By Billy Rainford

Welcome back to Standard Daylight Time where it gets dark before 5:30pm. This crazy angled axis and living this far from the equator make for an exciting ride as we make our trips around the sun. What do “flat earthers” say about this, anyway?

It was also Halloween Weekend but it didn’t feel like it around here. We never get a single kid dressed up in a costume at our place on our little crescent, but that never stops us from buying a couple big, multi-boxes of chocolate bars “just in case.”

How many mini chocolate bars is too many mini chocolate bars? 10? 15? 20?

The trips to the garbage with enough wrappers to fill another kitchen garbage bag really makes me look forward to Wednesday when this snow will be melted and we’ll be back up to 18C and I can throw a leg over a bike again — dirt, road cycle, or MTB (Hopefully, all three!).

Oh, you caught that? Yes, we got some snow overnight here in southwestern Ontario. In fact, I can’t even see our grass right now! I know it will be gone in a few hours so there is no way I’m even considering dusting off the snow shovel.

A lot of the local tracks in the area held their final day of riding for the year over the weekend. It’s a sad time that means the end of carefree riding at any of the many facilities around here and also rings the bell to usher in another season of Christmas commercials on TV and on the radio. Too early! I always feel like we need to wait for American Thanksgiving in the 3rd week of November before firing up the Bing and mailing out the Christmas catalogs. No? That’s not a thing anymore? Sucks to be a kid nowadays.

We actually woke up on Sunday to some really strong winds blowing the trees all over the place and holding the Canada flag on our neighbour’s front lawn at full attention. I’m new to Great Lakes surfing but I knew these strong gusts meant there should be waves somewhere nearby.

Emily and I had a leisurely breakfast with some coffee, sat at the kitchen table and relaxed.

Afterward, I decided to start loading the surfboards into the DMX Van and all the things that go with a Canadian surf safari — plastic bin full of cold weather neoprene, some drinks, towels, the dog bag, and our travel coffee mugs.

It didn’t take very long because we’ve got it all set aside neatly in the garage for what we hope is a good fall full of windy days and potential “drops.”

We loaded Maggie — the now nearly blind Morkie — into the van and off we went. We even had the benefit of turning the clocks back an hour and yet we were just pulling out of the driveway at around 11:15 which meant, yep, we would make it to the beach at the crack of noon.

It’s a pretty easy drive from our place in London to the little Lake Erie beach town of Port Stanley and we both enjoy it every time. Of course, it was Sunday morning so we got stuck behind an older couple doing 65kph in an 80 zone that had many of the other drivers ready to risk going for a pass with little-to-no time to do it. It was fun to watch.

Anyway, we pulled into town and headed to the left side of the spit to the beautiful little area called Little Beach. It’s perfect sand that gradually gets deeper, just asking for the right wind to build some sweet swells.

I couldn’t help notice the many vehicles we saw heading in the opposite direction out of town as we rolled up. This meant one of two things: there were no waves or there are no wave left.

We pulled into the parking lot and drove up beside a very colourful guy pulling off one of the two wetsuits he was wearing. He had a smile on his face from ear to ear.

Without us asking a question he offered: “You’re late. It was really good up until about 30 minutes ago. The parking lot was full and the waves were great!

Dammit.

I told him we were new to surfing on the lakes and that we didn’t really know what beach works with what wind. He told us to look for anything with the word “South” in it for here at Little Beach. “Southwest, southeast, anything with south. A wind directly from the south is best here. It gets overhead sometimes!

I promise that the next time the forecast calls for a strong 40-45kph wind from the south, I’m heading back bright and early and will take some photos to show you it’s possible. I’m still skeptical, but this guy’s passion and honest face makes me think he’s got no reason to lie, but we’ll see…

I’ve got some pretty wild surf stories from my many years of traveling around to different places. From paddling out with the Mexican champ, to watching a great white shark fin go past, to having seals nibble at my toes, to paddling out in 9-metre waves in the winter in Tofino, to watching my buddy get washed up onto the rocks and cling terrified to the cliff, to telling another buddy to head back to the beach because his gashed foot was leaving the biggest trail of blood in the Hawaiian water that it could only end bad for us, I’ve seen a few things.

