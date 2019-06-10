By Billy Rainford

Good Monday Morning. Wow, what a weekend that was up in Prince George, BC! There was some really good stuff that happened mixed in with some unfortunate.

As for the bad, #17 Cheyenne Harmon crashed hard on the fast downhill section after he sank into a soft spot and got thrown over the front. The result is a broken tib/fib so he’ll be out for at least 6-8 weeks while that heals up.

#17 Cheyenne Harmon out with a broken tib/fib suffered in first qualifying. | Bigwave photo

What a bummer for this guy and his Manluk Racing team. The Texan was the cool story from 2018 after driving up to Canada alone in his van and making a go of it in our series.

His hard work and obvious dedication to the sport paid off with this great ride for 2019 and now the Moto Gods have put him on the sidelines. Dirt bike racing is not for the weak. That point gets proven time and time again.

Hopefully, Cheyenne’s surgery goes as planned and he will be back on his feet and then two wheels as soon as possible.

Wyatt Waddell tweaked his ankle in first qualifying and was forced to miss the motos in Prince George. | Bigwave photo

#23 Wyatt Waddell came up short on the big triple down the front straight during qualifying and hyper-flexed his ankle resulting in what they’re thinking is some sort of strain or tear to his Achilles tendon.

Wyatt went out for the sight lap before the first moto but decided there was just no point in trying to race and headed back to the pits.

He’ll get himself checked out to see what exactly is going on and go from there.

Hopefully, it’s just a strain and nothing more serious than that. In my running days, they always said a calf or a hamstring pull were the toughest things to come back from.

(Wyatt said on Instagram that he’ll get some therapy and take it day by day.)

Wyatt’s misfortune put Intermediate rider #991 Brendan McKee from Lloydminster, SK into the motos as an alternate. He finished 34-32 for 33rd on the day, so congratulations to this youngster.

I spoke with him as he raced on Sunday at the Amateur Open and he was pretty happy with how his racing went. See, Wyatt, you made someone else happy. Heal up and we’ll see you very soon.

And now we have to talk about someone who took a very bad situation and made it the feel good story of the weekend…maybe the season!

Dylan Wright finished in 4th place in moto 1 on that thing. | Bigwave photo

#19 Dylan Wright just went down in Canadian Moto Folklore with what he did in the first 250 moto.

He was leading the moto when all of a sudden he came around on the next lap and appeared to be slowing down a little. Nobody could believe what they were seeing.

Dylan’s snapped his sub-frame and the bike started to come apart underneath him, but he still kept racing…hard.

This finish was reminiscent of the classic Danny ‘Magoo’ Chandler shot where he’s holding totally bent handlebars while standing on his swingarm because he’d lost a footpeg. Dylan’s bike looked even worse!

There’s an old racing cliché that goes something like this: “Drop out of a race once and it gets easier to do a second time.

The point is, NEVER drop out of a race unless it is 100% impossible to get to the checkered flag. Dylan lived this creed in moto 1 and it is something he (and everyone else) will look back at as one of the great finishes in our sport’s history.

Amazingly, he only dropped to 4th place by the end of the race! He even kept jumping a few of the sections on this bike. It was crazy.

I knew this was a moment to capture, so I started running for the straightaway after the flag to see what would happen once he finally made it across the line. I was not disappointed.

Dylan handled the situation with poise and class and even acknowledged the cheering crowd who were all screaming and clapping in amazement and disbelief. Everyone fully appreciated what they’d just witnessed and that vibe sank in with Dylan and he let them know it.

Seriously, that was one of those moments in racing that make all the sacrifices worth it. I’m so glad I was there to see it and to snap a few photos and video.

And to top it all off, Dylan came back and won the second moto and landed in 2nd spot on the day with 4-1 motos. I hope his team took him out for some sort of celebration after that one.

Super-bummed for #22 Jared Petruska who went down in that start crash last week in Calgary.

He was in Prince George to support his fiancé #6 Dominique Daffé but said that he had a pounding headache as he did so.

When Dom went out for her sight lap, I noticed that Jared was lying down in her spot on the cement pad. I wasn’t quick enough to get a shot, and I forgot to ask him what he was doing.

Hopefully, he starts feeling better soon.

#5 Tyler Medaglia had to get this rear wheel to the finish line in moto 1. | Bigwave photo

#5 Tyler Medaglia was another rider who had to limp home a beat up bike.

He smashed his rear wheel up pretty good and had to just get it to the finish line for 6th place.

