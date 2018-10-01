Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Hello, and welcome to MXON Week! We’re all about Red Bud and the Motocross of Nations this week. It’s going to be difficult to focus on anything else, really.

The first time I ever attended one of these things was also the first time the USA played host. It was at the famed Unadilla track in New Berlin, NY wayyyy back in 1987. Yes, I was alive then, and it was a great time to be racing Moto.

That was the year Bob Hannah had his amazing performance (4-1) on his Suzuki 125 and had everyone going crazy for him as the rain came down. If you watch VERY closely in the following video, you’ll see me standing at the top of ‘Screw U’ hill on the left. Trust me, you won’t notice it, but I did!

Anyway, Team Canada MXON will consist of Colton Facciotti (MXGP), Jess Pettis (MX2), and Tyler Medaglia (Open). Those are what the classes are officially called. Kourtney Lloyd will, once again, manage the team.

Red Bud is a BIG track. Hopefully, all our guys will be able to adjust from the smaller tracks of our national series and find those extra gears in the transmission.

Colton and Tyler have represented the maple leaf on several occasions, but this will be a first for Jess. He’s been on such a roll this year that I’m sure he’ll perform well and have a great time.

If all goes well, these guys could put together the best finish ever for Canada. We were 8th in 2004 in Lierop, Holland, where Dusty Klatt, JSR, and Blair Morgan put it all together. On paper, the team we’re sending this time is more than capable of putting in motos that would score 8th or even better.

Hopefully, our guys will treat this race like any other and, once the gate drops, just try to keep moving towards the front without nerves. It’s a tall order, but these 3 riders should be able to do that.

I’ll be heading down to Buchanan, Michigan, on Wednesday and will be tagging along with them covering their every moves. Be sure to check in on our social media platforms to stay up to date on what they’re up to. It’s going to be a fun week!

It looks like I’ll have a road trip partner in Sam Gaynor for this drive. Sam is one of the Youth Ambassadors this year. He’ll get the chance to take in all the action and see how the whole thing comes together from start to finish.

The goal is to have some of our potential future Team Canada riders get the opportunity to see if first-hand without the pressure of performing so that, when and if they get the call one day, they don’t find the whole thing overwhelming.

Historically, we’ve sent very capable riders to the event, but, for one reason or another, we never realize our potential at this huge race. It’s, of course, a big deal, but we want our guys to show up and perform like champions and not fold under the pressure. The hope is that seeing how it all comes together will pay of in that regard down the road. We’ll see, once the first of the ambassadors hits the track wearing the weight of the Canada flag.

The three kids in the program for 2018 are Jake Tricco (2nd trip), Julien Benek (BC), and Sam Gaynor (ON). Kyle Springman will be in charge of these three again this year. He did a great job last time over in England.

Here’s a look at the weather forecast for the area, as of today:

Two BC racers and a GNCC-proven guy? Ya, I think we’ll be fine, no matter what kind of weather they throw at us! I’d better just make sure I have the appropriate rain gear for the cameras etc..

Let it rain. Our guys are ready! | Bigwave photo

2018 Champions Herlings and Prado End Season With Italian Wins

IMOLA (Italy) 30 September 2018 – The Italian circuit of Imola has hosted another historic weekend of racing with the final round of the 2018 MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship. The weekend was a finale to 20 rounds of racing around the world over 8 months and today the 2018 Champions from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado, capped of the year with another pair of dominant wins.

Imola’s Autodromo Enzo & Dino Ferrari track was the venue of choice with over 25,000 cubic meters of dirt added to the natural elevation of the circuit for the weekend. The historic venue was the first in Italy to host Motocross International racing in 1948 and now on the 70th anniversary has seen the conclusion of one of the most competitive World Championship seasons ever. Taking the 3 spots in the final MXGP championship standings were the only three riders to win a GP in 2018, Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli, and Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Clement Desalle. Meanwhile in the MX2 standings Jorge Prado, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen finalized the top three spots.

