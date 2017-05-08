Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Monday Morning with Bigwave

Good morning and welcome to another new week. If you’re reading this from anywhere in the mid-to-eastern part of the country, you’re pretty happy to see the sun this morning. What is going on with all the rain, so far this spring?! It has been coming down in biblical proportions lately.

According to my iPhone weather app, we have made it through the bleakness and should have no further cancelations of races due to weather. Unfortunately, the ANQ‘s for the Walton TransCan had to be rescheduled in Ontario and New Brunswick. There was just no way they could be run in the conditions they were dealing with. If you’ve been watching the news at all, I think you can understand how dire the situation was in the right half of the country!

Here’s a look at the new schedule after the cancelations from the weekend:

Regional ANQ Event Schedule

Vancouver Island – GNC Allocation (2)

  • March 25-26.2017 Westshore Mx Park, Victoria BC
Contact: Futurewestmoto.ca

BC  – GNC Allocation (3)

  • April 15/16 2017 Popkum Motorsport Park
  • April 29/30.2017 Kelowna Mx Park
  • May 27/28.2017 Penticton Mx Park
Contact: Futurewestmoto.ca

Alberta North (ADRA)- GNC Allocation (2)

  • May 20/21.2017 at Valiant Memorial, Fort McMurray
Contact: ADRA www.albertadirtriders.com

Alberta South (AMSA)- GNC Allocation (3)

  • May 7.2017  Lethbridge (Temple Hill Motorcycle Park)
  • May 21/22.2017 Medicine Hat (Medicine Hat MX park)
Contact: AMSA  www.amsamx.ca

Saskatchewan – GNC Allocation (2)

  • May 14.2017  Assiniboia, SK
  • June 4.2017  Weyburn, SK
Contact:  Saskatchewan Motorsport Assoc. www.saskmotocross.com

Manitoba – GNC Allocation (2)

  • May 28.2017  ZIR Zhoda
  • June 4.2017   Melita
  • June 11.2017  McNabb Valley MX
Contact: Manitoba Motocross Assoc. www.manitobamotocross.com

Northern Ontario – GNC Allocation (1)

  • May 27.2017  Atikokan
Contact: Superior Dirt Riders

Central Ontario – GNC Allocation (1)

  • May 6/7.2017 at Runway Park
Contact: www.runwaypark.net or sissy@amtelecom.net

South Western Ontario – GNC Allocation (10)

  • April 16.2017  Gopher Dunes
  • April 30.2017  Motopark
  • May 7.2017 Muttco ***CANCELED (RAIN)***
  • May 13-14 Muttco (Make-Up Date)
  • June 11.2017 Walton Raceway
  • June 18 Gullymor
Contact: Amateur Motocross Ontario

Eastern Ontario – GNC Allocation (5)

  • April 16.2017    Gopher Dunes
  • April 30.2017    Cochrane’s
  • May 7.2017      Muttco ***CANCELED (RAIN)***
  • May 13-14 Muttco (Make-Up Date)
  • May 27-28  Sand Del Lee – MX101
  • June 11.2017    Walton Raceway
Contact: Amateur Motocross Ontario

Quebec – GNC Allocation (7)

  • May 28.201    Deschambault
  • June 4.2017    Thetford-Mines
Contact: Challenge Quebec Motocross

Atlantic – GNC Allocation (4)

  • May 6.2017      Riverglade, NB ***CANCELED (RAIN)***
  • May 21.2017    Mill Hill, NS
  • June 3 Riverglade, NB (Make-Up Date)
 Contact: Atlantic Motocross

*Please be sure to check with your regional tracks and clubs and DO NOT use our list to decide your travel plans.We’re trying to keep up as things change, but this is NOT official.

MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS

It’s ova!

 

 

And as our old friend, Kyle Carruthers, would say, “And there you have it!” What an ending we had to a crazy season. Would you have expected anything less, after some of the tension heading into it?

We’ve all pored over the coverage of the racing from Sam Boyd Stadium and so I’m not here to go through it all again. However, the part I found interesting was what must have been going through Eli Tomac‘s mind as the main even progressed. He had the classic good and evil sitting on his shoulders.

