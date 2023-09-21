Most Elite Prospects Comprise 250 World All-Stars Lineup at SuperMotocross World Championship Final in Los Angeles

Most Elite Prospects Comprise 250 World All-Stars Lineup at SuperMotocross World Championship Final in Los Angeles

Top 17 Amateur 250cc Racers Set to Kick Off Playoff Finale

ELLENTON, Fla. // MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (September 21, 2023) – As the sport of off-road motorcycle racing prepares for a historic full-circle moment with the highly anticipated and climactic return to the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the SuperMotocross (SMX) League has confirmed the 17-racer field that will comprise the 250 World All-Stars at the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The sport’s most elite amateur prospects will kick off a landmark night for the sport this Saturday, September 23, as they tackle the dynamic track layout, including a run up and down the legendary peristyle, for a showcase of the country’s top 250cc talent on the hallowed grounds of the 100-year-old venue.



This group of 250cc racers has been curated through a collective and collaborative effort between team managers representing the factory-backed amateur race programs for each competing manufacturer. Thanks to an established and proven investment in the development of the sport’s top prospects through programs like the Supercross Futures program in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the Scouting Moto Combine in the Pro Motocross Championship, the World All-Stars lineup features the most established and highly touted athletes in amateur motocross.

“The 250cc division epitomizes the exceptional depth of talent brimming at the highest level of amateur motocross,” said Tim Cotter, Director of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. “With the successful initiatives that have been established through Supercross Futures and the Scouting Moto Combine, many of these prospects have become rising stars before they turn pro, while several others have graduated to enjoy immediate success at the sport’s highest level. The 250 World All-Stars provides another high-profile stage to showcase the immense skill and flair possessed by the sport’s next generation and will further strengthen our commitment to the strategic development of our young athletes as they look to embark on a professional career.”



A total of 14 of the 17 racers that will line up on the starting gate Saturday night will bring Supercross Futures and/or Moto Combine experience into the World All-Stars event. Most notable of that group is 19-year-old Pennsylvania native Gavin Towers. The newly signed Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider enjoyed a breakthrough outing at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s this past August when he captured his first AMA National Championship in the 250 Pro Sport division. He then carried the momentum into the Scouting Moto Combine at Ironman Raceway just a few weeks later with a dominant 1-1 performance. Perhaps no rider is on a more significant upward trajectory than Towers at the moment.

The past two outings for 19-year-old Pennsylvania racer Gavin Towers have resulted in big wins at Loretta Lynn’s and the Ironman Scouting Moto Combine.

Photos Courtesy SuperMotocross League

Joining Towers will be a fellow AMA National Champion from Loretta Lynn’s, 17-year-old Illinois native Krystian Janik. During his first full year of 250cc competition Janik has shown he has the talent to be a factor on the big bike in the coming years. The Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green racer prevailed with the 250 B class title at Loretta’s and then made his presence felt in his Combine debut at Ironman.



Not to be outdone is a slew of racers familiar with running at the front of the pack, battling for wins and podiums. This group includes 15-year-old Tennessean Drew Adams, the youngest rider in the field with a Moto Combine podium to his credit, 17-year-old Colorado native Dilon Blecha, a Loretta Lynn’s runner-up this past August, 18-year-old Washington native Preston Boespflug, a podium finisher in Supercross Futures, 18-year-old Indian native Mark Fineis, another Supercross Futures podium finisher, 18-year-old Californian Parker Ross, a Loretta Lynn’s runner-up last August and Supercross Futures podium finisher, and 18-year-old Californian Noah Viney, a past winner of the Scouting Moto Combine.

In his first year of 250cc competition 17-year-old Illinois native Krystian Janik

has already captured an AMA National Championship at Loretta Lynn’s.

Photo Courtesy SuperMotocross League

The field of 250 World All-Stars represent 10 different states and will open an action-packed night of racing with an eight-minute plus one-lap moto that will serve as an exciting precursor to the championship motos of the 450SMX and 250SMX classes.



The 250 World All-Stars race will be the highlight of the exclusive live pre-race show on Peacock, beginning at 6:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. ET.

250 World All-Stars Entry List

#11 Parker Ross // Herald, California // Honda

#15 Gavin Towers // Venetia, Pennsylvania // Yamaha

#20 Tyler Mollet // Stuart, Florida // Husqvarna

#21 Enzo Temmerman // Visalia, California // Kawasaki

#27 Krystian Janik // Oak Lawn, Illinois // Kawasaki

#28 Preston Boespflug // Battle Ground, Washington // KTM

#43 Noah Viney // Morgan Hill, California // Honda

#45 Slade Varola // Simi Valley, California // Kawasaki

#47 Aden Keefer // Hesperia, California // Kawasaki

#62 Kelana Humphrey // Huntington Beach, California // GASGAS

#74 Jaxon Pascal // Hudson, Colorado // Honda

#105 Mark Fineis // Westfield, Indiana // GASGAS

#107 Jordan Renfro // Lake Park, Georgia // KTM

#300 Drew Adams // Chattanooga, Tennessee // Kawasaki

#511 Dilon Blecha // Fruita, Colorado // Yamaha

#712 Blake Gardner // Canyon Country, California // Kawasaki

#999 Carson Mainquist // Haslet, Texas // Husqvarna

For more information about the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship, purchase event or camping tickets to the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals, or learn more about how to tune in via television, domestic or international streaming, please visit supermotocross.com and Peacock