 

The new MXGP World Champion, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings, had nothing to prove this weekend but still came out and dominated with double race wins to take the final MXGP overall of the year.

The first MXGP race was started with a season first Fox Holeshot from Gebben Van Venrooy Kawasaki’s Alessandro Lupino in front of his home crowd as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli opted out of racing to recover for next week’s Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

Behind Lupino was Team HRC’s Tim Gajser, Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer, and then Herlings. Seewer and Herlings banged bars in the 4th corner was put the Dutchman up to third. Gajser took the lead from Lupino before the end of the first lap along with Herlings.

Lupino was then third but a collision with Seewer dropped the #77 out of the top 20 and the Swiss rider to 10th. Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Clement Desalle took over third with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Gautier Paulin 4th and Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP’s Shaun Simpson 5th.

On the third official lap Herlings took the lead from Gajser and a lap later Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Julien Lieber went to 5th past Simpson. In the remaining 16 laps the top 5 held their positions. Herlings had the race win ahead of Gajser, Desalle, Paulin, and Lieber while Seewer made a last lap pass to get by teammate Simpson for 6th.

Race 2’s Fox Holeshot belonged to Herlings who had Gajser and Desalle just behind him. Simpson had another good start in 4th with Lieber again behind him. Paulin was in 6th and had to deal with pressure from Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Van Horebeek.

After 4 laps of heat from the Belgian Paulin lost 6th and Van Horebeek then went after Lieber. With 5 laps to go Lieber moved past Simpson for 4th and Van Horebeek put the Wilvo rider another spot back to 6th.

Herlings took the race win with Gajser again 2nd then Desalle, Lieber, and Van Horebeek. Paulin took 6th after passing Simpson with 2 laps to go. In the overall Herlings was the clear winner for the 84 time in his career as Gajser took 2nd and Desalle took third.

Jeffrey Herlings, “It is a great way to finish of the year, to finish with a win. I am very happy and thankful, it has been a great journey, a great experience, a great year, and I have met a lot of great people. I really want to thank especially my team as without them I wouldn’t to be able to do what I did… it is something that will be hard to ever accomplish again. The most beautiful way to finish off the year is to go 1-1 at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations and if I can accomplish that it will be the cherry on top!”

Antonio Cairoli: “I am really happy to be here, it is such a great place for racing and I think this is a great way to step up our sport. I am looking at the bigger picture of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations next week, it is very important for me and the country of Italy. Like I have said congratulations to Jeffrey and thanks to Youthstream for another good and very intense championship. They have stepped it up with a more professional staff so I am really happy to have another 2 seasons and follow my dream to fight for another world title.”

Clement Desalle: “Finishing third in the championship is really great, also it is a great feeling to be on the box at the end of the championship. My whole team works to be the best possible and to beat those guys and have the best result in the GPs. It is not easy but we are very motivated… it was a very good season overall.”

MXGP Race 1 Top Ten: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 34:41.213; 2. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0:12.438; 3. Clement Desalle (BEL, Kawasaki), +0:28.131; 4. Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +0:30.461; 5. Julien Lieber (BEL, Kawasaki), +0:32.590; 6. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0:34.849; 7. Shaun Simpson (GBR, Yamaha), +0:35.907; 8. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Yamaha), +0:43.218; 9. Max Anstie (GBR, Husqvarna), +0:51.689; 10. Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, Suzuki), +0:54.842.

MXGP Race 2 Top Ten: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 34:35.763; 2. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0:34.828; 3. Clement Desalle (BEL, Kawasaki), +0:50.772; 4. Julien Lieber (BEL, Kawasaki), +1:01.847; 5. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Yamaha), +1:03.991; 6. Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +1:06.621; 7. Shaun Simpson (GBR, Yamaha), +1:07.493; 8. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), +1:09.285; 9. Kevin Strijbos (BEL, KTM), +1:15.790; 10. Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, Suzuki), +1:20.562.

