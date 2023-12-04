Monday Morning Coffee Opinion Column

By Billy Rainford

I’m running on Pacific Time for these next couple weeks, so forgive me that it may not be “Morning” where you are. As I’ve already mentioned a few times, I’m in Kamloops, BC to look after my mom while my sister takes a well-deserved 2-week vacation. My mom has advancing dementia and I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a handful to be here alone with her – happy most of the time, but when things change, they change fast.

I made a post on my personal Facebook page a couple days ago just to show a stack of papers and a photo of her and my dad together that she’s been clutching in her hand the past few days. She doesn’t know who it is in the photo but I’m sure there’s a connection there.

I heard from a few of my old friends who I hadn’t heard from in a long time. They’re obviously around my age and so their parents are also similar in age. Sadly, some of them are also in the same situation with one of their parents.

We always blame things such as aluminum in antiperspirants and other things for a cause, and that may be the case, but we can’t ignore the fact that historically humans died before they even made it to 50. We didn’t live long enough to lose our memories!

Anyway, if you’re reading this column you know just how close moto families are, so this is really difficult to witness happen to my mom. And sadly, it seems like everyone I talk to is either going through it themselves or knows someone who is or has. It’s just way too common.

I’m here until the 16th, so if you’re looking for me, this is where I’ll be.

Last year when I was here doing the same thing, the AMO Arenacross Series (formerly the Future West Moto Arenacross Championship) and I decided to give it a try and load my mom into one of my sister’s cars and make the 3-hour drive south and west on the Coquihalla Highway to Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC.

I was able to run around and snag a few photos and get some interviews, but it was just too much for my mom, so I didn’t put her through that again this year, even though we could have been there to see #14 Quinn Amyotte win his first Pro title on his new ride.

Fortunately, Jessica Longname from Tree Three Media was going so we had her get us some content over the weekend, and she did a great job for us.

Quinn Amyotte is the 2024 champion. | Tree Three Media photo

Congratulations to Quinn on going undefeated in overalls over the course of two weekends of racing out west. Each Pro Am round consisted of 3 motos for an overall win. Quinn won all 4, 1-1-1-1. I like to type that out because it looks more impressive that way.

Quinn moves over to the WLTN Kawasaki team for the 2024 season. You’ll notice he was still wearing his Fox Racing Canada gear because he was riding one of #84 Tanner Ward‘s bikes and his new contract isn’t official until the new year.

Equally impressive, especially on the final weekend, was young #56 Blake Davies on his Husqvarna.

The Barn has seen its share of established top-level riders and also helped many on their way to becoming those. Blake is only 15 and is definitely a rider on the rise. He’s 7 feet tall and goes by the name of Homer

You may have also noticed that I kept listing Parker Eales‘ number as 1(8). Parker finished 2nd overall this year. However, he won last year. And in very typical, understated Parker style, he decided not to run the big #1 this year, claiming that the series is under new ownership so he wasn’t really the defending champ. I, like everyone else, disagree. Parker should have run the #1 and I’m going to keep bugging him about this. He’ll regret not having photos (other than my Photoshopped one) to look back on when he’s old.

This is all we have, Parker! | Bigwave photo

Arguably, the fastest rider on the track each night was #26 Julien Benek but he just couldn’t stay consistent. ON the final night, he was the only rider to consistently dip into the 37-second range but mistakes and classic AX circumstances kept him from finishing where he was capable of.

Jessica did a few interviews, so you can check those out here if you haven’t yet:

2023 RENTAL EQUIP – YOURFLOORS.CA AMO AX
PRO-AM POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 11/24/2023
Finish		 11/25/2023
Finish		 12/1/2023
Finish		 12/2/2023
Finish		 Total Points
1st – QUINN AMYOTTE
#14  – Blackstock, ON		 1st 1st 1st 1st 100
2nd – PARKER EALES
#18  – Maple Ridge, BC		 4th 3rd 2nd 3rd 80 (-20)
3rd – SEBASTIEN RACINE
#12  – Casselman, ON		 6th 2nd 4th 5th 71 (-29)
4th – BLAKE DAVIES
#56  – Mission, BC		 7th 8th 3rd 2nd 69 (-31)
5th – NICK COLLINS
#711  – CALGARY, AB		 11th 4th 7th 6th 57 (-43)
6th – ZACH UFIMZEFF
#31  – LAKE COUNTRY, BC		 12th 5th 6th 7th 54 (-46)
7th – JULIEN BENEK
#26  – Mission, BC		 8th   5th 4th 47 (-53)
8th – LIAM DODDS
#930  – Revelstoke, BC		 9th 9th 12th 9th 45 (-55)
9th – TEREN GERBER
#36  – CORONATION, AB		   7th 8th 8th 40 (-60)
10th – DEVYN SMITH
#48  – MAPLE RIDGE, BC		 13th 11th 9th 12th 39 (-61)

Annalyse Lopushinsky took the win in the Ladies 12+. I really wish I was there just so I could have done another interview with her. When I first met her a few years ago, she just hated doing interviews, so you know I found that more fun. She’s gotten a lot more comfortable doing them and I look forward to doing many more with her in the future.

