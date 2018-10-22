Monday Morning with Bigwave

By Billy Rainford

RED BULL STRAIGHT RHYTHM

Was I dreaming or did I actually watch Ryan Dungey and Ryan Villopoto go head-to-head on 250 2-strokes on Saturday night?

Red Bull Straight Rhythm embraced the fact that it’s a one-off event that is completely for the fans and put everyone on 2-stroke bikes. I’m always expecting to see more people in the stands at this event, but the fact that we get to watch it all live on Red Bull TV makes up for what looks like a bit of a sparse crowd, on hand.

I may have missed the official memo, but why wasn’t Marvin Musquin there on a KTM 250 s-2stroke? Did they was to give RD a chance at the win? Marvin showed up in the intro promo piece on his 4-stroke and got turned down as if he wanted to race the event. He’s the defending champ, so I figured he’d be there.

Vital MX posted the “Results Sheet” from the RBSR, so here’s a look at how it went:

Qualifying Times:

250 Class
1. Ryan Dungey – 42.783
2. Jordon Smith – 42.872
3. Shane McElrath – 43.051
4. Ryan Villopoto – 43.356
5. Josh Grant – 43.510
6. Ryan Morais – 44.111
7. Cameron McAdoo – 44.162
8. Cedric Soubeyras – 44.377
9. Ryan Sipes – 44.464
10. Austin Politelli – 44.866
11. Gared Steinke 45.047
12. Kyle Partridge – 45.082
13. Christophe Pourcel – 45.129
14. Darryn Durham – 45.174
15. Johnny Jelderda – 45.844
16. Mike Brown – 46.157

125 Class
1. Carson Brown – 45.879
2. Luke Renzland – 46.264
3. AJ Catanzaro – 46.618
4. Chase Marquier – 46.727
5. Christophe Pourcel – 46.842
6. Ryan Surratt – 47.152
7. Gared Steinke – 47.516
8. Colton Aeck – 47.958
9. Chance Fullerton – 54.518

Round 1 Results:

250 Class

Ryan Dungey vs. Mike Brown – Dungey Wins 2-0

Cedric Soubeyras vs. Ryan Sipes – Soubeyras Wins 2-0

Ryan Villopoto vs. Christophe Pourcel – Villopoto Wins 2-0

Kyle Patridge vs. Josh Grant – Grant Wins 2-0

Johnny Jelderda vs. Jordon Smith – Smith Wins 2-0

Cameron McAdoo vs. Austin Politelli – McAdoo Wins 2-0

Darryn Durham vs. Shane McElrath – McElrath Wins 2-0

Ryan Morais vs. Gared Steinke – Morais Wins 2-0

125 Class

Carson Brown vs. Colton Aeck – Brown Wins 2-0

Christophe Pourcel vs. Chase Marquier – Marquier Wins 2-0

AJ Catanzaro vs. Ryan Surratt – Catanzaro Wins 2-1

Luke Renzland vs. Chance Fullerton – Renzland Wins 2-0

Round 2 Results:

250 Class

Ryan Dungey vs. Cedric Soubeyras – Dungey Wins 2-0

Ryan Villopoto vs. Josh Grant – Villopoto Wins 2-1

Cameron McAdoo vs. Jordon Smith – Smith Wins 2-0

Shane McElrath vs. Ryan Morais – McElrath Wins 2-0

125 Class

Carson Brown vs. Chase Marquier – Brown Wins 2-0

AJ Catanzaro vs. Luke Renzland  – Catanzaro Wins 2-1

Round 3 Results:

250 Class

Ryan Dungey vs. Ryan Villopoto – Dungey Wins 2-0

Shane McElrath vs. Jordon Smith – McElrath Wins 2-1

3rd Place Trophy Round Results:

250 Class

Ryan Villopoto vs. Jordon Smith – Villopoto Wins 2-1

125 Class

Luke Renzland vs. Chase Marquier – Renzland Wins 2-0

Final Round Results:

250 Class

Ryan Dungey vs. Shane McElrath – McElrath Wins 2-1

125 Class

Carson Brown vs. AJ Catanzaro – Brown Wins 2-1

Final Results:

250 Class
1. Shane McElrath (KTM)
2. Ryan Dungey (KTM)
3. Ryan Villopoto (Yamaha)

125 Class
1. Carson Brown (Husqvarna)
2. AJ Catanzaro (Kawasaki)
3. Luke Renzland (Yamaha)

Jeff actually picked the winners correctly this time!