MXGP Overall Top Ten: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 50 points; 2. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 44 p.; 3. Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 40 p.; 4. Julien Lieber (BEL, KAW), 34 p.; 5. Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 33 p.; 6. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, YAM), 29 p.; 7. Shaun Simpson (GBR, YAM), 28 p.; 8. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 24 p.; 9. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 23 p.; 10. Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, SUZ), 22 p.

MXGP Championship Top Ten: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 933 points; 2. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 782 p.; 3. Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 685 p.; 4. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 669 p.; 5. Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 574 p.; 6. Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 544 p.; 7. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 534 p.; 8. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 469 p.; 9. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, YAM), 433 p.; 10. Max Anstie (GBR, HUS), 386 p.

MXGP Manufacturers: 1. KTM, 997 points; 2. Kawasaki, 704 p.; 3. Yamaha, 685 p.; 4. Honda, 684 p.; 5. Husqvarna, 643 p.; 6. Suzuki, 289 p.; 7. TM, 245 p.

 

Main Photo: FIM/CMS Director Tony Skillington, Jorge Prado, Jeffrey Herlings, Youthstream Vice President David Luongo

Bottom Photos: 1. Jeffrey Herlings; Clement Desalle

 

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado came into this weekend already knowing he was going to be crowned 2018 MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion but it didn’t stop the 17-year old from taking his 26th Fox Holeshot of the year.

Kemea Yamaha Official MX2 Team’s Ben Watson was a top qualifier yesterday but jumped the gate to early today and was back outside the top 15 on the start. Prado lost his lead to Yamaha SM Action MC Migliori’s Simone Furlotti in the first corners and went back to 6th.

Honda 114 Motorsports Hunter Lawrence was third behind Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Covington but pushed the American off the track to take second.

Covington rejoined the track in 4th behind Prado while Lawrence went on to take the lead from Furlotti who then dropped another spot to Prado. The following lap Covington was up to third but lost the spot 2 laps later to his teammate Thomas Kjer Olsen.

STC Racing Husqvarna’s Henry Jacobi was impressive along with Yamaha SM Action MC Migliori’s Michele Cervellin. Jacobi came from 9th on the first lap all the way up to 3rd after a bike issue ended the race for the leader Lawrence.

Prado took over first after the misfortune of Lawrence and held the lead to the finish where he was met by the Red Bull KTM crew and media to celebrate his 2018 MX2 World title. Olsen took 2nd and Jacobi 3rd while Cervellin made it up to 4th ahead of F&H Racing Team’s Marshal Weltin.

Race 2 started with a 5th Fox Holeshot of the year for Thomas Covington ahead of ASTES4-TESAR Yamaha’s Samuele Bernardini and JD Gunnex KTM Racing’s Richard Sikyna from Slovakia.

Prado was up into 2nd quickly while Kemea Yamaha Official MX2 Team’s Anthony Rodriguez held 4th ahead of Olsen but the #19 fell and handed 5th to BUD Racing Monster Energy’s Brian Moreau in his first MX2 appearance.

Prado then went for the lead and took the spot from Covington as his teammate Olsen took 5th back from Moreau. Olsen was pushed back out of the top 5 on the next lap by Lawrence.

The Aussie was on a roll and took positions away from Rodriguez, Bernardini, and Covington in the following laps. Lawrence gained multiple seconds on Prado in each of the final laps but it was a little too late as the Spaniard took the race victory and his 12 overall win of the season. Lawrence finished second with Covington third and Olsen 4th but in the overall it was Prado, Olsen, and Covington taking the podium.

Jorge Prado’s season has been nothing short of impressive, the 17-year old becomes the first Spanish MX2 World Champion via 10 pole positions, 331 laps in the lead, 17 individual race wins, 12 overall victories and 17 podiums. Prado scored 873 points in 20 rounds of racing averaging 43.6 points per race of the maximum 50. Prado becomes one of only 3 riders to win the title at such a young age joining Ken Roczen and Jeffrey Herlings and is also now tied for 3 most career MX2 Overall wins with Tyla Rattray behind Herlings and Antonio Cairoli.”

