It doesn’t happen very often, but it did this weekend — I wasn’t at a race. After all the travel out west for the first 3 rounds of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Nationals, I decided a weekend away would do me good.
Not that I don’t like being at the races, it’s just that sometimes you need to remember what life away from Moto is like. It helps keep you fresh and looking forward to hitting the road again.
I made it up to what used to be my second home — the beach at Grand Bend on the shore of Lake Huron. It was a perfect day for some two on two beach volleyball, and one of the few times I get the chance to play anymore. At the end of the day, I batted 500, so that will have to do.
We’re off for 3 full weekends before we get rolling again at Gopher Dunes on July 13th.
Fortunately, this off time means I may be able to make it down to a round or two of the Lucas Oil AMA Motocross Championship south of the border.
This coming weekend they’ll be at Southwick in Massachusetts. Hopefully we have a few Canadians who decide to go have some fun on their sandiest track of the season. If not, there will surely be an American regular on our circuit testing themselves agains the AMA’s best.
After Motocross 338, the series heads to Red Bud for the annual 4th of July festival in Buchanan, Michigan.
If I don’t go to Southwick, I’ll surely go to Red Bud, but we’ll see.
And how about that heat at the Florida National at WW MX Ranch?! For a rider to actually win their first moto and then decide not to line up for the 2nd moto gate drop after the sight lap, you know guys were at or above the limit!
If you’ve ever suffered from some type of heat exhaustion, you know Chase Sexton did the right thing. In hindsight, I wish I did!
Also, it’s just like Grant Langston said on the broadcast, you really never know when it’s going to hit you.
These guys all knew it was going to be a hot one. They all hydrated throughout the week leading up to Saturday. But, sometimes it just knocks you on your butt, and other times it doesn’t affect you. You think you did everything right and you end up with blurred vision, a headache, and throwing up all over the place.
I’ve been there in a triathlon and it’s not a pretty thing. I don’t even remember finishing the race and I woke up in a canoe filled with ice water, throwing up over the side of it. I never thought I was going to recover and thought I was on my way to the psych ward. I’m not even joking. I thought my jaw and elbows were broken and I couldn’t make sense of the situation!
On the upside, I managed to win my age group at the event and yet thought I was on the side of the trail not having crossed the finish line! It was surreal. The cool thing? My dad video taped the entire ordeal! Man, is that weird to watch.
I won’t go into any more detail here, but it’s a pretty good tale to tell. Maybe some other time…
Who knows what catastrophe Chase saved himself and possibly others from?! He made the right decision. He said on his Instagram feed that he’s embarrassed, but that will fade and he’ll be back up to speed this week.
We’ve had riders pass away due to this type of thing, so knowing to call it a day is actually very impressive.
Here’s the extended highlight video from Florida:
MXGP of Germany
MX2 – GP Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Fed.
