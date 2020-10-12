Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in Canada reading this. I hope you are able to visit with the important people in your life over this extremely abnormal holiday weekend. We’re supposed to be having dinners and drinks with family but in true 2020 fashion we are still needing to keep the older and compromised members of our population at arm’s length. What a mess this year has been and continues to be.

I’ll tell you something that I’m thankful for this year, a bunch of very windy days that have made it possible to surf in the Great Lakes here in Ontario. That’s right, people surf the big lakes in these parts.

I’d always heard about the possibility but have never bothered to unpack all my surfing gear from the attic above the garage until this past week. I won’t blather on too much about it, but I was amazed to sit out in the waves with about 20 other diehards as the wind formed some decent waves at a place called Little Beach in the small Lake Erie town of Port Stanley.

I didn’t say it was great, but any day spent on your surfboard is better than one where you don’t!

I met a couple dudes who immediately recognized the big Grubwear sticker on the front of one of my surfboards. These guys have been chasing lake waves for years and know all the sports for the particular wave directions. Hopefully, this means they’ll let me know when and where I’m supposed to be next time the wind kicks up.

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Wraps Up

If you’re someone who likes to read the sports pages, this write-up sent out by Pro Motocross alone will get you through a full cup of coffee:

2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Comes to Historic Conclusion in Southern California

First Time Winners and Champions Prevail at Fox Raceway

PALA, Calif. (October 10, 2020) – In the face of the unprecedented uncertainty that surrounded the 2020 season the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, completed a successful nine-round campaign and crowned a pair of champions on Saturday afternoon with a historic final race from Southern California’s Fox Raceway. Not only did the MX vs ATV All Out Fox Raceway National see the title fights in both the 450 Class and 250 Class come down to the final gate drop, from which a pair of first-time champions emerged, but the event’s overall winners both stood atop the podium for the first time in their respective careers.



The 450 Class Championship was captured by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne, who became the oldest champion in American motocross history at the age of 31, while the 250 Class Championship went to Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis, who became the first Frenchman to win a championship in the history of the division. The battle for the top step of the podium at the Fox Raceway National saw Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton prevail with his first 450 Class victory, while GEICO Honda rookie Jett Lawrence broke through for his first career win in the 250 Class.

As the field jockeyed for position to start the opening 450 Class moto it was Osborne who emerged with the MotoSport.com Holeshot over Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo. Both Musquin and Cianciarulo were then able to get around the Husqvarna rider and drop him to third. Cianciarulo went on the attack and put heavy pressure on Musquin for the lead. After withstanding the challenge for a couple laps Musquin bobbled slightly, which was enough to allow Cianciarulo to grab control of the moto.



As he gave chase from second Musquin carried too much speed into one of the track’s downhills and went off track, which caused him to lose several positions, ultimately dropping from second to fifth. Osborne moved into second, with Sexton and Eli Tomac right behind in third and fourth, respectively. A persistent Sexton was then able to get the better of Osborne for second and a short time later Tomac got by for third. Osborne continued to fall back and gave up fourth to Team Honda HRC’s Christian Craig.



As Cianciarulo built a lead of more than five seconds out front his teammate went to work on Sexton for second. Tomac was patient and followed for several laps, but when Sexton left an opening Tomac was able to take advantage and grab the position. A short time later Craig was able to make the pass around his teammate for third.



A determined Tomac began to chip away at his deficit to his teammate and soon was just a few bike lengths behind Cianciarulo as they continued to navigate through lapped traffic. The Kawasaki duo put on a show for the fans, swapping lanes and trading momentum before Tomac finally made the pass happen with two laps to go. Cianciarulo picked up the pace on the final lap in hopes of reclaiming the top spot, but Tomac responded and carried on to his third moto win of the season by 3.4 seconds. Sexton got back by his teammate to finish third, with Craig fourth and Osborne a distant fifth. Cianciarulo’s runner-up finish prevented Osborne from wrapping up the title early, and instead gave the Kawasaki rider six valuable points.

