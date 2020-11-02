Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Welcome back to Standard Daylight Time where it gets dark before 5:30pm. This crazy angled axis and living this far from the equator make for an exciting ride as we make our trips around the sun. What do “flat earthers” say about this, anyway?

It was also Halloween Weekend but it didn’t feel like it around here. We never get a single kid dressed up in a costume at our place on our little crescent, but that never stops us from buying a couple big, multi-boxes of chocolate bars “just in case.”

How many mini chocolate bars is too many mini chocolate bars? 10? 15? 20?

The trips to the garbage with enough wrappers to fill another kitchen garbage bag really makes me look forward to Wednesday when this snow will be melted and we’ll be back up to 18C and I can throw a leg over a bike again — dirt, road cycle, or MTB (Hopefully, all three!).

Oh, you caught that? Yes, we got some snow overnight here in southwestern Ontario. In fact, I can’t even see our grass right now! I know it will be gone in a few hours so there is no way I’m even considering dusting off the snow shovel.

A lot of the local tracks in the area held their final day of riding for the year over the weekend. It’s a sad time that means the end of carefree riding at any of the many facilities around here and also rings the bell to usher in another season of Christmas commercials on TV and on the radio. Too early! I always feel like we need to wait for American Thanksgiving in the 3rd week of November before firing up the Bing and mailing out the Christmas catalogs. No? That’s not a thing anymore? Sucks to be a kid nowadays.

We actually woke up on Sunday to some really strong winds blowing the trees all over the place and holding the Canada flag on our neighbour’s front lawn at full attention. I’m new to Great Lakes surfing but I knew these strong gusts meant there should be waves somewhere nearby.

Emily and I had a leisurely breakfast with some coffee, sat at the kitchen table and relaxed.

Afterward, I decided to start loading the surfboards into the DMX Van and all the things that go with a Canadian surf safari — plastic bin full of cold weather neoprene, some drinks, towels, the dog bag, and our travel coffee mugs.

It didn’t take very long because we’ve got it all set aside neatly in the garage for what we hope is a good fall full of windy days and potential “drops.”

We loaded Maggie — the now nearly blind Morkie — into the van and off we went. We even had the benefit of turning the clocks back an hour and yet we were just pulling out of the driveway at around 11:15 which meant, yep, we would make it to the beach at the crack of noon.

It’s a pretty easy drive from our place in London to the little Lake Erie beach town of Port Stanley and we both enjoy it every time. Of course, it was Sunday morning so we got stuck behind an older couple doing 65kph in an 80 zone that had many of the other drivers ready to risk going for a pass with little-to-no time to do it. It was fun to watch.

Anyway, we pulled into town and headed to the left side of the spit to the beautiful little area called Little Beach. It’s perfect sand that gradually gets deeper, just asking for the right wind to build some sweet swells.

I couldn’t help notice the many vehicles we saw heading in the opposite direction out of town as we rolled up. This meant one of two things: there were no waves or there are no wave left.

We pulled into the parking lot and drove up beside a very colourful guy pulling off one of the two wetsuits he was wearing. He had a smile on his face from ear to ear.

Without us asking a question he offered: “You’re late. It was really good up until about 30 minutes ago. The parking lot was full and the waves were great!“

Dammit.

I told him we were new to surfing on the lakes and that we didn’t really know what beach works with what wind. He told us to look for anything with the word “South” in it for here at Little Beach. “Southwest, southeast, anything with south. A wind directly from the south is best here. It gets overhead sometimes!”

I promise that the next time the forecast calls for a strong 40-45kph wind from the south, I’m heading back bright and early and will take some photos to show you it’s possible. I’m still skeptical, but this guy’s passion and honest face makes me think he’s got no reason to lie, but we’ll see…

I’ve got some pretty wild surf stories from my many years of traveling around to different places. From paddling out with the Mexican champ, to watching a great white shark fin go past, to having seals nibble at my toes, to paddling out in 9-metre waves in the winter in Tofino, to watching my buddy get washed up onto the rocks and cling terrified to the cliff, to telling another buddy to head back to the beach because his gashed foot was leaving the biggest trail of blood in the Hawaiian water that it could only end bad for us, I’ve seen a few things.

