not nice, but it’s kind of funny. The area that has the coffee shop and a bunch of tables looks like a scene from ‘Cocoon.’

Anyway, it was a Saturday morning and the guy who was working that day was late, so I lined up behind an elderly couple who weren’t happy with the performance of a couple photo albums they’d purchased. I knew this was going to take some time to get them through the “returns” area and out the door.

After we all learned about their children and their children’s children, they couldn’t find anything else in the store to replace the albums and finally settled on getting their money back – it was a painful decision-making process, to say the least.

I grabbed a new strap, paid, and was out the door in not time flat.

We got to the track, soon after, parked the van and began strapping in the camera. I’ve gotten a lot better at it with repetition, so it wasn’t as big a deal as it once was to figure out.

OK, I was back in business with 2 cameras on my shoulders again.

I, literally, took two steps, the other strap broke. My camera fell to the ground. Seriously.

Fortunately, nothing actually smashed. It landed on the dirt without any damage.

Ulf Viney was standing beside me, so we headed over to the PRMX pits and he fashioned a connection out of a couple zip ties, and I was back in business.

This “local race” almost cost me a lot more than gas and a hotel charge!

Also, than you to Emily for grabbing me another strap on her way out to the track. The new ones were pretty cheap and are bright red. Let’s see if these ones make it through the MXON in a couple weeks…

Speaking of the MXON:

Here are some Cole’s Notes from the London Supercross at Delaware Speedway.

Let’s talk about the London Supercross at Delaware Speedway. For some reason, I’m flip-flopping between calling it the Delaware Supercross and the London Supercross. It should really be called the London Supercross at Delaware Speedway (like at the start of this paragraph), but it seems kind of wordy.

Here are some Cole’s Notes from the event (we’ll have a photo report up today going into more detail):

  • the weather went from tropical heat and humidity on Friday to full-on fall weather overnight. It was cool and pretty much perfect for racing on Saturday.
  • I didn’t hear any radio spots on the local radio station I listen to most, but I’m told they were in rotation on the classic rock station in town. Good move, because the stands filled up nicely before the start of the night show.
  • this race is like a mini Daytona. I hope they were happy with it all and that it becomes a staple on the tour…and not just because it’s only a 10-minute drive from my house.
  • the weird start section didn’t cause nearly the amount of trouble everyone thought it might. I was pleasantly surprised that most people got through there without incident.
  • the track was kind of like 2 straight rhythm section beside each other and it worked out pretty well. Fans could see every bit of action without anything more than turning their heads.
  • the biggest stress for the riders seemed to be squeezing through that small opening in the cement wall during opening ceremonies.
  • I don’t know what the sound system sounded like from the spectator side, but I hope it was better than from the pit side. I’m sure it was.
  • for many, the fact there there is a Tim Hortons about 2 minutes up the road was a huge plus.
  • where are all the amateur riders?! The only way to get better at riding Supercross is, wait for it, riding Supercross. You don’t have to do all the big jumps if you don’t want to, just ride the track and progress. Only the Open Junior was full. It’s not a great sign for the sport. Are people too worried about the danger?
  • the top Pro riders approached the Jetwerx guys and told them that if they reworked one of the jump faces in the rhythm section that they could do some different things through it. They listened, and it made the racing better.
  • #40 Guillaume St-Cyr was the first rider in practice to do the triple in the rhythm section.
  • #471 Logan Karnow was fastest in 250 free practice.
  • #45 Colton Facciotti was fastest in 450 free practice on his new 2019 Honda.
  • #527 Jake Tricco, #114 Quinn Amyotte put on Pro numbers.
  • #228 Sam Gaynor raced the Pro class but kept his Intermediate plates.
  • #53 Bjorn Viney raced amateur Intermediate because he still wants the option of racing B class in the USA. He will race the entire Amateur Supercross series on a Team PRMX Kawasaki. He had the skill to lap the whole field.
  • #176 Ryan Derry was using Robbie Madison‘s front wheel from his water bike, for some reason.
  • St-Cyr crashed in the whoops section during his heat race and was out for the night after hurting his shoulder. He says he’ll be back for Quebec City.
  • the first turn claimed a few riders in the 2nd 250 heat.
  • #87 Travis Roberts crashed hard in the rhythm section and was out for the night. He was complaining about some upper back pain, but it sounds like he’s fine.
  • #95 Joey Crown decided not to race because he couldn’t get his clutch working properly on his 250 so he switched to the 450 class on his 350. He felt “super uncomfortable and sketchy on that track” and headed home.
  • #15 Jess Pettis showed his indoor skill and worked his way to the front of the pack in the main. He’s good at this stuff!
  • #54 Phil Nicoletti broke and displaced a couple ribs in his Montreal crash. He pulled the holeshot and hung on for 3rd in the 450 main. Wow.
  • Colton looked smooth as butter on that new bike. Phil told me in our after-race interview that he’s trying to talk Colton into racing another year.
  • they need to add a few more light stands for next year. It wasn’t horrible, but there were definitely a couple dark places that the riders mentioned. It was also tricky for shooting photos, but that’s probably just a lack of skill on my part…
  • there was a protest they were working through at the end of the 450 main so points were “unofficial” as of then.