So, we’ve got snow on the ground this morning but it’s going to be an unseasonably warm week, starting on Wednesday. I’m guessing we’re going to see Gopher Dunes as busy as ever. It’s going to bring me out of the woodwork, so we’ll see you there at the track.

I don’t have a sand tire and I plan on getting in and out of there before it gets rough. I’ve got some 2021 Leatt gear to test out, so I’m looking forward to a nice day at the track. OK, I’m not fooling anyone…I’m looking forward to a nice MORning at the track.

Enough rambling…

ISDE 2021 Interest

Sorry, this is a little late to be posting:

Any riders interested in going to the ISDE in 2021, please email Lee Fryberger (lee.fryberger@xplornet.com) for more information. 

The event is scheduled to take place August 30th to September 4th, in Lombardy-Piedmont, Italy.

CALL FOR NOMINATIONS
2021/2022 CMA BOARD OF DIRECTORS

November 2, 2020

THE FOLLOWING POSTS ARE OPEN

ZONE 3 – SASKATCHEWAN / MANITOBA
ZONE 4 – ONTARIO
ZONE 5 – QUEBEC
ZONE 6 – ATLANTIC

Candidates can only be nominated by CMA members residing in the same Zone of the candidate.
Candidates must meet the terms of Section A of the Selection Criteria for the Nomination of Directors to be Elected.

Click Here for Selection Criteria, the Nomination Form and Candidate Information Form.

DEADLINE FOR RECEIPT OF NOMINATIONS IS NOVEMBER 17, 2020
AND MUST BE SENT VIA ONE OF THE FOLLOWING:

  • Email: results.cma@bellnet.ca
  • Mail: CMA, 605 James Street North, 4th Floor, Hamilton, Ontario, L8L 1J9

2020 AMA EnduroCross Series

 
SUPER (PRO) POINTS  
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 10/23/2020
Finish		 10/24/2020
Finish		 10/29/2020
Finish		 10/30/2020
Finish		 Total Points
1st – COLTON HAAKER
#1 – PERRIS, CA		 1st 1st 2nd 1st 97
2nd – TRYSTAN HART
#84 – INVEINERE, BC		 4th 2nd 1st 3rd 85 (-12)
3rd – CODY WEBB
#2 – SARATOGA, CA		 2nd 3rd 3rd 2nd 84 (-13)
4th – COOPER ABBOTT
#120 – PEORIA, AZ		 3rd 5th 4th 4th 72 (-25)
5th – CORY GRAFFUNDER
#118 – CLOVIS, CA		 5th 4th 8th 6th 62 (-35)
6th – NOAH KEPPLE
#696 – EL CAJON, CA		 6th 7th 7th 7th 57 (-40)
7th – MAX GERSTON
#15 – NEW RIVER, AZ		 7th 16th 5th 5th 51 (-46)
8th – TY CULLINS
#6 – RIVERSIDE, CA		 9th 11th 12th 8th 44 (-53)
8th – WILLIAM RIORDAN
#39 – WOODLAND, CA		 10th 10th 9th 11th 44 (-53)
10th – BENJAMIN HERRERA
#8 – , 		 8th 6th 6th   43 (-54)
11th – SPENSER WILTON
#17 – CALGARY, AB		 14th 12th 10th 9th 39 (-58)
WOMEN POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 10/23/2020
Finish		 10/24/2020
Finish		 10/29/2020
Finish		 10/30/2020
Finish		 Total Points
1st – SHELBY TURNER
#1 – BARONS, AB		 1st 1st 1st 1st 100
2nd – LOUISE FORSLEY
#77 – LAKE ELSINORE, CA		 3rd 2nd 2nd 2nd 86 (-14)
3rd – MORGAN TANKE
#31 – MONTROSE, CO		 2nd 3rd 3rd 3rd 82 (-18)
4th – CYDNEY REINEN
#107 – ALBANY, OR		 5th 5th 4th   50 (-50)
5th – ALLIE STAMBAUGH
#31l – MONTROSE, CO		 4th 4th     36 (-64)

Rounds 5 and 6 will end the series today and Tuesday. You can follow along with the LIVE TIMING HERE.

