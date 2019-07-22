Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Happy Monday from downtown Ottawa. Emily’s Aunt Brenda and Uncle Larry live in the Westboro area of Canada’s capital and so we get to piggyback a nice visit on top of the Sand Del Lee round of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Nationals. Actually, they have a nice cottage on a lake in Mont Tremblant and that’s where you’ll find us for the next few days before Moncton.

Everyone always asks how I can be on the road as much as I am. Being able to get quality visits in while criss crossing the country makes everything a lot easier and more meaningful. As motocrossers, we all know the importance of family.

I guess we have to address the elephant in the room…

The elephant in the room from the weekend is the incident that happened after the checkered flag of the second 450 moto. Well, what most don’t know is that it’s not actually the point where it all started. Things heated up earlier.

In a nutshell and as it was told to me, Steve Simms tried to find an official to put a stop to Mike Alessi pre-packing his gate before riders were allowed through staging before their moto.

Mike walked away but then came back and was packing his gate again. Steve saw this again and came over to tell Mike this wasn’t allowed.

From what I’ve been told, Mike basically accepted he was in the wrong and stopped again.

At this point, I’m told Tony Alessi came over and confronted Steve. Steve stood his ground and Tony proceed to get angrier about the situation.

When the guy at the starting gate came in to break up the confrontation, attention turned to him and they went under the scaffolding and a bit of shoving started between the gate worker and Tony.

Again, this is what I’ve been told. I didn’t see any of it.

Also, the video of the on-track contact is not the only place where Mike and Phil Nicoletti had an issue. There were other places on the track not shown on the live feed where they met up.

I’m told the two riders were “doing figure 8’s” as Phil chased Mike around on the start straight after the flag. They then came back toward the finish line and that’s where the “going backwards on the track” part of the equation comes into play.

The two had finished 2nd and 3rd behind Matt Goerke and so they eventually headed to the podium.

Mike laid down by his teammate Colton Facciotti to rest under the tent and Phil fumed over with his team at the other end of the stage.

Phil was obviously still boiling over what he saw as wrong-doing by Mike and headed over to let him know.

Here’s where I think we need to take Phil’s words with a grain of salt. Of course, he was wrong to approach Mike like he did but let’s not get all caught up in the fact that he said he was going to “kill” him.

Let’s be real, these were not “death threats,” just angry, over-the-top, street-fighting words, no more.

Yes, it was ridiculous and shouldn’t have happened, especially in front of young ears that were in the area, but let’s not talk about his words as being legitimate threats on Mike’s life.

I’ve played terrible men’s league hockey and everyone would be in prison if that were the case!

The MRC has rules to follow and we need to abide by them — this isn’t the wild west. Everyone involved in this situation looks to bear some responsibility for the escalation and so the MRC has levied penalties according to the rule book.

Appeals are underway, and we’ll have to wait and see what this all means for the results on the day and in the point standings.

I wasn’t going to post the video that I shot after the flag, but when I learned that penalties had been handed down, I decided to put it up. It happened in a very public place and so it was fine to do so, but sometimes theres a little more to think about than that.

Regrettably, I wasn’t able to show any of the on-track stuff, so the video appears pretty one-sided. However, it was all I captured on camera. That’s another reason why I didn’t post it up before there was a ruling.

I always do my best to leave opinion out of my reporting. I’m not one for the “TMZ version” of media. I’m not here to “blog” about our sport. I’m here to report on what happened as fact, not opinion. Phil blowing up is what I saw and captured, that’s it.

This will be a big story for the week, but we’ll get past it and move on like we always do.

Posted by Ève Brodeur on Sunday, July 21, 2019

On the women’s side of things, defending champion #1 Eve Brodeur has dug a points hole heading into the second half of the 4-round series.

When her main competitor #192 Isabelle Thibault headed left and squeezed Eve into a crash off the start of moto 1, Eve was left on the ground as Isabelle made hay out front.

I shot some video of the second moto:

Eve sits 19 points behind Isabelle and has her work cut out for her to repeat as champion.

The 250 class is getting good! | Bigwave photo

In the 250 class, #19 Dylan Wright showed he’s the one to beat this season. We all know Dylan has a million laps at the Sand Del Lee track, but to see him be the only rider to dip below the 2:00 mark during qualifying, 250’s or 450’s, you had to be very impressed!

He didn’t get either holeshot and had to earn both moto wins. You just had the feeling his wins were inevitable and he has got to be in everyone’s heads now as we head into the latter part of this series.

Defending champion #1 Jess Pettis is starting to look like he did last season, and he said he “found his mojo” while he was on stage.

#2 Matt Goerke smiling after his win in Ottawa. | Bigwave photo

Lost in all of this is the fact that #2 Matt Goerke got the win! He’s had his struggles this season so it was nice to see him take this one.

He was tied in points on the day with #1 Colton Facciotti (4-1 vs. 1-4), but his moto 2 win gave it to him. Of course, this may change after the penalties have been made official.

Anyway, it was great to see Matt smiling at the end of the day, and we’ll have to see if this win is what it takes to get him rolling toward more wins this season.

There is going to be a lot to keep an eye on this coming weekend at Riverglade in Moncton.

There were a lot of other stories going on Saturday, but we’ll leave them for the photo reports I need to get working on.

Millville Motocross Results and Points

I went back to the track for Amateur Day on Sunday. There was a nice breeze and the humidity was still there but it was much more manageable than it was on Saturday.

We got to see a battle I’ve been looking forward to in the little bike classes. #43 Noah Viney was back home in Ottawa from California and went up against #2 Sebastien Racine. The racing was great!

Watching #43 Noah Viney and #2 Sebastien Racine is like having a crystal ball and looking into the future of Pro racing. | Bigwave photo

We’ll have some photos up from the amateur racing as soon as we can, so watch for that.

It’s time to hop into the van and head to Mont Tremblant for a couple days, so we’ll have lots of stuff up from the weekend as soon as I get situated in a comfortable place on the lake.

Have a great week and we’ll see you in Moncton, New Brunswick.