By Billy Rainford

I hope everyone enjoyed their long weekend. It looks like the only decent opportunity to get out and ride was Sunday and I missed it. The sun was out around here but it was definitely not warm. It looks like spring will arrive later this week and then we should get things rolling here where I am in southwestern Ontario. Don’t forget, the groundhog told us spring was going to be late!

Let’s have a look at some results and see how Canadians did.

Big Kahuna in Kamloops

Masters Class

  1. Tyler Medaglia 10 2:05:07
  2. Trystan Hart 10 2:09:14
  3. Brock Hoyer 10 2:12:07
  4. Spenser Wilton 10 2:15:09
  5. Kevin Dupuis 9 2:00:56
  6. Parker Eales 9 2:01:49
  7. Owen McKill 9 2:01:59
  8. Branden Petrie 9 2:03:36
  9. Charles Charlton 9 2:05:40
  10. Boston Montgomery 9 2:06:08
  11. Malcolm Hett 9 2:08:11
  12. Ryan Severs 9 2:09:37
  13. Whyat Bruder 9 2:10:06
  14. John Nikirk 9 2:10:15
  15. Dustin Labby 9 2:12:12
  16. Kevin Dyck 9 2:12:26
  17. Evan Tudor-Jones 9 2:13:39
  18. Travis Reed 9 2:14:49
  19. David Butler 9 2:15:50
  20. Nathan Bosch 9 2:18:23
  21. Tyler Wendlandt 8 2:12:22

Full results are not up yet but should be up HERE when ready?

Atlanta Supercross

In my defence, I didn’t have my virtual hand up when Daniel Blair called on me for a question. While I appreciate the fact that he gave me an opportunity for a question, I wasn’t ready and did a deer in the headlights for a split second. It was a bit embarrassing.

Noah Viney at the Cal Classic at Fox Raceway

250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Name Moto 1 Moto 2
1st
#71
  TALON HAWKINS  – HSK
 TEMECULA, CA 		 1st 1st
2nd
#901
  BRAYDEN LESSLER  – GAS
 RAMONA, CA 		 3rd 3rd
3rd
#43
  NOAH VINEY  – HON
 MURRIETA, CA 		 4th 4th
4th
#211
  BROCK BENNETT  – KTM
 BAKERSFIELD, CA 		 2nd 7th
5th
#22
  DESMOND SPEARS  – HON
 CAMPO, CA 		 5th 5th
6th
#533
  JOSIAH NATZKE  – KAW
 MENIFEE, CA 		 9th 2nd
7th
#88
  CAMERON SKAALERUD  – KTM
 WACONIA, MN 		 8th 6th
8th
#934
  BRIAN MEDEIROS  – HON
 KAUAI, HI 		 6th 8th
9th
#44
  JASON FICHERA  – KAW
 SANTA ROSA VALLEY, CA 		 7th 9th
450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Name Moto 1 Moto 2
1st
#71
  TALON HAWKINS  – HSK
 TEMECULA, CA 		 1st 2nd
2nd
#533
  JOSIAH NATZKE  – KAW
 MENIFEE, CA 		 4th 1st
3rd
#211
  BROCK BENNETT  – KTM
 BAKERSFIELD, CA 		 2nd 4th
4th
#43
  NOAH VINEY  – HON
 MURRIETA, CA 		 5th 3rd
5th
#901
  BRAYDEN LESSLER  – GAS
 RAMONA, CA 		 3rd 5th
6th
#88
  CAMERON SKAALERUD  – KTM
 WACONIA, MN 		 6th 7th
7th
#97
  NATHAN HAMLIN  – KAW
 WILDOMAR, CA 		 10th 6th
8th
#458
  BRENT BURKHART  – KAW
 ELK GROVE, CA 		 9th 8th
9th
#44
  JASON FICHERA  – KAW
 SANTA ROSA VALLEY, CA 		 8th 9th
10th
#934
  BRIAN MEDEIROS  – HON
 KAUAI, HI 		 7th DNS
Open Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Name Moto 1 Moto 2
1st
#71
  TALON HAWKINS  – HSK
 TEMECULA, CA 		 1st 1st
2nd
#43
  NOAH VINEY  – HON
 MURRIETA, CA 		 3rd 2nd
3rd
#211
  BROCK BENNETT  – KTM
 BAKERSFIELD, CA 		 2nd 3rd
4th
#901
  BRAYDEN LESSLER  – GAS
 RAMONA, CA 		 5th 4th
5th
#533
  JOSIAH NATZKE  – KAW
 MENIFEE, CA 		 4th 5th
6th
#97
  NATHAN HAMLIN  – KAW
 WILDOMAR, CA 		 7th 7th
7th
#88
  CAMERON SKAALERUD  – KTM
 WACONIA, MN 		 6th 10th
8th
#22
  DESMOND SPEARS  – HON
 CAMPO, CA 		 11th 6th
9th
#44
  JASON FICHERA  – KAW
 SANTA ROSA VALLEY, CA 		 9th 8th
10th
#458
  BRENT BURKHART  – KAW
 ELK GROVE, CA 		 8th 9th
Here’s a 2014 photo of #71 Talon Hawkins at Perris Raceway. He was the one to beat in the Pro classes this week at Fox Raceway. | Bigwave photo
FMF 2 Stroke Challenge – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Name Moto 1 Moto 2
1st
#37
  LANDIN PEPPERD  – GAS
 WASILLA, AK 		 1st 1st
2nd
#919
  AUSTIN PARKER  – KTM
 VISALIA, CA 		 3rd 2nd
3rd
#50
  VIVIANA CONTRERAS  – KTM
 WILDOMAR, CA 		 4th 4th
4th
#126
  KYLE ALLISON  – HSK
 YUCAIPA, CA 		 6th 3rd
5th
#105
  REVEN GORDON  – YAM
 ATASCADERO, CA 		 2nd DNS
6th
#53
  BJORN VINEY  – KAW
 MURRIETA, CA 		 5th DNS
7th
#67
  JESSE FURTADO  – YAM
 PLACERVILLE, CA 		 7th DNS

Bjorn Viney raced the 2-stroke class but had a mechanical and couldn’t line up to the 2nd moto.

Cole Thompson Back and Ripping

After Cole Thompson‘s Supercross injury, he’s been on the comeback trail but said on his IG page that it’s now time to get back to racing. Of course, I had to straight-up ask him if he’ll be racing the 450 class in Boston this coming weekend. And he straight-up told me in return…no. He hasn’t been on the bike enough to line back up for SX.

Have a great week, everyone. It looks like the sun returns here in London on Wednesday. If you’re in the area and want a laugh, I will be heading over to The Pit in Thamesford with Cary Hitchen who will ride for the first time since he had a bike that was air cooled and had 2 shocks! He has to work all day so we’ll be there to ride off into the sunset. I’ll likely do another vlog to recap his return to the saddle. He used to throw some of the most classic early-80’s “cross-ups” you’ve ever seen!

Cary Hitchen getting rad at Hully Gully on his 1981 Honda CR80. See you at the races…| Bigwave Senior photo