Ladies 12+ 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 11/24/2023
Finish		 11/25/2023
Finish		 12/1/2023
Finish		 12/2/2023
Finish		 Total Points
1st – ANNALYSE LOPUSHINSKY
#5w  – Williams Lake, BC		 2nd 1st 1st 1st 97
2nd – PEYTON BELISLE
#12  – Smithers, BC		 4th 2nd 3rd 3rd 80 (-17)
3rd – KAYLIE KAYER
#3w  – Savona, BC		 3rd 10th 2nd 2nd 75 (-22)
4th – DANIKA SNIDER
#87  – Langley, BC		 5th 3rd 4th 4th 72 (-25)
5th – JORRDYN BRENNAN
#267  – Okotoks, AB		 6th 5th 5th 5th 63 (-34)
6th – AUBREY SMITH
#13  – Rosedale, BC		 1st 8th 11th 10th 59 (-38)
7th – BROOKLYNN GIBNEY
#19  – Mission, BC		 7th 6th 7th 6th 58 (-39)
8th – SYLVIE HAMANA
#23  – Coquitlam, BC		 9th 9th 8th 7th 51 (-46)
9th – JENNIFER HORNER
#811  – Abbotsford, BC		 10th 7th 10th 9th 48 (-49)
10th – SADIE THIBERT
#50  – Prince George, BC		 8th 4th     31 (-66)

You can look over all the results HERE.

Big changes for Shelby Turner in 2024:

GT Arena Motocross Results

Here’s a recap from Tyler Gibbs‘ team owner Jeff Crutcher:

CREO KTM:

The CREO KTM team signing autographs in Enid, OK.

Rounds 3 and 4 went very well, and were a stark difference from how the opening weekend of GT AX played out. I’m thrilled with our riders and the way they worked their way through adversity and bounced back from how things started this season.

The new venue for the tour in Enid, OK was a top notch facility and will serve as a great location for years to come in the future of GT AX. It’s a high seating capacity arena with a large floor and delicious soil that our Hoosier’s absolutely ate up. 

On the weekend – Friday results:

Jorgen 4-4

Tyler 6-7

Dawson 9-13

Saturday results:

Jorgen 8-5

Tyler 14-7

Dawson 10-9

Points:

Jorgen – 6th 58 points

Dawson – 7th 48 points

Tyler – 7th 48 points

Jorgen won the head to head challenge on Saturday and scored an extra championship point, and he pulled several holeshots with a handful of laps lead. Tyler is ready and capable of a podium finish as he works on ironing out the first few laps of the mains, the results on paper don’t show the riding ability. Dawson, strong as an ox, was charging and making minimal mistakes though he did have a costly one on Friday that dropped him a few positions.

The plan is working, our guys are developing, and we continue to gel.

We have something in our corner that everyone wants – momentum. All 3 athletes are foaming at the mouth to continue the charge going into Lebanon this weekend – where we will be featuring EVS in support of their 20% off entire online store Christmas campaign.

RESULTS

Friday night:

2024 GTAMX – R3 Enid – PRO  – 12/1/2023
Enid OK
Open Pro (250,350,450) – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Points Earned
1st
#1
 Yamaha  MICHAEL HICKS
 FENTON, MO 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 1st 1st 25
2nd
#9
 Gas Gas  CHASE MARQUIER
 NEWCASTLE, OK 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 2nd 2nd 24
3rd
#7
 Yamaha  CHEYENNE HARMON
 ROANOKE, TX 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 3rd 3rd 3rd 23
4th
#723
 Kawasaki  BEN NELKO
 ALIQUIPPA, PA 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 5th 4th 4th 22
5th
#26
 KTM  JORGEN TALVIKU
 PARNU – ESTONIA,  		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 4th 6th 6th 21
6th
#800
 Honda  MIKE ALESSI
 HILLIARD, FL 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 8th 5th 5th 20
7th
#22
 KTM  TYLER GIBBS
MISSION, BC  		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 6th 7th 7th 19
8th
#188
 Kawasaki  EDDIE NORRED
 ROCKFORD, IL 		  6th
  Heat 1		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 7th 8th 8th 18
9th
#18
 Honda  RONNIE ORRES
 FORT DODGE, IA 		  9th
  Heat 1		  4th
  Semi 1 		 11th 9th 9th 17
10th
#41
 Gas Gas  JORDAN MILLER
 MONTGOMERY, TX 		  7th
  Heat 1		  3rd
  Semi 1 		 10th 11th 11th 16

