Monster Energy Supercross Viewership From Round 13 in Atlanta Delivers Season-High Audience For A Live Race 

Hampton, Ga. (April 16, 2021) Round 13 of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross series, held at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the first time in the sports history, averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 600,000 viewers, marking a season-high mark for a live race broadcast. The Saturday afternoon race also totalled the highest reach viewership for a Supercross telecast this season (1.76 million viewers) while airing against a very competitive sports programming day.



The series continues this Saturday, April 17 on NBCSN at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the final event of the Atlanta triple-header.