Delaware Supercross Results

Delaware Speedway

London, Ontario

Saturday, September 23, 2018

250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Points Earned
 1st  #15 Yamaha  JESS PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  1st
Heat 2		  – 30
 2nd  #3 Kawasaki  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
KAMLOOPS, BC		  3rd
Heat 2		  – 27
 3rd  #471 Kawasaki  LOGAN KARNOW
VERMILION, OH		  1st
Heat 1		  – 25
 4th  #66 Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA
HAMILTON, ON		  2nd
Heat 2		  – 23
 5th  #527 Yamaha  JAKE TRICCO
COLLINGWOOD, ON		  3rd
Heat 1		  – 21
 6th  #39 KTM  ERIC JEFFERY
COURTICE, ON		  5th
Heat 2		  – 20
 7th  #55 Yamaha  JACK WRIGHT
PORT PERRY, ON		  6th
Heat 1		  – 19
 8th  #114 Yamaha  QUINN AMYOTTE
BLACKSTOCK, ON		  5th
Heat 1		  – 18
 9th  #157 Husqvarna  WYATT WADDELL
LADNER, BC		  4th
Heat 1		  – 17
 10th  #228 Yamaha  SAM GAYNOR
ERIN, ON		  8th
Heat 2		  – 16
 11th  #416 Yamaha  CHAD SAULTZ
BATAVIA, IL		  6th
Heat 2		  – 15
 12th  #328 Yamaha  TALAN HANSEN
TREVOR, WI		  7th
Heat 2		  – 14
 13th  #24 Yamaha  MICHAEL FOWLER
BEECH CREEK, PA		  4th
Heat 2		  – 0
 14th  #27 KTM  TANNER WARD
WOODSTOCK, ON		  2nd
Heat 1		  – 0
 15th  #40 Kawasaki  GUILLAUME ST CYR
VICTORIAVILLE, QC		  DNF
Heat 1		  1st
Semi 1		 0
450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions (Unofficial as of this posting)
  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #16 KTM  COLE THOMPSON
BRIGDEN, ON		  1st
Heat 1		  –   1st 30
 2nd  #45 Honda  COLTON FACCIOTTI
AYLMER, ON		  2nd
Heat 2		  –   2nd 27
 3rd  #54 Yamaha  PHIL NICOLETTI
NEW YORK, NY		  2nd
Heat 1		  –   3rd 25
 4th  #570 Kawasaki  CODY VANBUSKIRK
HARVARD, IL		  3rd
Heat 2		  –   4th 23
 5th  #5 Kawasaki  TYLER MEDAGLIA
BROOKFIELD, NS		  3rd
Heat 1		  –   5th 21
 6th  #7 Yamaha  DILLAN EPSTEIN
THOUSAND OAKS, CA		  4th
Heat 2		  –   6th 20
 7th  #20 Husqvarna  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, NS		  5th
Heat 2		  –   7th 19
 8th  #176 KTM  RYAN DERRY
THORNHILL, ON		  6th
Heat 2		  –   8th 18
 9th  #164 Yamaha  MITCH GOHEEN
OSHAWA, ON		  7th
Heat 2		  –   9th 17
 10th  #751 Yamaha  DONALD TURNER
PICKERING, ON		  4th
Heat 1		  –   10th 16
 11th  #295 KTM  JOSH MANN
TEESWATER, ON		  5th
Heat 1		  –   DNF 0
 12th  #2 Yamaha  MATT GOERKE
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL		  1st
Heat 2		  –   DNF 0
 13th  #87 KTM  TRAVIS ROBERTS
ALVINSTON, ON		  DNF
Heat 1		  1st
Semi 1		   DNS 0
 14th  #617 Yamaha  COOPER HICKS
DUNDAS, ON		  8th
Heat 2		  –   DNS 0
   #95 KTM  JOEY CROWN
METAMORA, MI		  DNF
Heat 1		  DNS
Semi 1		 DNF   0
   #365 Kawasaki  TREVOR HALE
ORONO, ON		  DNF
Heat 1		  DNS
Semi 1		 DNF   0

I did a Video Recap for the mains. You can watch them here. And thank you to Strikt for getting behind our coverage for this event. *thumbs up emoji*

Like I said, stay tuned for a more in depth photo report on the event later this afternoon.

