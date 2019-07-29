Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Welcome to another Monday Morning Coffee. This time I’m writing this column from the seaside town of Miramichi, New Brunswick.

Every year when the series heads to the maritimes, I try to see something new. We’ve pretty much been there, done that, out here, so this year I decided to turn left and head up the shore to the this place to see what’s up.

If you look at a map, this route isn’t all that far out of the way to get me back en route to Deschambault for the ECAN and Round 7 this coming week. I’m just a little worried about how barren Highway 108 looks on the map that connects me back to the main highway, #2. I should be fine, right?

The cycling around these parts is amazing! Not that the condition of the roads are great or anything, but the geography is perfect with rolling hills and very few cars! It’s amazing to hit the backroads and only see 2 or 3 vehicles over a 2-hour ride. If you cycle, you can definitely appreciate that.

I haven’t had a chance to look around this town yet, but if it’s anything like every other place I’ve visited out here, I’m sure I’ll bump into nothing but friendly people.

I’m in a nice little coffee shop called “Creative Grounds.” It’s in an old building and there’s a group of ladies obviously getting ready for a presentation on some sort of mental disorder. They don’t seem to care how loud they are or that we don’t all need to know the main characteristics of the disorder they’re presenting on!

OK, let’s talk about Round 6 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Nationals at River Glade this past weekend.

After the chaos that ended last weekend at Sand Del Lee, most were looking forward to a nice, calm race weekend in the maritimes. Sure, some were talking about possible fireworks again this week, but the majority expected nothing but professionalism, and that’s what we got.

The parties involved are surely not stoked with me for posting the video last week. However, Psych 101 tells us all that they’re really just mad at themselves and realize I was just doing my job.

Truthfully, once the dust settles (which it has), that video will be part of Canadian motocross history forever and they’ll have to thank me for etching their names into it! Meh, maybe not, but I hope so.

There was a little bit of a n odd vibe on race morning but things seemed to get back to normal pretty quickly and we moved on to some great racing on a perfectly-prepped River Glade track and facility.

Co-owner of the track and owner of Toys for Big Boys, Larry Northrup, joined me on the ‘Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel‘ Friday night and it was a lot of fun.

I thought Larry and his crew should know that more than one rider who was there for the first time said to me that they wished every other track in Canada would take a look at what they had in Moncton and use it to better their own facilities. Riders liked what they had on Saturday and could tell how passionate the gang was.

Let’s talk briefly about each class:

250

250 podium: Dylan Wright, Jess Pettis, Marshal Weltin. | Bigwave photo

Dylan Wright is showing he’s for real and is on a tear this season. He’s got the points lead and seems to have everyone covered, no matter what kind of start he gets.

2018 champ, Jess Pettis, is almost at 100% and seems to be the rider able to pressure Dylan. Yes, others have shown him a wheel or two, but these guys have elevated themselves to the top of the 250 pile, it seems.

Dylan held fastest lap time in qualifying Saturday, but then Jess put in a late heater to take pole position away from him, so we knew we were in for a good one.

Tyler Medaglia had the partisan crowd lining the fences when he led moto 1 early. | Bigwave photo

#5 Tyler Medaglia thrilled the crowd by grabbing the first moto holeshot and leading for a few corners before hitting some mud and sliding both wheels to the ground and out of the lead. You could hear the disappointment in the crowd.

Unfortunate early ending to Josh Osby’s day. | Bigwave photo

#21 Josh Osby was down hard in turn 6 on lap one and didn’t move for a short time. He came around and wobbled his way back to the pits and was, unfortunately, done for the day.

Teammates #1 Jess Pettis and #14 Taner Ward were out front with Wright gunning for them.

Luke Renzland had a rough day but made the best of it. | Bigwave photo

#94 Luke Renzland is another rider expected to be going for wins, but he had trouble on lap 1 and was outside the top 20 early.

On lap 5, it was Pettis and Wright out front and starting to pull away from Ward.

At the half, Wright had gotten around for the lead but Pettis wasn’t letting him get away. Ward was alone in 3rd while #46 Marco Cannella, #121 Marshal Weltin, and #5 Medaglia were in a dogfight for 4th.

On the last lap, Wright had some breathing room out front with Pettis 2nd. Ward now had old rival Cannella on his rear wheel with Weltin in tow.

It was nice to see Tanner Ward on the podium in moto 1. | Bigwave photo

Dylan would take the flag with a 3-second lead over Jess, while Ward would hang onto a podium position with Cannella just a second behind him.

It was a really entertaining moto at the front.