Jorge Prado: “I knew I was World Champion already on Thursday so it was a great moment that I didn’t expect. It was a great weekend and I am really happy to finish off the season with a win.”

Thomas Kjer Olsen: “I am really happy to finish third of course, I would like to be closer to Prado and Jonass but I did everything that I could this season. There was a lot of positives this season and there are a lot of things I have learned. I am super happy with my 10 podiums and I don’t think I can be anything other than happy.”

MX2 Race 1 Top Ten: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 33:49.364; 2. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +0:21.043; 3. Henry Jacobi (GER, Husqvarna), +0:36.879; 4. Michele Cervellin (ITA, Yamaha), +0:39.380; 5. Marshal Weltin (USA, Kawasaki), +0:44.867; 6. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), +0:48.945; 7. Thomas Covington (USA, Husqvarna), +0:50.601; 8. Ben Watson (GBR, Yamaha), +0:56.013; 9. Anthony Rodriguez (VEN, Yamaha), +1:02.653; 10. Simone Furlotti (ITA, Yamaha), +1:04.280.

MX2 Race 2 Top Ten: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 34:00.879; 2. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Honda), +0:02.164; 3. Thomas Covington (USA, Husqvarna), +0:15.652; 4. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +0:18.136; 5. Anthony Rodriguez (VEN, Yamaha), +0:20.887; 6. Samuele Bernardini (ITA, Yamaha), +0:28.846; 7. Michele Cervellin (ITA, Yamaha), +0:33.265; 8. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Honda), +0:34.859; 9. Henry Jacobi (GER, Husqvarna), +0:42.038; 10. Richard Sikyna (SVK, KTM), +0:42.743.

MX2 Overall Top Ten: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 50 points; 2. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 40 p.; 3. Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 34 p.; 4. Michele Cervellin (ITA, YAM), 32 p.; 5. Henry Jacobi (GER, HUS), 32 p.; 6. Anthony Rodriguez (VEN, YAM), 28 p.; 7. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 25 p.; 8. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, HON), 22 p.; 9. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, HON), 22 p.; 10. Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 17 p.

MX2 Championship Top Ten: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 873 points; 2. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 777 p.; 3. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 673 p.; 4. Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 602 p.; 5. Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 599 p.; 6. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, HON), 543 p.; 7. Michele Cervellin (ITA, YAM), 397 p.; 8. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 391 p.; 9. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, HON), 353 p.; 10. Henry Jacobi (GER, HUS), 343 p.

MX2 Manufacturers: 1. KTM, 968 points; 2. Husqvarna, 814 p.; 3. Honda, 693 p.; 4. Yamaha, 680 p.; 5. Kawasaki, 457 p.; 6. TM, 119 p.

 

Main Photo: Jorge Prado

Bottom Photos: 1. Thomas Kjer Olsen; 2. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Celebration

 

Watch the Best Moments of the 2018 MX2 Champion, Red Bull KTM Faactory Racing’s Jorge Prado HERE

 

Click here to obtain the complete results

 

MXGP of Italy – QUICK FACTS

Circuit length: 1,500m

Type of ground: Hard

Temperature: 24°

Weather conditions: Sunny

Weekend Crowd Attendance: 35,240

 

MXGP was be available across the board in high definition and is also globally available to view live and in HD on MXGP-TV.com. Click here for the complete list of countries and cooperating MXGP broadcasting networks.