FMF California Classic

Canadian-living-in-the-USA Noah Viney was in action at the FMF California Classic at Fox Raceway this past weekend.

Super Mini 1 (12-15)   View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #38   HAIDEN DEEGAN  – KTM
 TEMECULA, CA 		 1st 1st
 2nd   #2   JEREMY FAPPANI  – KTM
 SCOTTSDALE, AZ 		 2nd 2nd
 3rd   #43   NOAH VINEY  – KTM
 MURRIETA, CA 		 4th 3rd
 4th   #21   ENZO TEMMERMAN  – KTM
 VISALIA, CA 		 3rd 5th
 5th   #105   REVEN GORDON  – SUZ
 ATASCADERO, CA 		 5th 4th
Super Mini 2 (13-16)   View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #38   HAIDEN DEEGAN  – KTM
 TEMECULA, CA 		 1st 1st
 2nd   #21   ENZO TEMMERMAN  – KTM
 VISALIA, CA 		 3rd 2nd
 3rd   #15   REVEN GORDON  – SUZ
 ATASCADERO, CA 		 2nd 4th
 4th   #41   NATE FREEHILL  – HSK
 RESCUE, CA 		 5th 5th
 5th   #51   JACKSON GLATHAR  – HSK
 ST. GEORGE, UT 		 4th 6th
 6th   #43   NOAH VINEY  – KTM
 MURRIETA, CA 		 8th 3rd

It’s always fun to look over results of big races, so you can do that HERE.

2020 Red Bull Romaniacs

What do you think, Jared Stock? Is this in your future?

1 Manuel Lettenbichler #1 (DEU) KTM 300 EXC TPI 2stroke

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
39m54s		 Day1
5h15m25s
+36s		 Day2
4h20m43s
+0s		 Day3
5h47m3s
+2m43s		 Day4
4h24m6s
+59s
20h27m11s
+0s
 
 
2 Graham Jarvis #3 (GBR) Husqvarna 300 2stroke

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
39m49s		 Day1
5h14m49s
+0s		 Day2
4h23m42s
+2m59s		 Day3
5h44m20s
+0s		 Day4
4h26m57s
+3m50s
20h29m37s
+2m26s
 
 
3 Alfredo Gomez Cantero #2 (ESP)

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
39m35s		 Day1
5h20m22s
+5m33s		 Day2
4h23m51s
+3m8s		 Day3
5h53m40s
+9m20s		 Day4
4h23m52s
+45s
20h41m20s
+14m9s
 
 
4 Wade Young #13 (ZAF) Sherco 300 SE 2stroke

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
38m51s		 Day1
5h20m7s
+5m18s		 Day2
4h22m17s
+1m34s		 Day3
5h55m21s
+11m1s		 Day4
4h24m57s
+1m50s
20h41m33s
+14m22s
 
 
5 Billy Bolt #6 (GBR)

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
39m35s		 Day1
5h19m29s
+4m40s		 Day2
4h26m59s
+6m16s		 Day3
6h9m19s
+24m59s		 Day4
4h23m7s
+0s
20h58m29s
+31m18s
 
 
6 Mario Roman #7 (ESP)

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
40m37s		 Day1
5h32m10s
+17m21s		 Day2
4h42m24s
+21m41s		 Day3
5h50m11s
+5m51s		 Day4
5h26m17s
+1h3m10s
22h11m39s
+1h44m28s
 