#2 Matt Goerke smiling at riders’ meeting. | John Meaney photo

And then there’s #2 Matt Goerke.

John Meaney caught Matt smiling during riders’ meeting, but his day would go south pretty quickly for the Floridian.

In the first moto, Matt was battling hard in 4th place behind the lead trio who were gone, but he was racing hard and making progress.

Then late in the race, Matt was up into 3rd spot when #16 Cole Thompson had his issue (more in a minute) but then he was gone on the last lap! I was on the opposite side of the track from where it happened, but Matt was another victim of a chain problem. Matt’s didn’t just come off, his snapped and his race was done, taking a DNF.

Fortunately, the top guys had lapped so far up in to the field that Matt is still scored with 10th in that one.

In the second moto, Matt was in 7th early in the race and stayed there the entire time.

I wrote down in my note pad that he didn’t look as aggressive as normal and was even looking over his shoulder to see where the rider behind him was.

Well, when I spoke with his mechanic, Chad Goodwin, at the end of the day, he explained to me that Matt had a finger that was pointing in the wrong direction during that race but that Matt kept going and took 7th at the flag for 10-7 8th on the day. Man, that was a weird one!

#16 Cole Thompson had his own issues in moto 1. | Bigwave photo

#16 Cole Thompson was leading the first moto for the first 4 laps when he suddenly didn’t come back past where I was standing.

Now what?!

I saw where the yellow flag was waving so I ran toward it to see what was up.

There was Cole struggling with his bike behind a jump and I couldn’t really see what he was doing. I thought he’d fallen and was stuck in a mud hole or something. Nope.

It turned out his chain had come off and he was fighting to get it back on. He finally got it back on and got going again just as the lead riders were coming around to almost put him down a lap.

Cole even saw the blue flag waved at him. When’s the last time he would have seen that?!

He was able to claw through the field to take 11th at the flag. With his 3rd in moto 2 he was 6th on the day.

Like I said, it was a strange day. #14 Tanner Ward also had a chain come off and I’m sure there were more.

#328 Talan Hansen had just about the worst day ever. He crashed about 40 feet off the start in moto 1. I then helped push his bike off the track later in the moto. Then he got landed on by Cole Thompson in the second and rolled off the track. It was one to forget for the friendly American.

#80 Sam Gaynor looked great all day but then took a hard fall near the mechanics area. He was coughing up some blood later in the day, so they decided to head to the hospital to get checked out. He’s said on Instagram that he’ll be in Manitoba, so that’s good news. I’m guessing he’ll be a wee bit sore though.

