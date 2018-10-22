Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

RED BULL STRAIGHT RHYTHM

Was I dreaming or did I actually watch Ryan Dungey and Ryan Villopoto go head-to-head on 250 2-strokes on Saturday night?

Red Bull Straight Rhythm embraced the fact that it’s a one-off event that is completely for the fans and put everyone on 2-stroke bikes. I’m always expecting to see more people in the stands at this event, but the fact that we get to watch it all live on Red Bull TV makes up for what looks like a bit of a sparse crowd, on hand.

I may have missed the official memo, but why wasn’t Marvin Musquin there on a KTM 250 s-2stroke? Did they was to give RD a chance at the win? Marvin showed up in the intro promo piece on his 4-stroke and got turned down as if he wanted to race the event. He’s the defending champ, so I figured he’d be there.

Vital MX posted the “Results Sheet” from the RBSR, so here’s a look at how it went:

Qualifying Times:

250 Class

1. Ryan Dungey – 42.783

2. Jordon Smith – 42.872

3. Shane McElrath – 43.051

4. Ryan Villopoto – 43.356

5. Josh Grant – 43.510

6. Ryan Morais – 44.111

7. Cameron McAdoo – 44.162

8. Cedric Soubeyras – 44.377

9. Ryan Sipes – 44.464

10. Austin Politelli – 44.866

11. Gared Steinke 45.047

12. Kyle Partridge – 45.082

13. Christophe Pourcel – 45.129

14. Darryn Durham – 45.174

15. Johnny Jelderda – 45.844

16. Mike Brown – 46.157

125 Class

1. Carson Brown – 45.879

2. Luke Renzland – 46.264

3. AJ Catanzaro – 46.618

4. Chase Marquier – 46.727

5. Christophe Pourcel – 46.842

6. Ryan Surratt – 47.152

7. Gared Steinke – 47.516

8. Colton Aeck – 47.958

9. Chance Fullerton – 54.518

Round 1 Results:

250 Class

Ryan Dungey vs. Mike Brown – Dungey Wins 2-0

Cedric Soubeyras vs. Ryan Sipes – Soubeyras Wins 2-0

Ryan Villopoto vs. Christophe Pourcel – Villopoto Wins 2-0

Kyle Patridge vs. Josh Grant – Grant Wins 2-0

Johnny Jelderda vs. Jordon Smith – Smith Wins 2-0

Cameron McAdoo vs. Austin Politelli – McAdoo Wins 2-0

Darryn Durham vs. Shane McElrath – McElrath Wins 2-0

Ryan Morais vs. Gared Steinke – Morais Wins 2-0

125 Class

Carson Brown vs. Colton Aeck – Brown Wins 2-0

Christophe Pourcel vs. Chase Marquier – Marquier Wins 2-0

AJ Catanzaro vs. Ryan Surratt – Catanzaro Wins 2-1

Luke Renzland vs. Chance Fullerton – Renzland Wins 2-0

Round 2 Results:

250 Class

Ryan Dungey vs. Cedric Soubeyras – Dungey Wins 2-0

Ryan Villopoto vs. Josh Grant – Villopoto Wins 2-1

Cameron McAdoo vs. Jordon Smith – Smith Wins 2-0

Shane McElrath vs. Ryan Morais – McElrath Wins 2-0

125 Class

Carson Brown vs. Chase Marquier – Brown Wins 2-0

AJ Catanzaro vs. Luke Renzland – Catanzaro Wins 2-1

Round 3 Results:

250 Class

Ryan Dungey vs. Ryan Villopoto – Dungey Wins 2-0

Shane McElrath vs. Jordon Smith – McElrath Wins 2-1

3rd Place Trophy Round Results:

250 Class

Ryan Villopoto vs. Jordon Smith – Villopoto Wins 2-1

125 Class

Luke Renzland vs. Chase Marquier – Renzland Wins 2-0

Final Round Results:

250 Class

Ryan Dungey vs. Shane McElrath – McElrath Wins 2-1

125 Class

Carson Brown vs. AJ Catanzaro – Brown Wins 2-1

Final Results:

250 Class

1. Shane McElrath (KTM)

2. Ryan Dungey (KTM)

3. Ryan Villopoto (Yamaha)

125 Class

1. Carson Brown (Husqvarna)

2. AJ Catanzaro (Kawasaki)

3. Luke Renzland (Yamaha)

Jeff actually picked the winners correctly this time!

Congratulations to Shane McElrath for moving up from his small bike class win last year and putting himself on the top step of the podium, standing between the two giants. He probably never thought he’d get the chance to race these two let alone stand on the same podium! That had to be a lifetime moment for the North Carolina rider.

I’m guessing someone from the TLD Red Bull KTM Team has already made a trip down to the local photo shop and is having a nice podium photo framed for him, as we speak.

Carson Brown is the kid everyone loves to watch on his pit bikes and on his 125’s, so it was really cool to see the ‘Friend of Canada’ grab the win in the tiddler class. He really seemed to struggle with that second on-off section and it almost cost him a few times throughout the competition, but he still managed to get it done.

And how about the 15-minutes of fame for Ronnie Mac? Is it over? I think he may have sealed his fate with his “practice is for girls” comment. As the story goes, he didn’t go out for practice runs, so he wasn’t allowed to race.

He sat in for a short segment with Sal Masekela where he was in full character talking about the fact that he wasn’t allowed to race. It seemed like Jason Weigandt thought it was a bit much from his reaction after they returned to him and Grant Langston in the announcing booth.