 
7 Michael Walkner #8 (AUT) Husquvarna Te300i 2stroke

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
43m3s		 Day1
5h52m25s
+37m36s		 Day2
4h53m5s
+32m22s		 Day3
6h44m2s
+59m42s		 Day4
5h2m26s
+39m19s
23h15m1s
+2h47m50s
 
 
8 Teodor Kabakchiev #16 (BGR)

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
46m14s		 Day1
6h43m28s
+1h28m39s		 Day2
4h53m36s
+32m53s		 Day3
7h11m28s
+1h27m8s		 Day4
5h22m39s
+59m32s
24h57m25s
+4h30m14s
 
 
9 Michele Bosi #9 (ITA)

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
50m44s		 Day1
6h40m44s
+1h25m55s		 Day2
5h19m57s
+59m14s		 Day3
7h52m36s
+2h8m16s		 Day4
5h55m10s
+1h32m3s
26h39m11s
+6h12m
 
 
10 Sonny Goggia #10 (ITA)

Total time
Difference		 TTQ
45m		 Day1
7h12m35s
+1h57m46s		 Day2
4h58m3s
+37m20s		 Day3
8h6m43s
+2h22m23s		 Day4
6h12m3s
+1h48m56s
27h14m24s
+6h47m13s

Full results HERE.

Motocross Files on YouTube

If you’re out there finding yourself with some spare time in the the evenings, The Motocross Files on YouTube has the answer for you.

If you’re an older racer, you’ll recognize all the names on the list of bios. If you’re younger or brand new to the sport, you should familiarize yourself with some of the pioneers and heroes of our sport.

These very well done, in depth videos will give you all you need to be able to get involved in some bench racing at your next weekend at the track.

People getting their arms broken by spectators so “their guy” could win and riders burying their bikes with a shovel to prove a point are a couple nuggets I pulled out of the two videos I watched over the weekend.

Check it out.

https://www.youtube.com/c/MotoFilms/videos

FWM Canadian AX Championships

OK, we’re back in action out in the barn in Chilliwack, BC this coming weekend for Rounds 5 and 6 of the Future West Canadian Arenacross Championships.

I’d like to wish John Wren a sincere “Get Well Soon!” It looks like we’ll lose his great announcing for the remainder of the series while he gets his health in order.

Danny from Valley Moto Sport will step in on the mic and provide us with the daylong audio for our live broadcasts.

Be sure to tune in on Saturday and Sunday on the FWM Facebook page for all the qualifying and main action.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

GATE OPENS

Thursday 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Friday      8:00 am – 8:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am – 7:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 12:00 pm)
Sunday    7:00 am – 3:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 8:45 am)

FAMILY INFORMATION

GATE FEES:  Friday – Sunday

  • $15 wristband per Family Member – maximum 4 (to be paid and registered online)
  • Mechanic Wristband required to go to Start Gate

CAMPING – (to be paid online at time of registration)

  • $20 – No Hookup
  • $35 – Hookup
  • Per Night – maximum 5-person occupancy

RIDER INFORMATION

REGISTRATION FEES: (price includes wristband)

  • $65 first class
  • $40 second class
  • $30 third class
  • $20 Tykes (must have transponder)

PRO ENTRY FEES: (price includes wristband)

  • $70 first class
  • $60 second class

RACE DETAILS 

Registration & Membership Sign Up ONLINE ONLY

Saturday – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=49

Sunday – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=52

Family Waiver – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=50

** Please Note:  Everyone must sign either a wristband or a Family waiver to have your name on the gate list. **

FRIDAY:

  • Open practice:  $40
  • 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
  • 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm
  • Limit one practice per bike. If you have 2 bikes you need to select 2 practice groups when signing up.