The Good – “Eli, just go out and win this main event by a huge margin and prove to yourself and everyone that you truly are the fastest rider in the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series. Everyone will respect you for this. Now go out there and do it with your head held high and let the proverbial chips fall where they may behind you.”

The Evil – “Don’t listen to that idiot, Eli! How is winning this event going to do anything more than you’ve shown all season long? It’s not. You need to slow up and let the field bunch up. Heck, I see your teammate, Josh Grant, back there. Wait a second! Now I see Chad Reed there too! OK, let’s go with this plan; it’s your only hope for this title. It can still happen! One of those guys would be more than happy to take Ryan Dungey out for you!

Crap, it doesn’t look like this is going to happen for you! Let Ryan by and take him off the track in the following corner. Do it! Jason Anderson just took care of Reed, so this is all we have!

It didn’t work, and in the end, it was Jason Anderson who took the win, followed by Eli Tomac and Josh Grant. Ryan Dungey came across the line in 4th spot and claimed his 4th Supercross title, his 3rd in a row. Smart money says he races the Outdoor series and then rides off into the sunset, happily ever after. Can you blame him? Would you want to go up against Eli Tomac again next winter?

Ryan Dungey does it again | Bigwave photo

And what more can or needs to be said about that 250 final main event?! None of the 3 east title contenders wanted to take this one easily, did they! Jordan Smith led Zach Osborne and Joey Savatgy by one point heading into this one.

Osborne got caught up in a first-turn pile up and was refiring his bike as the field left him int heir dust. Savatgy slid out and fell back early, and Jordan Smith , the rookie, looked like he was going to cruise home for the win. But wait…

Smith would crash once, get going again, and then crash hard and get helped off the track, his night over. Suddenly, Adam Cianciarulo found himself a factor in this championship! It was crazy, and nobody was in their seats.

Savatgy looked like a different rider, protecting his points lead instead of charging. It was an obvious mental struggle for him. As he seemed to be unravelling, the oldest rider in the field, Osborne, was riding like a man among boys! Could he win this thing?!

As Ralph Sheheen and Jeff Emig told us how the math was playing out, it seemed less and less impossible for Zach to win this.

On the final lap, Osborne saw his chance at Savatgy, headed straight for the inside line after the whoops section and cleaned Savatgy out to take the title. Seriously, it was as exciting a finish as you could imagine. In fact, Osborne is pretty lucky Joey wasn’t left stuck to his bike and taking them both down and out!

Now, somehow, taking a guy out on purpose for the win is fine, but slowing down to let your teammate win isn’t. Does that make sense? I guess so. One move shows aggression while the other one just points out the politics of this and any other sport.

In the end, Zach Osborne put together one of the greatest come-from-behind wins for a title that has ever happened in ours or any other sport. It was as exciting as any race I have ever seen. Congratulations to Zach on his first 250 regional title.

And to Joey, suck it up and move on. Nobody is ever happy to lose a championship, but at least you were a huge part in all that excitement. Think of it this way: normally no one remembers who got second, but you are such a big part of this story that yours is a name that won’t soon be forgotten in the history of Supercross. Hold your head high.

Zach Osborne wins the 250 East championship in an edge-of-your-seat main event | Bigwave photo

If you haven’t watched all of the craziness, here is everything you need to remedy that:

The question is, can Eli Tomac add his name to the very short list of riders who’ve gone undefeated throughout the summer? It could happen!

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship start at Hangtown, Saturday, May 20th!

AMSOIL ARENACROSS

And on Friday night, the Amsoil Arenacross series also came to an end. Gavin Faith lead the series by a few points over Chris Blose on his Canadian Rockstar Energy OSTFF Yamaha bike.

Unfortunately, for the Canadian team, Chris had a hard get off and took himself out of the title chase. Gavin Faith took his 2nd title while Chris was left losing ground and finishing 3rd.