250 PRO   View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #121  Husqvarna  MARSHAL WELTIN 
  		 2nd 2nd 54
 2nd   #19  Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT 
  		 4th 1st 53
 3rd   #1  KTM  JESS PETTIS 
  		 1st 5th 51
 4th   #21  Yamaha  JOSH OSBY 
 VALPARAISO,  		 3rd 4th 48
 5th   #5  Kawasaki  TYLER MEDAGLIA 
 MARYHILL,  		 6th 6th 40
 6th   #46  Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA 
  		 5th 7th 40
 7th   #296  Yamaha  RYDER FLOYD 
  		 8th 8th 36
 8th   #48  Kawasaki  WESTEN WROZYNA 
 NEWTONVILLE,  		 9th 9th 34
 9th   #14  KTM  TANNER WARD 
  		 7th 12th 33
 10th   #94  Yamaha  LUKE RENZLAND 
  		 39th 3rd 25
 11th   #60  KTM  QUINN AMYOTTE 
 BLACKSTOCK,  		 12th 11th 29
 12th   #52  Husqvarna  BRAD NAUDITT 
  		 10th 13th 29
 13th   #64  Husqvarna  WILLIAM CRETE 
 BLAINVILLE,  		 15th 10th 27
 14th   #571  Yamaha  DANIEL MATHE 
 KELOWNA,  		 13th 15th 24
 15th   #41  Yamaha  JACK WRIGHT 
 PORT PERRY,  		 11th 18th 23
 16th   #27  Yamaha  HAYDEN HALSTEAD 
  		 17th 14th 21
 17th   #36  KTM  TEREN GERBER 
  		 14th 17th 21
 18th   #43  Yamaha  ANTHONY SPADACCINI 
 OTTAWA,  		 40th 16th 10
 19th   #179  Kawasaki  CAMERON WROZYNA 
 NEWTONVILLE,  		 18th 19th 15
 20th   #11  Husqvarna  DAVEY FRASER 
 LANGLEY,  		 16th 36th 10
 21st   #71  KTM  DUNCAN MACLEOD 
 LAMBTON SHORES,  		 19th 22nd 11
 22nd   #243  Yamaha  LIAM WEBBER 
 MARION BRIDGE,  		 24th 20th 8
 23rd   #291  Honda  DYLAN DELAPLACE 
 LANGLEY,  		 20th 27th 6
 24th   #377  Husqvarna  DANIEL ELMORE 
 TELKWA,  		 23rd 21st 8
 25th   #170  Yamaha  JULIEN BENEK 
 MISSION,  		 21st 23rd 8
 26th   #548  Yamaha  JOEL CURRINGTON 
 EDMONTON,  		 28th 24th 2
 27th   #545  Honda  RHYS DERKSEN 
 CHILLIWACK,  		 22nd 25th 5
 28th   #133  KTM  TYLER YATES 
 DUNCAN,  		 26th 26th 0
 29th   #721  Yamaha  SAM DOOLEY 
 GRANDE PRAIRIE,  		 32nd 28th 0
 30th   #146  Kawasaki  TYLER GIBBS 
 DEROCHE,  		 29th 29th 0
 31st   #926  Honda  TY GRAHAM 
 ST. ALBERT,  		 33rd 30th 0
 32nd   #380  Yamaha  KEVIN LEPP 
 ABBOTSFORD,  		 35th 31st 0
 33rd   #991  Kawasaki  BRENDAN MCKEE 
 LLOYDMINSTER,  		 34th 32nd 0
 34th   #711  Yamaha  TOMMY LLOYD 
  		 37th 33rd 0
 35th   #325  Yamaha  TALLON UNGER 
  		 30th 34th 0
 36th   #337  KTM  REECE HAVRELOCK 
 CALGARY,  		 31st 35th 0
 37th   #297  Yamaha  GABE ELMORE 
 TELKWA,  		 36th 37th 0
 38th   #58  Yamaha  JOEY PARKES 
 NANAIMO,  		 27th 38th 0
 39th   #888  KTM  BURG GILIOMEE 
  		 38th 39th 0