 

LINKS

Youthstream

FIM

MXGP of Italy




Motopark Vet Nationals Results

Vet 25+ A  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #59  JASON BURKE  – HON
BURLINGTON, ON		 1st 1st
 2nd  #818  DAVIN GROSE  – YAM
ALMA, ON		 2nd 2nd
 3rd  #451  RICKY CONWAY  – YAM
GORRIE, ON		 4th 3rd
 4th  #713  ZEB DENNIS  – YAM
DURHAM, ON		 3rd 4th
 5th  #159  KENZIE HENNESSY  – KAW
KIRYSVILLE, ON		 5th 5th
 6th  #519  MIKE JUDGE  – KAW
THORNDALE, ON		 6th 6th
Vet 25+ B  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #258  JACOB WEBSTER  – YAM
LINDSAY, ON		 1st 1st
 2nd  #526  KYLE MARSHALL  – YAM
GUELPH, ON		 3rd 3rd
 3rd  #411  RYAN MATTHEWS  – YAM
ST CATHERINES, 		 2nd 4th
 4th  #555  KONRAD BEILKE  – SUZ
MOUNT FOREST, ON		 6th 2nd
 5th  #530  KEVIN KONINGS  – YAM
COLLINGWOOD, ON		 8th 5th
 6th  #89  KEITH MURRAY  – KAW
LORIWO, 		 4th 9th
 7th  #718  JIMMI MORRIS  – HON
GEORGETWON, ON		 12th 6th
 8th  #143  CHRIS MARLOWE  – KAW
GRANDVALLEY, ON		 11th 7th
 9th  #722  DEREK KERR  – SUZ
PORT ELGIN, ON		 9th 11th
 10th  #395  ROSS MALLEY  – KTM
BARRIE, ON		 5th 15th
 11th  #421  ZACH MCINTYRE  – KTM
KITCHENER, ON		 14th 8th
 12th  #711  BRAD WEILER  – SUZ
ST. AGATHA, ON		 13th 10th
 13th  #18  BEN CHEN  – HON
MARKHAM, ON		 10th 13th
 14th  #55  MIKE CAVERHILL  – HSK
MCDOUGALL, ON		 7th DNF
 15th  #177  JAMEY VAN BERGEN  – SUZ
NIAGARA FALLS, ON		 16th 12th
 16th  #156  ERICA SOLMES  – HON
COLLINGWOOD, ON		 17th 14th
 17th  #182  JOSH GERBER  – HON
MOUNT FOREST, ON		 15th DNF
 DNF  #269  LUC BALDWIN  – YAM
CALEDONIA, ON		 DNF DNF
Vet 30 +  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #59  JASON BURKE  – HON
BURLINGTON, ON		 1st 1st
 2nd  #713  ZEB DENNIS  – YAM
DURHAM, ON		 2nd 2nd
 3rd  #164  JOSH BALDWIN  – YAM
CALEDONIA, ON		 3rd 3rd
 4th  #416  BRANDON RODWELL  – HON
WOODSTOCK, ON		 5th 4th
 5th  #131  NATE FAZIO  – KAW
DUNDALK, ON		 4th 6th
 6th  #28  JESSE DUBIN  – KTM
PORT HOPE, ON		 7th 5th
 7th  #981  SHAWN MARINOFF  – YAM
BRACEBRIDGE, 		 8th 7th
 8th  #81  RICK COLLINS  – KTM
PORT HOPE, ON		 9th 9th
 9th  #722  DEREK KERR  – SUZ
PORT ELGIN, ON		 11th 8th
 10th  #563  BRAD DOSMAN  – SUZ
WALKERTON, ON		 10th 13th
 11th  #18  BEN CHEN  – HON
MARKHAM, ON		 13th 11th
 12th  #421  ZACH MCINTYRE  – KTM
KITCHENER, ON		 12th 12th
 13th  #251  RICK SHISKOSKI  – YAM
BURLINGTON, ON		 6th DNF
 14th  #410  ROB SCOTT  – KTM
CARGILL, ON		 DNF 10th
 15th  #250  MATT WHITELEY  – SUZ
MISSISSAUGA, ON		 14th DNF
 DNF  #269  LUC BALDWIN  – YAM
CALEDONIA, ON		 DNF DNF
 DNF  #712  DAVE BONHAM  – HSK
OAKVILLE, ON		 DNF DNF
 DNF  #33  CHAD DOUGAY  – KAW
WAT, ON		 DNF DNF
 DNF  #108  BRENDEN TRAIN  – YAM
AMARANTH, ON		 DNF DNF
Vet 35+  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #107  RYAN GAULD  – YAM
GILFORD, ON		 1st 1st
 2nd  #813  DUSTY WISE  – SUZ
