Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

It’s been a long time since I’ve had one of those nights that seem like they’ll never end. I’m sure if you’re an old, washed-up motocross racer, you’ve probably had those lower back pains that don’t so much hurt as they do make you restless and want to find that perfect stretch that you think will solve everything. I had one of those nights last night and found myself on the living room floor at 3:00am. It sucked and I’ll pay for it for the rest of the day.

If you shake your legs out while sitting on the floor, you stretch them out and put your ankles together. Obviously, they’re supposed to line up and hit each other. Mine, however, were about an inch away from that. The left ankle sits at least an inch above the right, and that’s not a great sign.

Yes, chiropractic care has been a staple of my adult life, but I haven’t been in the New Year yet and I wanted to see how long I could go, “self-medicating.” It turns out I can only go about 4 months.

It seems as soon as I start sitting on a bicycle more in the spring, the problem comes back. No, I’m never going to stop cycling, but I do have to make some adjustments to my back strengthening and stretching regimen, that’s a given.

So there I was on the living room floor in the middle of the night going through my stretches that I’m supposed to be doing when I’m not in pain…you know, to try and keep it that way! Duh.

Emily gets up at 4:40 on work days to do an early morning work out before leaving the house. She was pretty shocked to find me flailing around on the floor when she came out.

I bet some of you are reading this now and realizing you, too, should be stretching regularly…or at all.

Stretching is like sit ups: you can get a solid session started and done in less than 15 minutes, and yet you never do either of them. Why is that?

I bet if I had 6-pack abs I’d enjoy doing sit ups. It’s a chicken or the egg situation. No, maybe it’s more of a “but how can I get experience if nobody will hire me without it?!” dilemma. Take your pick.

I know people under 35 have probably already scrolled to the first photo/caption combo because their attention spans are limited to short captions and 59.9-second video clips on Instagram, so anyone still reading is probably thinking about their sore knees or back right now, too. You’re not alone. Chalk this up to a “misery loves company” type thing. We’re all in this together.

Motocross is an amazing sport, but let’s not kid ourselves, it’s about a gnarly as sports get! Myself, I was pretty lucky to get out of competitive racing without too many injuries. Sure, I snapped my fibula once, but I didn’t even fall and I finished the race…annnd it’s just a stabilizing bone, so they basically told me to put some butter on it and get back in the saddle. Not really, but that’s what I heard the doctor say. Anything to tell yourself you’re ready to race again! Don’t walk on it for 6 weeks? OK, I’ll see you on the gate in 3.

I’ve literally competed in just about every sport you can imagine, but it’s Motocross that I write about on a daily basis. I wonder why that is. What is it about our sport that holds this addiction on so strong? Sure, I still love a bunch of other sports, but not to the degree I love Moto.

I love the racing, the racers, the families, the smell, the adrenaline, the travel, the stories, the memories, the photos, the videos…everything. And as much as it may drive Emily crazy at times, I don’t see it changing any time soon.

So, it’s the start of another new week. What’s so special about this one? Well, the season is actually about to start at the end of this one, that’s what!

By this time next week, we’ll be going over what happened at Round 1 of the 2019 Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour in Abbotsford, BC.

There is a lot to talk about leading into this one, so I think I’ll sit down and do a 2019 Season Preview Show of some sort as soon as I get you through this delicious cup of coffee.

The big news in Canadian Motocross this week was the stepping down of Kourtney Lloyd as Team Canada MXON Manager. Kourtney did the job 3 times and took the team to Italy, England, and the USA.

It really is a thankless job. Of course, you’re expected to a good job, so when everything goes well it’s just how it was supposed to go and you don’t really hear much more about it. It’s when there are problems that people start talking. Fortunately, the past 3 years went very well and she did an amazing job organizing everything and creating some lifelong memories for everyone who got the chance to go, me included.

Here is the statement from Kourtney:

March 28th 2019

Resignation of Team Canada MXON Manager Kourtney Lloyd

For Immediate Release:

First of all, I would like to thank everyone that has supported myself and the Team for the last 3 years. This adventure has been something that I will take with me for the rest of my life. Unfortunately, I am saddened to announce that I will be stepping down as the Manager of Team Canada.

This announcement has not been an easy decision for me to make and I walk away with a very heavy heart. I have worked very hard over the last three years to bring the MXON team to a level in which we should all be very proud of. I want to explain this decision in a professional manner as I believe that is what you all deserve.

The parameters that are set forth to me from the sanctioning body don’t work within the budgets of the sponsors. The timeline between applying to be Team Manager, being chosen to be Team Manager and then hitting the pavement to fundraise is just too short of a window for anything substantial. I have asked for exceptions or rule changes but unfortunately it just hasn’t happened.

I have tried to bring this program to a different level in Canada than it has in the past, bringing in the OEM’s, Distributors, Factory Team Managers, the Youth Ambassador Program, just to name a few. As the program grew we needed to grow with it but unfortunately our FIM Sanctioned Organization is not willing to grow with us and without growth we will always be a step behind the other Countries.