In the 2nd moto, Tanner Ward got out front with local hero #11 Davey Fraser in 2nd place. The crowd was going nuts…for a short time.

An untimely visit to neutral left Davey yard-sailing off the bike over the Klattapult (not really the same as it used to be) and down hard. Pettis managed to miss most of him as Davey slid to a stop.

Surprisingly, Davey was fine, but his bike was not. He was done for the day.

Ward was out front but Wright got by early and took off.

At the 10-minute mark, Dylan had a nice gap over Pettis and Ward who were having a nice battle. They had a pretty good lead over the battle between Weltin, #131 Jayce Pennington, and Medaglia for 3rd.

Not sure there’s anything anyone can do to stop Dylan Wright’s dominance right now. | Bigwave photo

Ward would slide out while running 3rd on the final lap and slip to 5th. Wright took home another 1-1 win with Pettis alone in 2nd.

3rd place was a good battle to the flag between Weltin and Medaglia, with Marshal taking a 1-second margin for the final spot on the podium.

450

450 podium: Mike Alessi, Colton Facciotti, Phil Nicoletti. | Bigwave photo

After the nonsense at Sand Del Lee, we were happy to see good, clean racing this week.

I feel like I owe Phil Nicoletti and the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha team a bit of an apology because all anyone has seen is Phil’s reaction at the podium last week and what most agree wasn’t a big deal when the two came together in the final corner.

Previous to that, Mike Alessi was doing more than riding a wide bike…he was riding 10 wide bikes, doing whatever he could to keep Phil behind him. That’s the part that Phil was most upset about. He was riding very well and thought he had a chance to go after Matt Goerke out front.

And for Mike, he knew that if Phil finished behind him it would give him the overall, so he was motivated to keep him there.

The cameras didn’t capture that part and neither did I. I just thought it was important to point that out.

No, it still doesn’t excuse his reaction, but at least it will make a little more sense to everyone who couldn’t really understand why Phil was that heated.

OK, I’m putting that conversation to rest.

Mike Alessi is on a roll and went 1-1 at River Glade. | Bigwave photo

Alessi qualified fastest and got first gate pick. He grabbed the first moto holeshot with main rivals Nicoletti, #1 Colton Facciotti, and #2 Goerke behind him.

#10 Keylan Meston got out to a great start in 5th with #12 Cade Clason and #519 Josh Cartwright behind him.

#16 Cole Thompson was up near the front but slid out just a few corners in and had to start from dead last. It was going to be a long moto for the rider who is feeling less than 100%.

At the halfway mark, Alessi was out front, followed by Nicoletti, Goerke, and then Facciotti.

Amazingly, Thompson had found the rear fender of Meston and a battle for 5th began.

Phil would slide out but keep his position and Thompson would make a pass stick on Keylan, but #10 would keep him honest for the remainder of the moto.

This has been a heart-breaking year for Matt Goerke. | Bigwave photo

Goerke would get right up on Nicoletti in a great fight for 2nd place, but you could see Matt’s bike starting to smoke and we all feared the worst.

When the checkered flag waved, Alessi had a 10-second lead for the win with Nicoletti 2nd. Goerke’s bike wouldn’t make the flag and he took a DNF (scored 10th).

3rd west to Facciotti with a big gap back to Thompson, who put in an amazing ride from the back.

In moto 2, Goerke was a DNS. The holeshot went to Alessi again with Cartwright wheel to wheel with him across the flour line. Facciotti was up in 4th followed by Meston, Nicoletti, and Thompson.

What a great ride by #28 Eric Jeffery after being down in turn 1. | Bigwave photo

#28 Eric Jeffery was down hard in the first turn and re-fired his bike way in the back. Impressively, he would continue to make passes all the way up to 15th spot. It was a solid ride!

At the half, Alessi had some breathing room out front with Nicoletti again in 2nd, followed by a great battle for 3rd between Facciotti and Thompson.

Alessi barely edged out #519 Josh Cartwright for the moto 2 holeshot. | Bigwave photo

Meston was alone in 5th with the duo of Clason and Cartwright starting to show signs of a push for Keylan’s position.

Nicoletti would mess up at the 34:00 mark and lose two spots to #1 and #16.

Afterward, we found out Mike’s hands were a mess and he was holding on by his fingertips!

He held on to the win but Facciotti was just 1 second off his rear wheel at the flag! Thompson crossed the line in 3rd about 5 seconds later.

Meston had messed up and Clason and Cartwright got by for 5th and 6th.