PETROLIA, ON		 2nd 2nd
 3rd  #164  JOSH BALDWIN  – YAM
CALEDONIA, ON		 3rd 3rd
 4th  #99  BRETT CORMIER  – KTM
 4th 5th
 5th  #28  JESSE DUBIN  – KTM
PORT HOPE, ON		 8th 6th
 6th  #519  MIKE JUDGE  – KAW
THORNDALE, ON		 7th 7th
 7th  #251  RICK SHISKOSKI  – YAM
BURLINGTON, ON		 14th 4th
 8th  #410  ROB SCOTT  – KTM
CARGILL, ON		 9th 9th
 9th  #835  DAVE HAWKE  – KAW
 13th 8th
 10th  #81  RICK COLLINS  – KTM
PORT HOPE, ON		 10th 11th
 11th  #563  BRAD DOSMAN  – SUZ
WALKERTON, ON		 12th 12th
 12th  #143  CHRIS MARLOWE  – KAW
GRANDVALLEY, ON		 11th 13th
 13th  #411  RYAN MATTHEWS  – YAM
ST CATHERINES, 		 5th DNF
 14th  #851  JEFF ALLEN  – HON
 6th DNF
 15th  #530  KEVIN KONINGS  – YAM
COLLINGWOOD, ON		 17th 10th
 16th  #29  PAUL KARLHUBER  – HON
BRANTFORD, ON		 15th 14th
 17th  #111  JAMIE REINHART  – HON
WROXETER, ON		 16th DNF
 DNF  #948  MATT BENSON  – SUZ
CLIFFORD, ON		 DNF DNF
 DNF  #33  CHAD DOUGAY  – KAW
WAT, ON		 DNF DNF
Vet 40+ A  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #107  RYAN GAULD  – YAM
GILFORD, ON		 1st 1st
 2nd  #880  ALAN STRICKERT  – SUZ
WOODSTOCK, ON		 2nd 2nd
 3rd  #99  BRETT CORMIER  – KTM
 3rd 3rd
 4th  #395  JASON BAIRD  – KAW
HALIBURTON, 		 4th 4th
 5th  #80  PHIL MASTERS  – KAW
GRAVENHURST, ON		 5th 5th
 6th  #712  DAVE BONHAM  – HSK
OAKVILLE, ON		 6th DNF
 7th  #316  MICHAEL DISIMINO  – YAM
NEWMARKET, ON		 7th DNF
Vet 40+ B  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #395  ROSS MALLEY  – KTM
BARRIE, ON		 1st 2nd
 2nd  #92  WAYNE ALLEN  – YAM
CALEDON, ON		 3rd 3rd
 3rd  #829  CHAD ADAMS  – SUZ
WALKERTON, ON		 4th 5th
 4th  #719  JOE SYLVESTER  – HON
BRIGDEN, ON		 2nd 8th
 5th  #89  KEITH MURRAY  – KAW
LORIWO, 		 10th 1st
 6th  #897  DAVE BELFORD  – KTM
SHELBURN, ON		 5th 6th
 7th  #681  PAT BEASLEY  – KTM
 9th 4th
 8th  #29  PAUL KARLHUBER  – HON
BRANTFORD, ON		 6th 7th
 9th  #929  RICH PALMER  – HON
CAMLACHIE, ON		 7th 9th
 10th  #791  MIKE BURACK  – YAM
MIDLAND, ON		 11th 10th
 11th  #557  CHRIS BRUNO  – KTM
BLUE MOUNTAIN, ON		 12th 11th
 12th  #777  TRAVIS SHEWCHYK  – YAM
WATERDOWN, ON		 14th 13th
 13th  #887  DAN DUBOIS  – UNK
CORUNNA, ON		 16th 12th
 14th  #17  WAYNE BRETT  – HON
COOKSTOWN, ON		 8th DNF
 15th  #69  CHRIS SPIERAR  – HON
MOUNT FOREST, ON		 15th 14th
 16th  #191  PETER HAWKE  – YAM
 13th DNF
 DNF  #948  MATT BENSON  – SUZ
CLIFFORD, ON		 DNF DNF
 DNF  #158  BLAIR CONWAY  – YAM
SEAGRAVE, ON		 DNF DNF
 DNF  #9  BYRON COUTTS  – KTM
MILTON, ON		 DNF DNF
 DNF  #57  JIM SCOTT  – YAM
ORO- MEDONTE, ON		 DNF DNF
Vet 45+  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #67  NIC WALLIS  – HSK
FREELTON, ON		 2nd 2nd
 2nd  #880  ALAN STRICKERT  – SUZ
WOODSTOCK, ON		 4th 1st
 3rd  #51  TIM MARTIN  – KTM
PETERSBURG, ON		 1st 4th
 4th  #851  JEFF ALLEN  – HON
 3rd 3rd
 5th  #26  DAN TRICCO  – HON
COLLINGWOOD, ON		 6th 5th