I know with the dedicated, passionate and hard-working people in the racing community in Canada we could accomplish big things but with the CMA holding us back we will remain stagnant. I do not say this to throw anyone under the bus, it is just the reality of the situation. The professional relationship between myself and the CMA has become toxic and I am removing myself respectfully from the situation.

As the World’s First Female Team Manager for the Motocross of Nations I am so proud of what I have accomplished in a short amount of time. I hope I have inspired other Women to go after their dreams, regardless of how big or small they might be.

I want to thank the amazing fans. You guys have made every year special and amazing and you left smiles on all of our faces. Thank you for supporting me in every way, whether it be on social media, financially, emotionally or even just by giving us a high five as we walk by. I saw each and every one of you and I am grateful for you.

Tyler Medaglia, Colton Facciotti, Kaven Benoit, Shawn Maffenbeier, Jess Pettis. Thank you for trusting me and for allowing me to go on many amazing adventures with you. I hope one day we can relive some of the moments we got to share traveling the world and racing dirt bikes.

I have so many people that I need to thank and I will in person when I see you around the track, because to know what is happening and to be relevant you need to be there, which I plan to be. I hope to one day be back Managing the Team under different circumstances but for now this is the decision I have to make.

Lastly, I need to thank my family because they have given me the courage to step up but also the courage to step down. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU CANADA!

Kourtney Lloyd

Thanks for the great job you did these past 3 year, Kourtney. I have the feeling that Red Bud was not the last time you’ll lead Team Canada into battle.

I intend to get in touch with the CMA to get a statement from them on how they saw it take place and what the plan is for this upcoming event in Holland. Unfortunately, I think we all know the answer to that one.

Win 4 Tickets to Abbotsford Arenacross (YOU’VE GOT TILL NOON TODAY!) Would you like to go to Round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Series for FREE and take 3 people with you?*

.

Go to one of our 4 Social Media platforms ( Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / MySpace ) and LIKE this contest post and you’ll be entered in the draw.

.

RULES: 1) Please be sure you are able to be in Abbotsford, BC on April 6th. (We had a guy win last year from England…) 2) Go to 1

.

DRAW to be made Monday, April 1 (no joke) at 12:00pm Eastern Time.

.

Good luck! *Draw is for door entry only.

