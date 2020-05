Motopark Opening May 19th

Thank you everyone for your patience.

We have been working hard to ensure our reopening is legal, as well as safe for staff and riders alike.

As per the governments orders, we will be able to reopen Tuesday May 19th, with hours of operation to follow.

We tried hard for Saturday, but Tuesday is just a couple short days away.

We are looking forward to seeing everyone out!