So, we’ve got snow on the ground this morning but it’s going to be an unseasonably warm week, starting on Wednesday. I’m guessing we’re going to see Gopher Dunes as busy as ever. It’s going to bring me out of the woodwork, so we’ll see you there at the track.

I don’t have a sand tire and I plan on getting in and out of there before it gets rough. I’ve got some 2021 Leatt gear to test out, so I’m looking forward to a nice day at the track. OK, I’m not fooling anyone…I’m looking forward to a nice MORning at the track.

Enough rambling…

ISDE 2021 Interest

Sorry, this is a little late to be posting:

Any riders interested in going to the ISDE in 2021, please email Lee Fryberger (lee.fryberger@xplornet.com) for more information.

The event is scheduled to take place August 30th to September 4th, in Lombardy-Piedmont, Italy.

CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

2021/2022 CMA BOARD OF DIRECTORS

November 2, 2020

THE FOLLOWING POSTS ARE OPEN

ZONE 3 – SASKATCHEWAN / MANITOBA

ZONE 4 – ONTARIO

ZONE 5 – QUEBEC

ZONE 6 – ATLANTIC

Candidates can only be nominated by CMA members residing in the same Zone of the candidate.

Candidates must meet the terms of Section A of the Selection Criteria for the Nomination of Directors to be Elected.



Click Here for Selection Criteria, the Nomination Form and Candidate Information Form.

DEADLINE FOR RECEIPT OF NOMINATIONS IS NOVEMBER 17, 2020

AND MUST BE SENT VIA ONE OF THE FOLLOWING:

Email: results.cma@bellnet.ca

Mail: CMA, 605 James Street North, 4th Floor, Hamilton, Ontario, L8L 1J9

2020 AMA EnduroCross Series

Rounds 5 and 6 will end the series today and Tuesday. You can follow along with the LIVE TIMING HERE.

FMF California Classic

Canadian-living-in-the-USA Noah Viney was in action at the FMF California Classic at Fox Raceway this past weekend.

It’s always fun to look over results of big races, so you can do that HERE.

2020 Red Bull Romaniacs

What do you think, Jared Stock? Is this in your future?

1 Manuel Lettenbichler #1 (DEU) KTM 300 EXC TPI 2stroke

Total time

Difference TTQ

39m54s Day1

5h15m25s

+36s Day2

4h20m43s

+0s Day3

5h47m3s

+2m43s Day4

4h24m6s

+59s

20h27m11s

+0s 2 Graham Jarvis #3 (GBR) Husqvarna 300 2stroke

Total time

Difference TTQ

39m49s Day1

5h14m49s

+0s Day2

4h23m42s

+2m59s Day3

5h44m20s

+0s Day4

4h26m57s

+3m50s

20h29m37s

+2m26s 3 Alfredo Gomez Cantero #2 (ESP)

Total time

Difference TTQ

39m35s Day1

5h20m22s

+5m33s Day2

4h23m51s

+3m8s Day3

5h53m40s

+9m20s Day4

4h23m52s

+45s

20h41m20s

+14m9s 4 Wade Young #13 (ZAF) Sherco 300 SE 2stroke

Total time

Difference TTQ

38m51s Day1

5h20m7s

+5m18s Day2

4h22m17s

+1m34s Day3

5h55m21s

+11m1s Day4

4h24m57s

+1m50s

20h41m33s

+14m22s 5 Billy Bolt #6 (GBR)

Total time

Difference TTQ

39m35s Day1

5h19m29s

+4m40s Day2

4h26m59s

+6m16s Day3

6h9m19s

+24m59s Day4

4h23m7s

+0s

20h58m29s

+31m18s 6 Mario Roman #7 (ESP)