MXGP of The Netherlands – Valkenswaard | Results

Canadian #651 Kade Walker is living over in Holland right now and lined in the MX2 class at Valkenswaard this weekend. He qualified 17th on Saturday and finished 25-23 for 24th overall. MX2 – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 61 Prado, Jorge ESP RFME KTM 25 25 50 2 19 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN DMU HUS 22 20 42 3 193 Geerts, Jago BEL FMB YAM 14 22 36 4 10 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED KNMV HON 18 18 36 5 29 Jacobi, Henry GER DMSB KAW 20 15 35 6 919 Watson, Ben GBR ACU YAM 16 16 32 7 303 Forato, Alberto ITA FMI HUS 9 14 23 8 811 Sterry, Adam GBR ACU KAW 10 12 22 9 959 Renaux, Maxime FRA FFM YAM 12 9 21 10 28 Vialle, Tom FRA FFM KTM 13 8 21 11 98 Vaessen, Bas NED KNMV KTM 6 13 19 12 14 Beaton, Jed AUS MA HUS 11 6 17 13 46 Pootjes, Davy NED KNMV HUS 15 0 15 14 32 Van doninck, Brent BEL FMB HON 3 10 13 15 43 Evans, Mitchell AUS MA HON 0 11 11 16 747 Cervellin, Michele ITA FMI YAM 4 7 11 17 172 Boisrame, Mathys FRA FFM HON 5 5 10 18 57 Sanayei, Darian USA ACU KAW 7 2 9 19 161 Östlund, Alvin SWE SVEMO HUS 8 1 9 20 931 Zanotti, Andrea SMR FSM KTM 0 4 4 21 102 Sikyna, Richard SVK SMF KTM 1 3 4 22 75 Roosiorg, Hardi EST EMF KTM 2 0 2 23 766 Sandner, Michael AUT AMF KTM 0 0 0 24 651 Tinkler-Walker, Kade CAN KNMV HUS 0 0 0 25 410 Dankers, Raivo NED KNMV YAM 0 0 0 26 56 Pessoa, Gustavo BRA CBM KAW 0 0 0 27 282 Kahrle, Hampus SWE SVEMO HUS 0 0 0 28 44 Lesiardo, Morgan ITA FMI KTM 0 0 0 29 313 Polak, Petr CZE ACCR KTM 0 0 0 30 783 Toriani, Enzo FRA FFM HUS 0 0 0 31 332 Conijn, Marcel NED KNMV KAW 0 0 0 32 253 Pancar, Jan SLO AMZS YAM 0 0 0 33 331 Freidig, Loris SUI FMS YAM 0 0 0 34 101 Pichon, Zachary FRA FFM HON 0 0 0 35 426 Mewse, Conrad GBR ACU KTM 0 0 0 36 88 van der Vlist, Freek NED KNMV KTM 0 0 0 37 275 Furbetta, Joakin ITA FMI HUS 0 0 0 38 184 Bres, Natanael FRA FFM YAM 0 0 0 39 199 Griekspoor, Lars NED KNMV KTM 0 0 0 MXGP – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 222 Cairoli, Antonio ITA FMI KTM 25 25 50 2 25 Desalle, Clement BEL FMB KAW 22 16 38 3 243 Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS HON 14 22 36 4 89 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL FMB HON 16 20 36 5 27 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU LMSF HUS 18 18 36 6 33 Lieber, Julien BEL FMB KAW 15 14 29 7 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI FMS YAM 13 15 28 8 21 Paulin, Gautier FRA MCM YAM 20 8 28 9 24 Simpson, Shaun GBR ACU KTM 12 13 25 10 99 Anstie, Max GBR ACU KTM 5 12 17 11 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT LAMSF HUS 10 7 17 12 259 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV KTM 4 11 15 13 128 Monticelli, Ivo ITA FMI KTM 3 10 13 14 151 Kullas, Harri EST EMF HON 6 6 12 15 7 Leok, Tanel EST EMF HUS 7 4 11 16 911 Tixier, Jordi FRA FFM KTM 11 0 11 17 77 Lupino, Alessandro ITA FMI KAW 0 9 9 18 4 Tonus, Arnaud SUI FMS YAM 8 1 9 19 189 Bogers, Brian NED KNMV HON 9 0 9 20 17 Butron, Jose ESP RFME KTM 0 5 5 21 100 Searle, Tommy GBR ACU KAW 0 3 3 22 152 Petrov, Petar BUL BMF KTM 1 2 3 23 297 Gole, Anton SWE SVEMO YAM 2 0 2 24 37 Krestinov, Gert EST EMF KAW 0 0 0 25 107 van Berkel, Lars NED KNMV HUS 0 0 0 26 94 Van der Mierden, Sven NED KNMV YAM 0 0 0 27 18 Brylyakov, Vsevolod RUS MFR YAM 0 0 0 28 93 Bengtsson, Jonathan SWE SVEMO KTM 0 0 0 29 226 Koch, Tom GER DMSB KTM 0 0 0 30 291 Karro, Matiss LAT LAMSF HUS 0 0 0 31 555 Guryev, Artem RUS MFR HUS 0 0 0 32 471 Tarasov, Volodymyr UKR FMU KTM 0 0 0 33 34 De Waal, Micha-Boy NED KNMV YAM 0 0 0 Next Race: MXGP of Trentino – Pietramurata – April 7 #11 Connor Stevenson and #81 Jake Piccolo | Mid-West LLAQ in Utah We had a couple Canadians to keep an eye on this past weekend in Utah. #11 Connor Stevenson is from the Ottawa area but now calls Littleton, Colorado, home. He still proudly flies the maple leaf on his graphics and headed to Bunker Hill in Utah this past weekend for the Loretta Lynn’s Mid-West Area Qualifier. Back from the Injured List is #81 Jake Piccolo from Abbotsford, BC. He was out for a complete year but was back at it this past weekend and absolutely killed it in Utah. Here’s a look at their results: #11 Connor Stevenson YAM

AMA Loretta Lynn’s MW- Bunker Hill – Delta UT – 3/31/2019 – Bunker Hill, Delta UT Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 04. 250 B LIMITED #11 YAM 4th 2nd 2nd 34. 125 (12-17) B/C #11 YAM 6th 4th 4th 35. SCHOOLBOY 1 (12-17) B/C #11 YAM 6th 4th 4th

#81 Jake Piccolo KTM

AMA Loretta Lynn’s MW- Bunker Hill – Delta UT – 3/31/2019 – Bunker Hill, Delta UT Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 34. 125 (12-17) B/C #81 KTM 1st 1st 1st 35. SCHOOLBOY 1 (12-17) B/C #81 KTM 1st 1st 1st

BOOM!

Matthew Cemovic Moves on to the Regionals, Too

#101 Matthew Cemovic from Brampton, Ontario, was in Virginia at a North East LLAQ at Birch Creek MX and moves on to Regionals. I grabbed these results sheet photos from his mom’s Facebook page.

Houston SX Results and Point Standings

There were quite a few talking points from this round of racing, but we’ll let Jeff McConkey get his “McThoughts” column fill us all in on that.

Actually, I’ve been working on a short column about the #2 Cooper Webb/#25 Marvin Musquin situation, so maybe I’ll post it up, once I’ve gone over it again to make sure nobody gets too butt-hurt from it.

Oh, and can someone tell me what’s going on with #3 Eli Tomac?

#40 Guillaume St Cyr raced the 250 SX Futures class but didn’t make the main this week. We’ll be there next week to get him into it in Nashville!

250 SX Futures — LCQ #1 Results