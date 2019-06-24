Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

It doesn’t happen very often, but it did this weekend — I wasn’t at a race. After all the travel out west for the first 3 rounds of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Nationals, I decided a weekend away would do me good.

Not that I don’t like being at the races, it’s just that sometimes you need to remember what life away from Moto is like. It helps keep you fresh and looking forward to hitting the road again.

I made it up to what used to be my second home — the beach at Grand Bend on the shore of Lake Huron. It was a perfect day for some two on two beach volleyball, and one of the few times I get the chance to play anymore. At the end of the day, I batted 500, so that will have to do.

We’re off for 3 full weekends before we get rolling again at Gopher Dunes on July 13th.

Fortunately, this off time means I may be able to make it down to a round or two of the Lucas Oil AMA Motocross Championship south of the border.

#281 Jeremy Medaglia at Southwick. | Bigwave photo

This coming weekend they’ll be at Southwick in Massachusetts. Hopefully we have a few Canadians who decide to go have some fun on their sandiest track of the season. If not, there will surely be an American regular on our circuit testing themselves agains the AMA’s best.

It’s almost time for Red Bud. | Bigwave photo

After Motocross 338, the series heads to Red Bud for the annual 4th of July festival in Buchanan, Michigan.

If I don’t go to Southwick, I’ll surely go to Red Bud, but we’ll see.

And how about that heat at the Florida National at WW MX Ranch?! For a rider to actually win their first moto and then decide not to line up for the 2nd moto gate drop after the sight lap, you know guys were at or above the limit!

If you’ve ever suffered from some type of heat exhaustion, you know Chase Sexton did the right thing. In hindsight, I wish I did!

Also, it’s just like Grant Langston said on the broadcast, you really never know when it’s going to hit you.

These guys all knew it was going to be a hot one. They all hydrated throughout the week leading up to Saturday. But, sometimes it just knocks you on your butt, and other times it doesn’t affect you. You think you did everything right and you end up with blurred vision, a headache, and throwing up all over the place.

I’ve been there in a triathlon and it’s not a pretty thing. I don’t even remember finishing the race and I woke up in a canoe filled with ice water, throwing up over the side of it. I never thought I was going to recover and thought I was on my way to the psych ward. I’m not even joking. I thought my jaw and elbows were broken and I couldn’t make sense of the situation!

On the upside, I managed to win my age group at the event and yet thought I was on the side of the trail not having crossed the finish line! It was surreal. The cool thing? My dad video taped the entire ordeal! Man, is that weird to watch.

I won’t go into any more detail here, but it’s a pretty good tale to tell. Maybe some other time…

Who knows what catastrophe Chase saved himself and possibly others from?! He made the right decision. He said on his Instagram feed that he’s embarrassed, but that will fade and he’ll be back up to speed this week.

We’ve had riders pass away due to this type of thing, so knowing to call it a day is actually very impressive.

Here’s the extended highlight video from Florida:

MXGP of Germany

MX2 – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 61 Prado, Jorge ESP RFME KTM 25 25 50 2 28 Vialle, Tom FRA FFM KTM 22 20 42 3 172 Boisrame, Mathys FRA FFM HON 14 22 36 4 19 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN DMU HUS 18 18 36 5 29 Jacobi, Henry GER DMSB KAW 20 12 32 6 14 Beaton, Jed AUS MA HUS 15 16 31 7 98 Vaessen, Bas NED KNMV KTM 16 15 31 8 35 Harrison, Mitchell USA AMA KAW 13 11 24 9 747 Cervellin, Michele ITA FMI YAM 10 13 23 10 44 Lesiardo, Morgan ITA FMI KTM 9 9 18 11 959 Renaux, Maxime FRA FFM YAM 2 14 16 12 66 Larranaga Olano, Iker ESP RFME KTM 8 8 16 13 53 Walsh, Dylan NZL ACU HUS 7 7 14 14 811 Sterry, Adam GBR ACU KAW 3 10 13 15 193 Geerts, Jago BEL FMB YAM 12 0 12 16 32 Van doninck, Brent BEL FMB HON 11 0 11 17 101 Pichon, Zachary FRA FFM HON 4 6 10 18 161 Östlund, Alvin SWE SVEMO HUS 6 0 6 19 102 Sikyna, Richard SVK SMF KTM 0 5 5 20 57 Sanayei, Darian USA ACU KAW 5 0 5 21 142 Haavisto, Jere FIN SML YAM 0 4 4 22 253 Pancar, Jan SLO AMZS YAM 0 3 3 23 75 Roosiorg, Hardi EST EMF KTM 1 2 3 24 766 Sandner, Michael AUT AMF KTM 0 1 1 25 105 Genot, Cyril BEL FMB HUS 0 0 0 26 783 Toriani, Enzo FRA FFM HUS 0 0 0 27 313 Polak, Petr CZE ACCR KTM 0 0 0 28 331 Freidig, Loris SUI FMS YAM 0 0 0 29 52 Winter, Martin GER DMSB HUS 0 0 0 30 275 Furbetta, Joakin ITA FMI HUS 0 0 0 31 56 Pessoa, Gustavo BRA CBM KAW 0 0 0 32 225 Strubhart Moreau, Brian FRA FFM KAW 0 0 0 33 199 Griekspoor, Lars NED KNMV KTM 0 0 0 34 43 Evans, Mitchell AUS MA HON 0 0 0

