Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Well, just as I’m about to hop back into the DMX Van and head south down the I-75 to the Daytona Supercross etc., we crawled underneath for yet another oil change. My buddy, Pete, is the guy who’s been doing them on pretty much a monthly basis in his parent’s garage. He said, before we started, that we should probably check for metal in the oil after a hit like the van took when it was run over by a transport truck. I sort of scoffed at the idea.

As I rolled under the van, I looked to the left of the engine oil drain plug and noticed that there was now a substantial leak around the transmission oil seal. Yep, shit happens when you get roughed up around a parking lot by a big rig, after all.

So, now I have to get the transmission oil changed and flushed before I can head south. You can’t even check the the transmission oil level in these things nowadays, so I have no idea how much has leaked out. There’s no way I’m heading down the highway with a potentially dry transmission, so off I go to get the thing fixed Tuesday morning.

My plan is to be in Tampa, Florida, for the 5th Annual Pro Circuit Pro Challenge at Tampa MX Thursday night, so I’m going to have to hustle.

When you put as many miles in as we do in this crazy sport of ours, crap like this is sort of inevitable. We always ask the question, “What is the biggest lesson motocross taught you?” in our Out of the Blue columns, and I guess I’ve learned that you have to roll with the punches and just keep moving forward. The probability of something going wrong increases as your time on the road does, so you just can’t be surprised or get upset when a small roadblock gets thrown in your way.

Of course, most often that is easier said than done, but as I sit here in my office typing, it’s easy to say…

We got hit with a pretty decent-sized snowstorm the other day and we’re now into a thaw that will see most, if not all, of it gone in the next couple days. What a waste of time!

I borrowed our neighbour’s snowblower and ended up doing 5 driveways before I said enough is enough. Bob (the owner of the snowblower) thanked me for all the work and I just told him that if he bought a nice sports car, I would drive that for him, too.

I know that people out in the Lower Mainland of BC must just think we’re all idiots for living anywhere east of the west coast mountains. They can ride every month of the year out there! While the rest of us are complaining about not being able to ride, they’re down by the river in Chilliwack putting in laps! However, talk to them again between April and July…

Anyway. did anyone watch the races on Saturday?! That 450 main was one for the ages. I joked that Ken Roczen missed one hell of a race when checked out early and won by 13 seconds.

Points leader, Eli Tomac, got off to a meh start and was picking riders off one by one until he got to #4 Blake Baggett…

You could see the move coming from a mile away. Blake went up high, cut down sharply, and Eli was there. This was not a perfect block pass. As Blake turned down, Eli was there and the two of them went down. Blake even shoved Eli as they tried to separate their bikes! It was like something out of the 1990’s, without the punches and baggy shirts.

Anyway, here is my “Mini McThoughts” on the Atlanta SX:

250 East:

1st #1E Chase Sexton HON – He got out to a 2nd place start and just started hounding Hampshire out front. He made a perfect block pass to take the lead around the halfway point and didn’t look back.

He now takes a 5-point lead into Daytona and is going to be tough to stop from repeating as champion.

2nd #24 RJ Hampshire HSK – RJ grabbed the holeshot and looked really good out front. I remember seeing this guy when he was the undisputed “King of Dade City” back in 2011. It’s great to see him mixing it up at the front. He’ll get a win before the season is done.

I need a new photo of McElrath…

3rd #12 Shane McElrath YAM – Shane obviously has the speed to win, but he said it was too tough to go out of the main line to make good passes. He had to settle for 3rd place and sits second in the points with the 1 win.

A new one of Jordan Smith would also be good…

4th #54 Jordan Smith KAW – Well, you can’t say Jordan isn’t fun to watch! He seems to be the rider who isn’t quite performing where he should. He keeps making weird mistakes and colliding with other riders or taking soil samples. When he gets things polished, he’ll be up there.

5th #84 Jo Shimoda HON – What a great ride for the friendly rider from Japan. I remember hanging out at their place in California a couple years ago and it was a beehive of activity with riders and siblings all over the place. What a nice family.

He got off to a poor start and then had a good battle with #36 Garrett Marchbanks. The two of them hit pretty hard as he went by. Jo’s English is almost perfect now, so he shouldn’t be nervous about making it onto the podium. Wink, wink.