Race to the Ricky Carmichael Cup 
    Place – Name
Number – Hometown		       Total Points
  1st – GAVIN FAITH
#1 – DUNCOMBE, IA		 196
  2nd – JACE OWEN
#5 – MATTOON, IL		 186 (-10)
  3rd – CHRIS BLOSE
#2 – PHOENIX, AZ		 179 (-17)
  4th – DANIEL HERRLEIN
#9 – BETHESDA, OH		 144 (-52)
  5th – TRAVIS SEWELL
#3 – WESTVILLE, IN		 123 (-73)
  6th – GARED STEINKE
#4 – WOODLAND, CA		 113 (-83)
  7th – CODY VAN BUSKIRK
#7 – HARVARD, IL		 109 (-87)
  8th – BEN LAMAY
#6 – WASILLA, AK		 106 (-90)
  9th – MATTHEW GOERKE
#101 – PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL		 40 (-156)
  10th – JOSH OSBY
#87 – VALPARAISO, IN		 37 (-159)
Points Standings
    Place – Name
Number – Hometown		       Total Points
  11th – JACOB WILLIAMSON
#91 – SWARTZ CREEK, MI		 165
  12th – JARED LESHER
#13 – BALL GROUND, GA		 142
  13th – STEVEN MAGES
#12 – SARDINIA, OH		 116
  14th – HEATH HARRISON
#68 – SILVERHILL, AL		 81
  15th – CORY GREEN
#480 – NOWATA, OK		 57

SUNDAY AMATEUR ARENACROSS

The amateur riders hit the track on Sunday. Here are the results of some of the Canadian riders:

WMX – Overall Finish Positions
Overall Qualifying
Finish / Time		 Heat
Finish		 Main
Finish
Kawasaki
1st – KYLIE FASNACHT
PORT ST LUCIE, FL
#1
 1st
00:27.941		 1st
Heat 2		 1st
 
KTM
2nd – MACKENZIE TRICKER
TRAVELERS REST, SC
#828
 2nd
00:28.286		 1st
Heat 1		 2nd
 
Yamaha
3rd – BRANDY RICHARDS
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
#19
 3rd
00:29.549		 2nd
Heat 1		 3rd
 
Kawasaki
4th – SHELBY ROLEN
BLAINE, TN
#445
 4th
00:29.614		 2nd
Heat 2		 4th
 
KTM
5th – EVE BRODEUR
LAVAL, QC
#6
 10th
00:31.893		 6th
Heat 2		 5th
 
Husqvarna
6th – CARRIE KILLEBREW
SURPRISE, AZ
#80
 13th
00:32.581		 5th
Heat 1		 6th
 
Yamaha
7th – LAUREN WOODS
MURRIETA, CA
#8
 11th
00:32.015		 4th
Heat 1		 7th
 
KTM
8th – JAMIE ASTUDILLO
GILBERTSVILLE, PA
#469
 5th
00:30.626		 7th
Heat 1		 8th
 
Honda
9th – AMANDA BROWN
PASADENA, MD
#29
 6th
00:31.442		 3rd
Heat 2		 9th
 
Suzuki
10th – JAYMIE HAJEWSKI
LAS VEGAS, NV
#455
 9th
00:31.764		 3rd
Heat 1		 10th
 
250 B Class – Overall Finish Positions
Overall Qualifying
Finish / Time		 Heat
Finish		 Main
Finish
Yamaha
1st – EZRA HASTINGS
AURORA, IN
#51
 1st
Heat 1		 1st
 
Yamaha
2nd – JOHNNY GARCIA
MORIARTY, NM
#522
 14th
Heat 1		 2nd
 
Kawasaki
3rd – BROCK SHARP
MOXEE, WA
#3
 5th
Heat 1		 3rd
 
KTM
4th – CALEB DENNISON
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
#48
 3rd
Heat 1		 4th
 
