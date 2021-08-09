Monday Morning Coffee | It’s Go Time!

By Billy Rainford

Like the title says, It’s Go Time here in Canada! As you read this, riders and families have been descending on the province of Ontario for the biggest race we have here in Canada – The TransCan at Walton Raceway.

The only reason I’ll ever say that I have “mixed feelings” about this race is that it means we’re nearing the end of yet another Motocross season. “Where does the time go?!” I ask myself every single year. It seems like we’ve just shovelled our driveways for the last time during winter and, next thing you know, we’re saying good-bye to the last race of the summer!

Greg Poisson and I will be staying at the track all week with our old friend, James Lissimore. James and I did this a couple years ago, too. Most years, I just make the drive back and forth to London each night, but it doesn’t really give me enough time to do things after the races, so this year I’ll call the TransCan home for the week.

The live, nightly DMX TRANSCAN AFTER HOURS SHOW Presented by FXR returns this year!

We haven’t done it for a couple years, but we’re going to do our LIVE SHOW each night from the barn next to Brett and Mel’s house on the property. We’ll go over the racing from the day and grab riders and industry people to sit in with us for each show.

Huge thanks to FXR for jumping back on board with us to bring these shows to you. They’re always a ton of fun to do and Greg will be sitting in with me each week to make it as fun and informative as we possibly can. He’s actually racing all week, so it’ll be great to get his thoughts on how it’s all going. He can complain about Barry Hetherington making the track to rough all week. Lol

We’ll be lining up guests for each night on the After Hours Show, so let us know if you’d like to be on the schedule! You can have 2015 Emily’s seat.

If you’re reading this now and would like to get yourself on the show to have a chat with us, fire me an email at billy@directmotocross.com or let me know when you see me at the track this week and we’ll try to get you on the schedule.

At this point, I think the best time to start the show will be at 8pm each night. Stay tuned…

Who will win the DMX Total Devotion Award Presented by Club MX this year???

We’re always thrilled to hand out the DMX Total Devotion Award Presented by Club MX! Look at the results #30 Jake Piccolo has been enjoying this season, after his time with the gang down there in South Carolina!

As your week progresses, always remember that we’re watching and taking notes on how you handle yourself through any adversity you may have to deal with. How you cope with the tough times says a lot about how you’d deal with success, so NEVER GIVE UP OUT THERE! Good luck to you all.

Social Calendar

Tuesday 1:00pm – 6:00pm Amateur Sign-In 5:30pm – KTM Track Walk (Start Line) 7:00pm – Opening Ceremonies Wednesday 9:00am – 12:00pm Edge of Walton Kids Camp Ages 4-8 (Free!) 7:00pm Golf Cart Parade (Gate House) 7:30pm Scavenger Hunt (Gate House 8:30pm Walton Bike Park Throw Down Thursday 9:00am – 12:00pm Edge of Walton Kids Camp Ages 4-8 (Free!) 7:00pm Track Building Contest (Solar Shed) 8:00pm BINGO Main Stage Friday 9:00am – 12:00pm Edge of Walton Kids Camp Ages 4-8 (Free!) 5:30pm Kawasaki Dinner at Kawasaki Rig 7:00pm Strider Bike Races (Solar Shed) 8:30pm Shift Holeshot Challenge (Start Line) Saturday Championship Saturday 11:00am – 1:00pm Ride With Me (Gate A) 7:00pm Trophy Presentations 10:00pm Fireworks NO USE OF GOLF CARTS ONE HOUR AFTER FINAL MOTOS

RACE SCHEDULE

(Subject to change REVISED: 4:48PM 0/08/21 TIM)

WEDNESDAY

7:00 Roll Call

7:20 Heading to Gate

7:30 INT

7:45 HON / GAS GAS (125cc & up)

8:00 KAW / SUZ (125cc & up)

8:15 KTM / HUS (125cc & up)

8:30 YAM (125cc & up)

8:45 65cc

9:00 VET

9:15 PRO

9:30 85 -112cc 7-11

9:45 85 -112cc 12-16

10:00 50cc

10:15 BREAK (30 min)

10:45 INT

11:00 YAM (125cc & up)

11:15 KTM / HUS (125cc & up)

11:30 KAW / SUZ (125cc & up)

11:45 HON / GAS GAS (125cc & up)

12:00 65cc

12:15 VET

12:30 PRO

12:45 85 -112cc 7-11

1:00 85 -112cc 12-16

1:15 50cc

1:30 BREAK (30 min)

FIRST MOTO

1:40 – 1:50 Staging

1:50 – 2:00 Heading to Gate

2:00 – 2:05 Hot Lap

2:05 – 2:30 250 INT #1

2:30 – 2:55 +30 B/C #1

2:55 – 3:20 LADIES #1

3:20 – 3:45 50cc GP #1

3:45 – 4:15 BREAK (4:00 heading to gate)

4:15 – 4:40 SUPERMINI #1

4:40 – 5:05 +40 B #1

5:05 – 5:30 250 JR #1

5:30 – 5:55 65cc 7-9 #1

5:55 – 6:20 65cc 10-11 #1

THURSDAY

7:05 – 7:15 STAGING

7:15 – 7:23 HEADING TO GATE

7:23 – 7:30 HOT LAP

7:30 – 7:55 2/SCHOOLBOY #1

7:55 – 8:20 GIRLS 9-16 #1

8:20 – 8:45 PRO/AM #1

8:45 – 9:10 85cc 12-16 #1

9:10 – 9:35 65CC GP #1

9:35 – 10:00 OPEN JR #1

10:00 – 10:25 TWO STROKE #1

10:25 – 10:25 50cc 7-8 #1

10:50 – 11:20 BREAK (11:05 heading to gate)