Reno Endurocross Results

Shelby Turner wins in Reno and takes over the Endurocross points lead. | Bigwave photo

Defending champion Shelby Turner gets the win and takes over the points lead in Reno, NV at round 3.

Super EnduroCross  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #1 KTM  CODY WEBB
ROYAL OAKS, CA		  1st
Heat 2		  –   1st 26
 2nd  #10 Husqvarna  COLTON HAAKER
PERRIS, CA		  DQ
Heat 1		  1st
Semi 1		   2nd 22
 3rd  #14 ALTA  TY TREMAINE
GARDNERVILLE, NV		  2nd
Heat 2		  –   3rd 21
 4th  #4 GasGas  GEOFF AARON
TEMECULA, CA		  4th
Heat 2		  –   4th 18
 5th  #7 Husqvarna  KYLE REDMOND
LAKE HUGHES, CA		  2nd
Heat 1		  –   5th 16
 6th  #696 GasGas  NOAH KEPPLE
EL CAJON, CA		  1st
Heat 1		  –   6th 16
 7th  #96 Yamaha  CRISTOBAL GUERRERO
MALAGA, NA		  4th
Heat 1		  –   7th 14
 8th  #16 BETA  TY CULLINS
RIVERSIDE, CA		  3rd
Heat 1		  –   8th 13
 9th  #8 BETA  BENJAMIN HERRERA
  DNF
Heat 1		  2nd
Semi 1		   9th 12
 10th  #120 KTM  COOPER ABBOTT
PEORIA, AZ		  5th
Heat 1		  –   10th 11
 11th  #18 KTM  GIACOMO REDONDI
LAKE ELSINORE, CA		  5th
Heat 2		  –   11th 10
 12th  #492 Yamaha  DUSTIN MCCARTHY
EL CAJON, CA		  3rd
Heat 2		  –   12th 9
 13th  #35 BETA  MASON OTTERSBERG
PHOENIX, AZ		  6th
Heat 2		  –   13th 8
 14th  #44 KTM  RYAN WELLS
PEORIA, AZ		  6th
Heat 1		  –   14th 7
 DNS  #27 Husqvarna  WALLACE PALMER
WATERFORD WORKS, NJ		  7th
Heat 1		  3rd
Semi 1		   DNS 6
 DNS  #17 KTM  SPENSER WILTON
CALGARY, AB		  8th
Heat 1		  6th
Semi 1		   DNS 3
 DNS  #101 Honda  AUSTIN SCHIERMEISTER
SAINT MARIES, ID		  8th
Heat 2		  7th
Semi 1		   DNS 2
 DNS  #203 KTM  MICHAEL ARANDA
SAN CARLOS, CA		  9th
Heat 1		  8th
Semi 1		   DNS 1
 DNS  #140 KTM  AUSTIN KOUBA
BOISE, ID		  10th
Heat 1		  5th
Semi 1		   DNS 4
 DNS  #987 Husqvarna  CODY MILLER
TUCSON, AZ		  11th
Heat 1		  4th
Semi 1		   DNS 5
   #8 KTM  DESTRY ABBOTT
PEORIA, AZ		  –  – 1st   0
   #55 GasGas  JAMES FLYNN
GILBERT, AZ		  7th
Heat 2		  DNF
Semi 1		 7th   0
   #452 GasGas  TRAVIS COY
PLEASANTON, CA		  9th
Heat 2		  9th
Semi 1		 9th   0
   #230 Honda  DUSTIN HEDWALL
LAKE GEORGE, CO		  10th
Heat 2		  11th
Semi 1		 10th   0
   #649 GasGas  HARRISON OSWALD
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA		  11th
Heat 2		  12th
Semi 1		 11th   0
   #815 KTM  TYLER KINKADE
OLYMPIA, WA		  12th
Heat 2		  10th
Semi 1		 12th   0
   #84 Husqvarna  TRYSTAN HART
INVERMERE, BC		  13th
Heat 2		  DNS
Semi 1		 13th   0
   #52 Kawasaki  ADAM CONWAY
MINDEN, NV		  DNF
Heat 1		  DNS
Semi 1		 DNF   0
Expert  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1
   #99 KTM  BRANDEN PETRIE
TOMAHAWK, AB		  8th
Heat 1		  – 8th
   #6 Yamaha  GUERRERO VICTOR
