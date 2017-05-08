Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Good morning and welcome to another new week. If you’re reading this from anywhere in the mid-to-eastern part of the country, you’re pretty happy to see the sun this morning. What is going on with all the rain, so far this spring?! It has been coming down in biblical proportions lately.

According to my iPhone weather app, we have made it through the bleakness and should have no further cancelations of races due to weather. Unfortunately, the ANQ‘s for the Walton TransCan had to be rescheduled in Ontario and New Brunswick. There was just no way they could be run in the conditions they were dealing with. If you’ve been watching the news at all, I think you can understand how dire the situation was in the right half of the country!

Here’s a look at the new schedule after the cancelations from the weekend:

Regional ANQ Event Schedule

Vancouver Island – GNC Allocation (2)

March 25-26.2017 Westshore Mx Park, Victoria BC

BC – GNC Allocation (3)

April 15/16 2017 Popkum Motorsport Park

April 29/30.2017 Kelowna Mx Park

May 27/28.2017 Penticton Mx Park

Alberta North (ADRA)- GNC Allocation (2)

May 20/21.2017 at Valiant Memorial, Fort McMurray

Alberta South (AMSA)- GNC Allocation (3)

May 7.2017 Lethbridge (Temple Hill Motorcycle Park)

May 21/22.2017 Medicine Hat (Medicine Hat MX park)

Saskatchewan – GNC Allocation (2)

May 14.2017 Assiniboia, SK

June 4.2017 Weyburn, SK

Contact: Saskatchewan Motorsport Assoc. www.saskmotocross.com

Manitoba – GNC Allocation (2)

May 28.2017 ZIR Zhoda

June 4.2017 Melita

June 11.2017 McNabb Valley MX

Contact: Manitoba Motocross Assoc. www.manitobamotocross.com

Northern Ontario – GNC Allocation (1)

May 27.2017 Atikokan

Central Ontario – GNC Allocation (1)

May 6/7.2017 at Runway Park

South Western Ontario – GNC Allocation (10)

April 16.2017 Gopher Dunes

April 30.2017 Motopark

May 7.2017 Muttco ***CANCELED (RAIN)***

May 13-14 Muttco (Make-Up Date)

June 11.2017 Walton Raceway

June 18 Gullymor

Eastern Ontario – GNC Allocation (5)

April 16.2017 Gopher Dunes

April 30.2017 Cochrane’s

May 7.2017 Muttco ***CANCELED (RAIN)***

May 13-14 Muttco (Make-Up Date)

May 27-28 Sand Del Lee – MX101

June 11.2017 Walton Raceway

Quebec – GNC Allocation (7)

May 28.201 Deschambault

June 4.2017 Thetford-Mines

Atlantic – GNC Allocation (4)

May 6.2017 Riverglade, NB ***CANCELED (RAIN)***

May 21.2017 Mill Hill, NS

June 3 Riverglade, NB (Make-Up Date)

*Please be sure to check with your regional tracks and clubs and DO NOT use our list to decide your travel plans.We’re trying to keep up as things change, but this is NOT official.

MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS

It’s ova!

And as our old friend, Kyle Carruthers, would say, “And there you have it!” What an ending we had to a crazy season. Would you have expected anything less, after some of the tension heading into it?

We’ve all pored over the coverage of the racing from Sam Boyd Stadium and so I’m not here to go through it all again. However, the part I found interesting was what must have been going through Eli Tomac‘s mind as the main even progressed. He had the classic good and evil sitting on his shoulders.

The Good – “Eli, just go out and win this main event by a huge margin and prove to yourself and everyone that you truly are the fastest rider in the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series. Everyone will respect you for this. Now go out there and do it with your head held high and let the proverbial chips fall where they may behind you.”

The Evil – “Don’t listen to that idiot, Eli! How is winning this event going to do anything more than you’ve shown all season long? It’s not. You need to slow up and let the field bunch up. Heck, I see your teammate, Josh Grant, back there. Wait a second! Now I see Chad Reed there too! OK, let’s go with this plan; it’s your only hope for this title. It can still happen! One of those guys would be more than happy to take Ryan Dungey out for you!

“Crap, it doesn’t look like this is going to happen for you! Let Ryan by and take him off the track in the following corner. Do it! Jason Anderson just took care of Reed, so this is all we have!”

It didn’t work, and in the end, it was Jason Anderson who took the win, followed by Eli Tomac and Josh Grant. Ryan Dungey came across the line in 4th spot and claimed his 4th Supercross title, his 3rd in a row. Smart money says he races the Outdoor series and then rides off into the sunset, happily ever after. Can you blame him? Would you want to go up against Eli Tomac again next winter?

And what more can or needs to be said about that 250 final main event?! None of the 3 east title contenders wanted to take this one easily, did they! Jordan Smith led Zach Osborne and Joey Savatgy by one point heading into this one.

Osborne got caught up in a first-turn pile up and was refiring his bike as the field left him int heir dust. Savatgy slid out and fell back early, and Jordan Smith , the rookie, looked like he was going to cruise home for the win. But wait…

Smith would crash once, get going again, and then crash hard and get helped off the track, his night over. Suddenly, Adam Cianciarulo found himself a factor in this championship! It was crazy, and nobody was in their seats.

Savatgy looked like a different rider, protecting his points lead instead of charging. It was an obvious mental struggle for him. As he seemed to be unravelling, the oldest rider in the field, Osborne, was riding like a man among boys! Could he win this thing?!

As Ralph Sheheen and Jeff Emig told us how the math was playing out, it seemed less and less impossible for Zach to win this.

On the final lap, Osborne saw his chance at Savatgy, headed straight for the inside line after the whoops section and cleaned Savatgy out to take the title. Seriously, it was as exciting a finish as you could imagine. In fact, Osborne is pretty lucky Joey wasn’t left stuck to his bike and taking them both down and out!

Now, somehow, taking a guy out on purpose for the win is fine, but slowing down to let your teammate win isn’t. Does that make sense? I guess so. One move shows aggression while the other one just points out the politics of this and any other sport.

In the end, Zach Osborne put together one of the greatest come-from-behind wins for a title that has ever happened in ours or any other sport. It was as exciting as any race I have ever seen. Congratulations to Zach on his first 250 regional title.

And to Joey, suck it up and move on. Nobody is ever happy to lose a championship, but at least you were a huge part in all that excitement. Think of it this way: normally no one remembers who got second, but you are such a big part of this story that yours is a name that won’t soon be forgotten in the history of Supercross. Hold your head high.

If you haven’t watched all of the craziness, here is everything you need to remedy that:

The question is, can Eli Tomac add his name to the very short list of riders who’ve gone undefeated throughout the summer? It could happen!

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship start at Hangtown, Saturday, May 20th!

AMSOIL ARENACROSS

And on Friday night, the Amsoil Arenacross series also came to an end. Gavin Faith lead the series by a few points over Chris Blose on his Canadian Rockstar Energy OSTFF Yamaha bike.

Unfortunately, for the Canadian team, Chris had a hard get off and took himself out of the title chase. Gavin Faith took his 2nd title while Chris was left losing ground and finishing 3rd.

SUNDAY AMATEUR ARENACROSS

The amateur riders hit the track on Sunday. Here are the results of some of the Canadian riders:

MXGP of LATVIA

MX2 – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 19 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN DMU HUS 25 22 47 2 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT LAMSF KTM 20 25 45 3 10 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED KNMV KTM 16 18 34 4 61 Prado Garcia, Jorge ESP RFME KTM 18 16 34 5 426 Mewse, Conrad GBR ACU HUS 12 20 32 6 57 Sanayei, Darian USA AMA KAW 14 14 28 7 33 Lieber, Julien BEL FMB KTM 13 13 26 8 6 Paturel, Benoit FRA FFM YAM 10 15 25 9 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI FMS SUZ 22 0 22 10 161 Östlund, Alvin SWE SVEMO YAM 8 11 19 11 64 Covington, Thomas USA MUL HUS 15 4 19 12 98 Vaessen, Bas NED KNMV SUZ 7 9 16 13 189 Bogers, Brian NED KNMV KTM 0 12 12 14 132 Kutsar, Karel EST EMF HUS 2 10 12 15 297 Gole, Anton SWE SVEMO HUS 5 6 11 16 96 Lawrence, Hunter AUS MA SUZ 11 0 11 17 152 Petrov, Petar BUL FRM KAW 4 5 9 18 29 Jacobi, Henry GER DMSB HUS 9 0 9 19 919 Watson, Ben GBR ACU KTM 0 8 8 20 172 Van doninck, Brent BEL FMB YAM 0 7 7

MXGP – Overall Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 84 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KNMV KTM 25 25 50 2 222 Cairoli, Antonio ITA FMI KTM 16 22 38 3 777 Bobryshev, Evgeny RUS MFR HON 20 18 38 4 25 Desalle, Clement BEL FMB KAW 22 16 38 5 21 Paulin, Gautier FRA MCM HUS 14 14 28 6 99 Anstie, Max GBR ACU HUS 12 15 27 7 12 Nagl, Maximilian GER DMSB HUS 10 13 23 8 259 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV KTM 11 12 23 9 89 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL FMB YAM 15 7 22 10 27 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU LMSF SUZ 0 20 20 11 7 Leok, Tanel EST EMF HUS 9 10 19 12 24 Simpson, Shaun GBR ACU YAM 18 0 18 13 461 Febvre, Romain FRA FFM YAM 5 11 16 14 911 Tixier, Jordi FRA FFM KAW 8 8 16 15 151 Kullas, Harri EST EMF HUS 4 9 13 16 4 Tonus, Arnaud SUI FMS YAM 13 0 13 17 243 Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS HON 7 0 7 18 17 Butron, Jose ESP RFME KTM 0 6 6 19 71 Graulus, Damon BEL FMB HON 6 0 6 20 221 Ratsep, Priit EST EMF HON 0 5 5

Next Round: MXGP of Germany – May 21

CANADIANS WIN LORETTA LYNN’S/MAMMOTH MX QUALIFIER

As one of our top up-and-coming Intermediate riders, young Jacob Piccolo is doing what he needs to do to get himself to the Amateur National Championships at Loretta Lynn’s Dude Ranch in the Schoolboy classes this year.

Canadian brothers, Noah and Bjorn Viney, also impressed on their way to getting to Loretta Lynn’s and Mammoth MX.

Have a great week, everyone. We’ve got lots of Canadian content planned for this week, so be sure to stay tuned to the site and our social media feeds.