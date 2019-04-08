Monday Morning with Bigwave

By Billy Rainford

Let’s make this one a double shot of espresso! We pulled into the driveway just after 5:00am after making our way home from Nashville, Tennessee, making that a long drive through the night, but not the ultra-marathon that is a drive home from California. Nothing I can’t handle.

Let me say this: Nashville is a stop on the Monster Energy AMA Supercross circuit that belongs on the schedule…forever! Wow, what an amazing place to hold a Supercross. Nissan Stadium sits directly across the street from the famed downtown. There are a couple bridges as well as one designated for pedestrians only that dumps you off right in the pits, basically.

If you don’t feel like walking or taking an Uber, you can simply grab one of the THOUSANDS of rental scooters you’ll be tripping over as you walk around. They are definitely an eyesore, but they’re great when you’re the one on one…and EVeryone was on them.

It’s all about scooters and good times in Nashville! | Bigwave photo

We spoke to a cop and he said the city did what they could to put a stop to them, to no avail. There is a rule that they can’t be left on the Nissan Stadium private property. If they are, they get tossed into the garbage bins, and that’s what happened. We were told they threw at least 100 of the units into the bins over the weekend. As Stuart Smalley would say, “Hey, free scooter!

I guess the rental companies, like Lyft that we used, appeased the city by paying either $100 or $1000 for each and every one to the city. I guess things happen when palms get greased.

I will add one thing for next year: Let’s make sure the AMA staff communutcates with the stadium security people. Amateur iders and families were led on a wild goose chase as they were stopped from entering the ramp to the track and then sent over to Gate 1 where the next guard had no idea what to do and told us he was close to calling the police because of the harrassment he was getting for doing his job. He didn’t know what to tell people. All he knew was that he wasn’t supposed to let people in where he was and took a beating for it. This problem will be solved easily for 2020.

54,703 people showed up to watch the first-ever Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. | Bigwave photo

Anyway, I’m going to sit down and write a more detailed road trip story for this round, since it really is the new jewel of the series. And the locals agree – the attendance was 54, 703 paid spectators.

Make sure you pencil this round in for 2020. I don’t even like country music and yet I really enjoyed the city. It’s not only about country. This place is the stagette/doe capital of the world. There’s really something for everyone! We really enjoyed the late BB King‘s blue bar for the great music and pretty good burgers.

Like I said, I’ll get into the details of the trip when I get some time, because it’s a unique place that I’m going to talk you into visiting next season.

Here’s the summary from Supercross:

Eli Tomac Earns Fourth Win of The Season Shifting 450SX Class Point Standings
Martin Davalos Gets First Win of 2019 in Eastern Regional 250SX Class
Nashville, Tenn., (April 7, 2019) The fourteenth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship was a major game changer for points leaders across the board as 54,703 fans in attendance at Nissan Stadium were brought to their feet as Kawasaki swept the podium in both classes at the inaugural visit to the state of Tennessee. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac rode flawlessly to earn his fourth win of the season while Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Martin Davalos also collected his first win of the 2019 Eastern Regional 250SX class season.

Monster Energy Supercross 450SX Class Podium (from left to right) Blake Baggett, Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.
Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb snagged the holeshot in the 450SX Class Main Event and catapulted to the front while teammate Marvin Musquin caught up for a short-lived battle before entering a rut in the whoops crooked which shot him off the track, causing him to fall to the back of the pack. This mistake left Webb untouched in the lead and allowed Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy and Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen to slide into podium position. Savatgy then slid on the slick dirt which caused Roczen, the fastest 450SX Class Qualifier to get hooked in his rear wheel on the ground and crash over the berm onto the opposing section of track and into on-coming traffic; sending both Roczen and Savatgy out of podium positions and back to 21st and 22nd place respectively.

Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb out front after earning the holeshot in the 450SX Class Main Event at Nissan Stadium. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.
With more than half the race to go, Webb was passed by Tomac for the lead, where Tomac would stay for the remainder of the race. Team Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM WPS’ Blake Baggett followed in suit, battling Webb for the second-place step on the podium. Baggett advanced by passing Webb where he stayed for the remainder of the race. Last week’s third place finisher, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson, stayed consistent with a respectable fourth place just off the podium. Musquin was able to get up after his crash and finish sixth while Roczen finished in eighth. Tomac’s win in Nashville has earned him enough points to now be tied with Musquin in the overall standings with 288 points, 21 points behind leader, Cooper Webb. Tomac is the first rider since Ryan Dungey in February of 2013 to win the LCQ and the Main Event on the same night.
Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac wins his fourth 450SX Class Main Event of the season. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.
When asked about his journey through the heat race where he obtained a DNF due to mechanical problems, to winning the LCQ, to winning the Main Event, Tomac explained, “I’m kind of at a loss for words right now, really. Qualifying was not so good today. I was a little behind and not my normal self. Then, was leading the Heat Race and don’t know what happened and went to the LCQ and got through that. I had some fortune with those crashes [Musquin and Roczen], but overall felt good through the whole Main and that’s the most important thing. Thanks to everyone for sticking together”.
Cooper Webb explained the tribulations he faced throughout the day, stating, “It was a tough day, not going to lie. I struggled all day, to be honest… I am just happy to be up here to be honest. I was terrible in the whoops and that was this race track. I think as everyone can see I was a fish out of water in those things; I am going to get to work on that this week, it’s ridiculous. We are going to get better and just keep plugging away.”
After an injury in qualifying, the fastest 250SX Class qualifier, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner did not line up in his Heat Race, hoping to be able to go to the LCQ and ride to salvage his points in the Main Event. Unfortunately, Forkner was not able to race in the LCQ equaling no positive points for the leader. Monster Energy/Star Racing/Yamaha’s Justin Cooper shot off the Main Event gate hot, clinching the holeshot and was able to keep his lead for the First Lap until GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton battled him for the lead spot. Sexton passed him, and Cooper fought back, taking both Sexton and himself down, allowing for Martin Davalos to take over the coveted top step of the podium; his first of the season and fifth of his career in his 99 starts. Sexton and Cooper climbed their way back up past Cycle Trader Rock River Yamaha’s Brandon Hartranft, JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing’s Kyle Peters, and TLD Red Bull KTM’s Mitchell Falk, settling in to 2nd and 3rd place respectively.
Forkner’s absence tonight allowed for Sexton to close the 26-point gap between the two to a mere 3-point gap. Sexton, however, does not want to win due to fault, he wants to earn his place, explaining “It’s a bummer that Austin could not race tonight, I do not want to catch him in points that way. It is not the way I want it, but we are going to regroup and go back to work and come back swinging at MetLife. I’m coming for that win; I feel like tonight was mine and I got it taken away from me”.
Martin Davalos explained his trials the last few weeks by stating, “It has been a struggle, and a struggle, and a struggle to get back to where I belong… to be honest with you, I am capable of so much more… I have a lot of issues with my neck. I was put to sleep last Friday to deal with this issue and this was a huge win for me; I have not raced Supercross since Indianapolis, I have been taking care of my neck… but this win, the whole team deserves it”.
Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Martin Davalos taking the checkered flag in his first win of the 2019 season. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.
With the close proximity to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. and the season-long “THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES” movement continuing, Nashville provided the perfect backdrop to host the first-ever “THIS RACE SAVES LIVES”event where several St. Jude patients and their families were treated to a night of Supercross where they watched all of the racing from a custom-built, on-track suite specifically designed for them to be as close to the action as possible. Athletes and teams adorned patient-inspired artwork on their race bikes, helmets and gear throughout the night, all of which was donated to an online auction which will kick off on Wednesday, April 10 and run through the final race in Las Vegas on May 4.
Additional items fans can bid on include an Official 2017 Ryan Dungey Championship Replica Ring, a Bullfrog Spas Hot Tubcomplete with an autographed Smartop cover from the Smartop Bullfrog Spas Motoconcepts Honda team and more. Fans can visit SupercrossLIVE.com for additional details.
Prior to the Monster Energy Supercross race in Nashville, teams, athletes, celebrities and industry personnel posed for a photo adorning “This Shirt Saves Lives” T-shirts showing support for the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The remaining three races will continue to be close battles that are full of suspense for not only the fans, but the riders and teams as well. It will be interesting to see how this plays out next week as Monster Energy Supercross goes to Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
For the latest media highlights, please click the links below:
450SX Class Results
1. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki
2. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM
3. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM
4. Dean Wilson, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna
5. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna
6. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM
7. Cole Seely, Sherman Oaks, Calif., Honda
8. Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Honda
9. Justin Bogle, Cushing, Okla., KTM
10. Tyler Bowers, Lake Elsinore, Calif., Kawasaki
450SX Class Championship Standings
1. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (309)
2. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (288)
3. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM (288)
4. Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Honda (267)
5. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (238)
6. Dean Wilson, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna (220)
7. Cole Seely, Sherman Oaks, Calif., Honda (176)
8. Joey Savatgy, Tallahassee, Fla., Kawasaki (174)
9. Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., Yamaha (154)
10. Chad Reed, Dade City, Fla., Suzuki (151)
Eastern Regional 250SX Class Results
1. Martin Davalos, Tallahassee, Fla., Kawasaki
2. Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda
3. Justin Cooper, Huntington, N.Y., Yamaha
4. Kyle Peters, Greensboro, N.C., Suzuki
5. Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., Yamaha
6. Mitchell Oldenburg, Godley, Tex., Yamaha
7. Kyle Cunningham, Willow Park, Tex., Honda
8. Ryan Sipes, Aledo, Tex., KTM
9. Mitchell Falk, Carlsbad Cal., KTM
10. Alex Martin, Clermont, Fla., Suzuki
Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings
1. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (151)
2. Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda (148)
3. Justin Cooper, Huntington, N.Y., Yamaha (144)
4. Martin Davalos, Tallahassee, Fla., Kawasaki (115)
5. Mitchell Oldenburg, Godley, Tex., Yamaha (105)
6. Alex Martin, Clermont, Fla., Suzuki (105)
7. Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., Yamaha (100)
8. Kyle Peters, Greensboro, N.C., Suzuki (98)
9. Kyle Cunningham, Willow Park, Tex., Honda (97)
10. Jordan Bailey, Orlando, Fla., Husqvarna (76)