SAN FRANCISCO, CA		  DNF
Heat 2		  – DNF
   #39 KTM  WILLIAM RIORDAN
WOODLAND, CA		  DNS
Heat 2		  – DNS
   #5 Husqvarna  QUINN WENTZEL
CANFIELD, OH		  DNS
Heat 2		  – DNS
   #452 GasGas  TRAVIS COY
PLEASANTON, CA		  1st
Heat 1		  –  
   #18 KTM  GIACOMO REDONDI
LAKE ELSINORE, CA		  1st
Heat 2		  –  
   #52 Kawasaki  ADAM CONWAY
MINDEN, NV		  2nd
Heat 1		  –  
   #17 KTM  SPENSER WILTON
CALGARY, AB		  2nd
Heat 2		  –  
   #203 KTM  MICHAEL ARANDA
SAN CARLOS, CA		  3rd
Heat 1		  –  
   #987 Husqvarna  CODY MILLER
TUCSON, AZ		  3rd
Heat 2		  –  
   #101 Honda  AUSTIN SCHIERMEISTER
SAINT MARIES, ID		  4th
Heat 1		  –  
   #230 Honda  DUSTIN HEDWALL
LAKE GEORGE, CO		  4th
Heat 2		  –  
   #815 KTM  TYLER KINKADE
OLYMPIA, WA		  5th
Heat 1		  –  
   #55 GasGas  JAMES FLYNN
GILBERT, AZ		  5th
Heat 2		  –  
   #649 GasGas  HARRISON OSWALD
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA		  6th
Heat 1		  –  
   #140 KTM  AUSTIN KOUBA
BOISE, ID		  7th
Heat 1		  –
Women  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Points Earned
 1st  #1 KTM  SHELBY TURNER
BARONS, AB		  1st
Heat 7		  – 25
 2nd  #496 KTM  KACY MARTINEZ
PLEASANTON, CA		  2nd
Heat 7		  – 22
 3rd  #436 KTM  ALLIE DORSEY
MONTROSE, CO		  3rd
Heat 7		  – 20
 4th  #506 KTM  MONIQUE JOHNSON
RADIUM HOT SPRINGS, BC		  4th
Heat 7		  – 18
 5th  #15 Kawasaki  BIBI CARMOUCHE
NEW RIVER, AZ		  5th
Heat 7		  – 16
Women POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 8/25/2018
Finish		 9/15/2018
Finish		 9/22/2018
Finish		 Total Points
1st – SHELBY TURNER
#1 – BARONS, AB		 2nd 1st 1st 72
2nd – KACY MARTINEZ
#496 – PLEASANTON, CA		 1st 2nd 2nd 69 (-3)
3rd – ALLIE DORSEY
#436 – MONTROSE, CO		 6th 5th 3rd 51 (-21)
4th – MORGAN TANKE
#31 – RIVERSIDE, CA		 3rd 3rd 40 (-32)
5th – MONIQUE JOHNSON
#506 – RADIUM HOT SPRINGS, BC		 5th DNF 4th 34 (-38)
6th – MAIAH HAMOCON
#22 – KANEOHE, HI		 4th 18 (-54)
6th – NICOLE BRADFORD
#17 – MC COY, CO		 4th 18 (-54)
8th – BIBI CARMOUCHE
#177 – NEW RIVER, AZ		 5th 16 (-56)

Next round – Denver, Colorado – October 20

OK, that will do it for this Monday Morning. Next on the calendar is the MXON at Red Bud on Thanksgiving weekend (Canadian, that is).

This coming Friday, Jeff and I will be up at Motopark trying out the new Kawasaki motocross bikes. That should be fun. I don’t get to ride very much these days, but it’s still great to get the chance to feel what each bike is like, even at the pace I go.

I’m going to go meet Em for a cup of coffee at the hospital. Have a great week, everyone.

#87 Travis Roberts wanted to see this shot, so we’ll let him have the final word here. I think it was, “OUCH!”

 

 

 

 

 