 40th   #417  Yamaha  MARCUS DEAUSY 
 150 MILE HOUSE,  		 25th DNF 1
 DNF   #151  Honda  ETHAN TOEWS 
 GRANDE PRAIRIE,  		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF   #23  Husqvarna  WYATT WADDELL 
  		 DNF DNF 0
250 PRO POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/1/2019
Finish		 6/3/2019
Finish		 Total Points
1st – DYLAN WRIGHT
#19 – , 		 3rd 2nd 103
2nd – JOSH OSBY
#21 – VALPARAISO, 		 1st 4th 102 (-1)
3rd – MARSHAL WELTIN
#121 – , 		 4th 1st 100 (-3)
4th – JESS PETTIS
#1 – , 		 7th 3rd 91 (-12)
5th – TYLER MEDAGLIA
#5 – MARYHILL, 		 6th 5th 84 (-19)
6th – TANNER WARD
#14 – , 		 5th 9th 79 (-24)
7th – LUKE RENZLAND
#94 – , 		 2nd 10th 75 (-28)
8th – MARCO CANNELLA
#46 – , 		 9th 6th 73 (-30)
9th – BRAD NAUDITT
#52 – , 		 8th 12th 63 (-40)
10th – WESTEN WROZYNA
#48 – NEWTONVILLE, 		 11th 8th 62 (-41)
11th – RYDER FLOYD
#296 – , 		 13th 7th 54 (-49)
12th – QUINN AMYOTTE
#60 – BLACKSTOCK, 		 14th 11th 52 (-51)
12th – WILLIAM CRETE
#64 – BLAINVILLE, 		 12th 13th 52 (-51)
14th – TEREN GERBER
#36 – , 		 15th 17th 44 (-59)
14th – DANIEL MATHE
#571 – KELOWNA, 		 16th 14th 44 (-59)
16th – DYLAN KAELIN
#324 – TOFIELD, 		 10th   32 (-71)
17th – HAYDEN HALSTEAD
#27 – , 		 19th 16th 31 (-72)
18th – DUNCAN MACLEOD
#71 – LAMBTON SHORES, 		 20th 21st 25 (-78)
19th – JACK WRIGHT
#41 – PORT PERRY, 		   15th 23 (-80)
20th – ANTHONY SPADACCINI
#43 – OTTAWA, 		 24th 18th 16 (-87)
450 PRO   View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #1  Honda  COLTON FACCIOTTI 
  		 2nd 1st 57
 2nd   #54  Yamaha  PHIL NICOLETTI 
  		 1st 2nd 57
 3rd   #3  Yamaha  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER 
  		 4th 4th 46
 4th   #800  Honda  MIKE ALESSI 
  		 3rd 6th 45
 5th   #164  KTM  DAKOTA ALIX 
 JAY,  		 5th 5th 42
 6th   #16  KTM  COLE THOMPSON 
 BRIGDEN,  		 11th 3rd 40
 7th   #10  Yamaha  KEYLAN MESTON 
 CALGARY,  		 7th 8th 37
 8th   #2  Kawasaki  MATT GOERKE 
 MARYHILL,  		 10th 7th 35
 9th   #39  Suzuki  RYAN DOWD 
 LUDLOW,  		 8th 9th 35
 10th   #12  Husqvarna  CADE CLASON 
  		 6th 11th 35
 11th   #476  Kawasaki  COLLIN JURIN 
  		 12th 10th 30
 12th   #526  Honda  PARKER EALES 
 MAPLE RIDGE,  		 13th 13th 26
 13th   #234  KTM  MCCOY BROUGH 
 KAYSVILLE,  		 17th 12th 23
 14th   #44  Husqvarna  YANICK BOUCHER 
 HEARST,  		 16th 14th 22
 15th   #80  Yamaha  SAM GAYNOR 
 ERIN,  		 9th 30th 17
 16th   #711  Yamaha  NICK COLLINS 
 CALGARY,  		 18th 15th 19
 17th   #28  Yamaha  ERIC JEFFERY 
 COURTICE,  		 15th 18th 19
