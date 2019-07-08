Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Like I always say: “Sometimes, you just have to be there!” That was definitely the case Saturday at Red Bud in Buchanan, Michigan.

With the 3-weekend/month-long break in the action up here in Canada, it gave me the chance to head south to the classic Red Bud track to watch a couple Canadians line up against some of the best in the business.

#610 Hayden Halstead from Waterford, Ontario, and #964 Mitch Goheen from Oshawa, Ontario, lined up and gave RED BUUUUDDDDD a shot.

Emily and I hopped in the DMX Van Friday evening and made the 5-hour drive south, first across Highway 69 and then onto I-94 towards Chicago before taking the #31 turnoff toward South Bend, Indiana.

As hard as the roads tried to break the van in half, we managed to make it. These horrible roads always remind me of the time we were on our way to S&A in District 14 in Michigan and had one of our trailer’s U-bolts snap and put the wheel up through the fender and do so much damage we were unable to continue.

Fortunately, we were convoying with fellow Canadian Joel Heatherington and his family so, so we put all out stuff into their trailer and followed them in our Cherokee.

A few miles down the road, the bumps took their toll on their van and we then had to hook their trailer to our car with everyone from their van inside and off we went to complete the drive with smashed vehicles in our wake along the roadside.

Long story short, the Michigan highways are still brutal and I’m impressed that people were able to pull their loaded-down trailers etc. all the way to Buchanan at all!

When we woke up Saturday morning, the humidity was absolutely brutal! The temperature was in the 90’s and it was going to be another tough day for the riders.

We grabbed our credentials and headed in to search out the two Canadians.

The pits are pretty big at one of these events, so to find both Mitch and Hayden, literally, a loud voice away from each other was a really nice bonus.

Here’s how the two of them did in the 250 class where 87 riders showed up at Round 7 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

#964 Mitch Goheen (Blackstock Motorsports Motozilla) YAM):

#964 Mitch Goheen from Oshawa, Ontario. | Bigwave photo

Qualifying: 66th

Consolation race: 16th (top 4 head to the motos)

#610 Hayden Halstead (Royal Distributing FXR Yamaha) YAM:

#610 Hayden Halstead from Waterford, Ontario. | Bigwave photo

Qualifying: 36 (36 make it directly to the motos!)

Moto 1: 28th

Moto 2: 40th (DNF on lap 5)

Overall: 36th

The 2 points he scored at Southwick have him 38th in points.

Of course, the reason I started this Monday Morning Coffee out by saying, “Sometimes, you just need to be there!” is that the day got extra interesting after Hayden’s DNF.

As he came to a stop, he tried the bike again and realized his day was done. He pushed the bike into the crowd and gave them a loud, “RED BUUUDDDD!”

Well, of course that got them going and they rushed over to him and returned the call and then started offering him drinks and shots! It was a classic Red Bud scene if ever there was one.

I was over by Larocco’s Leap shooting photos and trying to keep tabs on what was going on, and when he didn’t come around for another lap I figured I’d best go have a look to see what was up.

I caught up to him as he was pushing his bike through a tunnel and into the food area of the spectator area.

I started shooting video and watched as everyone crowded around, asked for his goggles, of course, and told him he could cut in line for ice cream if he wanted.

Hayden managed to turn this huge negative result into a highly positive life experience and memory. It was one of those moments I won’t ever forget in racing and I’m just glad I was there to see it.

I can’t wait to sit down and compile the video I shot of Hayden’s day there. I hope I was able to capture some of what made this day such a good one, despite the DNF.

We did a pretty long podcast interview at the end of the day inside the air conditioned trailer. Hayden covers the racing, the pushing his bike through the crowd stuff, and also the embarrassing himself in front of #92 Adam Cianciarulo while they practiced starts. You can listen to it here:

As for Mitch, he didn’t make the motos but it’s really cool that he’s training down at the Masterpool’s facility in Texas and giving this a shot.

He drove all the way from Paradise, Texas, alone in his Sprinter van, tried to make the motos, and now he’s already on his way back to Texas!