11:20 – 11:45 OPEN INT #1

11:45 – 12:10 +25/ +40A #1

12:10 – 12:35 85cc 7-11 #1

12:35 – 1:00 YOUTH BEG/JR/INT #1

1:00 – 1:25 50cc 4-6 #1

1:25 – 1:55 BREAK (1:40 heading to gate)

1:55 – 2:20 1/SCHOOLBOY #1

2:20 – 2:45 +50 #1

2:45 – 3:10 250 INT #2

3:10 – 3:35 LADIES #2

3:35 – 4:00 50cc GP #2

4:00 – 4:30 BREAK (4:15 heading to gate)

4:30 – 4:55 250 JR #2

4:55 – 5:20 +30 B/C #2

5:20 – 5:45 65cc 10-11 #2

5:45 – 6:10 65cc 7-9 #2

6:10 – 6:35 SUPERMINI #2

FRIDAY

7:05 – 7:15 STAGING

7:15 – 7:23 HEADING TO GATE

7:23 – 7:30 HOT LAP

7:30 – 7:55 TWO STROKE #2

7:55 – 8:20 85cc 12-16 #2

8:20 – 8:45 YOUTH BEG/JR/INT #2

8:45 – 9:10 65cc GP #2

9:10 – 9:35 +25/ +40A #2

9:35 – 10:00 OPEN INT #2

10:00 – 10:25 85cc 7-11 #2

10:25 – 10:50 50cc 4-6 #2

10:50 – 11:20 BREAK (11:05 heading to gate)

11:20 – 11:45 2/SCHOOLBOY #2

11:45 – 12:10 +50 #2

12:10 – 12:35 GIRL 9-16 #2

12:35 – 1:00 OPEN JR #2

1:00 – 1:25 50cc 7-8 #2

1:25 – 1:55 BREAK (1:40 heading to gate)

1:55 – 2:20 1/SCHOOLBOY #2

2:20 – 2:45 PRO/AM #2

2:45 – 3:10 +40 B #2

3:10 – 3:35 250 INT #3

3:35 – 4:00 50cc GP #3

4:00 – 4:30 BREAK (4:15 heading to gate)

4:30 – 4:55 SUPERMINI #3

4:55 – 5:20 +30 B/C #3

5:20 – 5:45 LADIES #3

5:45 – 6:10 65cc 10-11 #3

6:10 – 6:35 250 JR #3

SATURDAY

7:05 – 7:15 STAGING

7:15 – 7:23 HEADING TO GATE

7:23 – 7:30 HOT LAP

7:30 – 7:55 YOUTH BEG/JR/INT #3

7:55 – 8:20 85cc 7-11 #3

8:20 – 8:45 PRO/AM #3

8:45 – 9:10 GIRLS 9-16 #3

9:10 – 9:35 1/SCHOOLBOY #3

9:35 – 10:05 BREAK (9:50 heading to gate)

10:05 – 10:30 +40 B #3

10:30 – 10:55 2/SCHOOLBOY #3

10:55 – 11:20 65cc 7-9 #3

11:20 – 11:45 50cc 4-6 #3

11:45 – 12:15 BREAK (12:00 heading to gate)

12:15 – 12:40 85cc 12-16 #3

12:40 – 1:05 TWO STROKE #3

1:05 – 1:30 +50 #3

1:30 – 1:55 50cc 7-8 #3

1:55 – 2:25 BREAK (2:10 heading to gate)

2:25 – 2:50 +25/ +40A #3

2:50 – 3:15 OPEN INT #3

3:15 – 3:40 65cc GP #3

3:40 – 4:05 OPEN JR #3

Be sure to check HERE for any updates to the schedule.

Canadians at Loretta Lynn’s

Full results HERE.

Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals Injury List

I’m sure I’ll be missing some, but here are the top players who will likely be missing at the final round of racing at Walton Raceway this coming weekend:

#3 Shawn Maffenbeier – Shawn got caught up in that ugly start crash on Monday and it took him out of the race. He drove himself away from the track but his knee was pretty jacked up. Hopefully, he’s feeling well enough to be on the line this week and not hobbling down the aisle when he gets married the following weekend.

#10 Keylan Meston – Keylan is trying to sort out why he’s got no energy or focus on the track. He will stay away until he can figure out what’s causing it and get it cured.

#15 Jess Pettis – That hard crash on Monday at Round 7 at Motocross Deschambault resulted in 3 broken vertebrae, a broken sternum, and a hard hit to the head.

#777 Tim Tremblay – His hard crash while running 2nd in moto 2 at Round 6 at Motocross Deschambault resulted in a perforated a lung, a broken rib and a broken vertebrae.

Good luck to everyone who’s nursing injuries as we head into the final weekend of MX racing.

It’s time to go get ready to head up to Walton! At this point, the plan is to broadcast the opening ceremonies LIVE Tuesday night at 7:00pm ET. We’ll be sure to post the link when we get that organized.

We finally were able to have a service for my father who passed away just as the pandemic was starting, a year-and-a-half ago! We spread his ashes in Lake Simcoe (don’t tell anyone) where they retired. It was pretty emotional but it feels really good to have some closure to the whole thing.

Have a great week at the races and we’ll see everyone there! I’m also gonna go see what I’ve got for Faces at the Races from last week in Quebec. Been a crazy week.