The atmosphere was intense for the final gate drop of the season and as the field charged down the start straight and through the first couple turns it was Cianciarulo who came away with the MotoSport.com Holeshot over the Hondas of Craig and Sexton, while Osborne emerged in the top five. With the clear track Cianciaurlo put his head down and dropped the hammer, looking to build a lead and maximize his point total in pursuit of Osborne.



As the top three settled in at the front of the field the focus shifted on Osborne. He gave up fifth to Tomac, who started deep in the top 10, and went on to drop back a couple more positions before the end of the moto. Despite not being a factor in the battle for the podium, Osborne was still well in control of his championship destiny.



Back up front, Sexton made a push just past the halfway point and was able to storm past Craig for second, which carried him onto Cianciarulo’s rear fender. The top three were separated by less than two seconds with about 12 minutes left in the moto, nearly 20 seconds clear of the rest of the field. With just under seven minutes remaining Cianciarulo’s Kawasaki took off awkwardly from a jump and caused him to crash, handing the lead to Sexton and second to Craig. Cianciarulo remounted quickly to hold on to third.



Sexton never looked back and was able to take his first career moto win by 5.2 seconds over Craig for a 1-2 sweep for Factory Honda, while Cianciarulo salvaged third. Tomac was fourth, while Osborne soldiered home in seventh.

Sexton’s second-moto win was enough to vault him to the top of the overall classification and end his first season of premier class competition with the first victory of his career (3-1), making him the 70th different rider in history to win a 450 Class race. Tomac ended his three-year title reign with a runner-up finish (1-4), while Cianciarulo rounded out the podium in third (2-3).



“It’s unreal [to get this win]. It feels a little bit like a dream,” said Sexton. “Since I was young I always wanted to be a 450cc race winner and 450cc champion. That was a great race. Christian [Craig] and I were riding really well, then Adam made that mistake and we were there to take advantage of it. We put so much hard work in trying to get this [win] and we saved the best for last.”



Osborne finished sixth overall (5-7) to wrap up the championship.



Osborne’s title triumph comes on the heels of a breakout season in which his first career win at the opening round propelled him to a class-leading four victories and six podium finishes. In addition to being the oldest champion in American motocross history, Osborne is the 25th different rider to capture a 450 Class championship and became the 12th rider to win a national championship in each of Pro Motocross’ two divisions. The Virginia native also gave Husqvarna its first premier class title, three years after giving the manufacturer its first 250 Class championship during the 2017 season.



“It’s been the longest nine weeks of my life and this [last] one has been the toughest,” expressed Osborne, who ended the year with a 12-point margin in the final standings. “You think of a million ways to win and a million ways to lose, so I’m just so relieved this is finally over. That was the longest moto of my life. I actually thought about retiring after injuring my back earlier this year, but my wife encouraged me to keep going. We came into this outdoor season looking to get some good results and I never could have imagined that we’d be up here today with this championship. It just goes to prove you should never give up, because anything can happen.”

The first gate drop of the day for the 250 Class began with Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper capturing the MotoSport.com Holeshot ahead of Lawrence and Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Shane McElrath. Ferrandis was able to fight his way into the top four and soon charged up to third, while GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin, Ferrandis’ primary championship rival, followed into fourth.



Out front a battle unfolded for the lead between newfound rivals Cooper and Lawrence. The Australian was able to close in on Cooper’s rear fender on one half of the track, but the Yamaha would respond and pull away on the other half. After several laps of trying Lawrence pulled the trigger and made the pass happen just before the halfway point of the moto. Behind the lead pair both Ferrandis and Martin were also pushing hard and with less than 10 minutes to go the top four were separated by just a few seconds. Ferrandis was able to take advantage of a slight miscue by Cooper to take control of second and quickly closed in on Lawrence for the lead.