But of course, the main event that took place over the weekend was Round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Series. We’re on our way to determine who will get the $10K in the 250 class and the $100K in the 450’s.

Shawn Maffenbeier and Cole Thompson were the big winners in 2018, but who will it be this year? We’ve got a few new competitors who will be trying to stake their claims to the cash.

We took step 1 in finding out who has a legitimate chance at dethroning these guys. Actually, since Maff has moved up to the 450 class, it will definitely be someone new in that class.

John Meaney ( meandawg15 on Instagram) was in Abbotsford, BC capturing all the action fro DMX and didn’t disappoint. He was sending over some gold as the night progressed.

Last year, the riders were met with some very wet dirt and we had an indoor mud race. This year, they’ve had a much nicer winter on the west coast and the dirt was better. Not perfect, but better.

It was still a little like stepping down on the moon, with its spongy consistency, but it allowed for some better racing.

We’ll have a photo report up later today as well as some interviews with the riders, so be sure to watch for all that.

250 Podium: Ryder Floyd, Tyler Medaglia, Luke Renzland. | John Meaney photo

450 Podium: Cole Thompson, Matt Goerke, Collin Jurin. | John Meaney photo

The surprise of the night, for me, was Ryder Floyd showing up and taking the 250 win. I spoke with him very briefly and will have an interview up as soon as we can.

Congratulations to everyone who lined up and got our new season off and running. We’ll get to the photos of the racing as soon as we get through this cup of coffee.

