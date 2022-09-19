Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Wow, I can still barely walk down stairs and I haven’t been on a Sur-Ron electric motorcycle in 2 days! By almost all standards, I cycle a lot, but it’s apparently still not enough to have me ready for the standing and sitting of “racing” a dirt bike. Nothing beats seat time.

By now, you’ve probably seen some photos and/or video from the fun we had on Friday evening on the Pee Wee track at Gopher Dunes. We got the invite to head over and ride/race one of the 2 media bikes Graeme Jones had at the ready for the races that piggybacked on the final AMO weekend of the season.

It was a blast, and I threw a GoPro on my helmet for the heat and both motos. I don’t know how many of you watch cycling videos on YouTube, but it’s very popular to do an event and then talk over a video of the footage. At first I planned to commentate during the rides because the bikes are silent, but that didn’t happen, so I’ll do a voice-over today. The footage came out pretty good!

Anyway, Tanner Scott showed up on his own Sur-Ron and went 1-1 in the motos for yet another win. This guy is doing a lot of that, lately!

Here’s the podium:

1. Tanner Scott 1-1

2. Preston Masciangelo 2-3

3. Tristan Dares 4-2

I didn’t make it back to the track on Saturday for the final races of the AMO season, followed by the awards banquet there at the track, but it sounds like it was a good time.

Next on the calendar is the MXON at Red Bud this coming weekend. I hope everyone reading this is planning on being there in person. For many, this is the cheapest Motocross of Nations they are going to be able to attend, so I hope that makes the place ripe with red and white Canadian flags!

We’re fielding one of our best teams every, so we stand a great chance of besting our top finish.

Dylan is a no-brainer for the MX1 spot, Ryder is our reigning 250 champ and a perfect choice because he will be up against 450’s and he’s a guy who will give it 100% while eating roost all day, and Tyler Medaglia is our most experienced MXON rider and somehow just keeps getting faster. It’s an EH-Team, for sure!

If you’d like to support the team, a GoFundMe account has been started and you can also purchase t-shirts to wear and support the cause.

2022 Team Canada MXON Go Fund Me

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the 2022 Team Canada MXON team at Red Bud MX:

We have set up this Go Fund Me page on behalf of the riders and team members representing Canada at the 57th running of the Motocross of Nations in Buchanan, Michigan, September 24 & 25.

34 countries have entered the race known as the biggest event on the World Motocross calendar. Up to 80,000 spectators are expected to attend and the event is televised worldwide.

#40 Dylan Wright – MX1

Riding in the MX1 class will be 4-time and current Canadian 450 Champion Dylan Wright. The 24-year-old lives in Drummondville, Quebec. He rides for the Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team.

#41 Ryder McNabb – MX2

Canada’s MX2 rider is Minnedosa, Manitoba’s Ryder McNabb. The 16-year-old also rides for Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing and is the current Canadian Champion in the 250 (MX2) class. He will become the youngest rider to represent Canada at the MXON.

#42 Tyler Medaglia – MX3

Riding the MX 3 class is Brookfield, Nova Scotia’s Tyler Medaglia. The 35- year-old, known as “Captain Canada,” has been on Team Canada at the MXON more than any other rider. Tyler was 2nd in the 450 class at this year’s Canadian Nationals. He rides the for the GasGas Cobeqiud Callus team.

The riders and support crew attend the event with no remuneration and limited sponsorship for travel, hotel and an expansive pit set up at the event. Any support to help cover the costs involved would be greatly appreciated.

Click HERE to donate.

Purchase Your Team Canada MXON T-Shirts

You can purchase a Team Canada MXON T shirt to look good and support the effort.

Click the link to get yours today:

TEAM CANADA MXON T SHIRT

We posted the links up on our Instagram page and it seems to have gotten people in a bit of an uproar. We here at Direct Motocross are not involved so I can’t really say much except point out that the team is going regardless of the money raised from these two activities.

Tyler Medaglia – good to go for MXON. | Bigwave photo

And as for the physical condition of our MX3 rider, Tyler, I just got off the phone with him this morning and he confirms that he is good to go! He put in 2 30’s a couple days ago and a 45 yesterday on a cement-hard track and feels great. He’s been back on the bike for a couple weeks and added he’s been running like 10K every day while he couldn’t ride.

You’ll remember, his hand (and shoulder) was misdiagnosed in Ontario after the crash at Walton. He was told he could go to France for the ISDE and it would be good to go by that time. When he got there, he said he couldn’t even hold his toothbrush and went to a specialist there in France and was shown 3 breaks in his hand.

Red Bud will be 6 weeks since the crash at Walton, so he’s fully recovered and ready to take on the MX3 class.

2022 MXoN Racing Timetable

Friday, 23rd September

(Local is Eastern time)

Session Local CEST UK Team Presentation 17:00 00:00 23:00 Team Ballot 19:00 02:00 01:00

Saturday, 24th September

Session Local CEST UK MXGP – Free Practice 10:00 17:00 16:00 MX2 – Free Practice 11:00 18:00 17:00 Open – Free Practice 12:00 19:00 18:00 MXGP – Qualifying Heat 14:20 21:20 20:20 MX2 – Qualifying Heat 15:20 22:20 21:20 Open – Qualifying Heat 16:20 23:20 22:20

Pit Bike of Nations – 8:30pm

Sunday, 25th September

Session Local CEST UK B Final – Race 11:00 18:00 17:00 Race 1 (MXGP & MX2) 13:00 20:00 19:00 Race 2 (MX2 & Open) 14:30 21:30 20:30 Race 3 (MXGP & Open) 16:00 23:00 22:00

See everyone there!

Endurocross Round 1 Results

Salt Lake City, UT

Pro Women

77 Louise Forsley 5:06.049 417 Rachel Gutish 5:21.991 1 Shelby Turner 5:41.427 676 Hailie Marks 5:57.997

Pro Men

111 Taddy Bazusiak 1-2-1 84 Trystan Hart 2-1-2 33 Blake Gutzeit 4-5-5 12 Cooper Abbott 8-3-4 118 Cory Graffunder 5-8-3

Full results HERE.

Corduroy Enduro

I’ve yet to make it out to this event and it looks like my chance to fix that will have to wait another year as it’s the same weekend as the MXON.

Have “fun” and good luck to everyone lining up.

OK, I spent a little too much time on the phone this morning and we’re now at the noon deadline, so that will do it for this week. I’ll head to Red Bud on Thursday and plan to do some ‘Walk and Talks‘ and get them up on YouTube right away. They take care of us very well at these events so I will be able to upload content from the media centre the whole time I’m there. It should be fun!