Mike Alessi is on a roll right now, but is it too late to stop Colton Facciotti from taking home his 6th 450 title?! The next 4 motos are going to be exciting to watch.

Women’s East

Women’s podium: Eve Brodeur, Liz Burke, Isabelle Thibault. | Bigwave photo

After a crazy round in Sand Del Lee, it was going to be interesting to see if defending champion #1 Eve Brodeur would be be able to claw back any points from her big loss at round 2.

When the gate dropped for moto 1, Eve was out front with points leader #192 Isabelle Thibault in 2nd and #73 Brooke Merrow (from parts unknown? Let’s have riders fill that part in during registration, please!) in 3rd. #265 Brittany Gagne and #108 Liz Burke were 4th and 5th.

Brooke would fall on lap 1 and drop back outside the top 20.

At the half, Brodeur had a comfortable lead with Thibault, Burke, and Gagne in a nice battle for 2nd. #5 Sarah-Kim Villeneuve was alone in 5th.

At the flag, it was Brodeur with a 12-second lead over Thibault who had Burke on her rear fender. Gagne was about 5 seconds behind them in 4th and then there was a big gap back to Villeneuve, who rounded out the top 5.

I shot video of the 2nd Women’s moto, so I’ll be sure to get that race edit up as soon as possible.

Here’s a look at the results:

As you can see, the final round this week in Deschambault is coming down to a 7-point battle between #1 and 2, just like it did out west.

If Eve wins both motos next week, Isabelle can finish no worse than 2nd in both.

Out west, Shelby Turner won the final 2 motos, but Avrie Berry was 2nd in each and won the title by a slim 1 point. We could see that again in the east!

FXR PreMix

Only 8 (7 in this photo) riders showed up to race the FXR PreMix class at River Glade. Let’s go, Deschambault, show the 2-stroke some love! | Bigwave photo

Sadly, only 8 riders lined up for the FXR PreMix class this week at River Glade.

#218 Nathan Bles took both motos but #424 Austin Watling proved he still has the speed to challenge.

Unfortunately, Watling had troubles in moto 1 and then finished 2nd in moto 2. It was fun to watch and hopefully he can have a better day this week in Quebec.

Washougal National

Between 1997 and 2007, I made the annual trip down the I-5 to Washougal from Vancouver, BC. Those were some great trips where we’d cart along all our surfing gear and head straight to Westport, WA for a couple days of surfing while were were in the area. Oh, the stories…

When I was a little kid racing motocross, two tracks always captured my imagination: Washougal and River Glade.

For some reason, these were the two tracks I always dreamed of racing. I never raced at either of them, but I’ve been to both of them as a spectator/media guy at least 10 times each. Good enough, I guess.

John Meaney was there shooting for DMX and has been trickling photos my way over the past couple days. We’ll have a bunch to post later today, so watch for that.

Jared Petruska at Washougal. | John Meaney photo

#209 Jared Petruska headed down with Dominique Daffé to try and make it into the 250 class.

Unfortunately, his big blew up and he was unable to get to the motos. We’ll try to get in touch with him to talk about the experience and find out what he’s got planned next.

MXGP of Czech Republic

Loretta Lynn’s is Underway!

You can watch all the action live, starting Tuesday. Here’s the RacerTV schedule:

Here’s the LIVE TIMING link:

https://resultsmx.com/lorettas/liveresults.asp

Good luck to all the Canadians who’ve qualified and are lining up this year! If it’s scorching hot here, I con only imagine what it’s got to be like in Tennessee!

Here’s the list of Canadians to watch:

250 C #34 Jack Gabor

250 C Ltd. #41 Justin Barnhart, #34 Jack Gabor

250 C Jr (12-17) Ltd. # 41 Justin Barnhart, #64 Wyatt Kerr, #28 Joshua Lemire

125 C #12 Matthew Cemovic, #47 Garrett Horseman, #64 Wyatt Kerr

65 (7-9) #81 Nathan Snelgrove

65 (10-11) #12 Graeme Laybourn

85 (10-12) Ltd. #94 Preston Masciangelo, #16 Thomas Munro

Mini Sr. 1 (12-14) #94 Preston Masciangelo, #64 Ryder McNabb, #46 Tanner Scott, #43 Noah Viney

Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) #64 Ryder McNabb, #43 Noah Viney

Supermini 1 (12-15) #46 Tanner Scott

125 C (12-17) B/C #81 Jake Piccolo

Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C #81 Jake Piccolo

Girls (11-16) #16 Bailey Orbanski

OK, have a great week. I’ve got a ton of stuff to go through. See you in Quebec for the ECAN!