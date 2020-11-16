Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Hello from my final day out in BC. I’ve been here since last weekend for rounds 5 and 6 of the 2020 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships in Chilliwack. I stayed out between the final two weekends and it allowed me to spend some time with my mom, who is now calling Kamloops home as she lives out her final time with my sister there.

The news came out on Thursday that the final two rounds of racing were going to have to be cancelled due to all the increases in COVID-19 cases and the tighter restrictions because of them. Of course, it really sucks, but Chilliwack Heritage Park wasn’t going to be allowed to open up to our racing, so we had to do what we had to do.

Press Release:

Unfortunately, with the current situation with Covid 19 and the number of new cases and new orders in place from the Fraser Valley Health Authority, we have been advised to cancel the races this weekend. We apologize for the short notice, earlier this week we had all of our ducks in a row but things have changed this morning. We will update you with more information about the next steps that we will be taking regarding the last round.Please email futurewestmoto@hotmail.com with any questions or concerns.

Thank you

Future West Moto Staff

Hopefully, this means there’s still a chance that we can get the final two rounds in, but I don’t think anyone should hold their breath. I hope I’m wrong, but judging from the way cases are still going through the roof, I don’t see how there will be any lightening in restrictions during the upcoming Holiday season. We’ll just have to wait and see.

In the case that we don’t get to race anymore this season, here’s a look at the current point standings in the Pro classes:

#77 Casey Keast is leading both classes and is looking good to be the one running the #1 in 2021.

With no racing this week, I tried to find things to do while out here in the Lower Mainland. Unfortunately, it was raining and the Popkum track a little ways east down the road wasn’t going to be a busy place, so I decided not to make the trip back there.

There are a ton of fast up-and-coming racers out here in this area, so watch for some rider spotlights coming up on the site. I have to say that I’ve been very impressed with a bunch of the young racers out here.

#10 Braxton Zeitner is one of the many young BC racers who will carry our sport on their shoulders in the future. | Bigwave photo

The little bike classes are always a great litmus test on the health of our sport and I think we can rest assured that the future of Canadian Motocross is in great hands!

So, I figured I’d try to find a surf shop in the area and maybe grab Emily a wetsuit for what looks like a future of chasing wind storms in Ontario for some Great Lakes surfing. It’s really a thing!

I found an outlet store not too far down the road, so I loaded up and hit the #1 highway west toward Vancouver. I still can’t believe the highway is just two lanes on each side, but that’s another story.

I pulled into the parking lot and was optimistic as I donned my mask and headed through the doors.

As I wandered around a little, a staff member approached me and asked if they could help. I said I was looking for a women’s surfing wetsuit. She scratched her head and suggested I head to the mall. Really?

So there I was, about 30 minutes from home base. What to do now? I decided to wander around a little and just take photos of some of the many dealerships that littler the area. I’m sure most of you have heard of most of them: Holeshot Motorsports, Maple Ridge Motorsports, GA Checkpoint, and more.

All of these places have been very involved in supporting riders in the area come up through the Amateur ranks and into the Pros. It’s a tradition that I’m sure will continue.

If you’re curious, here’s what the storefronts look like:

Holeshot Motorsports

Maple Ridge Motorsports

GA Checkpoint

As I continued my wanderings, I was surprised to see a dirt bike in the back of a truck go by. It turned out to be Intermediate #819 Dawson Gravelle on his way back from riding out at No. 8 Road in Richmond.

I rolled up to a stoplight and said hello to #819 Dawson Gravelle.

So, although there wasn’t any racing this weekend, I managed to find something to do that was moto-related.

My wanderings ended with a nice loop around Stave Lake.

I should be hopping into the #DMXVan and heading down the I-75 to Gainesville, Florida, next week, but that’s not going to happen for the first time in over 10 years.

The 49th Mini O’s will be going ahead at Gatorback, but it will be happening without me or most of the Canadian riders who normally make this annual trip.

This will be the first opportunity for amateur riders to gain SX Futures points toward the SX Pro license:

Supercross Futures Points

Road to Supercross and Pro Am Points

250 and 450 Pro Sport classes in Motocross and Supercross are eligible for Pro Am points

The American Motorcyclist Association released a competition bulletin announcing the 2020 Thor Mini O’s as a Road to Supercross point providing event due to the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Supercross Futures season. The following classes at the 2020 Thor Mini O’s will provide points for the Road to Supercross:

Top 20 overall riders in the 250cc A and 250cc Pro Sport Supercross classes will earn 2 points towards Supercross Futures

I think the Snelgrove family is going to be making it to the races, so good luck to them.

I also found it interesting that there is no mention at all of any kind of coronavirus restrictions for this event.

I made it home (back to James Lissimore‘s place in Abbotsford) and got sidetracked watching some old footage of races from the 1980’s. Gary Bailey has some pretty enjoyable handicam coverage from a few races that I was at from “back in the day.”

I remember being down at the Mini O’s in the spring of 1985. The track was very different then. It was basically concrete. The cool thing was that we all went to Bithlo for practice during the week and Bob Hannah was there getting ready for the Daytona SX that followed the Gatorback MX National. It was a different time where the two disciplines overlapped.

Bob was #25 on a factory Honda and we all stood around his box van slack-jawed. I think I may have told this story before, but since it came back to me as I watched the race, here goes:

As I stood beside Bob’s bike his mechanic looked down out of the back of the box van, where he was doing some bike work, and said, “Pass me that wrench right there would you, Buckwheat?“

I basically stepped in front of Bob, grabbed the wrench and handed it to him as I said, in my best Eddie Murphy doing Alfalfa voice, “OH TAYYY!!“

Everyone just stopped and looked at me in silence. I thought it was pretty funny, but it turns out they called Bob “Buckwheat” and I apparently had no idea.

I’m guessing none of them even remember that total foot-in-mouth moment by me, but it obviously stuck with me.

Anyway, my bike broke and Bob went on to win the 1985 Daytona SX after a nice battle with David Bailey. It all worked out…

Here’s the handicam coverage that has some cool behind-the-scenes stuff:

Here’s some more official coverage:

It’s now time for me to head back to Ontario where I’m told the wind has made the Great Lakes full of waves! Hopefully, the fall wind storms keep up and we can hop into the water again before the snow files.

Have a great week, everyone.