Kawasaki
5th – DEVIN SALE
LOUISVILLE, KY
#10
 8th
Heat 1		 5th
 
Kawasaki
6th – SEBASTIAN TOTH
WILDERVILLE, OR
#229
 11th
Heat 1		 6th
 
Kawasaki
7th – JADEN WERTZ
FORT DODGE, IA
#32
 2nd
Heat 1		 7th
 
Yamaha
8th – COLBY COPP
LOS BANOS, CA
#45
 4th
Heat 1		 8th
 
KTM
9th – NOAH WRIGHT
ATHENS, AL
#357
 9th
Heat 1		 9th
 
Kawasaki
10th – MICHAEL CHRISTENSON
FEDERAL WAY, WA
#765
 12th
Heat 1		 10th
 
Yamaha
11th – KYLE TUCKER
COVINGTON, KY
#114
 16th
Heat 1		 11th
 
Yamaha
12th – BRANDON LARSON
JOLIET, IL
#815
 15th
Heat 1		 12th
 
Kawasaki
13th – COLTEN BURK
OSWEGO, IL
#317
 10th
Heat 1		 13th
 
Kawasaki
14th – KIERAN DOHERTY
BATH, ON
#664
 13th
Heat 1		 14th
 
Suzuki
15th – BRANDON MARSALIS
WARNER ROBINS, GA
#48/
 7th
Heat 1		 15th
 
Amateur All-Star Class – Overall Finish Positions
Overall Qualifying
Finish / Time		 Heat
Finish		 Main
Finish
Yamaha
1st – EZRA HASTINGS
AURORA, IN
#51
 8th
Heat 1		 1st
 
Yamaha
2nd – JOHNNY GARCIA
MORIARTY, NM
#522
 2nd
Heat 1		 2nd
 
Yamaha
3rd – KAMERON BARBOA
BOSQUE FARMS, NM
#57
 4th
Heat 1		 3rd
 
Husqvarna
4th – PARKER FLEMING
QUINLAN, TX
#334
 1st
Heat 1		 4th
 
Honda
5th – HUNTER SCHLOSSER
EL PASO, TX
#312
 5th
Heat 1		 5th
 
Yamaha
6th – ADDISON EMORY IV
OWASSO, OK
#1
 3rd
Heat 1		 6th
 
KTM
7th – ZACHARY BUTKIEWICZ
SUSSEX, NJ
#341
 7th
Heat 1		 7th
 
KTM
8th – TYLER DUCRAY
GALT, CA
#671
 11th
Heat 1		 8th
 
Kawasaki
9th – KIERAN DOHERTY
BATH, ON
#664
 12th
Heat 1		 9th
 
Kawasaki
10th – JADEN WERTZ
FORT DODGE, IA
#32
 10th
Heat 1		 10th
 

MXGP of LATVIA

MX2 – GP Classification
Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total
1 19 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN DMU HUS 25 22 47
2 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT LAMSF KTM 20 25 45
3 10 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED KNMV KTM 16 18 34
4 61 Prado Garcia, Jorge ESP RFME KTM 18 16 34
5 426 Mewse, Conrad GBR ACU HUS 12 20 32
6 57 Sanayei, Darian USA AMA KAW 14 14 28
7 33 Lieber, Julien BEL FMB KTM 13 13 26
8 6 Paturel, Benoit FRA FFM YAM 10 15 25
9 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI FMS SUZ 22 0 22
10 161 Östlund, Alvin SWE SVEMO YAM 8 11 19
11 64 Covington, Thomas USA MUL HUS 15 4 19
12 98 Vaessen, Bas NED KNMV SUZ 7 9 16
13 189 Bogers, Brian NED KNMV KTM 0 12 12
14 132 Kutsar, Karel EST EMF HUS 2 10 12
15 297 Gole, Anton SWE SVEMO HUS 5 6 11
16 96 Lawrence, Hunter AUS MA SUZ 11 0 11
17 152 Petrov, Petar BUL FRM KAW 4 5 9
18 29 Jacobi, Henry GER DMSB HUS 9 0 9
19 919 Watson, Ben GBR ACU KTM 0 8 8
20 172 Van doninck, Brent BEL FMB YAM 0 7 7
MXGP – Overall Classification
Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total
1 84 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KNMV KTM 25 25 50
2 222 Cairoli, Antonio ITA FMI KTM 16 22 38
3 777 Bobryshev, Evgeny RUS MFR HON 20 18 38
4 25 Desalle, Clement BEL FMB KAW 22 16 38
5 21 Paulin, Gautier FRA MCM HUS 14 14 28
6 99 Anstie, Max GBR ACU HUS 12 15 27
7 12 Nagl, Maximilian GER DMSB HUS 10 13 23
8 259 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV KTM 11 12 23
9 89 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL FMB YAM 15 7 22
10 27 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU LMSF SUZ 0 20 20
11 7 Leok, Tanel EST EMF HUS 9 10 19
12 24 Simpson, Shaun GBR ACU YAM 18 0 18
13 461 Febvre, Romain FRA FFM YAM 5 11 16
14 911 Tixier, Jordi FRA FFM KAW 8 8 16
15 151 Kullas, Harri EST EMF HUS 4 9 13
16 4 Tonus, Arnaud SUI FMS YAM 13 0 13
17 243 Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS HON 7 0 7
18 17 Butron, Jose ESP RFME KTM 0 6 6
19 71 Graulus, Damon BEL FMB HON 6 0 6
20 221 Ratsep, Priit EST EMF HON 0 5 5

