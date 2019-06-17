Monday Morning with Bigwave

By Billy Rainford

Welcome to Headingsley, Manitoba. Doesn’t sound familiar? Well, I’ve driven directly east from Brandon, MB to this small town on the outskirts of Winnipeg for another FXR Ride Day at Milt Reimer‘s place just south of here in Oak Bluff…or close enough.

Milt is the founder of the ever-growing brand and if you are curious to know some of his history and how he got FXR rolling in the first place, you can watch our live interview we did Friday night at the Canalta Hotels Best Western Plus in Brandon to find out.

It’s actually a very interesting origin story and one I think everyone should check out to get a lesson in perseverance and commitment to an idea. There was a time when it looked like FXR was finished before it even got started!

Interview with Milt Reimer from FXR Racing from the Best Western Hotels & Resorts in Brandon, Manitoba.

While you’re sitting there looking for more stuff to watch, how about checking out the archive of this week’s ‘Moto Central Live Show presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer.’

I’d just like to thank the folks at the Canalta Hotels Best Western Plus in Brandon for letting us basically take over the lobby for about 4 hours!

We sat and chatted with #196 Chase Marquier and #21 Josh Osby. It was a lot of fun and I look forward to continuing to grow the production value of the show as we move east with the series.

Moto Central Live Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer. We talk with Chase Marquier 81 and Josh Osby from the Canalta Hotels Best Western Hotels & Resorts in Brandon, Manitoba. Our apologies to Shawn Maffenbeier, but we ran out of time. (Jimmy Kimmel reference to MattDamon) Canadian Rockstar Triple Crown Tour #mx #motocross Balderdash Beer #talkshow #live #SneakyWeasel #beer

We were at McNabb Valley MX in Minnedosa, MB for the 3rd round of the MX Nationals this past weekend and we were all looking forward to a repeat of what we were treated to last summer.

Everyone you talk to will tell you that they loved the track and the set up on the McNabb Family’s property.

Unfortunately, we had constant rain and the Jetwerx crew were forced to cancel the second motos.

It’s not something that happens very often in our sport, but for everyone who still has a bike to ride this week without having to drop thousands of dollars into it to get it running, it was the right choice.

As an old school guy, I’m never for cutting a day short. However, in hindsight, I’ve come to terms with this one.

In addition to that, they were forced to cancel the Amateur Open on Sunday, too. That was a tough blow to local riders who were definitely looking forward to racing on the nationally-prepped track.

On the upside, I didn’t see or hear any stories of tics! I guess it was too cold and wet for them to be a problem. Plus, we were all wrapped head to toe in rubber, so they had no skin to attach themselves to.

Here are some of the stories from the weekend:

1 – Dylan Wright rode that track like it was dry. It was impressive and he’s now in the driver’s seat in this series.

2 – Matt Goerke won that race in those conditions with a right index finger broken in 2 places.

3 – Head Referee Paul Kingsley made the decision to cancel the second motos and sent 250 riders back to the pits. They then considered reversing the decision and running the motos after all. In the end, the original decision stood and everyone packed up.

4 – What is the rule on outside assistance to riders who are stuck in the mud during a moto? Quite a few riders got help from people to lift their bikes out of the mud during the races on Saturday.

5 – What is the ruling on the track boundaries between the yellow markers? During a mud race back in the 1980’s at Hully Gully, first gate pick would always choose the inside gate and then rip down the grass beside the fence. It was dangerous as hell, but everyone gave it a shot!

6 – When are we going to crack down on riders casually skipping large sections of the track? This just didn’t happen back in the day. Riders are learning this practice from somewhere.

7 – Josh Osby did some damage to his left eye after being forced to remove his goggles in the mud.

The MXGP has just added a rule where a rider must come in for fresh goggles on the next lap after removing their goggles.

6 – We are now on a break until Gopher Dunes on July 13th.

For interest’s sake, here’s a look at the payout breakdown at the nationals:

2nd motos were canceled in all classes.

Minnedosa Results:

