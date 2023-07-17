Video | MTB Lap of Sand Del Lee after the Round 5 of the 2023 Triple Crown MX Nationals

By Billy Rainford

Take a MTB lap of the Sand Del Lee track just outside Ottawa, Ontario, after Round 5 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals.

We received a lot of rain overnight and the schedule was postponed to allow the crew to work on it and get it ready to race on. It’s sand-based so it can take a lot of moisture. It also meant that I borrowed a Yamaha electric-assist bike for this one from Kevin Tyler at the MX 101 Yamaha team.

I also forgot to shut off the Relive app at the finish line so the map includes my Walk and Talk meanderings, so ignore the last bit of the 3D map.

Sunday, July 16, 2023