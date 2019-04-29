Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

It’s Monday Morning, and that means I, like most of you reading this, have probably had way too much coffee to start this week, already. It’s always pretty easy to think one more cup is what you need, only to find yourself climbing the walls by mid-morning. I think I may be in that situation today.

I like this week. This is the week where most of the riders traveling the Rockstar Triple Crown Series are roaming my little corner of the world. Saturday, the Arenacross racing was one-hour directly west of my home city of London, Ontario. The fourth and final round is about 2 1/2 hours northeast of here this coming Saturday, so there are lots of riders in this area looking for places to stay and practice this week.

Emily and I opened our doors to Brad Nauditt and his mechanic, Alex last night and it was cool to sit around and talk away from the track for once. I’ve known Brad since his first year up here in Canada 7 or 8 years ago, so it’s always nice to catch up with him.

This looks like it could be about the only morning and early afternoon where the forecast isn’t calling for rain and/or thunderstorms all week. I don’t know what’s going on this spring, but we’ve had about enough of this cold rain. I guess I shouldn’t complain too loudly because farther east of here, in Ottawa and beyond through Quebec, they’re suffering flooding. And out in Calgary, people woke up to nearly 20 centimetres of snow Sunday morning, if you can believe that!

When I spoke to riders at the end of the night in Sarnia they all seemed to be trying to figure out where the best conditions for riding would be this week.

I think the consensus is that the sand track at Gopher Dunes will likely be their best option. It will be a great chance to get a look at the track that will host an outdoor national again later this summer. And with all the rain we’re expecting to get, it may be the only place rideable anyway.

They’ve also got their Arenacross practice track, but it’s clay-based and will take some time to dry out, if it even gets a chance this week.

Depending on the weather, I plan to head over there to see who’s putting in laps on the famously tough track to get a taste of what’s to come in July.We’ll see if I make it there or not. Someone do a sunshine dance for us.

Of course, I want to talk about what we saw this past week at round 3 in Sarnia, but let me direct you to the little video I did yesterday afternoon to try and sum it up in a quick and concise manner:

OK, if you watched that, you get the gist of what happened Saturday night in Sarnia. However, here’s a list of more things we learned at round 3:

What We Learned in Sarnia:

1) The Sarnia crowd loves their local boy, Cole Thompson!

Progressive Auto Sales Arena was almost filled to capacity Saturday night. It was really cool to see so many people come out and appreciate our great sport and cheer on their local hero. Seriously, you won’t see this very often as we crisscross Canada for motocross racing, but in Sarnia the crowd was on their feet screaming for Cole to make passes on his way to the front in the 450 main.

Nobody else is going to want to hear this, but Cole is on another level in these tight arenas.

2) Sometimes the fumes from racing affect even me

I’ve never had any next-day issue with fumes from dirt bike racing, but I was glued to my couch with a headache and the feeling that I could throw up at any moment this past Sunday. I’ve never had that before but always hear people talk about the same symptoms the day after the races. I guess this time it was my turn to feel that way. It wasn’t fun at all, but I’m feeling perfectly fine today.

It must have been from the early day levels because they had the place nicely cleaned out from the afternoon through the night show.

3) That was the stickiest dirt I’ve ever seen!

Like I mentioned in that video, there was, literally, 100% traction in that stuff! It was weird watching riders try to get used to the fact that they could drag the bars in bermless corners. You could stand behind the start gate without worrying about being hit by roost. It was strange, for sure.

4) Dylan Wright is on a roll

Like Luke Renzland said on the podium: “We can’t let Dylan keep getting starts like that!” We all knew Dylan had the speed to dominate races, and now he’s proving us right. He looks solid out there and will be tough to beat now that he knows he belongs at the front.

Dylan extended his points lead to around 11 over Renzland, by my unofficial count.

5) Tyler Medaglia is one funny dude

Tyler continues to crack us up with his antics. He let them cut his hair like his little nephew’s before round 3. I think they basically dared him to do it and he accepted the challenge without a moment’s hesitation. Nice.

He also dragged his rear fender in a wheelie during opening ceremonies, but I captured him at around 11:59 on the clock rating.

6) Ryder Floyd needs some mechanical luck.

The rider from Paris, Texas, won round 1 in Abbotsford but has suffered a mechanical DNF in rounds 2 and 3. He had an issue again in Sarnia and it has killed his chances in this title hunt but not his positive attitude.

I went into the Manluk Racing dressing room for an interview at the end of the night in Sarnia, and, although they suffered a DNF, they were all in good spirits and looking forward to this week in Barrie. Good job, guys.

7) #807 Drew Roberts was an immediate fan favourite on his KTM 150 2-stroke

Drew came out to have some fun on his 150 2-stroke and managed to put a smile on everyone else’s face at the same time. He was absolutely ripping on that thing and even managed to qualify 6th on it. It was fun to listen to.

8) That Clash for Cash was a rough one!

Be sure to watch the replay of the Clash for Cash from Sarnia. It was a slamfest, for sure. I think everyone knew what to expect going into it, but it was still a bit of a surprise to see how rough things got. I guess it was in a hockey rink, after all.

9) 1/3 of the 250 riders in the main were new to the series from Ontario

It was good to see so many Pro riders from Ontario come out and support the arenacross series. Most know they don’t have the speed to compete with the top guys, but they came out anyway to get some experience on these tight tracks.

Pro racers race, that’s just how it’s supposed to be.

10) Dakota Alix is a great addition to our series

We’ve seen him come up here on his own before, and it was nice to see him and his dad at our races again.

He’s famously good at starts and proved it again all day and night in Sarnia. He led a good portion of the main and finished 2nd at the flag in his first Arenacross ever, he said. He and his dad were also pretty hilarious all day with their tape numbers. They got some 16’s from Cole Thompson for the main and Todd (Dale) Alix spent some extra time on the tape 4 on the front plate. Not bad.

11) The top 3 has become the top 4

We had Cole Thompson, Phil Nicoletti, and Matt Goerke so far in the series, but Dakota has now made the podium an even tougher spot to land. Add in Shawn Maffenbeier‘s improving races and you could make an argument for it being 5.

Cole seems to have separated himself from the rest in the AX portion, but the 2-5 spots are great battles.

12) Cole just has to finish 5th in the main in Barrie

Cole can simply roll around in 5th place in the main event in Barrie and this title is his. You see,the 5th place rider in the main gets 21 points, so this thing is almost on lockdown for Thompson. And that’s only if Goerke is the rider to win it in Barrie. Of course, this is all according to my very unofficial point tallies.

Here’s a look at the points:

450 – TRIPLE CROWN/Arenacross

250 – TRIPLE CROWN/Arenacross

See you in Barrie!

Big shakedown in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series as 250 East points leader Austin Forker was forced to pull off the track in the main handing the lead over to Chase Sexton.

I’m sure you’ve all heard and seen the video replay of the East Rutherford SX from this past weekend. If not, here you go:

There’s only one round left in Las Vegas this coming weekend.

OK, I’ve got lots of content to work with from this weekend, so I’ll leave it there. I know we had some Canucks continuing their charge towards Loretta Lynn‘s, so congratulations to everyone who took the next step to Tennessee.