Total time

Difference TTQ

40m37s Day1

5h32m10s

+17m21s Day2

4h42m24s

+21m41s Day3

5h50m11s

+5m51s Day4

5h26m17s

+1h3m10s

22h11m39s

+1h44m28s 7 Michael Walkner #8 (AUT) Husquvarna Te300i 2stroke

Total time

Difference TTQ

43m3s Day1

5h52m25s

+37m36s Day2

4h53m5s

+32m22s Day3

6h44m2s

+59m42s Day4

5h2m26s

+39m19s

23h15m1s

+2h47m50s 8 Teodor Kabakchiev #16 (BGR)

Total time

Difference TTQ

46m14s Day1

6h43m28s

+1h28m39s Day2

4h53m36s

+32m53s Day3

7h11m28s

+1h27m8s Day4

5h22m39s

+59m32s

24h57m25s

+4h30m14s 9 Michele Bosi #9 (ITA)

Total time

Difference TTQ

50m44s Day1

6h40m44s

+1h25m55s Day2

5h19m57s

+59m14s Day3

7h52m36s

+2h8m16s Day4

5h55m10s

+1h32m3s

26h39m11s

+6h12m 10 Sonny Goggia #10 (ITA)

Total time

Difference TTQ

45m Day1

7h12m35s

+1h57m46s Day2

4h58m3s

+37m20s Day3

8h6m43s

+2h22m23s Day4

6h12m3s

+1h48m56s

27h14m24s

+6h47m13s

Full results HERE.

Motocross Files on YouTube

If you’re out there finding yourself with some spare time in the the evenings, The Motocross Files on YouTube has the answer for you.

If you’re an older racer, you’ll recognize all the names on the list of bios. If you’re younger or brand new to the sport, you should familiarize yourself with some of the pioneers and heroes of our sport.

These very well done, in depth videos will give you all you need to be able to get involved in some bench racing at your next weekend at the track.

People getting their arms broken by spectators so “their guy” could win and riders burying their bikes with a shovel to prove a point are a couple nuggets I pulled out of the two videos I watched over the weekend.

Check it out.

https://www.youtube.com/c/MotoFilms/videos

FWM Canadian AX Championships

OK, we’re back in action out in the barn in Chilliwack, BC this coming weekend for Rounds 5 and 6 of the Future West Canadian Arenacross Championships.

I’d like to wish John Wren a sincere “Get Well Soon!” It looks like we’ll lose his great announcing for the remainder of the series while he gets his health in order.

Danny from Valley Moto Sport will step in on the mic and provide us with the daylong audio for our live broadcasts.

Be sure to tune in on Saturday and Sunday on the FWM Facebook page for all the qualifying and main action.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

GATE OPENS

Thursday 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Friday 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturday 7:00 am – 7:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 12:00 pm)

Sunday 7:00 am – 3:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 8:45 am)

FAMILY INFORMATION

GATE FEES: Friday – Sunday

$15 wristband per Family Member – maximum 4 (to be paid and registered online)

Mechanic Wristband required to go to Start Gate

CAMPING – (to be paid online at time of registration)

$20 – No Hookup

$35 – Hookup

Per Night – maximum 5-person occupancy

RIDER INFORMATION

REGISTRATION FEES: (price includes wristband)

$65 first class

$40 second class

$30 third class

$20 Tykes (must have transponder)

PRO ENTRY FEES: (price includes wristband)

$70 first class

$60 second class

RACE DETAILS

Registration & Membership Sign Up ONLINE ONLY

Saturday – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=49

Sunday – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=52

Family Waiver – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=50

** Please Note: Everyone must sign either a wristband or a Family waiver to have your name on the gate list. **

FRIDAY:

Open practice: $40

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Limit one practice per bike. If you have 2 bikes you need to select 2 practice groups when signing up.