Bike
Race 1
Race 2
Total
1
61
Prado, Jorge
ESP
RFME
KTM
25
25
50
2
28
Vialle, Tom
FRA
FFM
KTM
22
20
42
3
172
Boisrame, Mathys
FRA
FFM
HON
14
22
36
4
19
Olsen, Thomas Kjer
DEN
DMU
HUS
18
18
36
5
29
Jacobi, Henry
GER
DMSB
KAW
20
12
32
6
14
Beaton, Jed
AUS
MA
HUS
15
16
31
7
98
Vaessen, Bas
NED
KNMV
KTM
16
15
31
8
35
Harrison, Mitchell
USA
AMA
KAW
13
11
24
9
747
Cervellin, Michele
ITA
FMI
YAM
10
13
23
10
44
Lesiardo, Morgan
ITA
FMI
KTM
9
9
18
11
959
Renaux, Maxime
FRA
FFM
YAM
2
14
16
12
66
Larranaga Olano, Iker
ESP
RFME
KTM
8
8
16
13
53
Walsh, Dylan
NZL
ACU
HUS
7
7
14
14
811
Sterry, Adam
GBR
ACU
KAW
3
10
13
15
193
Geerts, Jago
BEL
FMB
YAM
12
0
12
16
32
Van doninck, Brent
BEL
FMB
HON
11
0
11
17
101
Pichon, Zachary
FRA
FFM
HON
4
6
10
18
161
Östlund, Alvin
SWE
SVEMO
HUS
6
0
6
19
102
Sikyna, Richard
SVK
SMF
KTM
0
5
5
20
57
Sanayei, Darian
USA
ACU
KAW
5
0
5
21
142
Haavisto, Jere
FIN
SML
YAM
0
4
4
22
253
Pancar, Jan
SLO
AMZS
YAM
0
3
3
23
75
Roosiorg, Hardi
EST
EMF
KTM
1
2
3
24
766
Sandner, Michael
AUT
AMF
KTM
0
1
1
25
105
Genot, Cyril
BEL
FMB
HUS
0
0
0
26
783
Toriani, Enzo
FRA
FFM
HUS
0
0
0
27
313
Polak, Petr
CZE
ACCR
KTM
0
0
0
28
331
Freidig, Loris
SUI
FMS
YAM
0
0
0
29
52
Winter, Martin
GER
DMSB
HUS
0
0
0
30
275
Furbetta, Joakin
ITA
FMI
HUS
0
0
0
31
56
Pessoa, Gustavo
BRA
CBM
KAW
0
0
0
32
225
Strubhart Moreau, Brian
FRA
FFM
KAW
0
0
0
33
199
Griekspoor, Lars
NED
KNMV
KTM
0
0
0
34
43
Evans, Mitchell
AUS
MA
HON
0
0
0
MX2 – World Championship Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Bike
Total
ARG
GBR
NED
ITA
ITA
POR
FRA
RUS
LAT
GER
INA
INA
CZE
BEL
ITA
SWE
TUR
CHN
1
61
Prado, Jorge
ESP
KTM
447
25-25
– –
25-25
25-25
25-25
25-25
22-25
25-25
25-25
25-25
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
2
19
Olsen, T.
DEN
HUS
403
22-22
25-25
22-20
16-18
15-22
22-18
20-16
22-22
20-20
18-18
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
3
193
Geerts, Jago
BEL
YAM
313
10-15
5-15
14-22
22-22
22-3
20-0
25-22
20-20
22-22
12-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
4
28
Vialle, Tom
FRA
KTM
284
14-13
20-18
13-8
20-15
0-20
15-8
18-0
18-16
14-12
22-20
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
5
29
Jacobi, Henry
GER
KAW
283
20-16
22-20
20-15
18-16
10-0
14-22
13-4
13-13
0-15
20-12
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
6
919
Watson, Ben
GBR
YAM
246
15-14
18-16
16-16
14-20
8-8
3-7
9-20
11-15
18-18
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
7
43
Evans, M.
AUS
HON
226
16-20
0-13
0-11
15-14
13-15
18-20
14-18
16-11
12-0
0-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
8
811
Sterry, Adam
GBR
KAW
204
13-12
10-6
10-12
13-13
9-7
13-9
15-15
7-5
6-16
3-10
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
9
98
Vaessen, Bas
NED
KTM
185
7-8
8-9
6-13
11-10
16-6
11-0
6-14
0-0
15-14
16-15
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
10
747
Cervellin, M.
ITA
YAM
179
3-10
16-12
4-7
12-9
0-5
0-14
0-10
12-18
13-11
10-13
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
11
14
Beaton, Jed
AUS
HUS
160
– –
12-8
11-6
9-8
20-4
9-0
– –
9-14
11-8
15-16
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
12
959
Renaux, Maxime
FRA
YAM
158
0-1
0-3
12-9
8-5
0-13
12-12
0-12
14-12
16-13
2-14
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
13
46
Pootjes, Davy
NED
HUS
157
11-11
14-14
15-0
0-11
18-18
5-11
16-13
0-0
0-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
14
172
Boisrame, M.
