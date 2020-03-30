Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

A virtual “Good Morning” to you all. How is everyone getting along in this new reality? I find it hard to believe something like this can actually happen in this day and age. We’ve, literally, been told to stay in our houses, and we’re doing it!

On the upside, our house has never been cleaner or more organized. I’ll hit the garage next…

I’ve been trying to figure out little ways to keep us occupied and entertained. I decided to let my mind wander wherever it wants and I’ll be posting video links to things that hold a special place in my MX heart. I’m calling it the “Daily Quarantainment.”

I started out with a couple really old videos from the early 1980’s at Carlsbad Raceway.

I remember, as a little kid, seeing the SuperBikers on ABC’s Wide World of Sports coming when I combed upcoming weekend’s broadcasts in the TV Times (that was the weekly listing that came in your Friday night local newspaper). That was a race I never wanted to miss!

If you’re old like me, this next video clip may actually give you goosebumps:

And once a year, the world’s attention would focus on deciding who the greatest motorcycle rider of all was.

They pitted road racers, dirt trackers, and motocrossers against each other on a one-off track in the mysterious-to-me southern California motocross shangrila that is Carlsbad.

It’s interesting to me what becomes an iconic moment in sport. No matter what the actual discipline, there are snippets in time that find permanent residence in your head, and this pass at the 1982 race by Danny ‘Magoo’ Chandler on Steve Wise is just one of those little snippets. Check it out:

Next on my list was the 1981 500cc USGP also at Carlsbad.

When I was a little kid, a friend of mine had a little dirt bike. It was some sort of Kawasaki 100. I’d follow him up to our elementary school and watch as he would go back and forth on the soccer field, never letting me have a go. Then, the troublemaker across the street got a sweet Suzuki RM 125, maybe a 1978. I was hooked. I didn’t have a bike of my own, but there was no avoiding the pull of the sport. I would walk across the street just to watch him wash the damn thing!

My first bike was a used 1980 Kawasaki KX80 purchased in 1981, and there was no looking back.

Me on my 1980 KX80 at Hully Gully in 1981. | Bigwave Senior photo

I got it at the beginning of summer in 1981. Each year, my family would choose a destination and we would spend the entire month of August travelling.

One year it was BC, one year it was the maritimes, another it was Europe. In 1981 we drove west to my cousins’ place in Dana Point, California.

I’ve got memories from this trip that will never fade, like driving past a dude on a chopper leaning against the sissy bar with his feet resting up on the top of his handlebars. I didn’t really understand “cruise control” or how it would work on a motorcycle, but there he was. He looked over at me as we passed and gave me a peace sign. Nope, I’ll never forget that pass going through the Mojave Desert on a scorching-hot August afternoon. Never.

At the same time, Juice Newton‘s ‘Playing with the Queen of Hearts‘ was on the radio. It doesn’t happen often, but whenever I hear that song, I’m taken back to that stretch of endless highway and that biker, wondering where he may have been going and whatever happened to him.

Anyway, I was new to MX and as keen as anyone has ever been to throw a leg over a dirt bike. You all know what I’m talking about!

Southern California was and is Motocross Mecca, and my cousins didn’t even realize they were living very close to its heart.

On a day trip down to Tijuana, Mexico, we passed a sign in Carlsbad that said, “MX Races Tomorrow.” And it was the USGP! How lucky could we have been?! Those were the days that were spent out doing things outside; we didn’t have mobile phones or internet. If we hadn’t seen this sign, we wouldn’t have even known the USGP was going on!

Of course, my dad and I returned the following day to take in our first-ever world class event. Looking back, I think the only names that really jumped out at me were Marty Moates, Chuck Sun and Broc Glover.

I remember it was 100-plus degrees, but that was when I was a little kid, so it didn’t even bother me. My dad had his Minolta camera, I believe, and snapped a few blurry but memorable photos. Here’s one of a 500 moto holeshot.

500cc holeshot from the 1981 USGP at Carlsbad raceway. | Bigwave Senior photo

Chuck Sun was #20 on a Honda and took the 500cc win. I actually had to Google results to know that.

Anyway, I found video of every year except the year I was there in 1981! I’m pretty bummed about that, but I posted the video of the 1980 race, anyway. If you’re still looking for something to do today, here it is again:

After Monday Morning Coffee, I’ll let my mind wander and I’ll post another video of a race that really stands out in my mind. Boom, one just popped in there.

2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Schedule Adjusted

We all knew it was coming, and Jetwerx and the MRC have been forced to make adjustments to the 2020 race schedule.

When I spoke with Justin Thompson a couple weeks ago, he alluded to the fact that this was likely going to be the reality. He also said that they had an A, B, and C plan ready, depending on how long these “social distancing” rules were going to be in place.

Plan A was released earlier this morning, and it will see us postponing the Arenacross portion of the schedule until after the Motocross series. Here’s the Press Release:

Brigden, ON – The health and wellness of our staff, spectators and athletes are paramount, with this Jetwerx and MRC have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation over the past 3 weeks.



The Public Health Agency of Canada recommends that event organizers and planners postpone in-person gatherings where proper social distancing measures would be difficult to implement and maintain in Canada for the next 8 weeks, in order to delay and reduce community transmission. With this information we have come together with two plans for the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown to kick off the 2020 season. Please find below Plan A.