450 Class:

1st #94 Ken Rozen HON – Like I said, Ken missed a great race by checking out. I would love to watch him watch the replay of this one.

With a good start, he can win on any night. He’s now tied for the points lead and said he’s looking forward to Daytona.

Justin Barcia circa 2010.

2nd #51 Justin Barcia YAM – I didn’t really think about Justin after his poor start, but the way the chaos played out in this one, he ended up in 2nd place at the flag!

He was pretty pumped and he’s usually pretty entertaining at the press conferences so it was good to see him on the podium.

He’s dug himself a pretty deep hole in 3rd place, so he’ll just have to keep riding well and hope one of the top two riders has an off race.

Cooper Webb circa 2009. I really need to take a bunch of photos in Daytona this week…

3rd #1 Cooper Webb KTM – I thought it was interesting that Cooper didn’t even look at Roger DeCoster when he was sitting on the back of the Mule when he crashed the week before. Anyone else notice that?

Cooper was sort of called out for maybe not wanting it enough, but this ride to a podium in Atlanta sort of made fools out of whoever said that!

His last lap battle with Davalos and Tomac showed a ton of heart.

On the podium he said, “That was probably the hardest race I’ve ever had,” and was in such pain that he didn’t go to the PC afterward. Instead, he went to get check out.

If something happens to Ken of Eli, this ride may have just won him the title.

Eli Tomac circa 2020.

4th #3 Eli Tomac KAW – I was surprised at that poor “block pass” attempt by Eli on Blake, but I was happy that he owned up to it and took responsibility for it. However, he now has to be expecting some payback from #4 in a corner at the end of a whoop section. It’s coming.

He’s now tied for the red plate with Roczen and if he wins the title, finally, this was the night he did it. Actually, he’ll probably save it a few more times, so it’s difficult to make this claim with Eli…

Look at this Martin Davalos photo in a mirror and at least the number is right.

5th #37 Martin Davalos KTM – Martin ran 2nd until the 20th lap! He’s got to be feeling a mix of emotions on this ride. He rode great but didn’t close the deal and land on the podium.

I picked him for some holeshots this year but not for a podium.

MotoGP Round 1 Canceled Due to Coronavirus

You have to wonder if this is going to happen to more and more events around the world.

Here’s a link to the announcement:

https://www.motogp.com/en/videos/2020/03/02/ezpeleta-on-the-reasons-behind-the-2020-delayed-start/326239

Two Canadians to Cheer for at Daytona SX

This coming Saturday, we’ll have 2 Canucks to cheer for at the 50th Anniversary of the Daytona Supercross.

Alongside #551 Guillaume St Cyr from Victoriaville, Quebec, we’ll have #171 Davey Fraser from Nova Scotia, trying to make it in.

Davey will be racing his Husqvarna 350 in the 450 class. Good luck, guys.