FRA
HON
151
0-6
3-10
5-5
6-7
6-14
16-0
12-0
10-9
0-6
14-22
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
15
10
Vlaanderen, C.
NED
HON
122
18-18
13-22
18-18
– –
4-11
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
16
161
Östlund, Alvin
SWE
HUS
104
6-7
6-7
8-1
3-6
0-10
4-5
5-3
6-4
10-7
6-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
17
53
Walsh, Dylan
NZL
HUS
95
8-3
11-11
– –
0-0
2-16
0-0
8-0
4-8
8-2
7-7
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
18
32
Van doninck, B.
BEL
HON
92
4-4
– –
3-10
7-12
0-0
0-15
0-0
8-7
1-10
11-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
19
57
Sanayei, D.
USA
KAW
79
9-0
0-2
7-2
0-0
0-0
0-13
11-8
15-3
4-0
5-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
20
66
Larranaga Olano, I.
ESP
KTM
77
0-0
– –
– –
10-3
14-12
0-0
– –
0-10
7-5
8-8
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
MXGP – GP Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Fed.
Bike
Race 1
Race 2
Total
1
243
Gajser, Tim
SLO
AMZS
HON
25
25
50
2
4
Tonus, Arnaud
SUI
FMS
YAM
22
20
42
3
21
Paulin, Gautier
FRA
MCM
YAM
16
18
34
4
41
Jonass, Pauls
LAT
LAMSF
HUS
11
22
33
5
91
Seewer, Jeremy
SUI
FMS
YAM
20
13
33
6
99
Anstie, Max
GBR
ACU
KTM
14
16
30
7
259
Coldenhoff, Glenn
NED
KNMV
KTM
15
15
30
8
461
Febvre, Romain
FRA
FFM
YAM
18
9
27
9
89
Van Horebeek, Jeremy
BEL
FMB
HON
13
12
25
10
27
Jasikonis, Arminas
LTU
LMSF
HUS
9
14
23
11
189
Bogers, Brian
NED
KNMV
HON
12
10
22
12
128
Monticelli, Ivo
ITA
FMI
KTM
7
11
18
13
297
Gole, Anton
SWE
SVEMO
YAM
6
8
14
14
13
Guillod, Valentin
SUI
FMS
HON
8
6
14
15
7
Leok, Tanel
EST
EMF
HUS
5
5
10
16
911
Tixier, Jordi
FRA
FFM
KTM
10
0
10
17
100
Searle, Tommy
GBR
ACU
KAW
0
7
7
18
18
Brylyakov, Vsevolod
RUS
MFR
YAM
2
4
6
19
34
De Waal, Micha-Boy
NED
KNMV
YAM
3
2
5
20
212
Dewulf, Jeffrey
BEL
FMB
KTM
1
3
4
21
760
Rauchenecker, Pascal
AUT
AMF
KTM
4
0
4
22
321
Bernardini, Samuele
ITA
FMI
YAM
0
1
1
23
226
Koch, Tom
GER
DMSB
KTM
0
0
0
24
926
Delince, Jeremy
BEL
FMB
HON
0
0
0
25
108
Ekerold, Stefan
GER
DMSB
SUZ
0
0
0
26
471
Tarasov, Volodymyr
UKR
FMU
KTM
0
0
0
27
94
Van der Mierden, Sven
NED
KNMV
YAM
0
0
0
28
93
Bengtsson, Jonathan
SWE
SVEMO
KTM
0
0
0
29
62
Gercar, Klemen
SLO
AMZS
HUS
0
0
0
30
360
Dixon, Nathan
GBR
ACU
KTM
0
0
0
31
33
Lieber, Julien
BEL
FMB
KAW
0
0
0
32
555
Guryev, Artem
RUS
MFR
HUS
0
0
0
33
22
Strijbos, Kevin
BEL
FMB
YAM
0
0
0
MXGP – World Championship Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Bike
Total
ARG
GBR
NED
ITA
ITA
POR
FRA
RUS
LAT
GER
INA
INA
CZE
BEL
ITA
SWE
TUR
CHN
1
243
Gajser, Tim
SLO
HON
441
22-22
20-25
14-22
25-25
11-15
25-25
25-25
25-25
15-25
25-25
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
2
222
Cairoli, A.