As the Arenacross schedule is growing very near, we will postpone the AX portion of the series to the fall. All registrants and ticket buyers will be able to transfer their purchases to the later date with no further action needed. The dates will be available soon.



Following the Public Health Agency of Canada recommendations of postponing events for at least 8 weeks, we will move the Motocross portion of the series until June.



We hope that everyone is staying safe during these unprecedented times, and we look forward to seeing all the amazing motocross families in the near future.

Let’s all cross our fingers and hope the world starts getting back to normal soon and we can avoid implementing Plan B that would obviously see us changing the western swing of the MX series.

Flatten the curve so we can unflatten some dirt bike tracks, folks!!!

I’m still in the middle of taking care of all the things you need to take care of when a parent dies. I admit I’ve been a little preoccupied since my dad’s passing early last Tuesday morning.

I’d like to go back in time and talk to every friend I’ve ever known who has lost a parent. Man, this is tough, and I don’t think I ever gave them the full sympathy they deserved. Everyone reading this knows just how close families that race together are. Anyway, please bear with me as I try to balance things and get back to posting more regularly here on DMX. With little else to do, people are definitely spending even more time online, so we’ll make sure we give you something to look at!

With no racing in the immediate future, I’ll start doing tons of interviews with our riders and industry folk. We’ll find things to do, don’t worry.

I now have to leave Emily for a while to take care of my mom up north. It’s pretty crazy time. Please remember to clap, clang pots and pans, or just make some sort of noise out your front door or window at 7:30pm every night to show your appreciation to people working their asses off (and literally risking their lives!) in the health care profession to make sure the rest of us are all right.

Em works as a nurse in the emergency department at UH here in London. Stress levels are at an all-time high. They’re supposed to be saving lives, not risking their own! Let’s also hope our government finds a way to get them the safety equipment they need to do their jobs. At this point, they’re being told they only have 4 N95 masks per 12-hour shift, and that’s just not enough to safely make it through a day in emerg.

NBC Sports Gold Offers Free On-Demand Access to Pro Motocross Pass for Month of April

Watch Commercial-Free Viewing of Full Event Replays from 2017-2019 Seasons

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (March 27, 2020) – NBC Sports Gold, the direct-to-consumer streaming service from NBC Sports, has announced it is providing FREE access to nine different sports passes, including the popular “Pro Motocross Pass,” for a limited time through the month of April. With this access, viewers receive commercial-free and on-demand content, including full event replays and exclusive qualifying shows, from the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.

NBC Sports Gold can be accessed via the NBC Sports app, which is available in the United States through the Apple App Store (iOS), Apple TV (tvOS), Google Play (Android), Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Android TV, Amazon Fire (TV & Tablet), Amazon Echo Show, Roku, Chromecast, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Smart TV.



Access can also be found at NBCSports.com/Gold.



Pro Motocross Pass

Duration: Through May 1

Available content includes:

All races from the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons

All qualifying shows from the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons

Pro Motocross highlights

In addition to the “Pro Motocross Pass,” NBC Sports Gold is also providing complementary access for a limited time to its “IndyCar Pass,” “TrackPass,” “Cycling Pass,” “Snow Pass,” “Rugby Pass,” “Premier League Pass,” “PGA Tour Live,” “Premier Lacrosse League Pass,” and “Track & Field Pass.”

For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit:

www.ProMotocross.com.

How to Watch Pro Motocross

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is televised on NBC, NBC Sports Network, and MAVTV, and is exclusively streamed live on the NBC Sports Gold subscription service. Every round features live coverage of the first motos of the 450 Class and 250 Class on MAVTV, while second moto coverage of most rounds can be seen on NBC Sports Network. Exclusive network broadcast coverage can be seen on NBC, with live coverage of the second 450 Class moto from High Point, Spring Creek, and Unadilla. Live and on-demand coverage, including an exclusive live stream of qualifying, can be seen on NBC Sports Gold via the “Pro Motocross Pass” for a one-time purchase of $59.99.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of six competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. The 12-round series traditionally begins in May and ends in August for a summer-long championship that includes stops at America’s premier motocross racing facilities, with events in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Washington, New York and Indiana. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The title sponsor is Lucas Oil, a leading producer of premium oils, greases, and problem solving additives, all made in America. More information can be found at www.ProMotocross.com.

NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Gold is NBC Sports’ direct-to-consumer live streaming product that provides sports fans with access to exclusive premium sports events and content, live and on-demand, at an affordable price. Launched in 2016 with a single cycling product, NBC Sports Gold currently offers 18 individual sports “passes” – twelve domestic (PGA TOUR LIVE, Premier League, Premier League Match Day, INDYCAR, Cycling, Track & Field, Premier Lacrosse League, Speed Skating, Rugby, Rugby World Cup, Supercross, and Snow, consisting of seven Olympic winter sports); two regional (Blazers and Philly); one combination (Supercross and Pro Motocross), two domestic and international (Figure Skating and Pro Motocross); and one international-only (Notre Dame Football). Find NBC Sports Gold in the NBC Sports app available in the U.S. on Apple iOS & tvOS, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast and NBCSportsGold.com, and also on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.

OK, stay safe out there. This isolation will come to an end, some day, and we want all our moto family to be with us when it does.