 18th   #25  Yamaha  CASEY KEAST 
 KELOWNA,  		 14th 19th 19
 19th   #482  Honda  RILEY BROUGH 
 KAYSVILLE,  		 19th 16th 17
 20th   #30  Honda  RYAN LALONDE 
 VICTORIA,  		 24th 17th 11
 21st   #84  Honda  KYLE SPRINGMAN 
  		 22nd 20th 10
 22nd   #148  Honda  PARKER HOPPE 
 NEW SAREPTA,  		 20th 22nd 10
 23rd   #396  Honda  STEVEN ANDERSON 
  		 26th 21st 5
 24th   #538  Honda  JAKE JOSE 
 PRINCE GEORGE,  		 35th 23rd 3
 25th   #672  Honda  BRANDON PEDERSON 
 SAN BENITO,  		 33rd 24th 2
 26th   #727  Yamaha  BRYAN CORMIER 
  		 25th 25th 2
 27th   #619  Honda  KADEN HUDSON 
 MENDON,  		 21st 26th 5
 28th   #112  Honda  CORY STEEVES 
 PEACHLAND,  		 27th 27th 0
 29th   #627  Kawasaki  CONNOR CAPELLE 
 DAWSON CREEK,  		 28th 28th 0
 30th   #612  Honda  JESSE BRADEN 
 SHAWNEE,  		 23rd 29th 3
 31st   #179  KTM  LANCE THOMSON 
 FORT SASKATCHEWAN,  		 30th 31st 0
 32nd   #999  Honda  HAYDEN WOLFF 
 PRINCE GEORGE,  		 29th 32nd 0
 33rd   #529  Kawasaki  SCOTT HOPSON 
  		 31st 33rd 0
 34th   #328  Kawasaki  TALAN HANSEN 
 TREVOR,  		 34th 34th 0
 35th   #162  Suzuki  DEAN JOHNSON 
 FORT ST. JAMES,  		 32nd 35th 0
 DNF   #170  Yamaha  JOSH GEDAK 
 INNISFAIL,  		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF   #17  Yamaha  CHEYENNE HARMON 
 DALLAS,  		 DNF DNF 0
450 PRO POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/1/2019
Finish		 6/3/2019
Finish		 Total Points
1st – COLTON FACCIOTTI
#45 – , 		 2nd 1st 112
2nd – PHIL NICOLETTI
#54 – , 		 3rd 2nd 111 (-1)
3rd – COLE THOMPSON
#16 – BRIGDEN, 		 1st 6th 95 (-17)
4th – MIKE ALESSI
#800 – , 		 4th 4th 91 (-21)
5th – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#3 – , 		 5th 3rd 87 (-25)
6th – DAKOTA ALIX
#164 – JAY, 		 8th 5th 79 (-33)
7th – MATT GOERKE
#2 – MARYHILL, 		 6th 8th 76 (-36)
8th – KEYLAN MESTON
#10 – CALGARY, 		 7th 7th 74 (-38)
9th – CADE CLASON
#12 – , 		 10th 10th 68 (-44)
10th – RYAN DOWD
#39 – LUDLOW, 		 12th 9th 63 (-49)
11th – COLLIN JURIN
#476 – , 		 18th 11th 47 (-65)
12th – NICK COLLINS
#711 – CALGARY, 		 13th 16th 43 (-69)
13th – MCCOY BROUGH
#234 – KAYSVILLE, 		 16th 13th 41 (-71)
13th – SAM GAYNOR
#80 – ERIN, 		 14th 15th 41 (-71)
15th – CASEY KEAST
#25 – KELOWNA, 		 17th 18th 37 (-75)
16th – MIKE BROWN
#38 – BRISTOL, 		 9th   33 (-79)
17th – YANICK BOUCHER
#44 – HEARST, 		 22nd 14th 32 (-80)
17th – RILEY BROUGH
#482 – KAYSVILLE, 		 19th 19th 32 (-80)
19th – PARKER EALES
#526 – MAPLE RIDGE, 		 26th 12th 31 (-81)
20th – MORGAN BURGER
#544 – , 		 11th   29 (-83)