ITA
KTM
358
25-25
25-22
25-25
22-22
25-25
22-22
22-4
9-18
20-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
3
91
Seewer, Jeremy
SUI
YAM
289
11-10
13-16
13-15
13-7
14-12
18-11
18-13
16-20
16-20
20-13
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
4
4
Tonus, Arnaud
SUI
YAM
288
0-11
15-0
8-1
18-18
0-11
20-20
20-20
22-22
22-18
22-20
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
5
21
Paulin, G.
FRA
YAM
288
16-16
22-20
20-8
20-20
15-18
6-16
5-16
0-13
13-10
16-18
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
6
27
Jasikonis, A.
LTU
HUS
249
13-13
12-18
18-18
12-16
20-6
10-10
14-10
12-10
0-14
9-14
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
7
89
Van Horebeek, J.
BEL
HON
225
15-20
16-15
16-20
11-0
0-5
9-9
8-12
5-9
14-16
13-12
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
8
259
Coldenhoff, G.
NED
KTM
220
4-3
9-13
4-11
7-14
13-16
13-13
10-14
13-11
9-13
15-15
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
9
41
Jonass, Pauls
LAT
HUS
219
12-9
7-10
10-7
10-2
22-20
14-14
0-1
14-15
4-15
11-22
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
10
25
Desalle, C.
BEL
KAW
208
18-15
18-14
22-16
9-0
16-14
15-18
15-18
0-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
11
461
Febvre, Romain
FRA
YAM
184
20-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
12-15
16-22
20-12
18-22
18-9
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
12
33
Lieber, Julien
BEL
KAW
184
14-7
11-1
15-14
8-9
7-0
16-12
12-15
15-16
0-12
0-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
13
99
Anstie, Max
GBR
KTM
141
0-18
14-7
5-12
0-0
18-0
0-0
– –
11-6
12-8
14-16
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
14
128
Monticelli, I.
ITA
KTM
140
6-5
0-11
3-10
16-15
0-0
7-5
9-0
6-7
11-11
7-11
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
15
24
Simpson, Shaun
GBR
KTM
129
10-12
5-12
12-13
14-10
12-0
8-8
6-7
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
16
189
Bogers, Brian
NED
HON
104
5-4
0-0
9-0
2-12
1-22
1-0
0-6
4-4
3-9
12-10
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
17
77
Lupino, A.
ITA
KAW
103
9-8
0-8
0-9
15-11
5-2
11-7
13-5
0-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
18
100
Searle, Tommy
GBR
KAW
103
8-14
10-6
0-3
4-13
0-8
5-0
7-8
– –
10-0
0-7
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
19
7
Leok, Tanel
EST
HUS
92
– –
8-5
7-4
6-5
10-0
3-3
11-3
3-1
7-6
5-5
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
20
911
Tixier, Jordi
FRA
KTM
81
7-6
3-9
11-0
– –
– –
0-0
2-2
8-8
8-7
10-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
Next Round: MXGP of Indonesia – July 7
Tony Cairoli suffered a shoulder injury the previous week and is still out.
Walton TranScan ANQ Season Comes to an End
There’s nothing left to do but race the WCAN from June 27-30 at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC and then the ECAN from July 31-Aug 2 at Deschambault in Quebec.
I’ve still go a bunch of stuff to post from the last round of the Nationals! I really couldn’t tell who was who in my photos, so I think I’ll just post up a Photo Gallery to look at. Like I said, we’re OK to have ONE of these mud races per season, but no more!
We’ll just leave it there for this week. It’s my dad’s 80th birthday tomorrow and we’re all meeting at the CN Tower in Toronto to watch him do the Edge Walk with my sister. I half think this is the exit my dad wants to take! I’ll make sure they double check his harness.