The fact that he’s yet to make it into the motos isn’t the point. The point is that he’s doing exactly what he wants and living the moto dream right now. Nobody can ever take that away from him and I think it’s amazing.

I don’t think he’s planning to keep traveling the AMA circuit but he didn’t give me his complete summer’s itinerary. We may see him up here for races and he might do some more AMA races. We’ll see.

You can listen to our podcast interview here, if you haven’t heard it yet:

Here are the highlights from Red Bud:

Next Round: Spring Creek – July 20th.

MXGP of Indonesia Highlights

Benoit and Cartwright Swap Wins at Bon Conseil

Kaven Benoit was back in action at Round 4 of the Challenge Quebec Provincials at his home track in Bon Conseil.

He and Josh Cartwright traded wins in the 450 class with Kaven winning the 2nd moto and taking the overall.

Here’s a look at the top 10 in the 250 and 450 Pro classes:

250

543 Charles-Etienne Leveille 1-1 886 Alexandre Gougeon 4-3 97 Christopher DaSilva 6-2 41 Vincent Lauzon 3-5 215 Louis-Philippe Cordeau 2-8 86 Samuel Lavoie 8-4 51 William Crete 7-7 115 William Mireault 5-9 28 Maxime Pepin 9-6 211 William Cote 10-10

450

26 Kaven Benoit 2-1 519 Josh Cartwright 1-2 456 JC Bujold 4-3 727 Dave Blanchet 3-4 35 Chris Fortier 5-5 97 Christopher DaSilva 10-6 115 William Mireault 7-9 27 Bryan Cormier 9-7 886 Alexandre Gougeon 8-10 41 Vincent Lauzon 6-12

In the Intermediate classes, it would have been great to watch two of the fastest we have in #720 Jeremy McKie and #53 Bjorn Viney.

In the 250 class, Jeremy took both wins with Bjorn 2nd with 2-2 motos.

Bjorn came back and won the first 450 Intermediate moto with Jeremy finishing 2nd.

In the final moto, Bjorn was back in 4th as Jeremy took the win and the overall.

This should be a fun battle to watch at the ECAN at Deschambault, and then you throw #179 Cameron Wrozyna in the mix. These should be the riders fighting for titles in Walton at the TransCan.

Vicki Golden Sets Record in…Fire Board Smashing?

You can’t hold anything against Vicki Golden for going for a World Record, but man was that broadcast lame!

Truthfully, I’m old and remember watching the live Evel Knievel broadcasts, back in the day. They were the same way. You had to sit there through endless filler until you finally got to the 15 seconds of action, so this was par for the course.

Axell Hodges was injured in his practice run for his World Record distance attempt, so they had to play for time the entire show.

Anyway, congratulations to Vicki for etching her name in the record books. Yes, it’s a bit of a weird one, but so are most of them in those books!

Moto Central Live Returns at Gopher Dunes

It seems like forever since I’ve been sitting and chatting about Moto on the Friday before the MX Nationals!

Well, Moto Central Live is back in action this Friday Night at 7:00pm ET from the shop at Gopher Dunes.

Track and team owner, Derek Schuster, has agreed to sit in as cohost for this one, and he’s got lots to talk about, so be sure to tune in as we go live from our FaceBook page.

As always, the show is presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer, so if you’re camping at the track, be sure to stop by the shop for a beverage and some bench racing!

Also, join us on Friday for a road bike cycle through the roads surrounding Gopher Dunes.

We’ll have more details on the what’s and where’s but Greg Poisson and DMX have been going for rides before this round for a couple years now and they’re always a good time.

Stay tuned for more on this…

Have a great week, everyone, and let’s all get ready for some intense and brutal racing at Round 4 this weekend in the sand of Gopher Dunes.

It’s an off weekend in the AMA schedule, so hopefully we see a few riders make the trip across the border to join us.

I know that #711 Tristan Lane from Florida and #637 Bobby Piazza from Pennsylvania are at least 2 making the journey.

Thanks for reading, now I have to dig into this video from Red Bud…