MX2 – World Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG GBR NED ITA ITA POR FRA RUS LAT GER INA INA CZE BEL ITA SWE TUR CHN 1 61 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 447 25-25 – – 25-25 25-25 25-25 25-25 22-25 25-25 25-25 25-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 19 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 403 22-22 25-25 22-20 16-18 15-22 22-18 20-16 22-22 20-20 18-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 193 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 313 10-15 5-15 14-22 22-22 22-3 20-0 25-22 20-20 22-22 12-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 28 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 284 14-13 20-18 13-8 20-15 0-20 15-8 18-0 18-16 14-12 22-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 29 Jacobi, Henry GER KAW 283 20-16 22-20 20-15 18-16 10-0 14-22 13-4 13-13 0-15 20-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 919 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 246 15-14 18-16 16-16 14-20 8-8 3-7 9-20 11-15 18-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 43 Evans, M. AUS HON 226 16-20 0-13 0-11 15-14 13-15 18-20 14-18 16-11 12-0 0-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 811 Sterry, Adam GBR KAW 204 13-12 10-6 10-12 13-13 9-7 13-9 15-15 7-5 6-16 3-10 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 98 Vaessen, Bas NED KTM 185 7-8 8-9 6-13 11-10 16-6 11-0 6-14 0-0 15-14 16-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 747 Cervellin, M. ITA YAM 179 3-10 16-12 4-7 12-9 0-5 0-14 0-10 12-18 13-11 10-13 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 11 14 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 160 – – 12-8 11-6 9-8 20-4 9-0 – – 9-14 11-8 15-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 12 959 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 158 0-1 0-3 12-9 8-5 0-13 12-12 0-12 14-12 16-13 2-14 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 13 46 Pootjes, Davy NED HUS 157 11-11 14-14 15-0 0-11 18-18 5-11 16-13 0-0 0-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 14 172 Boisrame, M. FRA HON 151 0-6 3-10 5-5 6-7 6-14 16-0 12-0 10-9 0-6 14-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 15 10 Vlaanderen, C. NED HON 122 18-18 13-22 18-18 – – 4-11 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 16 161 Östlund, Alvin SWE HUS 104 6-7 6-7 8-1 3-6 0-10 4-5 5-3 6-4 10-7 6-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 17 53 Walsh, Dylan NZL HUS 95 8-3 11-11 – – 0-0 2-16 0-0 8-0 4-8 8-2 7-7 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 18 32 Van doninck, B. BEL HON 92 4-4 – – 3-10 7-12 0-0 0-15 0-0 8-7 1-10 11-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 19 57 Sanayei, D. USA KAW 79 9-0 0-2 7-2 0-0 0-0 0-13 11-8 15-3 4-0 5-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 20 66 Larranaga Olano, I. ESP KTM 77 0-0 – – – – 10-3 14-12 0-0 – – 0-10 7-5 8-8 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

MXGP – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 243 Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS HON 25 25 50 2 4 Tonus, Arnaud SUI FMS YAM 22 20 42 3 21 Paulin, Gautier FRA MCM YAM 16 18 34 4 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT LAMSF HUS 11 22 33 5 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI FMS YAM 20 13 33 6 99 Anstie, Max GBR ACU KTM 14 16 30 7 259 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV KTM 15 15 30 8 461 Febvre, Romain FRA FFM YAM 18 9 27 9 89 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL FMB HON 13 12 25 10 27 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU LMSF HUS 9 14 23 11 189 Bogers, Brian NED KNMV HON 12 10 22 12 128 Monticelli, Ivo ITA FMI KTM 7 11 18 13 297 Gole, Anton SWE SVEMO YAM 6 8 14 14 13 Guillod, Valentin SUI FMS HON 8 6 14 15 7 Leok, Tanel EST EMF HUS 5 5 10 16 911 Tixier, Jordi FRA FFM KTM 10 0 10 17 100 Searle, Tommy GBR ACU KAW 0 7 7 18 18 Brylyakov, Vsevolod RUS MFR YAM 2 4 6 19 34 De Waal, Micha-Boy NED KNMV YAM 3 2 5 20 212 Dewulf, Jeffrey BEL FMB KTM 1 3 4 21 760 Rauchenecker, Pascal AUT AMF KTM 4 0 4 22 321 Bernardini, Samuele ITA FMI YAM 0 1 1 23 226 Koch, Tom GER DMSB KTM 0 0 0 24 926 Delince, Jeremy BEL FMB HON 0 0 0 25 108 Ekerold, Stefan GER DMSB SUZ 0 0 0 26 471 Tarasov, Volodymyr UKR FMU KTM 0 0 0 27 94 Van der Mierden, Sven NED KNMV YAM 0 0 0 28 93 Bengtsson, Jonathan SWE SVEMO KTM 0 0 0 29 62 Gercar, Klemen SLO AMZS HUS 0 0 0 30 360 Dixon, Nathan GBR ACU KTM 0 0 0 31 33 Lieber, Julien BEL FMB KAW 0 0 0 32 555 Guryev, Artem RUS MFR HUS 0 0 0 33 22 Strijbos, Kevin BEL FMB YAM 0 0 0