RIDING SCHOOL SATURDAY

$65 for expert instruction by Ryan Lockhart and Kyle Beaton

Sign up: https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=51

  • 8-9am – Advanced 85cc and Big Bike
  • 9:10-10:10am – Advanced 50/65cc and Beginner/Junior 85
  • 10:20-11:20am – Beginner/Junior 50/65

All riders must be ready 15 minutes before class. Registration and waivers must be completed online

SATURDAY RACE DETAILS:

  • 11:45 pm Mandatory Riders Meeting at the staging area behind the barn (masks are mandatory with social distancing)
  • Practice to follow Riders Meeting
  • Qualifiers to follow practice
  • Main Event to follow Qualifier

SUNDAY RACE DETAILS

  • 8:45 am Mandatory Riders Meeting at the staging area behind the barn (masks are mandatory with social distancing)
  • Practice to follow Riders Meeting
  • Qualifiers to follow practice
  • Main Event to follow Qualifier

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Saturday & Sunday:
To be announced over loudspeaker, radio and posted at Admin Trailer

CLASSES (subject to change)
Note: race format will be posted trackside on the day of the race

  • Tyke 50cc Trophy 1-5
  • New Kid Beginner (50cc, 65cc, One year or less experience) Ages 4-9 Trophy 1-5
  • Young Ladies Ages 7-14 Trophy 1-3
  • 50 cc 4-6  Trophy 1-5
  • 50 cc 7-8  Trophy 1-5
  • 50 cc Open Trophy 1-5
  • 65 cc 7-9  Trophy 1-3
  • 65 cc 10-11 Trophy 1-3
  • 65 cc Open: Trophy 1-3
  • 85 cc 7-11  Trophy 1-3
  • 85 cc 12-16  Trophy 1-3
  • Supermini  Trophy 1-3
  • School Boy 12-17  Trophy 1-3
  • Open Beginner Trophy 1-3
  • 250 Junior Trophy 1-3
  • Open Junior Trophy 1-3
  • 250 Intermediate  50% payout
  • Open Intermediate  50% payout
  • Ladies 50% payout
  • Under 30 50% payout
  • +30 Vet Junior Trophy 1-3
  • +30 Vet Master  50% payout
  • Vet +40 50% payout
  • Vet +50 50% payout 
  • Pro Open 100% payout + $250 Top up
  • Pro Am Lites (Intermediates allowed) 100% payout + $250 Top up

No trophy for payout classes
All Payout classes must have 5 riders or more on the gate for pay. 
All trophy classes go back to 3rd places, no matter the numbers, unless otherwise noted above.

PLEASE NOTE:

RIDERS MUST HAVE AN MRC MEMBERSHIP IN ORDER FOR THEIR POINTS TO QUALIFY IN THE SERIES.

Membership can be bought online www.mrcracing.com

TRANSPONDERS:

Transponders are now mandatory for all racers. Your transponder number must be included on your registration sign up.

There are limited transponders available to rent for $20 per day.  There are a few available for sale – $140 with one year’s subscription.

TRACK RULES:

NO one permitted on the track other than FWM staff and parent assist classes (Tykes, NKB and50 cc 4-6).

One mechanic permitted at the start gate with their rider – online registration for wristband.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR 2020

  • NO INDOOR PITTING
  • NO general public allowed.
  • Rider is permitted to have two family members in the bleachers and one mechanic in mechanics area during their race.
  • Family members need to exit the bleachers area when their rider has completed his/her race. FWM staff will be on hand to assist.
  • Each group needs to be seated 6 feet apart.
  • If you are sick, please do not enter the building.
  • Dispose of all used oil at the appropriate site in the parking lot. Site marked.
  • No alcohol in the building. This will be strictly enforced by Heritage Park.
  • No smoking in the building.
  • No riding your bikes in the parking lot – please push your bikes to staging.
  • No pit bikes.
  • Please obey NO PARKING LANE SIGNS. Vehicles will be towed with no warning.
  • Heritage is providing a ½ floor with rubber mats for riders to store their bikes overnight if needed.
  • If you wish to leave your RV between races you will still be charged the daily rate. No people to stay with RV.
  • Please be respectful and follow the rules – we are doing our best to provide you with more great racing, but we must be mindful of the times we are living in.
  • MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING – NO EXCEPTIONS!!

