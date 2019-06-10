Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Good Monday Morning. Wow, what a weekend that was up in Prince George, BC! There was some really good stuff that happened mixed in with some unfortunate.

As for the bad, #17 Cheyenne Harmon crashed hard on the fast downhill section after he sank into a soft spot and got thrown over the front. The result is a broken tib/fib so he’ll be out for at least 6-8 weeks while that heals up.

#17 Cheyenne Harmon out with a broken tib/fib suffered in first qualifying. | Bigwave photo

What a bummer for this guy and his Manluk Racing team. The Texan was the cool story from 2018 after driving up to Canada alone in his van and making a go of it in our series.

His hard work and obvious dedication to the sport paid off with this great ride for 2019 and now the Moto Gods have put him on the sidelines. Dirt bike racing is not for the weak. That point gets proven time and time again.

Hopefully, Cheyenne’s surgery goes as planned and he will be back on his feet and then two wheels as soon as possible.

Wyatt Waddell tweaked his ankle in first qualifying and was forced to miss the motos in Prince George. | Bigwave photo

#23 Wyatt Waddell came up short on the big triple down the front straight during qualifying and hyper-flexed his ankle resulting in what they’re thinking is some sort of strain or tear to his Achilles tendon.

Wyatt went out for the sight lap before the first moto but decided there was just no point in trying to race and headed back to the pits.

He’ll get himself checked out to see what exactly is going on and go from there.

Hopefully, it’s just a strain and nothing more serious than that. In my running days, they always said a calf or a hamstring pull were the toughest things to come back from.

(Wyatt said on Instagram that he’ll get some therapy and take it day by day.)

Wyatt’s misfortune put Intermediate rider #991 Brendan McKee from Lloydminster, SK into the motos as an alternate. He finished 34-32 for 33rd on the day, so congratulations to this youngster.

I spoke with him as he raced on Sunday at the Amateur Open and he was pretty happy with how his racing went. See, Wyatt, you made someone else happy. Heal up and we’ll see you very soon.

And now we have to talk about someone who took a very bad situation and made it the feel good story of the weekend…maybe the season!

Dylan Wright finished in 4th place in moto 1 on that thing. | Bigwave photo

#19 Dylan Wright just went down in Canadian Moto Folklore with what he did in the first 250 moto.

He was leading the moto when all of a sudden he came around on the next lap and appeared to be slowing down a little. Nobody could believe what they were seeing.

Dylan’s snapped his sub-frame and the bike started to come apart underneath him, but he still kept racing…hard.

This finish was reminiscent of the classic Danny ‘Magoo’ Chandler shot where he’s holding totally bent handlebars while standing on his swingarm because he’d lost a footpeg. Dylan’s bike looked even worse!

There’s an old racing cliché that goes something like this: “Drop out of a race once and it gets easier to do a second time.“

The point is, NEVER drop out of a race unless it is 100% impossible to get to the checkered flag. Dylan lived this creed in moto 1 and it is something he (and everyone else) will look back at as one of the great finishes in our sport’s history.

Amazingly, he only dropped to 4th place by the end of the race! He even kept jumping a few of the sections on this bike. It was crazy.

I knew this was a moment to capture, so I started running for the straightaway after the flag to see what would happen once he finally made it across the line. I was not disappointed.

Dylan handled the situation with poise and class and even acknowledged the cheering crowd who were all screaming and clapping in amazement and disbelief. Everyone fully appreciated what they’d just witnessed and that vibe sank in with Dylan and he let them know it.

Seriously, that was one of those moments in racing that make all the sacrifices worth it. I’m so glad I was there to see it and to snap a few photos and video.

And to top it all off, Dylan came back and won the second moto and landed in 2nd spot on the day with 4-1 motos. I hope his team took him out for some sort of celebration after that one.

Super-bummed for #22 Jared Petruska who went down in that start crash last week in Calgary.

He was in Prince George to support his fiancé #6 Dominique Daffé but said that he had a pounding headache as he did so.

When Dom went out for her sight lap, I noticed that Jared was lying down in her spot on the cement pad. I wasn’t quick enough to get a shot, and I forgot to ask him what he was doing.