Congratulations to Shane McElrath for moving up from his small bike class win last year and putting himself on the top step of the podium, standing between the two giants. He probably never thought he’d get the chance to race these two let alone stand on the same podium! That had to be a lifetime moment for the North Carolina rider.

I’m guessing someone from the TLD Red Bull KTM Team has already made a trip down to the local photo shop and is having a nice podium photo framed for him, as we speak.

Carson Brown is the kid everyone loves to watch on his pit bikes and on his 125’s, so it was really cool to see the ‘Friend of Canada’ grab the win in the tiddler class. He really seemed to struggle with that second on-off section and it almost cost him a few times throughout the competition, but he still managed to get it done.

It may pre-date the 1990’s, but I still think Carson Brown should have run something like these classic Husqvarna graphics on his bike. | Husqvarna photo from Pintrest

And how about the 15-minutes of fame for Ronnie Mac? Is it over? I think he may have sealed his fate with his “practice is for girls” comment. As the story goes, he didn’t go out for practice runs, so he wasn’t allowed to race.

He sat in for a short segment with Sal Masekela where he was in full character talking about the fact that he wasn’t allowed to race. It seemed like Jason Weigandt thought it was a bit much from his reaction after they returned to him and Grant Langston in the announcing booth.

I’ll admit, it’s got to be a lot of pressure to keep a character like this going. Like anything, you can’t keep doing the same thing the same way or people will get bored. I’m not sure how you’d keep this one progressing, but it will be interesting to see what he does next.

I’m guessing Red Bull threw a bit of a fit after that one. In fact, I’d like to know what happened in the minutes following his appearance. I’m sure the details will come out, eventually. My bet would be that he doesn’t show up at another Red Bull event in the future, but we’ll see.

PONCA CITY

If you’re a little bit older, the words “Ponca City” sit pretty deep in your motocross history memory banks. It was always one of the events you dreamed about, growing up. To be honest, I didn’t realize it was in Oklahoma until the years of the internet.

Back in the day, you’d wait until MXA or Dirt Bike came out to see what happened and who was riding the “trickest” bikes and gear on 80cc machines.

Motoplayground is doing everything they can to bring the event back to its glory days, and the racing just wrapped up Sunday.

From what I could see, we only had one Canadian in the mix — Noah Viney from Ottawa/California.

Here’s a look at his results:

Noah Viney (TM):

 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 85cc 9-12 mod  #43  TM  11th  14th  14th
 85cc 9-13 open  #43  TM  12th  4th  10th
 85cc Mini Sr 1 12-13  #43  TM  13th  8th  9th

TRAVIS PASTRANA PRO CHALLENGE at PLEASURE VALLEY RACEWAY in PA

Preston Masciangelo grabbed 2 wins in Pennsylvania. | Totally stole this photo from his mom’s Facebook page

Canadian Preston Masciangelo made the trip to Pleasure Valley Raceway in Pennsylvania this past weekend to race the Travis Pastrana Pro Challenge. I can’t find a link to all the results, but Preston came away with a couple wins. Here’s what he said on Facebook:

What a weekend! Rain, snow, mud but I got it done. Won both my classes in 9-11 and jr mini here at the Travis Pastrana Pro Challenge ☝️ Had a blast, can’t wait for next year!

Well done, Preston.

