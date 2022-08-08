Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Well, we find ourselves heading into the final week of the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Walton Raceway. My dad always said time starts going even quicker the older you get, and I’m finding out that he was absolutely right. Smart people, these older folks. It seems like just yesterday Greg Poisson and I were doing our little FXR Wrap-Up Show in my sister’s back yard in Kamloops, BC.

Anyway, here we go into our biggest race week of the year. Families will invade the small town of Walton and the surrounding towns with grocery stores, Tim Hortons, and a brewery!

I remember in the spring of 2021 I was checking out Kenzie Hennessy‘s training group outside of London, Ontario, and saw the speed of young Tanner Scott. I remember posting up on Instagram warning everyone racing Junior that Tanner had red numbers on his bike.

Fast-forward to last August and Tanner went 9-for-9 in the Junior classes at the TransCan, winning himself the Fox Bronze Boot for that only-once-before-seen accomplishment.

Do I have a crystal ball for this season’s event, you ask? Well, I don’t think you have to be Kreskin (still a reference!) to see who the favourites are this season.

Young #58 Blake Davies (AKA The Mission Missile) should be the odds-on favourite to take the honour in 2022. He injured his shoulder at Round 2 in Drumheller, AB but is back at it and should be the one to beat in the red number classes.

He started off the week at the ECAN sick but worked hard and managed to get himself up close to his expected speed by the final day.

However, since you are able to win the award two years in a row (Jeremy McKie is the rider who accomplished that in 2018 and 2019) you can’t rule out the chance that Tanner Scott runs the table in the Intermediate classes.

Now hold on a minute, you say. What about young #138 Dylan Rempel? You’re right, this should be the battle at the front of the yellow-plated classes. But they may be so close in speed that they steal points from each other, giving Blake Davies the upper hand for the award in his Junior classes.

Of course, there are a lot of other racers who will want to put their names on this short list. I was impressed with a few riders I saw at the WCAN and the ECAN, but I still think the names I’ve just mentioned will be the ones that are at the front every time the gate drops.

Don’t get me wrong, I hope some of you reading this and getting upset that your fast child isn’t mentioned have fantastic weeks and can make the battle for this prestigious award even more intense.

All you have to do is look over the results from the previous big events this year and you’ll see lots of riders who could make this more exciting:

WCAN, CCAN, ECAN

Check out this weather forecast for Walton, ON from the Weather Channel. Nothing too hot and not much chance of rain. JYNX!

We’ll go live on our YOUTUBE channel again this year for the Opening Ceremonies Tuesday night at 7:00pm Eastern, so be sure to tune in for that.

2021 Opening Ceremonies:

Good luck to everyone this week. Work hard and leave it all on the track.

2022 Loretta Lynn’s | Canadian Results

Congratulations to everyone who made it to the big amateur show in Tennessee. Here’s a look at how our Canadian riders did at Loretta Lynn‘s.

HANNAH COLE

Cooks Brook, NS

Sponsors

GNS Equipment Rentals, Pro Cycle, TM Plumbing and Heating, Easy Kleen Pressure Systems

Girls (11-16) #18 9th M1: 12th M2: 10th M3: 9th

ETHAN DARRACH

Moncton, NB

Sponsors

Rallye Motoplex, Moto X Compound

Supermini 1 (12-15) #26 35th M1: 15th M2: DNF M3: DNF

JAYDEN RILEY

Red Deer , AB

Sponsors

BFD Moto, Busted Knuckle Auto Repair, Fuel by Verge, Sosa Original

Mini Sr 1 (12-14) #48 20th M1: 18th M2: 24th M3: 29th

Mini Sr 2 (13-15) #48 26th M1: 32nd M2: 16th M3: 30th

DANNY ROBERTSON

C algary, AB

Sponsors

Blackfoot Motosports, KTM Canada, Fox Racing Canada, Fueled by Verge

85cc (10-12) #94 32nd M1: 25th M2: 37thM3: 33rd

BRENNAN SCHOFIELD

Falmouth, NS

Sponsors

Rallye Motoplex, Factory Connection, O’neal, Bike Graphix

250 B #44 16th M1: 14th M2: 24th M3: 16th

450 B #44 22nd M1: 28th M2: 26th M3: 14th

JOSH BRYAN

Blue Mountains , ON

Sponsors

FXR Racing, KTM Canada, Twentysix Suspension, Mission Cycle

250 B #71 33rd M1: 15th M2: 29th M3: DNF

450 B #71 24th M1: 19th M2: 23rd M3: 27th

JUSTIN BURGE

Salt Springs, NS

Sponsors

Cobequid Mountain Sports, Callus Moto, Leatt, SKDA Graphics

250 C #61 2nd M1: 3rd M2: 5th M3: 3rd

450 C #61 3rd M1: 5th M2: 8th M3: 3rd

KAI SAARELA

Victoria Harbour, ON

Sponsors

Redline brew house, St onge recreation, Yamaha motor Canada, Guts racing

AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Hurricane Mills, TN 08/02/2022

250 C #47 24th M1: 17th M2: 23rd M3: 37th

250 C Limited #47 19th M1: 24th M2: 11th M3: 27th

PAYTON MORNINGSTAR

Sherkston, ON

Sponsors

Thor Kawasaki Pro Circuit, Deep South Kawasaki, Alpinestars, Leatt, Matrix Concepts, Hinson

450 B #22 8th M1: 13th M2: 6th M3: 16th

Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C #22 38th M1: DNF M2: DNF M3: 24th

PRESTON MASCIANGELO

Waterford, ON

Sponsors

Mxtire, Pro circuit, Hudson motorcycle, Kawasaki

Open Pro Sport #40 17th M1: 22nd M2: 21st M3: 19th

250 Pro Sport #40 13th M1: 15th M2: 18th M3: 16th

NOAH VINEY

Murrieta, CA

Sponsors

American Honda, SLR Honda, BTO, Seven MX

250 Pro Sport #43 18th M1: 16th M2: 26th M3: 17th

MILT REIMER

Chisago City, MN

Sponsors

FXR Factory Racing, Larson’s Cycle, Powerband, Dubya

Masters (50+) #20 31st M1: 30th M2: 30th M3: 30th

Zach Osborne Heading to Walton

So, we all saw the news that Zach Osborne is headed up to hang out at the TransCan this week and to race the final National on Sunday for Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada. We had some fun and posted a poll on our Twitter page asking if Zach can end the streak of #1 Dylan Wright:

When we posted the press release on our Instagram page, a debate broke out on the topic. Zach himself came on and said this:

“I’m only coming for fun and for interaction with people who haven’t/didn’t get to see me ride or race during my career. The chances of me riding at Dylan’s level are highly unlikely. I ride a couple times a month and mostly off road because that’s what I enjoy these days so really he should smoke me. He’s an awesome talent“

However, let’s be clear, he won the AMA 450 title in 2020, so his speed can’t have gone that far down since then, can it? Am I trying to stoke this fire even more? Of course I am, it’s a great storyline!

And now, what about the Dean Wilson rumours…

Apparently, they’re getting some rain up at the track today, but that shouldn’t be the story of the week. With the humidity as high as it’s been around there the last few days, it’s perfect that it’s getting dropped out of the sky today. Hopefully, we go without a catastrophic weather event this year. 🤞

We’ll see everyone there!

One last thing…a BIG thing…Team Canada MXON will be announced tomorrow (Tuesday).