 6th  #665  JOE NIXON  – KTM
ST. CATHERINES, ON		 5th 6th
 7th  #57  JIM SCOTT  – YAM
ORO- MEDONTE, ON		 7th 7th
 8th  #22  RICHARD KRZEMIEN  – KTM
SCHOMBERG, ON		 8th 8th
 9th  #6  KEN BLAND  – KTM
HILLSIDE, 		 9th 9th
 10th  #719  JOE SYLVESTER  – HON
BRIGDEN, ON		 11th 11th
 11th  #977  GREG GENERAL  – KTM
CAISTOR CENTRE, ON		 10th 12th
 12th  #699  BRAD COLES  – HON
CAMBRIDGE, ON		 15th 10th
 13th  #395  JASON BAIRD  – KAW
HALIBURTON, 		 13th 13th
 14th  #17  WAYNE BRETT  – HON
COOKSTOWN, ON		 14th 15th
 15th  #689  NEIL JENKINS  – KTM
ORANGEVILLE, ON		 17th 14th
 16th  #929  RICH PALMER  – HON
CAMLACHIE, ON		 16th 16th
 17th  #37  DOUG WRIGHT  – HON
 12th DNF
 18th  #791  MIKE BURACK  – YAM
MIDLAND, ON		 18th 17th
 19th  #571  CATHY COULSON  – YAM
TORONTO, ON		 19th 18th
 DNF  #211  ROB BAKER  – YAM
CAMBRIDGE, ON		 DNF DNF
 DNF  #9  BYRON COUTTS  – KTM
MILTON, ON		 DNF DNF
Vet 50 +  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #67  NIC WALLIS  – HSK
FREELTON, ON		 1st 2nd
 2nd  #51  TIM MARTIN  – KTM
PETERSBURG, ON		 3rd 1st
 3rd  #851  JEFF ALLEN  – HON
 2nd 4th
 4th  #26  DAN TRICCO  – HON
COLLINGWOOD, ON		 4th 3rd
 5th  #977  GREG GENERAL  – KTM
CAISTOR CENTRE, ON		 5th 6th
 6th  #699  BRAD COLES  – HON
CAMBRIDGE, ON		 10th 5th
 7th  #6  KEN BLAND  – KTM
HILLSIDE, 		 9th 7th
 8th  #109  DARREN COTTRELL  – YAM
HOLLAND CENTER, ON		 8th 8th
 9th  #22  RICHARD KRZEMIEN  – KTM
SCHOMBERG, ON		 7th 9th
 10th  #92  WAYNE ALLEN  – YAM
CALEDON, ON		 11th 10th
 11th  #78  MICHAEL HANSEN  – KTM
VILLE-MARIE, QC		 12th 11th
 12th  #316  MICHAEL DISIMINO  – YAM
NEWMARKET, ON		 14th 13th
 13th  #37  DOUG WRIGHT  – HON
 6th DNF
 14th  #897  DAVE BELFORD  – KTM
SHELBURN, ON		 17th 12th
 15th  #212  SCOTT MACDONALD  – YAM
AANGUS, ON		 16th 14th
 16th  #327  JOHN SCHRAA  – HON
MULMUR, ON		 15th 16th
 17th  #158  BLAIR CONWAY  – YAM
SEAGRAVE, ON		 13th 18th
 18th  #557  CHRIS BRUNO  – KTM
BLUE MOUNTAIN, ON		 18th 17th
 19th  #17  WAYNE BRETT  – HON
COOKSTOWN, ON		 DNF 15th
 20th  #48  KEN WRIGHTSON  – HON
 19th 19th
 21st  #632  JOE PAVAO  – YAM
AMARANTH, 		 21st 20th
 22nd  #191  PETER HAWKE  – YAM
 20th DNF
Vet 60+  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #681  PAT BEASLEY  – KTM
 1st 1st
 2nd  #316  MICHAEL DISIMINO  – YAM
NEWMARKET, ON		 2nd 2nd
 3rd  #416  FRED NEWBY  – HON
WOODSTOCK, ON		 3rd 3rd
 4th  #48  KEN WRIGHTSON  – HON
 4th 4th
Vintage (Pre 1975)
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #167  SHAWN MARINOFF  – YAM
BRACEBRIDGE, 		 1st 1st
Women 25+  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #156  ERICA SOLMES  – HON
COLLINGWOOD, ON		 1st 1st
 2nd  #12  CHELSEY HENNIG  – KTM
MCKELLAR, ON		 2nd 2nd
 3rd  #571  CATHY COULSON  – YAM
TORONTO, ON		 3rd 3rd
 4th  #283  HEATHER CONWAY  – YAM
GORRIE, ON		 4th DNF