Results:

Abbotsford AX Results (Corrected)

250 PRO View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
1st #296 Yamaha RYDER FLOYD 1st
Heat 2		 1st 1st 30
2nd #5 Kawasaki TYLER MEDAGLIA 3rd
Heat 1		 3rd 2nd 27
3rd #94 Yamaha LUKE RENZLAND 2nd
Heat 1		 2nd 3rd *27
4th #46 Yamaha MARCO CANNELLA DNF
Heat 1		 1st
Semi 1		 5th 4th 23
5th #50 KTM JYIRE MITCHEL 3rd
Heat 2		 3rd 5th 21
6th #52 Husqvarna BRAD NAUDITT 5th
Heat 1		 3rd
Semi 1		 7th 6th 19
7th #19 Honda DYLAN WRIGHT 1st
Heat 1		 1st 7th *19
8th #476 Kawasaki COLLIN JURIN 4th
Heat 1		 4th 8th 17
9th #11 Husqvarna DAVEY FRASER 4th
Heat 2		 4th 9th 16
10th #84 Honda KYLE SPRINGMAN 5th
Heat 2		 2nd
Semi 1		 6th 10th 15
11th #202 Husqvarna BLAKE OSATCHUK 6th
Heat 1		 4th
Semi 1		 8th 11th 14
12th #146 Unknown TYLER GIBBS 2nd
Heat 2		 2nd 12th 13
#328 Husqvarna TALAN HANSEN 6th
Heat 2		 5th
Semi 1		 6th 0
#58 Yamaha JOEY PARKES DNF
Heat 1		 6th
Semi 1		 DNF 0
CLASH View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Points Earned
1st #1 KTM COLE THOMPSON *5
2nd #2 Kawasaki MATT GOERKE *4
3rd #54 Yamaha PHIL NICOLETTI *3
4th #94 Yamaha LUKE RENZLAND *2
5th #19 Honda DYLAN WRIGHT *1
6th #146 Kawasaki TYLER GIBBS *0
DNF #296 Yamaha RYDER FLOYD 0
450 PRO View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
1st #1 KTM COLE THOMPSON 2nd
Heat 1		 2nd 1st *35
2nd #2 Kawasaki MATT GOERKE 1st
Heat 1		 1st 2nd *31
3rd #476 Kawasaki COLLIN JURIN 4th
Heat 1		 4th 3rd 25
4th #54 Yamaha PHIL NICOLETTI 1st
Heat 2		 1st 4th *26
5th #12 Husqvarna CADE CLASON 3rd
Heat 1		 3rd 5th 21
6th #296 Yamaha RYDER FLOYD 2nd
Heat 2		 2nd 6th 19
7th #114 Honda NICK SCHMIDT 5th
Heat 2		 5th
Semi 1		 10th 7th 18
8th #197 Kawasaki BROCK LEITNER 4th
Heat 2		 4th
Semi 1		 9th 8th 17
9th #3 Yamaha SHAWN MAFFENBEIER 5th
Heat 1		 1st
Semi 1		 6th 9th 16
10th #202 Husqvarna BLAKE OSATCHUK 6th
Heat 2		 2nd
Semi 1		 7th 10th 15
11th #192 Kawasaki ETHAN OUELLETTE 6th
Heat 1		 3rd
Semi 1		 8th 11th 14
12th #291 Honda DYLAN DELAPLACE 3rd
Heat 2		 3rd 12th 13

Next round: Agrium Event Center – Saturday, April 13, Calgary, Alberta.

Shelby Turner Wins in Washington

From her Intagram @shelby50turner:

OK, I hope that got you through a Monday Morning cup of coffee and readied you for another work or school week. The Triple Crown Series heads into Calgarythis weekend for round 2.

I’d like to wish #606 Ronnie Stewart and his family all the best. Ronnie took a really hard crash with #723 Tyler Enticknap. Tyler suffered some bad breaks of his own but is on the mend. I’ve yet to hear how Ronnie is doing. He and his wife are two of the nicest and most professional people at the races. Positive vibes sent.

Positive vibes sent #606 Ronnie Stewart’s way. | Bigwave photo

Oh, here’s short video of the muddy 250 SX Futures Main Event from Sunday in Nashville:

Like these guys, we’ve got a very busy week ahead of us… | Bigwave photo

Mondays… | Bigwave photo

Or Mondays. Either way, “See you at the races…” | Bigwave photo

 