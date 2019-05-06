Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

There’s something special about being able to go to a motocross race and then stay at my parents’ place across the lake. It brings back great memories of our traveling days from my racing past. If you’re currently going from race to race with your parents, soak up the good times and force yourself to enjoy every moment of the journey.

Of course, every rider’s goal is to progress to the point where there’s a chance you get on a big, factory Pro racing team, but the likelihood of that happening are pretty minute. And even if it does happen, it’s just not the same as when you were riding the 80cc class and traveling with your folks.

I’m sitting here in the office at their place in this cool little town called Lagoon City. It’s about 20 minutes south of the city of Orillia on the east side of Lake Simcoe. Every house or condo has its own docking space and it’s a pretty cool place for my parents to be retired to.

If I look up on the wall, I can see about 20 Hully Gully Houseleague ribbons framed and on the wall. Right in front of it on the dresser is an old first-place trophy from Gartree Park in the Junior Support class at the Senior (Intermediate) Nationals. I see a 1987 CMA license tucked into the corner of another framed photo from Baja Acres in 1986.Scattered around them on the wall are some triathlon plaques and a framed photo of me finishing the Hawaii Ironman in 1996 with the finisher’s medal draped around it.

What I’m trying to say is that the times when you are doing your sports with your parents are the ones that sit deepest and most firmly in your memory. I look at these photos and am instantly brought back to funny conversations we had around the breakfast table, talking about an upcoming race of discussing one we just came from.

My parents are getting on in age (my dad turns 80 this June) so spending a few extra days at their house is really important to me. I travel so much that I don’t get to see them as often as I would like.

I know I may sound like a broken record when I drone on about family and how important it is to Motocross, but I don’t care. If I can get one person who reads this to appreciate that these are “the good old days,” I’ll be happy.

We’re coming up to Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. You know exactly where you’ll be for both of these — a race. While other parents will be getting pampered for breakfast, lunch, or maybe a dinner out in your hometown, yours will be cleaning dirt off your bikes between motos and making sure you have as good an event as you can. Appreciate that.

And you know what? If I were racing at the Barrie Arenacross this past weekend, they, for sure, would have been there to see it and try to help out any way they could. I can guarantee that. Moto parents are good parents. And moto kids are generally good kids. Keep the ball rolling.

We’ve also got some sunshine and warm weather here in Ontario. We haven’t seen the blue sky in a long time, it seems. My parents get their eggs from a farm down the road and they owner said he’s never seen a spring this late in all his years. He would know.

I’m taking advantage of the weather and the area by heading out on the Scott Addict 20 for as many rides on these empty lakeshore roads as I can before heading back home to London. The bike is for sale at a great price, by the way.

Let’s talk about some racing.

Did you watch the racing from the final round of Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Arenacross Saturday night in Barrie? Dylan Wright is the 250 AX champion and Cole Thompson defended his 450 title and made it 2 in a row.

Dylan came on strong with wins in Calgary and Sarnia and then worked his way forward to a 3rd place at the final round in Barrie to close it out with a comfortable 12-point lead on Luke Renzland in 2nd and Tyler Medaglia in 3rd.

In the 450 class, Cole Thompson looks so smooth and in control on these tricky hockey rink tracks that you don’t realize just how quickly he’s doing laps. He was in control of this series from the first round and it had the other top contenders scratching their heads and wondering what they had to do to beat him.

We now take a break until the outdoors portion of the Triple Crown starts out at wild Rose MX Park in downtown Calgary on June 1st.

If you didn’t get a chance to listen to our post-race interviews, you can do so HERE. If you have iTunes, you can listen to them all HERE.

We gave away 4 free tickets for each round in a partnership with Jetwerx, so watch for this to continue as we head to the outdoors this summer. Congratulations to everyone who managed to win during the AX portion.

We’ll have our Photo Report, McThoughts, and Faces at the Races up ASAP, so I won’t say too much about the actual racing here. The only think I’ll add here is a congratulations to everyone for coming together as a team to get the starting gate issue sorted out before the main events.

A weld broke on one of the gates after the Intermediate or Women’s main took off so it left the crew scrambling to replace the entire right half of the gate while the live Fox Sports Racing broadcast rolled on.

I saw people from all different teams working together to fix the issue as quickly as possible while the live commentators scrambled to keep information getting out to the people watching in real time.

