Out of the Blue | Erica Penney | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Erica Penney

Date of Birth: August 16th, 1996

Hometown: St John’s, Newfoundland

School/Grade or Occupation: Health care

Race Number: 69

Bike: 2016 CRF 250r

Race Club: WRMA

Classes: Ladies Beginner

This week, we feature #69 Erica Penney who is from St. John’s, NFLD but lives in Calgary, AB. | J&M Photography photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

Friends. I’ve rode dirt bikes before and started going to the track to watch my friends ride and finally decided I wanted to try it. There was (still is) an event called Surfin Berms for ladies to learn how to ride track and after that I was hooked.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

I like to go to the gym and work out, anything outside – hiking, camping…

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I would say being under-estimated because of being a female. Most think it’s a male sport so we don’t typically get the same respect as men do.

Erica never wants to miss a Surfin Berms girls night at Wild Rose in Calgary. | L&M Photography photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

I wouldn’t say I have one all-time favourite. All of the ladies that come out to Surfin Berms always kill it!

What is your favourite track and why?

Definitely the track at Wild Rose in Calgary is my favourite. I love the layout of the track.

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

Definitely the Surfin Berms girls night. It’s great to get out with all the girls and ride and have fun. We all push each other and are so supportive of one another.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

I would say Madison Carr. She always kills it on the track. She’s had a tough year this year and she’s overcome so much. I love how strong she is and how she’s overcoming everything and keeps pushing.

Madison Carr has been her biggest inspiration. | Photo supplied

Tell us about your 2019 race season and how your 2020 season has been so far.

My 2019 season I did my first race, Summer 361 Slam, and was super-proud of myself for doing that. Day 2 I ended up bruising my ribs after a nasty cross-rut. Still finished my 3rd day of motos and pushed through. I was very proud of myself for finishing what I set out to do.

My 2020 season wasn’t so great. I ended up fracturing my elbow right before the sprint series. I was pretty bummed that I didn’t get to attend that race.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

Stretches and listening to loud music to get pumped up!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I would say finishing my first race, being terrified of doing my first race and actually completing it and getting to battle with these awesome girls!

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

It has taught me so much discipline and strength. I’m only 5’4″ and around 140 pounds, so having the agility to handle my bike and the discipline to know what my limit is.

Watch for Erica at the races as she works her way to becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse. | L&M Photography photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Oh gosh, that’s a hard question. Lol. I’m hoping I will be finished my LPN, have an awesome career and to get more experienced in racing.

Who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank Surfin Berms. Without them I don’t think I would have tried racing. I’d like to thank all my friends and family who have supported me, J&M Photography and Designs, and JC Photography.