Next Round: MXGP of Germany – May 21

CANADIANS WIN LORETTA LYNN’S/MAMMOTH MX QUALIFIER

As one of our top up-and-coming Intermediate riders, young Jacob Piccolo is doing what he needs to do to get himself to the Amateur National Championships at Loretta Lynn’s Dude Ranch in the Schoolboy classes this year.

Canadian brothers, Noah and Bjorn Viney, also impressed on their way to getting to Loretta Lynn’s and Mammoth MX.

250 B Limited – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes 
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #553  BRYCE HAMMOND  – YAM
PLEASANTON, CA		 3rd 1st
 2nd  #52  ANTONIO CALAVANO  – YAM
ORANGEVALE, CA		 4th 2nd
 3rd  #36  KYLE DRINNON  – YAM
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA		 2nd 5th
 4th  #407  TANNER PAULSEN  – KAW
RIDGEFIELD, WA		 7th 3rd
 5th  #53  BJORN VINEY  – KAW
MORGAN HILL, CA		 6th 7th
 6th  #74  BRIAN MARTY  – HON
OLYMPIA, WA		 10th 4th
 7th  #89  THOMAS THOMPSON  – YAM
GRAHAM, WA		 8th 6th
65cc 10-11 Yrs – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes 
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #43  NOAH VINEY  – KTM
MORGAN HILL, CA		 1st 1st
 2nd  #222  ALEX CIFUENTES  – KTM
VANCOUVER, WA		 3rd 3rd
 3rd  #821  WYATT STOREY  – KTM
CATALDO, ID		 2nd 4th
 4th  #29x  CARSON JACKSON  – KTM
BATTLE GROUND, WA		 5th 5th
 5th  #237  ZACHARY THILL  – KTM
EUGENE, OR		 4th 6th
65cc (10-11) Limited – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes 
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #43  NOAH VINEY  – KTM
MORGAN HILL, CA		 1st 1st
 2nd  #821  WYATT STOREY  – KTM
CATALDO, ID		 2nd 2nd
 3rd  #2  JACOB HERRING  – KTM
LIVE OAK, CA		 4th 3rd
 4th  #222  ALEX CIFUENTES  – KTM
VANCOUVER, WA		 3rd 4th
 5th  #29  JJ CONCANNON  – KTM
BELLINGHAM, WA		 5th 5th
Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes 
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #81  JACOB PICCOLO  – KTM
ABBOTSFORD, BC		 1st 1st
 2nd  #122  CARSON MUMFORD  – HON
SIMI VALLEY, CA		 2nd 2nd
 3rd  #511  RANDAL SKILLMAN  – KTM
MOUNT VERNON, WA		 3rd 3rd
 4th  #24  CONNER AMUNDSON  – HSK
BELFAIR, WA		 5th 4th
 5th  #628  NOAH BORGMAN  – HSK
NEWMAN LAKE, WA		 4th 5th

Have a great week, everyone. We’ve got lots of Canadian content planned for this week, so be sure to stay tuned to the site and our social media feeds.

This is how 2010 Kade Walker feels about heading into this new week. See you at the races… | Bigwave photo

 

 