Full results HERE.

Maybe next year…

Future West Arenacross Schedule

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Team PRMX Strikt Kawasaki Signs Daniel Herrlein

Team PR-MX.ca Strikt Pelletier Kawasaki is proud to announce the addition of American Pro racer, Daniel Herrlein, for 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450 class and also the Canadian Rockstar Triple Crown Supercross series.

image1.jpeg

“I’m looking forward to a great year racing for team PRMX on the brand new 2019 KX 450. I’ve heard a lot of good things about the team and the bike and I am confident that PRMX will have my bike dialed in for this upcoming season. This is a great opportunity and I can’t wait to make the most of it!” said Herrlein.

image2.jpeg

We would like to thank all the team support for this amazing season: PR-MX.ca, Strikt Gear, Pelletier Kawasaki, Addikt Graphics, Devol Engineering, Bud Racing, Arai, Blud lubricants, VR Medics, TCD, Guts, Cycra, ODI, Rekluse, Hgs, Bondi Engines, Williams Motorwerx, Eks Brand, No Toil, Streamline, Dirt Tricks, Fists Gloves, Pro Wheels, Anklesavers, Vertex pistons, specs bolts,Hoosier tires and many more to come.

OK, time to go get everything ready to head to Red Bud! Have a great week, everyone. If you’re going to the MXON, see you there. If not, stay tuned to Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. We’ll have daily updates, starting Thursday.

As you can see, the MXON gets pretty intense. This is from Italy in 2009. See you at the races… | Bigwave photo

