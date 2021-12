Christmas #Podcast | Brian Broekaert Tells His Story about Driving from Quebec to Alberta (3500k one way!) with Bike in Back Seat of @HyundaiCanada to Race LRX AX

Presented by @HusqvarnaMotoCa



http://www.directmotocross.com/christmas-podcast-brian-broekaert-tells-his-story-about-driving-from-quebec-to-alberta-with-bike-in-hyundai-to-race-lrx-ax/



Find it at your favourite podcast supplier.