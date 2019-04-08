Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Let’s make this one a double shot of espresso! We pulled into the driveway just after 5:00am after making our way home from Nashville, Tennessee, making that a long drive through the night, but not the ultra-marathon that is a drive home from California. Nothing I can’t handle.

Let me say this: Nashville is a stop on the Monster Energy AMA Supercross circuit that belongs on the schedule…forever! Wow, what an amazing place to hold a Supercross. Nissan Stadium sits directly across the street from the famed downtown. There are a couple bridges as well as one designated for pedestrians only that dumps you off right in the pits, basically.

If you don’t feel like walking or taking an Uber, you can simply grab one of the THOUSANDS of rental scooters you’ll be tripping over as you walk around. They are definitely an eyesore, but they’re great when you’re the one on one…and EVeryone was on them.

We spoke to a cop and he said the city did what they could to put a stop to them, to no avail. There is a rule that they can’t be left on the Nissan Stadium private property. If they are, they get tossed into the garbage bins, and that’s what happened. We were told they threw at least 100 of the units into the bins over the weekend. As Stuart Smalley would say, “Hey, free scooter!”

I guess the rental companies, like Lyft that we used, appeased the city by paying either $100 or $1000 for each and every one to the city. I guess things happen when palms get greased.

I will add one thing for next year: Let’s make sure the AMA staff communutcates with the stadium security people. Amateur iders and families were led on a wild goose chase as they were stopped from entering the ramp to the track and then sent over to Gate 1 where the next guard had no idea what to do and told us he was close to calling the police because of the harrassment he was getting for doing his job. He didn’t know what to tell people. All he knew was that he wasn’t supposed to let people in where he was and took a beating for it. This problem will be solved easily for 2020.

Anyway, I’m going to sit down and write a more detailed road trip story for this round, since it really is the new jewel of the series. And the locals agree – the attendance was 54, 703 paid spectators.

Make sure you pencil this round in for 2020. I don’t even like country music and yet I really enjoyed the city. It’s not only about country. This place is the stagette/doe capital of the world. There’s really something for everyone! We really enjoyed the late BB King‘s blue bar for the great music and pretty good burgers.

Like I said, I’ll get into the details of the trip when I get some time, because it’s a unique place that I’m going to talk you into visiting next season.

Here’s the summary from Supercross: