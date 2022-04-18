Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

I hope everyone enjoyed their long weekend. It looks like the only decent opportunity to get out and ride was Sunday and I missed it. The sun was out around here but it was definitely not warm. It looks like spring will arrive later this week and then we should get things rolling here where I am in southwestern Ontario. Don’t forget, the groundhog told us spring was going to be late!

Let’s have a look at some results and see how Canadians did.

Big Kahuna in Kamloops

Masters Class

Tyler Medaglia 10 2:05:07 Trystan Hart 10 2:09:14 Brock Hoyer 10 2:12:07 Spenser Wilton 10 2:15:09 Kevin Dupuis 9 2:00:56 Parker Eales 9 2:01:49 Owen McKill 9 2:01:59 Branden Petrie 9 2:03:36 Charles Charlton 9 2:05:40 Boston Montgomery 9 2:06:08 Malcolm Hett 9 2:08:11 Ryan Severs 9 2:09:37 Whyat Bruder 9 2:10:06 John Nikirk 9 2:10:15 Dustin Labby 9 2:12:12 Kevin Dyck 9 2:12:26 Evan Tudor-Jones 9 2:13:39 Travis Reed 9 2:14:49 David Butler 9 2:15:50 Nathan Bosch 9 2:18:23 Tyler Wendlandt 8 2:12:22

Full results are not up yet but should be up HERE when ready?

Atlanta Supercross

In my defence, I didn’t have my virtual hand up when Daniel Blair called on me for a question. While I appreciate the fact that he gave me an opportunity for a question, I wasn’t ready and did a deer in the headlights for a split second. It was a bit embarrassing.

Noah Viney at the Cal Classic at Fox Raceway

Here’s a 2014 photo of #71 Talon Hawkins at Perris Raceway. He was the one to beat in the Pro classes this week at Fox Raceway. | Bigwave photo

Bjorn Viney raced the 2-stroke class but had a mechanical and couldn’t line up to the 2nd moto.

Cole Thompson Back and Ripping

After Cole Thompson‘s Supercross injury, he’s been on the comeback trail but said on his IG page that it’s now time to get back to racing. Of course, I had to straight-up ask him if he’ll be racing the 450 class in Boston this coming weekend. And he straight-up told me in return…no. He hasn’t been on the bike enough to line back up for SX.

Have a great week, everyone. It looks like the sun returns here in London on Wednesday. If you’re in the area and want a laugh, I will be heading over to The Pit in Thamesford with Cary Hitchen who will ride for the first time since he had a bike that was air cooled and had 2 shocks! He has to work all day so we’ll be there to ride off into the sunset. I’ll likely do another vlog to recap his return to the saddle. He used to throw some of the most classic early-80’s “cross-ups” you’ve ever seen!