And how about this?

A majestic Nauditt in its natural habitat. | Bigwave photo

The Women’s racing was great again this week. We’ll talk more about it in a photo report, but here’a look at the results and points:

WMX   View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #36  KTM  AVRIE BERRY 
 WASHOUGAL,  		 2nd 1st 57
 2nd   #1e  KTM  EVE BRODEUR 
 LAVAL,  		 1st 2nd 57
 3rd   #50  KTM  SHELBY TURNER 
 BARONS,  		 3rd 3rd 50
 4th   #15  Yamaha  EDEN NETELKOS 
 PORT JERVIS,  		 5th 4th 44
 5th   #108  Kawasaki  LIZ BURKE 
 ROLLO BAY,  		 4th 5th 44
 6th   #419  KTM  LEXI DYEKMAN 
 GLENDIVE,  		 6th 7th 39
 7th   #498  Yamaha  MADI WATT 
 SAINT PAUL,  		 7th 8th 37
 8th   #49  Husqvarna  ORIANA FRASER 
 LADYSMITH,  		 11th 6th 35
 9th   #3  KTM  DANIKA WHITE 
 CALGARY,  		 9th 9th 34
 10th   #7  Kawasaki  KATE LEES 
 CARLYLE,  		 8th 12th 32
 11th   #381  Yamaha  KELCEY JONES 
 FRASERVILLE,  		 10th 11th 31
 12th   #8  Kawasaki  NICOLE GAUDERN 
 RIVERTON,  		 14th 10th 28
 13th   #30  Honda  COURTNEY STELTER 
 DEVON,  		 12th 14th 26
 14th   #923  Suzuki  ASHLEY SAGNIS 
 EVERETT,  		 17th 15th 20
 15th   #6  Husqvarna  DOMINIQUE DAFFÃ© 
 CALGARY,  		 16th 16th 20
 16th   #250  Honda  MEGAN ARNEMANN 
 BARRHEAD,  		 15th 17th 20
 17th   #12  Husqvarna  KAYLIE KAYER 
 SAVONA,  		 22nd 13th 17
 18th   #19  Honda  KIANA SACHE 
 CHILLIWACK,  		 13th 21st 18
 19th   #88  Yamaha  TAY ESSELINK 
 KAMLOOPS,  		 19th 18th 15
 20th   #9  Kawasaki  KASSEE MORRISON 
 QUESNEL,  		 18th 19th 15
 21st   #98  Yamaha  MELANIE HARVEY 
 SAINT-JOSEPH-DE-BEAU,  		 20th 20th 12
 22nd   #213  Honda  MICHELLE ODONNELL 
 PRINCE GEORGE,  		 24th 22nd 6
 23rd   #327  Yamaha  MCKENNA WATT 
 SAINT PAUL,  		 21st 23rd 8
 24th   #171  KTM  CASLYND PLANTE 
  		 25th 24th 3
 25th   #12x  KTM  JANELLE BARTLETT 
 EDMONTON,  		 28th 25th 1
 26th   #137  KTM  BRIE DAY 
 KELOWNA,  		 27th 26th 0
 27th   #84  KTM  PAYTON BRUVOLD 
 LANGLEY,  		 29th 27th 0
 28th   #197  Husqvarna  SARAH CHIPCHAR 
 COCHRANE,  		 30th 28th 0
 29th   #79  Suzuki  MICAH KETEL 
 ROSSLAND,  		 33rd 29th 0
 30th   #13  Yamaha  SHANTELLE ANDERSEN 
 PRINCE GEORGE,  		 34th 30th 0
 31st   #29  Yamaha  ALISSA HARKIN 
 SECHELT,  		 36th 31st 0
 32nd   #10  Yamaha  SAMANTHA BARTLETT 
 EDMONTON,  		 23rd 32nd 3
 33rd   #57  KTM  ROBYN O’DONNELL 
 PRINCE GEORGE,  		 26th 33rd 0
 34th   #96  Yamaha  KASIA KISTELSKI 
 MIDDLETOWN,  		 35th 34th 0
 35th   #111  KTM  JORDAN LETORIA 
 QUESNEL,  		 37th 35th 0
 36th   #533  Honda  MADISON HEIGHINGTON 
 PRINCE GEORGE,  		 31st 36th 0
 37th   #139  Yamaha  SHELBY TSE 
 WEST KELOWNA,  		 32nd 37th 0
 DNF   #248  Suzuki  CHELSEA MCLEAN 
 CALGARY,  		 DNF DNF 0
WMX POINTS *
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/1/2019
Finish		 6/3/2019
Finish		 Total Points
1st – AVRIE BERRY
#36 – WASHOUGAL, 		 1st 1st 114
2nd – SHELBY TURNER
#50 – BARONS, 		 2nd 3rd 105 (-9)
3rd – MADI WATT
#498 – SAINT PAUL, 		 7th 7th 74 (-40)
4th – LEXI DYEKMAN
#419 – GLENDIVE, 		 9th 6th 73 (-41)
5th – DANIKA WHITE
#3 – CALGARY, 		 8th 9th 71 (-43)
6th – KATE LEES
# – CARLYLE, 		 11th 10th 61 (-53)
7th – DOMINIQUE DAFFÃ©
# – CALGARY, 		 6th 15th 57 (-57)
7th – EVE BRODEUR
#141 – LAVAL, 		     57 (-57)
9th – ORIANA FRASER
#49 – LADYSMITH, 		 17th 8th 49 (-65)
10th – MEGAN ARNEMANN
#250 – BARRHEAD, 		 13th 16th 47 (-67)
10th – COURTNEY STELTER
#30 – DEVON, 		 15th 13th 47 (-67)
12th – KAYLIE KAYER
#12 – SAVONA, 		 12th 17th 46 (-68)
13th – NICOLE GAUDERN
#44 – RIVERTON, 		 19th 12th 44 (-70)
13th – LIZ BURKE
#108 – ROLLO BAY, 		     44 (-70)
13th – EDEN NETELKOS
#15 – PORT JERVIS, 		     44 (-70)
16th – ASHLEY SAGNIS
#923 – EVERETT, 		 14th 14th 42 (-72)
17th – KASSEE MORRISON
#9 – QUESNEL, 		 18th 20th 31 (-83)
17th – KELCEY JONES
#381 – FRASERVILLE, 		     31 (-83)
19th – KIANA SACHE
#19 – CHILLIWACK, 		 20th 18th 28 (-86)
20th – TAY ESSELINK
#88 – KAMLOOPS, 		 22nd 19th 25 (-89)
  • #1E Eve Brodeur doesn’t show in the points because she is competing in the East series and isn’t eligible for points in the West.

I see that the archives are up on the Two Wheels TV app, so I’ll be sure to check it out and then get a photo report with some more detailed information up as soon as possible.

Sorry this Monday Coffee is on Pacific time. I drove to Kamloops from Prince George after a full day of amateur racing, so I’m a little late if you’re reading this from the Eastern time zone.

I’d like to thank Tyler Medaglia, Kristen Beat, and John Meaney for hanging out on the ‘Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer‘ Friday night at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown PG.

If you haven’t checked it out, here’s the archive:

We’ll be back this Friday from Minnedosa, so tune in at 7pm Central time.

OK, let’s leave it there. My coffee has gotten cold and it’s time for some poached eggs on toast with my sister here in Kamloops.

I’ve got so much stuff clogging my laptop’s hard drive, so we’ll be pumping out the content all day and week.

Have a great week, everyone.

Celebrating the FXR Pre Mix class the way it should be! See you at the races… | Bigwave photo