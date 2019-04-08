By Billy Rainford
Let’s make this one a double shot of espresso! We pulled into the driveway just after 5:00am after making our way home from Nashville, Tennessee, making that a long drive through the night, but not the ultra-marathon that is a drive home from California. Nothing I can’t handle.
Let me say this: Nashville is a stop on the Monster Energy AMA Supercross circuit that belongs on the schedule…forever! Wow, what an amazing place to hold a Supercross. Nissan Stadium sits directly across the street from the famed downtown. There are a couple bridges as well as one designated for pedestrians only that dumps you off right in the pits, basically.
If you don’t feel like walking or taking an Uber, you can simply grab one of the THOUSANDS of rental scooters you’ll be tripping over as you walk around. They are definitely an eyesore, but they’re great when you’re the one on one…and EVeryone was on them.
We spoke to a cop and he said the city did what they could to put a stop to them, to no avail. There is a rule that they can’t be left on the Nissan Stadium private property. If they are, they get tossed into the garbage bins, and that’s what happened. We were told they threw at least 100 of the units into the bins over the weekend. As Stuart Smalley would say, “Hey, free scooter!”
I guess the rental companies, like Lyft that we used, appeased the city by paying either $100 or $1000 for each and every one to the city. I guess things happen when palms get greased.
I will add one thing for next year: Let’s make sure the AMA staff communutcates with the stadium security people. Amateur iders and families were led on a wild goose chase as they were stopped from entering the ramp to the track and then sent over to Gate 1 where the next guard had no idea what to do and told us he was close to calling the police because of the harrassment he was getting for doing his job. He didn’t know what to tell people. All he knew was that he wasn’t supposed to let people in where he was and took a beating for it. This problem will be solved easily for 2020.
Anyway, I’m going to sit down and write a more detailed road trip story for this round, since it really is the new jewel of the series. And the locals agree – the attendance was 54, 703 paid spectators.
Make sure you pencil this round in for 2020. I don’t even like country music and yet I really enjoyed the city. It’s not only about country. This place is the stagette/doe capital of the world. There’s really something for everyone! We really enjoyed the late BB King‘s blue bar for the great music and pretty good burgers.
Like I said, I’ll get into the details of the trip when I get some time, because it’s a unique place that I’m going to talk you into visiting next season.
Here’s the summary from Supercross:
But of course, the main event that took place over the weekend was Round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Series. We’re on our way to determine who will get the $10K in the 250 class and the $100K in the 450’s.
Shawn Maffenbeier and Cole Thompson were the big winners in 2018, but who will it be this year? We’ve got a few new competitors who will be trying to stake their claims to the cash.
We took step 1 in finding out who has a legitimate chance at dethroning these guys. Actually, since Maff has moved up to the 450 class, it will definitely be someone new in that class.
John Meaney ( meandawg15 on Instagram) was in Abbotsford, BC capturing all the action fro DMX and didn’t disappoint. He was sending over some gold as the night progressed.
Last year, the riders were met with some very wet dirt and we had an indoor mud race. This year, they’ve had a much nicer winter on the west coast and the dirt was better. Not perfect, but better.
It was still a little like stepping down on the moon, with its spongy consistency, but it allowed for some better racing.
We’ll have a photo report up later today as well as some interviews with the riders, so be sure to watch for all that.
The surprise of the night, for me, was Ryder Floyd showing up and taking the 250 win. I spoke with him very briefly and will have an interview up as soon as we can.
Congratulations to everyone who lined up and got our new season off and running. We’ll get to the photos of the racing as soon as we get through this cup of coffee.
Results:
Abbotsford AX Results (Corrected)
|250 PRO
|
|CLASH
|
|450 PRO
|
Next round: Agrium Event Center – Saturday, April 13, Calgary, Alberta.
Shelby Turner Wins in Washington
From her Intagram @shelby50turner:
View this post on Instagram
Super fun weekend racing the Stump Jumpers Desert 100! Had a pretty rough start but picked my way up to 42nd OA and 1st in Womans Pro. Thanks to all my sponsors for the support ⤵️ #100miles @ae_racing_team #frsracing @ktmusa @ktm_canada_official @ktmfactoryracing @fxrmoto #fxrracing @Kenda @SRT @6dhelmets @canalta @canaltarides @canaltahotels @xcgear17 🦈 @rynopower_canada #rynoarmy @fmf73 @tireballs @atlasbrace #atlasbrace #AtlasAteam @ctikneebraces @m7graphics @mikametals @dt1filtersusa @sxslideplate @4arm_strong @alpinestars @bludlubricants And all the 🇨🇦 who helped in the pits.
OK, I hope that got you through a Monday Morning cup of coffee and readied you for another work or school week. The Triple Crown Series heads into Calgarythis weekend for round 2.
I’d like to wish #606 Ronnie Stewart and his family all the best. Ronnie took a really hard crash with #723 Tyler Enticknap. Tyler suffered some bad breaks of his own but is on the mend. I’ve yet to hear how Ronnie is doing. He and his wife are two of the nicest and most professional people at the races. Positive vibes sent.
Oh, here’s short video of the muddy 250 SX Futures Main Event from Sunday in Nashville: