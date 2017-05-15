Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Welcome to yet another Monday Morning. Is it just me or are there way more Mondays in the week than, say, Saturdays?! Funny how that works. However, coffee on a Monday morning tastes great, especially if it means you’ve managed to hide from what you’re supposed to be doing right now. Enjoy!

MICHIGAN LORETTA LYNN’S AREA QUALIFIER

Anyway, I was able to get to a Loretta Lynn’s Area Qualifier yesterday in Michigan. It was the final Area Qualifier in the area, so a lot of people had already made it to the next step – the Regionals – so the gates weren’t as full as they could have been, but it was a great weekend of racing.

Is it also just me or when you say “regionals” do you think of some cheesy high school movie where the end all be all is “making it to regionals” in whatever sport the squad is fighting for? But I digress…

There were a lot of Canadians racing in Michigan yesterday. A lot of them were riders I wasn’t familiar with but my ears perked up every time the announcer went through the list of riders on the gate and said towns like Woodstock, Cambridge, or Niagara Falls.

We’ll have a more extensive Photo Report from the weekend in Michigan later on the site, but here are a couple shots from Sunday before you have to go back to work or class:

LUCAS OIL JUNIOR MOTO X

You can check out a bunch of photos from the 2017 Lucas Oil Junior Indoor Moto X in Oklahoma HERE. Canadian, #43 Noah Viney, landed on the podium a couple times.

You can find full results at: http://juniormotox.escoremx.com/class.asp

CANADIAN WOMEN’S MX NATIONALS HYPE

We’ve got a few really fast women motocrossers here in Canada, but, let’s face it, they don’t always meet and go head to head. Well, that looks to be changing in 2017 as Kennedy Lutz and Eve Brodeur should find each other on whichever coast that ends up being.

We got this Press Release from Women’s East organizer, Leah Clarke:

CDNWMX – East Press Release, May 14 2017

Leah Clarke

This year, the CMRC Women’s East Nationals will consist of four rounds at Gopher Dunes, Ulverton, Deschambault, and RJ’s. CMRC will be giving 100% payback from all of the race entries, so the more girls that race, the bigger the payback!

CMRC and I couldn’t make this happen without the help of our sponsors.

This year, Motovan Corporation will be our title sponsor with a significant contribution to our series. Motovan is Canada’s ultimate source of powersports parts and accessories, and they are supporting the series with some amazing products like ZOX helmets, Michelin Tires, TCX boots and Leatt neck braces & helmets.

Mongoose Machine will be providing awards for the girls who get 4th and 5th overall at each round. The girl who gets 4th overall will receive a $250 gift certificate towards a Rekluse clutch and 5th overall will receive a $100 gift certificate towards an InnTeck Oversize Front Rotor kit.

KTM Canada is providing awards and product for the girls as well.

Podium awards will be from MXTrophies at every round.

This year, EVERY lady rider who signs up and races will have a chance to go home with some awesome prizes. We will have a draw table set up at every round of the series!

A series cash purse will also be provided to the top 10 finishers of the series. Money raised by Breanna Rose, Kassie Boone, Shandell Przybilla and Kenzie Hennessy from the moto camp at Gopher Dunes will go towards the series purse as well! Women’s Moto t-shirt sales have also contributed to the series purse. (Amount to be determined)

This year, the sign-in process will be all online, and the deadline for this will be the Wednesday before each race on the CMRC website. Please make sure to have your CMRC membership in advance and sign up in advance, so that you can call CMRC if you have any problems with the process.

Currently, I am still looking for volunteers to do jobs on race day, such as announcing at riders meeting, putting up the podium banner, taking photos, setting up the podium, setting up the draw table, and taking down the banner and cleaning up after. Right now, I am not sure that I can make it to all the of rounds because of school! If we have enough volunteers for each job, the day should run smoothly. Please email cdnwmx.east@gmail.ca if you are interested

More information will be coming to cdnwmx.com and our Facebook page: “Canadian Women’s Motocross National Series Association”

UPDATED WALTON TRANSCAN ANQ SCHEDULE

2017 Amateur National Qualifier (ANQ) schedule