Hopefully, he starts feeling better soon.

#5 Tyler Medaglia had to get this rear wheel to the finish line in moto 1. | Bigwave photo

#5 Tyler Medaglia was another rider who had to limp home a beat up bike.

He smashed his rear wheel up pretty good and had to just get it to the finish line for 6th place.

#2 Matt Goerke smiling at riders’ meeting. | John Meaney photo

And then there’s #2 Matt Goerke.

John Meaney caught Matt smiling during riders’ meeting, but his day would go south pretty quickly for the Floridian.

In the first moto, Matt was battling hard in 4th place behind the lead trio who were gone, but he was racing hard and making progress.

Then late in the race, Matt was up into 3rd spot when #16 Cole Thompson had his issue (more in a minute) but then he was gone on the last lap! I was on the opposite side of the track from where it happened, but Matt was another victim of a chain problem. Matt’s didn’t just come off, his snapped and his race was done, taking a DNF.

Fortunately, the top guys had lapped so far up in to the field that Matt is still scored with 10th in that one.

In the second moto, Matt was in 7th early in the race and stayed there the entire time.

I wrote down in my note pad that he didn’t look as aggressive as normal and was even looking over his shoulder to see where the rider behind him was.

Well, when I spoke with his mechanic, Chad Goodwin, at the end of the day, he explained to me that Matt had a finger that was pointing in the wrong direction during that race but that Matt kept going and took 7th at the flag for 10-7 8th on the day. Man, that was a weird one!

#16 Cole Thompson had his own issues in moto 1. | Bigwave photo

#16 Cole Thompson was leading the first moto for the first 4 laps when he suddenly didn’t come back past where I was standing.

Now what?!

I saw where the yellow flag was waving so I ran toward it to see what was up.

There was Cole struggling with his bike behind a jump and I couldn’t really see what he was doing. I thought he’d fallen and was stuck in a mud hole or something. Nope.

It turned out his chain had come off and he was fighting to get it back on. He finally got it back on and got going again just as the lead riders were coming around to almost put him down a lap.

Cole even saw the blue flag waved at him. When’s the last time he would have seen that?!

He was able to claw through the field to take 11th at the flag. With his 3rd in moto 2 he was 6th on the day.

Like I said, it was a strange day. #14 Tanner Ward also had a chain come off and I’m sure there were more.

#328 Talan Hansen had just about the worst day ever. He crashed about 40 feet off the start in moto 1. I then helped push his bike off the track later in the moto. Then he got landed on by Cole Thompson in the second and rolled off the track. It was one to forget for the friendly American.

#80 Sam Gaynor looked great all day but then took a hard fall near the mechanics area. He was coughing up some blood later in the day, so they decided to head to the hospital to get checked out. He’s said on Instagram that he’ll be in Manitoba, so that’s good news. I’m guessing he’ll be a wee bit sore though.

And how about this?

A majestic Nauditt in its natural habitat. | Bigwave photo

The Women’s racing was great again this week. We’ll talk more about it in a photo report, but here’a look at the results and points:

#1E Eve Brodeur doesn’t show in the points because she is competing in the East series and isn’t eligible for points in the West.

I see that the archives are up on the Two Wheels TV app, so I’ll be sure to check it out and then get a photo report with some more detailed information up as soon as possible.

Sorry this Monday Coffee is on Pacific time. I drove to Kamloops from Prince George after a full day of amateur racing, so I’m a little late if you’re reading this from the Eastern time zone.

I’d like to thank Tyler Medaglia, Kristen Beat, and John Meaney for hanging out on the ‘Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer‘ Friday night at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown PG.

If you haven’t checked it out, here’s the archive:

We’ll be back this Friday from Minnedosa, so tune in at 7pm Central time.

OK, let’s leave it there. My coffee has gotten cold and it’s time for some poached eggs on toast with my sister here in Kamloops.

I’ve got so much stuff clogging my laptop’s hard drive, so we’ll be pumping out the content all day and week.

Have a great week, everyone.