Also, we were told that #50 Jyire Mitchell had broken his arm in that heat race crash with #296 Ryder Floyd. Fortunately, the team owner jumped the gun on that report and Jyire confirmed nothing is actually broken. He said, “No broken bones just fluid around the bone, need a couple days to let it go down then an MRI to see what’s up. I’m good tho.”

Here’s a look at the Las Vegas Supercross results and overall standings. I haven’t even watched the highlights yet because I want to see the Adam Cianciarulo thing in real time, so I’ll check it out once it starts raining again later today.

PC Kawasaki had both coasts in the bag until catastrophe struck each side. They must be pretty disappointed over there, but this is racing and that’s why we drop the gates and wave the flags — anything can and will happen in Motocross.

Cooper Webb won his first 450 title and deserved it. We all know that Eli Tomac has the speed to win by 30 seconds on any given night, but he didn’t do it consistently and he’s not the champion. Like I said in the previous paragraph, anything can happen in this sport.

I t does make you appreciate just how amazing Ricky Carmiachael and James Stewart‘s perfect MX sesons are. And how about Ryan Villopoto winning 4 SX titles in a row?! That’s amazing!

Eli has got to be frothing at the mouth to get the outdoor season started, but he’s also got to be pretty disappointed to miss out on another 45o SX title.

How about the performances of the two Canadian riders at the Supercross Futures race?! Noah Viney and Bjorn Viney had very successful days in Las Vegas. Check out these results:

3 WINS FOR BJORN!

250 B — Main Event Results

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps POS BIKE # RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 17 David Dabin [HS] 2 6/5:22.277 — 54.357 55.055 98.61% 2 272 Wristin Grigg 21 6/5:29.706 7.429 54.854 55.630 99.04% 3 53 Bjorn Viney 17 6/5:30.729 8.452 54.208 55.060 98.59% 4 78 Luis Macias 20 6/5:33.598 11.321 55.348 55.900 99.06% 5 220 Lucas Lamborn 19 6/5:41.573 19.296 55.543 57.857 95.92%

Open B — Main Event Results

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps POS BIKE # RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 53 Bjorn Viney 1 6/5:22.140 — 52.847 54.461 96.50% 2 45 Colby Copp 3 6/5:30.193 8.053 54.964 56.296 96.23% 3 24 Tommy Rios 5 6/5:39.012 16.872 55.991 57.301 96.99% 4 272 Wristin Grigg 4 6/5:41.755 19.615 56.960 57.991 99.00% 5 43 Cameron Brown 11 6/5:42.634 20.494 57.324 57.830 99.48%

Schoolboy 2 (ages 12-17) — Main Event Results

Round: Main Event Length: 5 Laps POS BIKE # RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 53 Bjorn Viney 1 5/4:28.644 — 53.173 54.698 96.77% 2 10 Jeremy Ryan 3 5/4:30.790 2.146 53.810 54.915 98.65% 3 88 Kyson Palmer [HS] 4 5/4:33.147 4.503 54.293 56.192 95.76% 4 17 David Dabin 5 5/4:40.822 12.178 56.107 56.891 98.76% 5 13 Wyatt Mattson 8 5/4:50.133 21.489 57.169 59.080 96.37%

85cc (age 9-15) — Main Event Results

Round: Main Event Length: 5 Laps POS BIKE # RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 28 Preston Boespflug 1 5/4:43.961 — 56.467 57.431 98.99% 2 199 Ryder DiFrancesco 21 5/4:44.558 0.597 56.397 57.267 98.54% 3 43 Noah Viney 3 5/4:54.959 10.998 59.808 1:00.488 99.10% 4 117 Tyler Mashbir 5 5/4:56.074 12.113 59.892 1:00.723 98.71% 5 299 Julien Beaumer 4 5/4:56.302 12.341 58.873 59.925 98.73

Mini Senior (ages 12-15) — Main Event Results

Round: Main Event Length: 5 Laps POS BIKE # RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 28 Preston Boespflug [HS] 1 5/4:41.900 — 56.553 57.285 98.85% 2 199 Ryder DiFrancesco 2 5/4:44.213 2.313 56.506 57.611 98.88% 3 43 Noah Viney 10 5/4:54.549 12.649 59.179 1:00.068 99.14% 4 299 Julien Beaumer 3 5/4:55.385 13.485 59.532 59.793 99.58% 5 117 Tyler Mashbir 4 5/4:55.982 14.082 59.409 1:00.970 97.75%

OK, have a great week, everyone. Watch for lots more stuff throughout the week as I make my way back home from Lake Life.