Ferrandis applied heavy pressure on Lawrence, but the rookie didn’t flinch. The Aussie was able to put some distance on Ferrandis in the closing laps to take his first career moto win by 3.5 seconds, with Cooper in third, Martin fourth, and McElrath fifth. Lawrence’s win also benefited his teammate, Martin, as it prevented Ferrandis from clinching the title before the final moto.

As the field completed its sighting lap for the final moto of the season Cooper was faced with heartbreaking adversity when an apparent problem with his motorcycle prevented him from lining up on the gate. The field took off without him and began with McElrath securing the MotoSport.com Holeshot just ahead of Martin, with Ferrandis just a few positions behind. Martin put the pressure on McElrath for the top spot early and successfully moved into the lead with Lawrence giving chase from third. Behind the battle up front Ferrandis crashed and dropped to ninth, while back up front Lawrence got around McElrath for second. A short time later GEICO Honda’s Jo Shimoda made the pass on McElrath for third.



As the leaders settled into their positions all eyes focused on Ferrandis and his attempt to rebound from the early misfortune. The Frenchman was able to make up a few spots quickly, but as the moto wore on he was considerably more patient, looking to avoid any additional conflict. He eventually made his way back into the top five, putting him comfortably in control of securing the championship. Out front, Martin did what he needed to do and put the pressure on Ferrandis. The Honda rider dominated the last race of the season and cruised home to his fifth moto win of the season by 18.3 seconds over Lawrence, with Shimoda wrapping up a GEICO Honda sweep of the moto podium in third.

Lawrence capped off his rookie season, in which he earned Rookie of the Year honors, with his first career win and podium finish (1-2), while Martin helped secure a 1-2 sweep of the team in second (4-1). Ferrandis clinched the title in third (2-5).



“It means the world [to get this win]. I’ve worked my butt off to get where I am today,” said Lawrence, who at 17 years old became the 86th different winner in 250 Class history and just the second Australian to stand atop the podium. “I’m just excited to be up here. I’m glad I could finish it out [my rookie season] with a bang.”



One year after securing the runner-up spot in the championship standings Ferrandis continued his upward progression with his most successful season to date. Each of his three wins in 2020 came via 1-1 sweeps of the motos, and his eight podium finishes established a new career best, despite running an abbreviated season. While a total of five different Frenchmen have earned victories over the course of the 47 years the class has existed, Ferrandis is the first to also bring home a title. It makes him the 32nd different champion in 250 Class history and signified the fifth championship for the Star Yamaha effort over the past seven seasons.



“It was a crazy [final] moto. I made a mistake and crashed and had to come back through the field,” expressed Ferrandis, who ended the year with a 13-point margin in the final standings. “I just want to thank everyone at Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha. They put so much work into this. I’ve been dreaming of holding up this [number one] plate for a long time now. It’s been a hard and a long journey, but I’m just so happy. As an athlete in any sport we all want to win. We all work hard. For me, it took me some time to get here, but now all you want is more. You can’t dream of anything else but winning.”

Results



Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

MX vs ATV All Out Fox Raceway National

Fox Raceway – Pala, California

October 10, 2020



450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (3-1)

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (1-4)

Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (2-3)

Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda (4-2)

Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (6-5)

Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (5-7)

Max Anstie, England, Suzuki (9-6)

Justin Bogle, Cushing, Okla., KTM (7-8)

Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha (8-9)

Coty Schock, Dover, Del., Honda (12-10)



Final 450 Class Championship Standings

Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 355

Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 343

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 321

Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 314

Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 290

Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda – 235

Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 234

Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 232

Max Anstie, England, Suzuki – 193

Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha – 170



250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (1-2)

Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (4-1)

Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (2-5)

Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha (5-4)

Jo Shimoda, Japan, Honda (9-3)

Jarrett Frye, Mechanicsville, Md., Yamaha (8-6)

Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM (7-7)

Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki (6-9)

Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Honda (11-8)

Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (10-11)