ENDUROCROSS ROUND 4

Super EnduroCross – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #10 Husqvarna  COLTON HAAKER
PERRIS, CA		  1st
Heat 2		  –   1st 27
 2nd  #1 KTM  CODY WEBB
ROYAL OAKS, CA		  1st
Heat 1		  –   2nd 23
 3rd  #14 BETA  TY TREMAINE
GARDNERVILLE, NV		  2nd
Heat 1		  –   3rd 20
 4th  #696 GasGas  NOAH KEPPLE
EL CAJON, CA		  3rd
Heat 1		  –   4th 18
 5th  #120 KTM  COOPER ABBOTT
PEORIA, AZ		  4th
Heat 1		  –   5th 16
 6th  #16 BETA  TY CULLINS
RIVERSIDE, CA		  4th
Heat 2		  –   6th 15
 7th  #7 Husqvarna  KYLE REDMOND
LAKE HUGHES, CA		  2nd
Heat 2		  –   7th 14
 8th  #4 GasGas  GEOFF AARON
TEMECULA, CA		  3rd
Heat 2		  –   8th 13
 9th  #35 BETA  MASON OTTERSBERG
PHOENIX, AZ		  5th
Heat 1		  –   9th 12
 10th  #492 Yamaha  DUSTIN MCCARTHY
EL CAJON, CA		  5th
Heat 2		  –   10th 11
 11th  #987 Husqvarna  CODY MILLER
TUCSON, AZ		  10th
Heat 2		  2nd
Semi 1		   11th 10
 12th  #17 KTM  SPENSER WILTON
CALGARY, AB		  8th
Heat 2		  1st
Semi 1		   12th 9
 13th  #11 Sherco  DANIEL MUNDELL
BARNSTAPLE, NA		  6th
Heat 2		  –   13th 8
 14th  #101 Honda  AUSTIN SCHIERMEISTER
SAINT MARIES, ID		  6th
Heat 1		  –   14th 7
 15th  #5 Husqvarna  QUINN WENTZEL
CANFIELD, OH		  11th
Heat 1		  3rd
Semi 1		   15th 6
 16th  #21 Husqvarna  KEVIN DUPUIS
CALGARY, AB		  8th
Heat 1		  4th
Semi 1		   16th 5
 17th  #230 Honda  DUSTIN HEDWALL
LAKE GEORGE, CO		  10th
Heat 1		  5th
Semi 1		   17th 4
 18th  #99 KTM  BRANDEN PETRIE
TOMAHAWK, AB		  12th
Heat 1		  6th
Semi 1		   18th 3
Super EnduroCross Points
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 8/25/2018
Finish		 9/15/2018
Finish		 9/22/2018
Finish		 10/20/2018
Finish		 Total Points
1st – COLTON HAAKER
#10 – PERRIS, CA		 2nd 1st 2nd 1st 100
2nd – CODY WEBB
#1 – ROYAL OAKS, CA		 1st 3rd 1st 2nd 96 (-4)
3rd – TY TREMAINE
#14 – GARDNERVILLE, NV		 7th 4th 3rd 3rd 73 (-27)
4th – KYLE REDMOND
#7 – LAKE HUGHES, CA		 4th 8th 5th 7th 61 (-39)
5th – GEOFF AARON
#4 – TEMECULA, CA		 6th 7th 4th 8th 60 (-40)
6th – TY CULLINS
#16 – RIVERSIDE, CA		 5th 10th 8th 6th 55 (-45)
6th – NOAH KEPPLE
#696 – EL CAJON, CA		 10th 11th 6th 4th 55 (-45)
8th – COOPER ABBOTT
#120 – PEORIA, AZ		 9th 9th 10th 5th 51 (-49)
9th – TRYSTAN HART
#84 – INVERMERE, BC		 3rd 2nd   42 (-58)
10th – DUSTIN MCCARTHY
#492 – EL CAJON, CA		 12th 12th 12th 10th 38 (-62)
Women – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Points Earned
 1st  #496 KTM  KACY MARTINEZ
PLEASANTON, CA		  2nd
Heat 1		  – 25
 2nd  #1 KTM  SHELBY TURNER
BARONS, AB		  1st
Heat 1		  – 22
 3rd  #17 KTM  NICOLE BRADFORD
MC COY, CO		  3rd
Heat 1		  – 20
 4th  #190y KTM  SHARON MOWELL
PARADISE, CA		  5th
Heat 1		  – 18
 5th  #31x Husqvarna  JANNIE DEVIN-LAMONTAGNE
CALGARY, AB		  4th
Heat 1		  – 16
 6th  #31 BETA  MORGAN TANKE
RIVERSIDE, CA		  DNF
Heat 1		  – 15
 7th  #436 KTM  ALLIE DORSEY
MONTROSE, CO		  6th
Heat 1		  – 14
 8th  #732 Husqvarna  JAIME SCHULTE
EAGLE, CO		  DNF
Heat 1		  – 13
 9th  #506 KTM  MONIQUE JOHNSON
RADIUM HOT SPRINGS, BC		  7th
Heat 1		  – 12
Women Points
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 8/25/2018
Finish		 9/15/2018
Finish		 9/22/2018
Finish		 10/20/2018
Finish		 Total Points
1st – SHELBY TURNER
#1 – BARONS, AB		 2nd 1st 1st 2nd 94
1st – KACY MARTINEZ
#496 – PLEASANTON, CA		 1st 2nd 2nd 1st 94
3rd – ALLIE DORSEY
#436 – MONTROSE, CO		 6th 5th 3rd 7th 65 (-29)
4th – MORGAN TANKE
#31x – RIVERSIDE, CA		 3rd 3rd 6th 55 (-39)
5th – MONIQUE JOHNSON
#506 – RADIUM HOT SPRINGS, BC		 5th DNF 4th 9th 46 (-48)
6th – NICOLE BRADFORD
#17 – MC COY, CO		 4th 3rd 38 (-56)
7th – SHARON MOWELL
#190y – PARADISE, CA		 4th 18 (-76)
7th – MAIAH HAMOCON
#22 – KANEOHE, HI		 4th 18 (-76)
9th – BIBI CARMOUCHE
#177 – NEW RIVER, AZ		 5th 16 (-78)
9th – JANNIE DEVIN-LAMONTAGNE
#31 – CALGARY, AB		 5th 16 (-78)