Saturday night:

2024 GTAMX – R4 Enid – PRO – 12/2/2023
Enid Ok
Open Pro (250,350,450) – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Points Earned
1st
#1
 Yamaha  MICHAEL HICKS
 FENTON, MO 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 1st 1st 25
2nd
#7
 Yamaha  CHEYENNE HARMON
 ROANOKE, TX 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 2nd 2nd 2nd 24
3rd
#800
 Honda  MIKE ALESSI
 HILLIARD, FL 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 4th 4th 4th 23
4th
#9
 Gas Gas  CHASE MARQUIER
 NEWCASTLE, OK 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 6th 3rd 3rd 22
5th
#723
 Kawasaki  BEN NELKO
 ALIQUIPPA, PA 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 6th 6th 21
6th
#26
 KTM  JORGEN TALVIKU
 PARNU – ESTONIA,  		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 8th 5th 5th 20
7th
#3
 Honda  CARTER GORDON
 LOUISVILLE, IL 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 5th 8th 8th 19
8th
#18
 Honda  RONNIE ORRES
 FORT DODGE, IA 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 7th 10th 10th 18
9th
#23
 KTM  DAWSON KAUB
 OTTAWA, KS 		  6th
  Heat 1		  4th
  Semi 1 		 10th 9th 9th 17
10th
#188
 Kawasaki  EDDIE NORRED
 ROCKFORD, IL 		  9th
  Heat 2		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 9th 11th 11th 16
11th
#22
 KTM  TYLER GIBBS
MISSION, BC  		  5th
  Heat 1		  – 14th 7th 7th 15
Open Pro POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 2024 GTAMX – R 01 Topeka – PRO
11/3/2023
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R 02 Topeka – PRO
11/4/2023
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R5 Enid – PRO
12/1/2023
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R6 Enid – PRO
12/2/2023
Points		 Total Points
1st – CHEYENNE HARMON
#7  – ROANOKE, TX		 24 25 23 24 96
1st – MICHAEL HICKS
#1  – FENTON, MO		 25 21 25 25 96
3rd – CHASE MARQUIER
#9  – NEWCASTLE, OK		 23 24 24 22 93 (-3)
4th – BEN NELKO
#723  – ALIQUIPPA, PA		 21 19 22 21 83 (-13)
5th – RONNIE ORRES
#18  – FORT DODGE, IA		 14 15 17 18 64 (-32)
6th – JORGEN TALVIKU
#26  – PARNU – ESTONIA, 		 16 5 21 20 62 (-34)
7th – DAWSON KAUB
#23  – OTTAWA, KS		 5 16 15 17 53 (-43)
8th – EDDIE NORRED
#188  – ROCKFORD, IL		 5 12 18 16 51 (-45)
9th – TYLER GIBBS
#22  – MISSION, BC 		 12   19 15 46 (-50)
10th – BRANDEN WALTHER
#688  – DENTON, TX		 5 13 12 14 44 (-52)
11th – MIKE ALESSI
#800  – HILLIARD, FL		     20 23 43 (-53)
12th – JAYDEN CLOUGH
#45  – ELKO, MN		 18 22     40 (-56)
12th – DEVIN HARRIMAN
#16  – RIDGEFIELD, WA		 20 20     40 (-56)
14th – CHANDLER BAKER
#350  – TULSA, OK		 22 17     39 (-57)
15th – PRESTON TAYLOR
#996  – HASTINGS, NE		 17 18     35 (-61)
16th – CARTER GORDON
#5  – LOUISVILLE, IL		     14 19 33 (-63)
17th – MATTHEW CURLER
#958  – MABANK, TX		 19 11     30 (-66)
17th – BRYCE MCLAUD
#104  – CEDAR RAPIDS IA, IA		 15 5 5 5 30 (-66)
19th – BRETT GREENLEY
#266  – NEW MEMPHIS, IL		 5 14 5 5 29 (-67)
20th – KYLE BITTERMAN
#581  – PELZER, SC		 5 23     28 (-68)

Next round: December 9-10 Lebanon, MO

AMA Arenacross Series POints

Next round: December 8 – Madison, WI

Have a great week, everyone.

Have a great week and I’ll see you at the races