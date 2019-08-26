Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Wow, two finales in two weeks. It’s been a pretty busy end to the outdoor Motocross season both here in Canada and then at round 12 of the Lucas Oil AMA Motocross Championship at Ironman MX in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

To be honest, I wanted nothing more than to spend a weekend lying on my couch staring at the TV, but when I learned we had a couple Canadians as well as a few Rockstar Triple Crown Tour regulars racing, I knew that wasn’t going to happen.

Newly crowned Canadian 250 MX champion, Dylan Wright, was in Indiana with Matt Bannon spinning the wrenches and packing his gate for him this past weekend.

Matt’s not a mechanic per se, and he was happy to get some welcomed assistance from a few people in the pits close to where they were.

I know he was thanking Mr. Brill quite heavily, so I’m assuming he stepped in to lend a solid hand at some point.

Dylan has been here before, but never as the Canadian Motocross Champ. Our sport is one where you have to take the time to relish your accomplishments because in MX you can go up and down in a hurry.

Dylan was taught this lesson in Indiana where he was up on a high as the top qualifying rider out of the 250 B Group (by 5 seconds no less), but then struggled to put it all together when the gate dropped for moto 1.

Dylan was the class of the 250 B Group and qualified on top which gave him 13th gate pick. | Bigwave photo

He got out to a very solid top 10 start and looked like he was fitting in nicely. Unfortunately, with the talent being as deep as it is down south, he had riders knocking on his rear fender immediately.

Obviously, a top 10 start here in Canada means Dylan makes pretty quick work of a few riders and battles in the top 3 or to the front. That’s not the case at an AMA event.

You could tell Dylan wasn’t happy going backwards as riders with names like Alex Martin, Mitchell Oldenburg, and RJ Hampshire got past him, so he must have given it all he had to try to run the pace.

Dylan and Matt Bannon at the gate. | Bigwave photo

From what I could tell, he still looked comfortable, but he went down a couple times in the deep ruts near where I was standing. I saw him fall twice but Matt mentioned he’d gone down another time, making it three times before the big one that ended his day.

Dylan was up in the mix early. | Bigwave photo

He flew past the mechanics area in a good battle. He did the 180 to the left and launched the big jump.

If life were all highs, how would we know the difference?!

The following corner is a 90-degree with a jump on the inside and a flat corner on the outside.

Dylan flew through the air and landed with a thud. | Bigwave photo

Dylan went to the jump on the inside and somehow got out of shape. Next thing I saw was him flying through the air without his bike.

Fortunately, the place where he landed was moist and actually about as soft an area to fall as any on the track. Had it been a dry spot the result may have been a lot different.

He landed with a thud and sat up quickly. He got back to his bike, fired it up and got back in the race. Unfortunately, you could tell he was feeling this one.

Dylan tried to keep going but then pulled in to pick up Matt and head back to the pits. | Bigwave photo

He came around and ended up pulling into the mechanics area, picked up Matt, and the two of them headed back to the pits.

I was still watching the outcome of this great race at the front because there was still a championship to be decided between Adam Cianciarulo and Dylan Ferrandis.

After what happened in Las Vegas where AC handed Dylan the title, I wasn’t going to miss any fireworks here!

AC crosses the line in 2nd place in moto 1 to secure the title. | Bigwave photo

Fortunately for the Kawasaki rider, he finished 2nd behind Ferrandis and clinched the title.

I headed back to Dylan Wright’s pits to see what the outcome was. Matt told me that he’d sent Dylan over to see Doc Bodnar and the gang at the Alpinestars Medical Unit to check him for concussion symptoms.

When Dylan returned, he simply said, “Nope,” and that was it for their day.

Dylan wasn’t overly thrilled and so I didn’t dare go into the trailer and ask for an interview. We’ll give him a couple and then get in touch with him to talk about this day and also grabbing his first Pro Motocross title.

Like I said, this sport can show you the highest highs and then bring you down to some of the lowest lows, and that’s why we drop the gate. If life were all highs, how would we know the difference?!

Keylan Meston (with Boston Calder) was on the line in the 450 class. | Bigwave photo

The other Canadian on the line was #403 Keylan Meston in the 450 class.

Keylan was well on the outside of the line for the start of the first moto. I’m not sure if he just got a bad jump and then decided this, or if his plan was the old “let everyone go and cut to the inside” trick? Either way, he tried it (Cade Clason said he tried the same thing) and ended up pretty far back.

Of course, late in the moto he and Cade found each other and it felt like a Canadian National for a couple laps. Keylan crossed the line in 26th place.

Look at Josh Osby and Keylan Meston having some fun in Indiana! | Bigwave photo

In the second, Keylan, #70 Josh Osby, and Cade found each other early. Fellow Canadian series racer, #285 Marshal Weltin, was ahead of this group and finished an impressive 11th!

Cade would fall and drop back to last place, Josh and Keylan had a very nice multi-lap battle until Josh finally gapped him a little.

In the end, Keylan finished 23rd in the moto for 24th overall.

#280 Cade Clason. | Bigwave photo

Cade: (24-25) 25th

#70 Josh Osby. | Bigwave photo

Josh: (15-20) 20th

#285 Marshal Weltin. | Bigwave photo

Marshal: (20-11) 15th

The weather was perfect and the track was rough. I think everyone enjoyed the new changes they made, although Ken Roczen said some of the added chicanes were a little tight.

Eli Tomac accepts the trophy and joins the 3-in-a-row club. | Bigwave photo

Eli Tomac had already clinched the title, but Ken and #25 Marvin Musquin were fighting over 2nd place.

It was going to be a great finish until Marvin crashed in the 3rd turn, hurting his left ankle/leg and forcing him out of action for the final moto of the season.

I can talk more about all this in the photo report coming up.

Uh oh, it looks like it’s almost noon here in Ontario, so I’ll end this one here. I’m still trying to play catch up from my illness the past couple weeks. I feel the need to apologize again for my lack of production here on the site.

Anyway, have a great week, everyone, and we’ll see you next at the Montreal Supercross on Saturday, September 14th.