Monster Energy Supercross Tickets on Sale Today

Monster Energy Supercross Tickets on Sale Today

Triple Crown, 250SX Class Regions and East/West Showdown Races Announced

All Races to Start in Eastern Prime Time Viewing Window

ELLENTON, Fla., (October 3, 2023) – Feld Motor Sports, Inc. announced today that tickets are on sale for all 17 rounds of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, now part of the 31-event SMX World Championship. Pre-sale begins today at 10 a.m. ET for preferred customers and will run through next Monday, October 9. Tickets will then become available to the public starting on Tuesday, October 10 at 10 a.m. ET and then 10 a.m. in each subsequent time zone. Fans can sign up for preferred access or make ticket purchases online at SupercrossLIVE.com.

Announced last week, the 17-race Supercross schedule will visit sixteen different cities spread across thirteen states from California and Arizona to Alabama and Pennsylvania. New to the schedule this season are stops to Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif., Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

In a strategic effort to maximize the television and streaming viewing audience, all rounds will have a prime time Central or Eastern time zone start, so all Pacific time zone races will start at 8:00 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Eastern. A complete listing of start times can be found on the event detail pages at SupercrossLIVE.com

The biggest stars in the sport will be lining up at the Anaheim Opener in January as the 450SX Class once again promises to deliver one of the deepest fields in recent memory. Four past champions – Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, and Chase Sexton will be fighting for another title while Ken Roczen (Germany), Dylan Ferrandis (France), Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, and Christian Craig, all compete for their first championship title. Not making it easy on anyone will be rookie sensation Jett Lawrence, fresh off an undefeated Pro Motocross season and SuperMotocross World Championship title.

The first of three Triple Crown events will take place on Saturday, January 27 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif., followed by rounds 10 and 12 on Saturday, March 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., and Saturday, March 30 at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. The Triple Crown, three-race format is a break from the traditional one Main Event race format and has become a fan favorite since its inception in 2018.

Teams will decide later in the year which athletes will be competing in each respective 250SX Class Regional Championship, but fans can expect some epic battles as 2024 will feature the return of seasoned veterans RJ Hampshire, Jordon Smith, Austin Forkner, Max Anstie (U.K.) and Jo Shimoda (Japan). France’s Tom Vialle enters the new season with a greater familiarity of the competition and will be determined to back up his two MX2 (European) championship titles. In his second year, 250cc Class SuperMotocross World Champion Haiden Deegan will also be eager to capture his first 250SX Class Championship.

The Western Regional 250SX Class Championship will be contested at the following rounds:

Round 1 – Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, January 6 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

– Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, January 6 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Round 2 – San Francisco, Calif. on Saturday, January 13 at Oracle Park

– San Francisco, Calif. on Saturday, January 13 at Oracle Park Round 3 – San Diego, Calif. on Saturday, January 20 at Snapdragon Stadium

– San Diego, Calif. on Saturday, January 20 at Snapdragon Stadium Round 4 – Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, January 27 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

– Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, January 27 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Round 6 – Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, February 10 at State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, February 10 at State Farm Stadium Round 11 – Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, March 23 at Lumen Field

Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, March 23 at Lumen Field Round 12 – St. Louis, Mo. on Saturday, March 30 at the Dome at America’s Center

St. Louis, Mo. on Saturday, March 30 at the Dome at America’s Center Round 16 – Denver, Colo. on Saturday, May 4 at Empower Field at Mile High

The Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship will be contested at the following rounds:

Round 5 – Detroit, Mich. on Saturday, February 3 at Ford Field

Detroit, Mich. on Saturday, February 3 at Ford Field Round 7 – Arlington, Texas on Saturday, February 24 at AT&T Stadium

Arlington, Texas on Saturday, February 24 at AT&T Stadium Round 8 – Daytona Beach Fla. on Saturday, March 2 at Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach Fla. on Saturday, March 2 at Daytona International Speedway Round 9 – Birmingham, Ala. on Saturday, March 9 at Protective Stadium

– Birmingham, Ala. on Saturday, March 9 at Protective Stadium Round 10 – Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium Round 13 – Foxborough, Mass. on Saturday, April 13 at Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass. on Saturday, April 13 at Gillette Stadium Round 15 – Philadelphia, Pa. on Saturday, April 27 at Lincoln Financial Field

The first East/West Showdown will be held on Saturday, April 20 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., (Round 14) and the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown will be Saturday, May 11 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah (Round 17).

Four Supercross events will also serve as the Premier rounds of qualifying for the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship. Athletes competing in the 250SX Futures Class will be awarded points towards their pro Supercross license based on their finishing positions at these Premier qualifying events.

Supercross Futures Premier Qualifying Events:

Round 4 – Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, January 27 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, January 27 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Round 8 – Daytona Beach, Fla. on Saturday, March 2 at Daytona International Speedway

– Daytona Beach, Fla. on Saturday, March 2 at Daytona International Speedway Round 12 – St. Louis, Mo. on Saturday, March 30 at Dome at America’s Center

– St. Louis, Mo. on Saturday, March 30 at Dome at America’s Center Round 13 – Foxborough, Mass. on Saturday, April 13 at Gillette Stadium

The top four athletes from each Premier qualifying race will advance to the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship where twenty-four athletes will vie to become the 250SX Futures Class Champion. The Supercross Futures AMA National Championship will take place at Round 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, May 11 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

FanFest is currently planned for all rounds except Detroit, Mich. (Round 5). The expansive outside footprint features first and foremost, unprecedented access to the sport’s biggest stars with an up-close and intimate view of their race bikes and team rigs. As the name implies FanFest is a festival for the fans and has become a major part of the Supercross experience where fans can jump back and forth between the paddock and the stadium to also watch practice and qualifying.

Ticketing information for Daytona International Speedway (Round 8) in Daytona Beach, Fla. can be found at the following link: DAYTONA Supercross – Daytona International Speedway