MXGP – World Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG GBR NED ITA ITA POR FRA RUS LAT GER INA INA CZE BEL ITA SWE TUR CHN 1 243 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 441 22-22 20-25 14-22 25-25 11-15 25-25 25-25 25-25 15-25 25-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 222 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 358 25-25 25-22 25-25 22-22 25-25 22-22 22-4 9-18 20-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 289 11-10 13-16 13-15 13-7 14-12 18-11 18-13 16-20 16-20 20-13 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 4 Tonus, Arnaud SUI YAM 288 0-11 15-0 8-1 18-18 0-11 20-20 20-20 22-22 22-18 22-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 21 Paulin, G. FRA YAM 288 16-16 22-20 20-8 20-20 15-18 6-16 5-16 0-13 13-10 16-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 27 Jasikonis, A. LTU HUS 249 13-13 12-18 18-18 12-16 20-6 10-10 14-10 12-10 0-14 9-14 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 89 Van Horebeek, J. BEL HON 225 15-20 16-15 16-20 11-0 0-5 9-9 8-12 5-9 14-16 13-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 259 Coldenhoff, G. NED KTM 220 4-3 9-13 4-11 7-14 13-16 13-13 10-14 13-11 9-13 15-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 219 12-9 7-10 10-7 10-2 22-20 14-14 0-1 14-15 4-15 11-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 25 Desalle, C. BEL KAW 208 18-15 18-14 22-16 9-0 16-14 15-18 15-18 0-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 11 461 Febvre, Romain FRA YAM 184 20-0 – – – – – – – – 12-15 16-22 20-12 18-22 18-9 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 12 33 Lieber, Julien BEL KAW 184 14-7 11-1 15-14 8-9 7-0 16-12 12-15 15-16 0-12 0-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 13 99 Anstie, Max GBR KTM 141 0-18 14-7 5-12 0-0 18-0 0-0 – – 11-6 12-8 14-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 14 128 Monticelli, I. ITA KTM 140 6-5 0-11 3-10 16-15 0-0 7-5 9-0 6-7 11-11 7-11 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 15 24 Simpson, Shaun GBR KTM 129 10-12 5-12 12-13 14-10 12-0 8-8 6-7 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 16 189 Bogers, Brian NED HON 104 5-4 0-0 9-0 2-12 1-22 1-0 0-6 4-4 3-9 12-10 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 17 77 Lupino, A. ITA KAW 103 9-8 0-8 0-9 15-11 5-2 11-7 13-5 0-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 18 100 Searle, Tommy GBR KAW 103 8-14 10-6 0-3 4-13 0-8 5-0 7-8 – – 10-0 0-7 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 19 7 Leok, Tanel EST HUS 92 – – 8-5 7-4 6-5 10-0 3-3 11-3 3-1 7-6 5-5 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 20 911 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 81 7-6 3-9 11-0 – – – – 0-0 2-2 8-8 8-7 10-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Next Round: MXGP of Indonesia – July 7

Tony Cairoli suffered a shoulder injury the previous week and is still out.

Walton TranScan ANQ Season Comes to an End

There’s nothing left to do but race the WCAN from June 27-30 at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC and then the ECAN from July 31-Aug 2 at Deschambault in Quebec.

Walton Raceway held one of the final ANQ’s this past weekend. If you’d like to scan the results, you can do so here: http://amoracing.com/2016/01/22/results-2/

Sand Del Lee also had an ANQ this past weekend. You can scan their results here: http://www.mx101life.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/RESULTS.html

I’ve still go a bunch of stuff to post from the last round of the Nationals! I really couldn’t tell who was who in my photos, so I think I’ll just post up a Photo Gallery to look at. Like I said, we’re OK to have ONE of these mud races per season, but no more!

We’ll just leave it there for this week. It’s my dad’s 80th birthday tomorrow and we’re all meeting at the CN Tower in Toronto to watch him do the Edge Walk with my sister. I half think this is the exit my dad wants to take! I’ll make sure they double check his harness.

Google image

Have a great weekend, everyone.