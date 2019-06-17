By Billy Rainford
Welcome to Headingsley, Manitoba. Doesn’t sound familiar? Well, I’ve driven directly east from Brandon, MB to this small town on the outskirts of Winnipeg for another FXR Ride Day at Milt Reimer‘s place just south of here in Oak Bluff…or close enough.
Milt is the founder of the ever-growing brand and if you are curious to know some of his history and how he got FXR rolling in the first place, you can watch our live interview we did Friday night at the Canalta Hotels Best Western Plus in Brandon to find out.
It’s actually a very interesting origin story and one I think everyone should check out to get a lesson in perseverance and commitment to an idea. There was a time when it looked like FXR was finished before it even got started!
While you’re sitting there looking for more stuff to watch, how about checking out the archive of this week’s ‘Moto Central Live Show presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer.’
I’d just like to thank the folks at the Canalta Hotels Best Western Plus in Brandon for letting us basically take over the lobby for about 4 hours!
We sat and chatted with #196 Chase Marquier and #21 Josh Osby. It was a lot of fun and I look forward to continuing to grow the production value of the show as we move east with the series.
We were at McNabb Valley MX in Minnedosa, MB for the 3rd round of the MX Nationals this past weekend and we were all looking forward to a repeat of what we were treated to last summer.
Everyone you talk to will tell you that they loved the track and the set up on the McNabb Family’s property.
Unfortunately, we had constant rain and the Jetwerx crew were forced to cancel the second motos.
It’s not something that happens very often in our sport, but for everyone who still has a bike to ride this week without having to drop thousands of dollars into it to get it running, it was the right choice.
As an old school guy, I’m never for cutting a day short. However, in hindsight, I’ve come to terms with this one.
In addition to that, they were forced to cancel the Amateur Open on Sunday, too. That was a tough blow to local riders who were definitely looking forward to racing on the nationally-prepped track.
On the upside, I didn’t see or hear any stories of tics! I guess it was too cold and wet for them to be a problem. Plus, we were all wrapped head to toe in rubber, so they had no skin to attach themselves to.
Here are some of the stories from the weekend:
1 – Dylan Wright rode that track like it was dry. It was impressive and he’s now in the driver’s seat in this series.
2 – Matt Goerke won that race in those conditions with a right index finger broken in 2 places.
3 – Head Referee Paul Kingsley made the decision to cancel the second motos and sent 250 riders back to the pits. They then considered reversing the decision and running the motos after all. In the end, the original decision stood and everyone packed up.
4 – What is the rule on outside assistance to riders who are stuck in the mud during a moto? Quite a few riders got help from people to lift their bikes out of the mud during the races on Saturday.
5 – What is the ruling on the track boundaries between the yellow markers? During a mud race back in the 1980’s at Hully Gully, first gate pick would always choose the inside gate and then rip down the grass beside the fence. It was dangerous as hell, but everyone gave it a shot!
6 – When are we going to crack down on riders casually skipping large sections of the track? This just didn’t happen back in the day. Riders are learning this practice from somewhere.
7 – Josh Osby did some damage to his left eye after being forced to remove his goggles in the mud.
The MXGP has just added a rule where a rider must come in for fresh goggles on the next lap after removing their goggles.
6 – We are now on a break until Gopher Dunes on July 13th.
For interest’s sake, here’s a look at the payout breakdown at the nationals:
MXTOUR Payout ($25,000 per round)
(All Payouts in Canadian Funds)
450 Class (per moto) = $7500 ($15,000 total payout for both motos)
1)$1250 2)$850 3)$700 4)$500 5)$400 6)$350 7)$300 8)$275 9)$250 10)$235 11)$200 12)$190 13)$180 14)$170 15)$160 16)$145 17)$135 18)$125 19)$115 20)$110 21)$100 22)$90 23)$80 24)$70 25)$60 26)$50 27)$40 28)$35 29)$30 30)$30 31)$30 32)$30 33)$30 34)$30 35)$30 36)$25 37)$25 38)$25 39)$25 40)$25
250 Class (per moto) = $5000 ($10,000 total payout for both motos)
1)$950 2)$600 3)$450 4)$300 5)$275 6)$230 7)$205 8)$190 9)$185 10)$180 11)$125 12)$120 13)$115 14)$110 15)$105 16)$100 17)$95 18)$90 19)$85 20)$80 21)$75 22)$70 23)$65 24)$60 25)$40 26)$25 27)$25 28)$25 29)$25 30)$25
WMX Class (overall) – 100% Payout
FXR Premix Class (overall) – 50% Payout
Cancellation – in the event of a moto cancellation due to rain or inclement weather, payout will be based on the number of motos completed.