Final 250 Class Championship Standings

Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 390

Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 377

Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha – 288

Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 277

Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 271

Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki – 242

RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 217

Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki – 190

Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki – 187

Jo Shimoda, Japan, Honda – 174

Maybe you like to sit back on the couch or your favourite chair and let YouTube do the work for you:

Congratulations to Zach Osborne on this 450 MX title. That’s him in England back in 2009 with Mike Brown and Colton Facciotti. | Bigwave photo

MXGP of Spain

2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Awards Handed Out

It’s that time of year when awards are handed out in different categories for the season. The Rockstar Triple Crown Tour has been naming riders throughout the week. Here’s the score so far:

2020 Future West Moto Canadian AX Series is GOING LIVE

It looks like I’ll be heading west for the 2020 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships starting this coming weekend and we’re going to broadcast the races LIVE.

The plan is to be live throughout the entire evening programs, so be sure to tune in on the FWM Facebook page. We’ll, of course, have it linked on Direct Motocross, too, so there shouldn’t be any reason to miss a second of the racing action.

With the COVID-19 restrictions in place, there won’t be any spectators in the building. We’ll set up in the bleachers and broadcast the racing just like you’re sitting int he stands watching it live.

John Ren will be in the house doing the announcing and I’ll be running around doing my thing and sitting in, too. We’re also enlisting the help of Matt Koeleman.

I’m looking forward to getting back to Chilliwack Heritage Park to check out some of the racing action that has produced so many top racers over its long and illustrious history.

Racing is Saturday and Sunday afternoons this year, so be ready to check it all out a little earlier than you have in years past.

Anyone remember when MX Forum went live audio back it 2008? Man, that was a ton of fun! I remember I held a camera in my hand and physically ran around the track as a video track map. Haha No, there wasn’t a guitar riff to go along with my lap, but I made it around, at least.

The action starts this coming weekend! Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

FUTURE WEST MOTO

Presents

Canadian Arenacross 2020 Championships

ROUND 1 & 2

OCTOBER 17-18, 2020

HERITAGE PARK – CHILLIWACK

44140 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack

Map: Heritage Park →

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

GATE OPENS

Friday 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturday 7:00 am – 7:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 12:00 pm)

Sunday 7:00 am – 3:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 8:45 am)

FAMILY INFORMATION

GATE FEES: Friday – Sunday

$15 wristband per Family Member – maximum 4 (to be paid and registered online)

Mechanic Wristband required to go to Start Gate

CAMPING – (to be paid online at time of registration)

$20 – No Hookup

$35 – Hookup

Per Night – maximum 5-person occupancy

RIDER INFORMATION

REGISTRATION FEES: (price includes wristband)

$65 first class

$40 second class

$30 third class

$20 Tykes (must have transponder)

PRO ENTRY FEES: (price includes wristband)

$70 first class

$60 second class

RACE DETAILS

Registration & Membership Sign Up ONLINE ONLY

Saturday – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=49

Sunday – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=52

Family Waiver – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=50

** Please Note: Everyone must sign either a wristband or a Family waiver to have your name on the gate list. **

FRIDAY:

Open practice: $40

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Limit one practice per bike. If you have 2 bikes you need to select 2 practice groups when signing up.

RIDING SCHOOL SATURDAY

$65 for expert instruction by Ryan Lockhart and Kyle Beaton

Sign up: https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=51

8-9am – Advanced 85cc and Big Bike

9:10-10:10am – Advanced 50/65cc and Beginner/Junior 85

10:20-11:20am – Beginner/Junior 50/65

All riders must be ready 15 minutes before class. Registration and waivers must be completed online

SATURDAY RACE DETAILS:

12:00 noon Mandatory riders meeting

Practice to follow Riders Meeting

Qualifiers to follow practice

Main Event to follow Qualifier

SUNDAY RACE DETAILS

8:45 am Mandatory riders meeting

Practice to follow Riders Meeting

Qualifiers to follow practice

Main Event to follow Qualifier

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Saturday & Sunday:

