Monster Energy Supercross Launches SX SuperFan Cutouts

Monster Energy Supercross Launches SX SuperFan Cutouts

Stadium Seats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City Will Feature Posters of Supercross Fans During the Final Seven Rounds of the 2020 Season

It’s not the same without fans. Monster Energy Supercross fans now have the opportunity to show their support for the riders, teams and sport during the remaining seven races by becoming a SX Superfan and purchasing a custom created poster. Posters will be positioned in seats at Rice-Eccles Stadium and those who purchase will also have the chance to be featured during the made-for-tv races broadcast across NBC networks and access to exclusive video conference calls from behind the scenes in Salt Lake City. Details on how to become a SX SuperFan can be found here.

Supercross returns to racing after an abrupt halt in early March after completing ten rounds of the 17-round Championship. NBC Sports will present the final seven, made-for-TV races across NBC, NBCSN & NBCSports.com. Races will also be available to domestic livestream subscribers via the NBC Sports Gold “Supercross Pass” and internationally via the Supercross Video Pass.

NBC and NBCSN Television Schedule:

Round 11 (East) – Sunday, May 31 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET on NBCSN then 4:00 – 6:00 ET on NBC

Round 12 (East) – Wednesday, June 3 10:00 pm – 1:00 am ET on NBCSN

Round 13 (East) – Sunday, June 7 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET on NBCSN

Round 14 (West) – Wednesday, June 10 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm ET on NBCSN

Round 15 (West) – Sunday, June 14 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm ET on NBCSN

Round 16 (East) – Wednesday, June 17 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm ET on NBCSN

Round 17 (East/West) – Sunday, June 21 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm ET on NBCSN then 4:30 – 6:00 ET on NBC

*TV schedule subject to change.