2nd motos were canceled in all classes.
Minnedosa Results:
250 Class
- 19 Dylan Wright HON
- 94 Luke Renzland YAM
- 5 Tyler Medaglia KAW
- 121 Marshal Weltin HSK
- 14 Tanner Ward KTM
- 1 Jess Pettis KTM
- 46 Marco Cannella YAM
- 48 Westen Wrozyna KAW
- 61 Vincent Lauzon KTM
- 179 Cameron Wrozyna KAW
- 223 Parker Mashburn KTM
- 146 Tyler Gibbs KAW
- 27 Hayden Halstead YAM
- 52 Brad Nauditt HSK
- 50 Jyire Mitchell KTM
- 447 DJ Burmey YAM
- 21 Josh Osby YAM
- 646 Harris Huizenga HSK
- 64 William Crete HSK
- 41 Jack Wright YAM
- 71 Duncan MacLeod KTM
- 325 Tallon Unger YAM
- 243 Liam Webber YAM
- 43 Anthony Spadaccini YAM
- 60 Quinn Amyotte KTM
- 311 Matthew Stokes KAW
- 377 Daniel Elmore HSK
- 296 Ryder Floyd YAM
- 36 Teren Gerber KTM
- 11 Davey Fraser HSK
- 380 Kevin Lepp YAM
- 700 Cody Rouse KTM
- 711 Tommy Lloyd YAM
- 444 Brandon Love KAW
- 613 Lofton Barkman HSK
- 991 Brendan McKee KAW
- 371 William Merrett HSK
- 464 Branden Brill YAM
- 228 Devon Wiebe KAW
450 Class
- 2 Matt Goerke KAW
- 1 Colton Facciotti HON
- 154 Dakota Alix KTM
- 38 Mike Brown YAM
- 12 Cade Clason HSK
- 54 Phil Nicoletti YAM
- 39 Ryan Dowd SUZ
- 3 Shawn Maffenbeier YAM
- 800 Mike Alessi HON
- 10 Keylan Meston HSK
- 16 Cole Thompson KTM
- 711 Nick Collins YAM
- 196 Chase Marquier YAM
- 44 Yanick Boucher HSK
- 396 Steven Anderson HON
- 672 Brandon Pederson HON
- 526 Parker Eales HON
- 84 Kyle Springman HON
- 85 Ryan Peters YAM
- 80 Sam Gaynor YAM
- 727 Bryan Cormier YAM
- 73 Dario Zecca HON
- 25 Casey Keast YAM
- 170 Josh Gedak YAM
- 270 Josh Penner KAW
- 74 Ryan Derry KTM
- 338 Lucas Giardino KTM
- 67 Bryant Humiston KTM
- 328 Talan Hansen KAW
- 129 Eric Fardoe KAW
- 192 Ethan Ouellette KAW
- 612 Jesse Braden HON
- 145 Brady Breemersch KAW
- 502 Bradnon Kofstad KTM
- 139 Nicolas Hohne
OK, I need to make my way over to Milt Reimer’s track to check out another FXR Ride Day here in Manitoba. I’ve been to quite a few of these now and this year’s event looks like it will be filled with the fastest group of riders yet!
There’s half a chance I’m going to throw a leg over a bike this year and ride the pristine track that Milt and his crew have set up, but don’t hold your breath.
Here are a few photos from last night at the BBQ/hang out at FXR HQ.
Have a great week, everyone. I’m hopping into the DMX Van as soon as the FXR Ride Day is finished and completing my drive home to Ontario. I’ll head south and go through the northern USA route that takes me past the origin of the Mississippi River, through Deluth, MN, passing the point where 3 of the Great Lakes come together near SS Marie, down through the Michigan mitten, and into Ontario at Port Huron/Sarnia.
Yep, home is still a ways away, so off I go.