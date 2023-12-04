Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

I’m running on Pacific Time for these next couple weeks, so forgive me that it may not be “Morning” where you are. As I’ve already mentioned a few times, I’m in Kamloops, BC to look after my mom while my sister takes a well-deserved 2-week vacation. My mom has advancing dementia and I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a handful to be here alone with her – happy most of the time, but when things change, they change fast.

I made a post on my personal Facebook page a couple days ago just to show a stack of papers and a photo of her and my dad together that she’s been clutching in her hand the past few days. She doesn’t know who it is in the photo but I’m sure there’s a connection there.

I heard from a few of my old friends who I hadn’t heard from in a long time. They’re obviously around my age and so their parents are also similar in age. Sadly, some of them are also in the same situation with one of their parents.

We always blame things such as aluminum in antiperspirants and other things for a cause, and that may be the case, but we can’t ignore the fact that historically humans died before they even made it to 50. We didn’t live long enough to lose our memories!

Anyway, if you’re reading this column you know just how close moto families are, so this is really difficult to witness happen to my mom. And sadly, it seems like everyone I talk to is either going through it themselves or knows someone who is or has. It’s just way too common.

I’m here until the 16th, so if you’re looking for me, this is where I’ll be.

Last year when I was here doing the same thing, the AMO Arenacross Series (formerly the Future West Moto Arenacross Championship) and I decided to give it a try and load my mom into one of my sister’s cars and make the 3-hour drive south and west on the Coquihalla Highway to Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC.

I was able to run around and snag a few photos and get some interviews, but it was just too much for my mom, so I didn’t put her through that again this year, even though we could have been there to see #14 Quinn Amyotte win his first Pro title on his new ride.

Fortunately, Jessica Longname from Tree Three Media was going so we had her get us some content over the weekend, and she did a great job for us.

Quinn Amyotte is the 2024 champion. | Tree Three Media photo

Congratulations to Quinn on going undefeated in overalls over the course of two weekends of racing out west. Each Pro Am round consisted of 3 motos for an overall win. Quinn won all 4, 1-1-1-1. I like to type that out because it looks more impressive that way.

Quinn moves over to the WLTN Kawasaki team for the 2024 season. You’ll notice he was still wearing his Fox Racing Canada gear because he was riding one of #84 Tanner Ward‘s bikes and his new contract isn’t official until the new year.

Equally impressive, especially on the final weekend, was young #56 Blake Davies on his Husqvarna.

The Barn has seen its share of established top-level riders and also helped many on their way to becoming those. Blake is only 15 and is definitely a rider on the rise. He’s 7 feet tall and goes by the name of Homer…

You may have also noticed that I kept listing Parker Eales‘ number as 1(8). Parker finished 2nd overall this year. However, he won last year. And in very typical, understated Parker style, he decided not to run the big #1 this year, claiming that the series is under new ownership so he wasn’t really the defending champ. I, like everyone else, disagree. Parker should have run the #1 and I’m going to keep bugging him about this. He’ll regret not having photos (other than my Photoshopped one) to look back on when he’s old.

This is all we have, Parker! | Bigwave photo

Arguably, the fastest rider on the track each night was #26 Julien Benek but he just couldn’t stay consistent. ON the final night, he was the only rider to consistently dip into the 37-second range but mistakes and classic AX circumstances kept him from finishing where he was capable of.

Jessica did a few interviews, so you can check those out here if you haven’t yet:

Annalyse Lopushinsky took the win in the Ladies 12+. I really wish I was there just so I could have done another interview with her. When I first met her a few years ago, she just hated doing interviews, so you know I found that more fun. She’s gotten a lot more comfortable doing them and I look forward to doing many more with her in the future.

You can look over all the results HERE.

Big changes for Shelby Turner in 2024:

GT Arena Motocross Results

Here’s a recap from Tyler Gibbs‘ team owner Jeff Crutcher:

CREO KTM:

The CREO KTM team signing autographs in Enid, OK.

Rounds 3 and 4 went very well, and were a stark difference from how the opening weekend of GT AX played out. I’m thrilled with our riders and the way they worked their way through adversity and bounced back from how things started this season.

The new venue for the tour in Enid, OK was a top notch facility and will serve as a great location for years to come in the future of GT AX. It’s a high seating capacity arena with a large floor and delicious soil that our Hoosier’s absolutely ate up.

On the weekend – Friday results:

Jorgen 4-4

Tyler 6-7

Dawson 9-13

Saturday results:

Jorgen 8-5

Tyler 14-7

Dawson 10-9

Points:

Jorgen – 6th 58 points

Dawson – 7th 48 points

Tyler – 7th 48 points

Jorgen won the head to head challenge on Saturday and scored an extra championship point, and he pulled several holeshots with a handful of laps lead. Tyler is ready and capable of a podium finish as he works on ironing out the first few laps of the mains, the results on paper don’t show the riding ability. Dawson, strong as an ox, was charging and making minimal mistakes though he did have a costly one on Friday that dropped him a few positions.

The plan is working, our guys are developing, and we continue to gel.

We have something in our corner that everyone wants – momentum. All 3 athletes are foaming at the mouth to continue the charge going into Lebanon this weekend – where we will be featuring EVS in support of their 20% off entire online store Christmas campaign.

RESULTS

Friday night:

Saturday night:

Next round: December 9-10 Lebanon, MO

AMA Arenacross Series POints

AX Pro Series Points

Pos Racer Total 1st #1 KYLE PETERS GREENSBORO, NC 61 2nd #200 RYAN BREECE POST FALLS, ID 60 3rd #73 ROBBIE WAGEMAN NEWHALL, CA 54 4th #2 KYLE BITTERMAN PELZER, SC 43 5th #981 AUSTIN POLITELLI MURRIETA, CA 34 5th #85 ANTHONY RODRIGUEZ TALLAHASSEE, FL 34 7th #350 CHANDLER BAKER OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 31 8th #45 SLADE VAROLA SIMI VALLEY, CA 26 9th #476 COLLIN JURIN SNOHOMISH, WA 24 9th #411 CROCKETT MYERS NAVASOTA, TX 24 11th #4 IZAIH CLARK FORT DODGE, IA 22 11th #3 AARON SIMINOE RENO, NV 22 13th #483 BRYTON CARROLL VINELAND, NJ 21 14th #16 DEVIN HARRIMAN BERMUDA DUNES, CA 20 14th #480 ASHTON OUDMAN SEDRO WOOLLEY, WA 20 16th #315 CODY GROVES PASADENA, MD 11 16th #131 NICHOLAS LONG CAVE CREEK, AZ 11 18th #8 BLAKE GARDNER CANYON COUNTRY, CA 8 19th #483 BRYTON CARROLL VINELAND, NJ 6 19th #201 TYLER MOLLET STUART, FL 6

Next round: December 8 – Madison, WI

Have a great week, everyone.