I’ll admit, it’s got to be a lot of pressure to keep a character like this going. Like anything, you can’t keep doing the same thing the same way or people will get bored. I’m not sure how you’d keep this one progressing, but it will be interesting to see what he does next.

I’m guessing Red Bull threw a bit of a fit after that one. In fact, I’d like to know what happened in the minutes following his appearance. I’m sure the details will come out, eventually. My bet would be that he doesn’t show up at another Red Bull event in the future, but we’ll see.

PONCA CITY

If you’re a little bit older, the words “Ponca City” sit pretty deep in your motocross history memory banks. It was always one of the events you dreamed about, growing up. To be honest, I didn’t realize it was in Oklahoma until the years of the internet.

Back in the day, you’d wait until MXA or Dirt Bike came out to see what happened and who was riding the “trickest” bikes and gear on 80cc machines.

Motoplayground is doing everything they can to bring the event back to its glory days, and the racing just wrapped up Sunday.

From what I could see, we only had one Canadian in the mix — Noah Viney from Ottawa/California.

Here’s a look at his results:

Noah Viney (TM):

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 85cc 9-12 mod #43 TM 11th 14th 14th 85cc 9-13 open #43 TM 12th 4th 10th 85cc Mini Sr 1 12-13 #43 TM 13th 8th 9th

DEAN WILSON TRYING TO PICK A RIDE FOR 2019

TRAVIS PASTRANA PRO CHALLENGE at PLEASURE VALLEY RACEWAY in PA

Canadian Preston Masciangelo made the trip to Pleasure Valley Raceway in Pennsylvania this past weekend to race the Travis Pastrana Pro Challenge. I can’t find a link to all the results, but Preston came away with a couple wins. Here’s what he said on Facebook:

“What a weekend! Rain, snow, mud but I got it done. Won both my classes in 9-11 and jr mini here at the Travis Pastrana Pro Challenge ☝️ Had a blast, can’t wait for next year!“

Well done, Preston.

ENDUROCROSS ROUND 4

Super EnduroCross – Overall Finish Positions

Women – Overall Finish Positions

Next Round: Everett, WA – October 27

ROCKSTAR TRIPLE CROWN SUPERCROSS TOUR

Well, we’ve got one more off weekend and then we will head for the finish line in this inaugural Rockstar Triple Crown Tour season.

Shawn Maffenbeier has already clinched the 250 money — $10 000 — but the Supercross title is still to be decided. Jess Pettis leads with an 8-point advantage on Logan Karnow and Maffenbeier.

The 450 class is yet to be decided for the SX portion and for the Triple Crown $100 000. Cole Thompson has a 6-point lead on Colton Facciotti for the Supercross title with newcomer, Phil Nicoletti, sitting 3rd. He was nursing some sore ribs in Delaware, so watch for a fully recovered Phil in Quebec City.

In the Triple Crown chase for the $100K, Thompson has an 11-point lead over Facciotti. We’re definitely in Cole’s house, racing Supercross. He’s got to be considered the favourite to take this title home. This will be the biggest cash prize in Canadian Motocross history, so it’s a pretty big deal.

We’ll see you in Quebec City, November 3rd. The final round will be two weekends after that in Hamilton, Ontario.

AUSTRALIAN SUPERCROSS

SX2 Results

POS

RIDER PTS. PER RACE

1st Hayden Mellross 25-25-22 2nd Jacob Hayes 22-14-20 3rd Josh Osby 18-20-18 4th Jay Wilson 13-13-25 5th Wilson Todd 15-22-14 6th Dakota Alix 16-15-15 7th Jackson Richardson 12-16-16 8th Aaron Tanti 14-18-11

POINTS

POS

RIDER Points

1st Jay Wilson 88 2nd Hayden Mellross 77 3rd Wilson Todd 75 4th Jacob Hayes 75 5th Dakota Alix 61 6th Jackson Richardson 52 7th Aaron Tanti 49 8th Bradley Taft 48 9th Dylan Wills 42 10th Kyle Webster 39

SX1 Results

POS

RIDER PTS. PER RACE

1st Brett Metcalfe 16-25-25 2nd Justin Brayton 25-13-20 3rd Jace Owen 22-22-13 4th Dylan Long 15-18-22 5th Dan Reardon 20-14-18 6th Mitch Evans 14-16-15 7th Lawson Bopping 13-15-14 8th Robbie Marshall 12-12-16 9th Luke Clout 18-20-0 10th Rickie Girdwood 8-11-12

POINTS

POS

RIDER Points

1st Justin Brayton 97 2nd Brett Metcalfe 91 3rd Jace Owen 72 4th Dan Reardon 70 5th Dylan Long 64 6th Luke Clout 48 7th Robbie Marshall 48 8th Lawson Bopping 42 9th Jesse Dobson 41 10th Nicholas Sutherland 39

OK, one last thing. Congratulations to Cam Levins on breaking the 43-year-old Canadian Marathon record set by Jerome Drayton in Japan way back in 1975.

A thousand dollars was added every year, so he took home $43 000 in addition to his 4th place finisher’s cash at the Scotiabank Toronto Marathon this past weekend. Drayton’s time was 2:10:09 and Levins ran 2:09:24. Doesn’t really compute? No? Well, maybe his split times will impress you more:

10K – 30:45

1/2 Marathon – 1:04:34

Ouch!

Have a great week, everyone. We’re going to try and get Emily over to Gopher Dunes and onto a bike for the very first time this week. The weather is cooling off, so we’ve got to make this happen ASAP.