MXGP of Great Britain – Round 1

MX2 – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 193 Geerts, Jago BEL FMB YAM 25 18 43 2 28 Vialle, Tom FRA FFM KTM 15 25 40 3 11 Haarup, Mikkel DEN DMU KAW 20 20 40 4 14 Beaton, Jed AUS MA HUS 22 15 37 5 711 Hofer, Rene AUT AMF KTM 13 22 35 6 303 Forato, Alberto ITA FMI HUS 16 12 28 7 19 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN DMU HUS 10 16 26 8 39 Van De Moosdijk, Roan NED KNMV KAW 12 10 22 9 426 Mewse, Conrad GBR ACU KTM 18 4 22 10 172 Boisrame, Mathys FRA FFM KAW 7 14 21 11 959 Renaux, Maxime FRA FFM YAM 8 13 21 12 101 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA FMI HUS 6 9 15 13 104 Sydow, Jeremy GER DMSB GAS 9 6 15 14 199 Crawford, Nathan AUS MA HON 3 11 14 15 919 Watson, Ben GBR ACU YAM 14 0 14 16 70 Fernandez, Ruben ESP RFME YAM 11 0 11 17 20 Todd, Wilson AUS MA KAW 0 8 8 18 12 Harrison, Mitchell USA AMA KAW 0 7 7 19 102 Sikyna, Richard SVK SMF KTM 1 5 6 20 98 Vaessen, Bas NED KNMV KTM 5 0 5 21 161 Östlund, Alvin SWE SVEMO HON 4 0 4 22 326 Gilbert, Josh GBR ACU HUS 0 3 3 23 240 Horgmo, Kevin NOR NMF KTM 0 2 2 24 118 Rubini, Stephen FRA FFM HON 2 0 2 25 44 Lesiardo, Morgan ITA FMI KTM 0 1 1 26 200 Zonta, Filippo ITA FMI KTM 0 0 0 27 75 Roosiorg, Hardi EST EMF KTM 0 0 0 28 192 Meier, Glen DEN DMU YAM 0 0 0 29 253 Pancar, Jan SLO AMZS KTM 0 0 0 30 105 Genot, Cyril BEL FMB YAM 0 0 0 31 109 Edelbacher, Roland AUT AMF HUS 0 0 0 32 47 Malkiewicz, Bailey AUS MA HON 0 0 0 33 516 Laengenfelder, Simon GER DMSB GAS 0 0 0 34 575 Hammal, Taylor GBR ACU YAM 0 0 0 35 115 Dickinson, Ashton GBR ACU KTM 0 0 0 36 275 Furbetta, Joakin ITA FMI KTM 0 0 0 37 16 Grimshaw, Tom GBR ACU HUS 0 0 0 38 313 Polak, Petr CZE ACCR YAM 0 0 0 39 83 Renkens, Nathan BEL FMB KTM 0 0 0 40 211 Lapucci, Nicholas ITA FMI KTM 0 0 0

MXGP – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 84 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KNMV KTM 25 22 47 2 243 Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS HON 13 25 38 3 222 Cairoli, Antonio ITA FMI KTM 18 20 38 4 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI FMS YAM 22 13 35 5 43 Evans, Mitchell AUS MA HON 20 14 34 6 21 Paulin, Gautier FRA MCM YAM 14 18 32 7 25 Desalle, Clement BEL FMB KAW 16 16 32 8 259 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV GAS 15 15 30 9 29 Jacobi, Henry GER DMSB YAM 11 12 23 10 61 Prado, Jorge ESP RFME KTM 12 9 21 11 24 Simpson, Shaun GBR ACU KTM 3 10 13 12 27 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU LMSF HUS 6 7 13 13 747 Cervellin, Michele ITA FMI YAM 8 5 13 14 4 Tonus, Arnaud SUI FMS YAM 10 3 13 15 189 Bogers, Brian NED KNMV KTM 4 8 12 16 6 Paturel, Benoit FRA FFM HON 0 11 11 17 89 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL FFM HON 7 4 11 18 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT LAMSF HUS 9 0 9 19 77 Lupino, Alessandro ITA FMI YAM 0 6 6 20 92 Guillod, Valentin SUI FMS HON 5 0 5 21 811 Sterry, Adam GBR ACU KTM 0 2 2 22 152 Petrov, Petar BUL BMF KTM 1 1 2 23 10 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED KNMV YAM 2 0 2 24 22 Strijbos, Kevin BEL FMB SUZ 0 0 0 25 32 Van doninck, Brent BEL FMB HUS 0 0 0 26 297 Gole, Anton SWE SVEMO HON 0 0 0 27 128 Monticelli, Ivo ITA FMI GAS 0 0 0 28 17 Butron, Jose ESP RFME KTM 0 0 0 29 777 Bobryshev, Evgeny RUS MFR HUS 0 0 0 30 15 Millward, Jake GBR ACU HUS 0 0 0 31 7 Leok, Tanel EST EMF HUS 0 0 0 32 226 Koch, Tom GER DMSB KTM 0 0 0 33 64 Covington, Thomas USA AMA YAM 0 0 0 34 321 Bernardini, Samuele ITA FMI YAM 0 0 0 35 66 Larranaga Olano, Iker ESP RFME KTM 0 0 0 36 112 Ashwell, Jayden Boyd ZIM ACU KTM 0 0 0 37 93 Bengtsson, Jonathan SWE SVEMO HUS 0 0 0

Next round: MXGP of The Netherlands Valkenswaard – March 8

OK, I’ve got a lot of stuff to organize before heading south on the I-75 again. Have a great week, and I’ll see you from the sunshine of Florida ASAP.