Next Round: Everett, WA – October 27

ROCKSTAR TRIPLE CROWN SUPERCROSS TOUR

Well, we’ve got one more off weekend and then we will head for the finish line in this inaugural Rockstar Triple Crown Tour season.

Shawn Maffenbeier has already clinched the 250 money — $10 000 — but the Supercross title is still to be decided. Jess Pettis leads with an 8-point advantage on Logan Karnow and Maffenbeier.

The 450 class is yet to be decided for the SX portion and for the Triple Crown $100 000. Cole Thompson has a 6-point lead on Colton Facciotti for the Supercross title with newcomer, Phil Nicoletti, sitting 3rd. He was nursing some sore ribs in Delaware, so watch for a fully recovered Phil in Quebec City.

In the Triple Crown chase for the $100K, Thompson has an 11-point lead over Facciotti. We’re definitely in Cole’s house, racing Supercross. He’s got to be considered the favourite to take this title home. This will be the biggest cash prize in Canadian Motocross history, so it’s a pretty big deal.

We’ll see you in Quebec City, November 3rd. The final round will be two weekends after that in Hamilton, Ontario.

AUSTRALIAN SUPERCROSS

SX2 Results

POS
 RIDER PTS. PER RACE
1st Hayden Mellross 25-25-22
2nd Jacob Hayes 22-14-20
3rd Josh Osby 18-20-18
4th Jay Wilson 13-13-25
5th Wilson Todd 15-22-14
6th Dakota Alix 16-15-15
7th Jackson Richardson 12-16-16
8th Aaron Tanti 14-18-11

POINTS

POS
 RIDER Points
1st Jay Wilson 88
2nd Hayden Mellross 77
3rd Wilson Todd 75
4th Jacob Hayes 75
5th Dakota Alix 61
6th Jackson Richardson 52
7th Aaron Tanti 49
8th Bradley Taft 48
9th Dylan Wills 42
10th Kyle Webster 39

SX1 Results

POS
 RIDER PTS. PER RACE
1st Brett Metcalfe 16-25-25
2nd Justin Brayton 25-13-20
3rd Jace Owen 22-22-13
4th Dylan Long 15-18-22
5th Dan Reardon 20-14-18
6th Mitch Evans 14-16-15
7th Lawson Bopping 13-15-14
8th Robbie Marshall 12-12-16
9th Luke Clout 18-20-0
10th Rickie Girdwood 8-11-12

POINTS

POS
 RIDER Points
1st Justin Brayton 97
2nd Brett Metcalfe 91
3rd Jace Owen 72
4th Dan Reardon 70
5th Dylan Long 64
6th Luke Clout 48
7th Robbie Marshall 48
8th Lawson Bopping 42
9th Jesse Dobson 41
10th Nicholas Sutherland 39

OK, one last thing. Congratulations to Cam Levins on breaking the 43-year-old Canadian Marathon record set by Jerome Drayton in Japan way back in 1975.

A thousand dollars was added every year, so he took home $43 000 in addition to his 4th place finisher’s cash at the Scotiabank Toronto Marathon this past weekend. Drayton’s time was 2:10:09 and Levins ran 2:09:24. Doesn’t really compute? No? Well, maybe his split times will impress you more:

10K – 30:45

1/2 Marathon – 1:04:34

Ouch!

Have a great week, everyone. We’re going to try and get Emily over to Gopher Dunes and onto a bike for the very first time this week. The weather is cooling off, so we’ve got to make this happen ASAP.

Jeff McConkey says, “See you at the races.” Watch for our 2019 Kawasaki KX450F review here on the site. | Bigwave photo

 

 

 

 

 