To be announced over loudspeaker, radio and posted at Admin Trailer

CLASSES (subject to change)

Note: race format will be posted trackside on the day of the race

Tyke 50cc Trophy 1-5

New Kid Beginner (50cc, 65cc, One year or less experience) Ages 4-9 Trophy 1-5

Young Ladies Ages 7-14 Trophy 1-3

50 cc 4-6 Trophy 1-5

50 cc 7-8 Trophy 1-5

50 cc Open Trophy 1-5

65 cc 7-9 Trophy 1-3

65 cc 10-11 Trophy 1-3

65 cc Open: Trophy 1-3

85 cc 7-11 Trophy 1-3

85 cc 12-16 Trophy 1-3

Supermini Trophy 1-3

School Boy 12-17 Trophy 1-3

Open Beginner Trophy 1-3

250 Junior Trophy 1-3

Open Junior Trophy 1-3

250 Intermediate 50% payout

Open Intermediate 50% payout

Ladies 50% payout

Under 30 50% payout

+30 Vet Junior Trophy 1-3

+30 Vet Master 50% payout

Vet +40 50% payout

Vet +50 50% payout

Pro Open 100% payout + $250 Top up

Pro Am Lites (Intermediates allowed) 100% payout + $250 Top up

No trophy for payout classes

All Payout classes must have 5 riders or more on the gate for pay.

All trophy classes go back to 3rd places, no matter the numbers, unless otherwise noted above.

PLEASE NOTE:

RIDERS MUST HAVE AN MRC MEMBERSHIP IN ORDER FOR THEIR POINTS TO QUALIFY IN THE SERIES.

Membership can be bought online www.mrcracing.com

TRANSPONDERS:

Transponders are now mandatory for all racers. Your transponder number must be included on your registration sign up.

There are limited transponders available to rent for $20 per day. There are a few available for sale – $140 with one year’s subscription.

TRACK RULES:

NO one permitted on the track other than FWM staff and parent assist classes (Tykes, NKB and50 cc 4-6).

One mechanic permitted at the start gate with their rider – online registration for wristband.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR 2020

NO INDOOR PITTING

NO general public allowed.

Rider is permitted to have two family members in the bleachers and one mechanic in mechanics area during their race.

Family members need to exit the bleachers area when their rider has completed his/her race. FWM staff will be on hand to assist.

Each group needs to be seated 6 feet apart.

If you are sick, please do not enter the building.

Dispose of all used oil at the appropriate site in the parking lot. Site marked.

No alcohol in the building. This will be strictly enforced by Heritage Park.

No smoking in the building.

No riding your bikes in the parking lot – please push your bikes to staging.

No pit bikes.

Please obey NO PARKING LANE SIGNS. Vehicles will be towed with no warning.

Heritage is providing a ½ floor with rubber mats for riders to store their bikes overnight if needed.

If you wish to leave your RV between races you will still be charged the daily rate. No people to stay with RV.

Please be respectful and follow the rules – we are doing our best to provide you with more great racing, but we must be mindful of the times we are living in.

MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING – NO EXCEPTIONS!!

I was a huge, and I mean huge, David Letterman fan, beginning back in the mid-1980’s. I’d record it every night and watch it in its entirety every morning before school. In fact, my only contribution to my high school grad yearbook was a stupid quote from Dave, “The lotto machine is broken!” Yep, the grad committee handed me a pen and paper and that’s what I wrote. It all probably makes a little more sense to you now, doesn’t it? Lol

He used to love having Eddie Van Halen sit in with the band and just shred the guitar. It’s a pretty big deal when we lose someone considered to be the GREATEST GUITAR PLAYER TO EVER LIVE! Have a great Thanksgiving Weekend, everyone. I’ll leave it this week with a clip from the show:

OK, Happy Thanksgiving. See you next weekend from the races!