250 Class

  1. 19 Dylan Wright HON
  2. 94 Luke Renzland YAM
  3. 5 Tyler Medaglia KAW
  4. 121 Marshal Weltin HSK
  5. 14 Tanner Ward KTM
  6. 1 Jess Pettis KTM
  7. 46 Marco Cannella YAM
  8. 48 Westen Wrozyna KAW
  9. 61 Vincent Lauzon KTM
  10. 179 Cameron Wrozyna KAW
  11. 223 Parker Mashburn KTM
  12. 146 Tyler Gibbs KAW
  13. 27 Hayden Halstead YAM
  14. 52 Brad Nauditt HSK
  15. 50 Jyire Mitchell KTM
  16. 447 DJ Burmey YAM
  17. 21 Josh Osby YAM
  18. 646 Harris Huizenga HSK
  19. 64 William Crete HSK
  20. 41 Jack Wright YAM
  21. 71 Duncan MacLeod KTM
  22. 325 Tallon Unger YAM
  23. 243 Liam Webber YAM
  24. 43 Anthony Spadaccini YAM
  25. 60 Quinn Amyotte KTM
  26. 311 Matthew Stokes KAW
  27. 377 Daniel Elmore HSK
  28. 296 Ryder Floyd YAM
  29. 36 Teren Gerber KTM
  30. 11 Davey Fraser HSK
  31. 380 Kevin Lepp YAM
  32. 700 Cody Rouse KTM
  33. 711 Tommy Lloyd YAM
  34. 444 Brandon Love KAW
  35. 613 Lofton Barkman HSK
  36. 991 Brendan McKee KAW
  37. 371 William Merrett HSK
  38. 464 Branden Brill YAM
  39. 228 Devon Wiebe KAW
450 Class

  1. 2 Matt Goerke KAW
  2. 1 Colton Facciotti HON
  3. 154 Dakota Alix KTM
  4. 38 Mike Brown YAM
  5. 12 Cade Clason HSK
  6. 54 Phil Nicoletti YAM
  7. 39 Ryan Dowd SUZ
  8. 3 Shawn Maffenbeier YAM
  9. 800 Mike Alessi HON
  10. 10 Keylan Meston HSK
  11. 16 Cole Thompson KTM
  12. 711 Nick Collins YAM
  13. 196 Chase Marquier YAM
  14. 44 Yanick Boucher HSK
  15. 396 Steven Anderson HON
  16. 672 Brandon Pederson HON
  17. 526 Parker Eales HON
  18. 84 Kyle Springman HON
  19. 85 Ryan Peters YAM
  20. 80 Sam Gaynor YAM
  21. 727 Bryan Cormier YAM
  22. 73 Dario Zecca HON
  23. 25 Casey Keast YAM
  24. 170 Josh Gedak YAM
  25. 270 Josh Penner KAW
  26. 74 Ryan Derry KTM
  27. 338 Lucas Giardino KTM
  28. 67 Bryant Humiston KTM
  29. 328 Talan Hansen KAW
  30. 129 Eric Fardoe KAW
  31. 192 Ethan Ouellette KAW
  32. 612 Jesse Braden HON
  33. 145 Brady Breemersch KAW
  34. 502 Bradnon Kofstad KTM
  35. 139 Nicolas Hohne
Eve Brodeur took the WMX win and will now head home to prepare for the Women’s East Nationals. | Bigwave photo
Women’s podium: Eve Brodeur, Shelby Turner, Avrie Berry. | Bigwave photo
Jeffrey Herlings Breaks Ankle on Sight Lap in Latvia

High Point National Results

FXR Ride Day Meet N Greet

OK, I need to make my way over to Milt Reimer’s track to check out another FXR Ride Day here in Manitoba. I’ve been to quite a few of these now and this year’s event looks like it will be filled with the fastest group of riders yet!

There’s half a chance I’m going to throw a leg over a bike this year and ride the pristine track that Milt and his crew have set up, but don’t hold your breath.

Here are a few photos from last night at the BBQ/hang out at FXR HQ.

Milt Reimer welcomes everyone to his place.
Keylan Meston, Cade Clason, Phil Nicoletti, and Greg Small lining up for some BBQ.
We’ll add this Kevin Tyler handshake with Mike Brown to our stockpile, just in case…
A few bikes ready to go. Apparently, that #47 125 has been all worked on and is ready to rip this year.
Sorry, guys. Shawn Maffenbeier strikes again. Classic.
Snowmobile legend, Levi LaVallee, and Milt.
Everyone sitting down to some food.
Some good people, right there. That’s Sam Cannella, Jeff Gaynor, and Dawn McClintock.
Craig Randell has got to be impressed with the amount of moto knowledge and history standing to his left. That’s Al Dyck and Skip Norfolk.
Levi detailing a story to Bob Weber from 6D Helmets and Doug Rust from FXR..
I think Luke Renzland is impressed with Marco Cannella’s ‘Blue Steel’ here.
Some #1’s on the wall in the FXR office. There was tons of cool new stuff to look at but I wasn’t allowed to snap any shots of it.

Have a great week, everyone. I’m hopping into the DMX Van as soon as the FXR Ride Day is finished and completing my drive home to Ontario. I’ll head south and go through the northern USA route that takes me past the origin of the Mississippi River, through Deluth, MN, passing the point where 3 of the Great Lakes come together near SS Marie, down through the Michigan mitten, and into Ontario at Port Huron/Sarnia.

Yep, home is still a ways away, so off I go.

See you at the races… | Bigwave photo