RIDING SCHOOL SATURDAY

$65 for expert instruction by Ryan Lockhart and Kyle Beaton

Sign up: https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=51

8-9am – Advanced 85cc and Big Bike

9:10-10:10am – Advanced 50/65cc and Beginner/Junior 85

10:20-11:20am – Beginner/Junior 50/65

All riders must be ready 15 minutes before class. Registration and waivers must be completed online

SATURDAY RACE DETAILS:

11:45 pm Mandatory Riders Meeting at the staging area behind the barn (masks are mandatory with social distancing)

at the staging area behind the barn (masks are mandatory with social distancing) Practice to follow Riders Meeting

Qualifiers to follow practice

Main Event to follow Qualifier

SUNDAY RACE DETAILS

8:45 am Mandatory Riders Meeting at the staging area behind the barn (masks are mandatory with social distancing)

at the staging area behind the barn (masks are mandatory with social distancing) Practice to follow Riders Meeting

Qualifiers to follow practice

Main Event to follow Qualifier

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Saturday & Sunday:

To be announced over loudspeaker, radio and posted at Admin Trailer

CLASSES (subject to change)

Note: race format will be posted trackside on the day of the race

Tyke 50cc Trophy 1-5

New Kid Beginner (50cc, 65cc, One year or less experience) Ages 4-9 Trophy 1-5

Young Ladies Ages 7-14 Trophy 1-3

50 cc 4-6 Trophy 1-5

50 cc 7-8 Trophy 1-5

50 cc Open Trophy 1-5

65 cc 7-9 Trophy 1-3

65 cc 10-11 Trophy 1-3

65 cc Open: Trophy 1-3

85 cc 7-11 Trophy 1-3

85 cc 12-16 Trophy 1-3

Supermini Trophy 1-3

School Boy 12-17 Trophy 1-3

Open Beginner Trophy 1-3

250 Junior Trophy 1-3

Open Junior Trophy 1-3

250 Intermediate 50% payout

Open Intermediate 50% payout

Ladies 50% payout

Under 30 50% payout

+30 Vet Junior Trophy 1-3

+30 Vet Master 50% payout

Vet +40 50% payout

Vet +50 50% payout

Pro Open 100% payout + $250 Top up

Pro Am Lites (Intermediates allowed) 100% payout + $250 Top up

No trophy for payout classes

All Payout classes must have 5 riders or more on the gate for pay.

All trophy classes go back to 3rd places, no matter the numbers, unless otherwise noted above.

PLEASE NOTE:

RIDERS MUST HAVE AN MRC MEMBERSHIP IN ORDER FOR THEIR POINTS TO QUALIFY IN THE SERIES.

Membership can be bought online www.mrcracing.com

TRANSPONDERS:

Transponders are now mandatory for all racers. Your transponder number must be included on your registration sign up.

There are limited transponders available to rent for $20 per day. There are a few available for sale – $140 with one year’s subscription.

TRACK RULES:

NO one permitted on the track other than FWM staff and parent assist classes (Tykes, NKB and50 cc 4-6).

One mechanic permitted at the start gate with their rider – online registration for wristband.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR 2020

NO INDOOR PITTING

NO general public allowed.

Rider is permitted to have two family members in the bleachers and one mechanic in mechanics area during their race.

Family members need to exit the bleachers area when their rider has completed his/her race. FWM staff will be on hand to assist.

Each group needs to be seated 6 feet apart.

If you are sick, please do not enter the building.

Dispose of all used oil at the appropriate site in the parking lot. Site marked.

No alcohol in the building. This will be strictly enforced by Heritage Park.

No smoking in the building.

No riding your bikes in the parking lot – please push your bikes to staging.

No pit bikes.

Please obey NO PARKING LANE SIGNS. Vehicles will be towed with no warning.

Heritage is providing a ½ floor with rubber mats for riders to store their bikes overnight if needed.

If you wish to leave your RV between races you will still be charged the daily rate. No people to stay with RV.

Please be respectful and follow the rules – we are doing our best to provide you with more great racing, but we must be mindful of the times we are living in.

MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING – NO EXCEPTIONS!!

Also, we’ll have Greg Poisson in BC with us to provide everyone with more coverage throughout the days. I’m pretty much glued to my laptop throughout the entire program so I’ve been doing everything I can to run over and do what I can, but having Greg there will be a huge plus (words that have rarely been uttered! Hahah).

Here’s a look at the points at the halfway mark in the series:

Full results HERE.