Also, we’ll have Greg Poisson in BC with us to provide everyone with more coverage throughout the days. I’m pretty much glued to my laptop throughout the entire program so I’ve been doing everything I can to run over and do what I can, but having Greg there will be a huge plus (words that have rarely been uttered! Hahah).

Here’s a look at the points at the halfway mark in the series:

Ladies 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 10/17/2020
Finish		 10/18/2020
Finish		 10/24/2020
Finish		 10/25/2020
Finish		 Total Points
1st – PAYTON BRUVOLD
#84 – LANGLEY, BC		 1st 2nd 2nd 2nd 91
2nd – PEYTON BELISLE
#936 – SMITHERS, BC		 2nd 3rd 3rd 3rd 82 (-9)
3rd – ANNALYSE LOPUSHINSKY
#9 – ROSEDALE, BC		 DNS 1st 1st 1st 75 (-16)
4th – MASON VAN DYCK
#612 – MAPLE RIDGE, BC		 5th 5th 4th 4th 68 (-23)
4th – AISHA PICOTTE
#32 – LANGLEY, BC		 4th 4th 5th 5th 68 (-23)
Pro Am Lights 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 10/17/2020
Finish		 10/18/2020
Finish		 10/24/2020
Finish		 10/25/2020
Finish		 Total Points
1st – CASEY KEAST
#77 – KELOWNA, BC		 2nd 1st 3rd 1st 92
2nd – JULIEN BENEK
#170 – MISSION, BC		 1st 2nd 2nd 2nd 91 (-1)
3rd – TEREN GERBER
#482 – CALGARY, AB		 3rd 3rd 4th 4th 76 (-16)
4th – TYLER YATES
#133 – DUNCAN, BC		 6th 6th 5th 5th 62 (-30)
5th – DEVYN SMITH
#30 – MISSION, BC		 8th 8th 6th 7th 55 (-37)
6th – LUKE SVENSSON
#12 – LANGLEY, BC		 9th 9th 9th 6th 51 (-41)
7th – DAWSON GRAVELLE
#819 – MISSION, BC		 11th   7th 9th 36 (-56)
7th – PARKER EALES
#36 – MAPLE RIDGE, BC		 4th 4th     36 (-56)
9th – JACOB PICCOLO
#381 – ABBOTSFORD, BC		 DNS   1st 11th 35 (-57)
10th – ZACH UFIMZEFF
#234 – LAKE COUNTRY, BC		     8th 3rd 33 (-59)
Pro Open 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 10/17/2020
Finish		 10/18/2020
Finish		 10/24/2020
Finish		 10/25/2020
Finish		 Total Points
1st – CASEY KEAST
#77 – KELOWNA, BC		 1st 2nd 2nd 3rd 89
2nd – KEYLAN MESTON
#10 – CALGARY, AB		 3rd 1st 1st 4th 88 (-1)
3rd – BROCK HOYER
#2 – WILLIAMS LAKE, BC		 2nd 3rd 3rd 5th 78 (-11)
4th – JULIEN BENEK
#170 – MISSION, BC		 5th 4th 4th 2nd 74 (-15)
5th – TEREN GERBER
#482 – CALGARY, AB		 6th 5th 6th 6th 61 (-28)
6th – JACOB PICCOLO
#381 – ABBOTSFORD, BC		 DNS   5th 1st 41 (-48)
7th – DYLAN DELAPLACE
#291 – LANGLEY, BC		 DNF 6th 7th   29 (-60)
8th – CODIE ROUSE
#700 – WEYBURN, SK		 8th 8th     26 (-63)
9th – PARKER EALES
#36 – MAPLE RIDGE, BC		 4th DNF     18 (-71)

Full results HERE.

6-time Canadian champion Colton Facciotti will be on site back in his old stomping grounds to lend a hand with the MX schools in Chilliwack. Be sure to sign up! Oh, and we’ll see you at the races… | Bigwave photo