MXGP of Germany at Teuschental | Kate Kowalchuk Checks In from the MXGP

By Kate Kowalchuk

A lot can change from one weekend to the next, especially in the sport of Motocross when you have a dusty and hot weekend in the sun. This weekend in Germany we had another exchange of the red plate in the 250 class!

MX2

#28 Tom Vialle.

KTM Factory rider #28 Tom Vialle was off to yet another incredible weekend, getting the qualifying pole position and going on to take the holeshot and win in moto 1! Unfortunately, shortly into moto 2 after getting another holeshot Vialle’s bike turned off and he could not get it started again, resulting in a DNF.

#93 Jago Geerts.

His misfortune gave Yamaha Factory Rider #93 Jago Geerts the red plate and an 8-point lead in the championship again, after going 2-2 on the day for second overall.

#198 Thibault Benistant.

#11 Mikkel Haarup.

His teammate #198 Thibault Benistant had another great weekend going 3-1 for 1st overall followed by Big Van World MTX Kawasaki rider #11 Mikkel Haarup in third overall.

Heading into round 12 in Indonesia in two weeks, Vialle will look to reclaim that red plate.

MX2 – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 198 Benistant, Thibault FRA FFM YAM 20 25 45 2 93 Geerts, Jago BEL FMB YAM 22 22 44 3 11 Haarup, Mikkel DEN DMU KAW 18 20 38 4 24 Horgmo, Kevin NOR NMF KAW 15 16 31 5 516 Laengenfelder, Simon GER DMSB GAS 12 18 30 6 253 Pancar, Jan SLO AMZS KTM 16 14 30 7 80 Adamo, Andrea ITA FMI GAS 14 15 29 8 38 Rubini, Stephen FRA FFM HON 13 13 26 9 28 Vialle, Tom FRA FFM KTM 25 0 25 10 517 Gifting, Isak SWE SVEMO KTM 11 12 23 11 74 de Wolf, Kay NED KNMV HUS 10 10 20 12 309 Farres, Guillem ESP RFME KTM 8 11 19 13 27 Guyon, Tom FRA FFM KTM 9 9 18 14 33 Karssemakers, Kay NED KNMV KTM 7 7 14 15 313 Polak, Petr CZE ACCR HON 5 8 13 16 45 Kohut, Tomas SVK SMF KTM 4 6 10 17 401 Stauffer, Marcel AUT AMF KTM 6 4 10 18 224 Teresak, Jakub CZE ACCR KTM 3 5 8 19 36 Greutmann, Nico GER DMSB HUS 0 3 3 20 338 Olsson, Filip SWE SVEMO HUS 0 2 2 21 300 Ludwig, Noah GER DMSB KTM 1 1 2 22 53 Lata, Valerio ITA FMI KTM 2 0 2 23 611 Destercq, Pako BEL FMB YAM 0 0 0 24 632 Lambillon, Florent BEL FMB SUZ 0 0 0 25 87 Brumann, Kevin SUI FMS YAM 0 0 0

MX2 – World Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total GBR ITA ARG POR TRE LAT ITA SAR ESP FRA GER INA CZE BEL SWE FIN FRA TUR OMA 1 93 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 460 18-22 25-25 25-22 12-25 20-0 25-25 25-22 25-22 12-22 22-22 22-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 28 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 452 22-20 22-0 22-25 25-22 25-25 16-20 16-25 22-25 25-25 25-20 25-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 516 Laengenfelder, S. GER GAS 353 25-25 14-22 8-16 8-12 13-11 18-9 15-20 15-14 22-20 20-16 12-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 24 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KAW 326 14-12 15-13 16-8 13-20 9-16 22-18 9-14 16-18 18-8 18-18 15-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 11 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 319 13-14 13-14 18-20 22-18 22-15 0-12 14-16 18-10 11-16 14-1 18-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 80 Adamo, Andrea ITA GAS 282 12-10 18-20 10-15 16-14 18-0 15-5 11-5 14-15 14-15 11-15 14-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 198 Benistant, T. FRA YAM 266 – – – – – – 14-13 16-20 20-11 6-13 20-20 16-14 13-25 20-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 517 Gifting, Isak SWE KTM 255 7-15 9-16 14-6 10-10 11-13 11-14 20-9 12-16 10-7 12-10 11-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 38 Rubini, S. FRA HON 249 16-11 5-11 13-13 15-8 12-12 5-0 22-15 8-9 20-12 16-0 13-13 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 74 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 231 20-16 20-18 4-0 20-15 15-22 9-22 12-18 – – – – – – 10-10 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

MXGP

After the big stand-off last week in France, all eyes were on Infront and the MXGP class this weekend. There was said to be a meeting on Friday between the riders and Infront, but I have no word on how that went.

#959 Maxime Renaux injured in Germany.

The majority of factory riders, except for Yamaha Factory rider #959 Maxime Reneaux, did not race qualifying race in France. Unfortunately, Reneaux had some issues in France, but that also led to an unfortunate weekend here in Teuschental with a crash in the qualifying race.

After further evaluation at the hospital Reneaux was reported to have a fractured coccyx and fractures of his T1,T2,T5 and T7 vertebrae. Reneaux was running second in the MXGP World Championship standings and is set to be out for an unknown amount of time with further examination being determined. We wish him the best in his recovery and hope to see him return soon!

#3 Romain Febvre was back in action.

Even with losing one rider in the MXGP class this weekend there was a return of last year’s second place championship contender Factory Kawasaki rider #3 Romain Febvre! It was great to see him back on the track this weekend, going 4-7 for 5th overall. He was definitely one of the smoothest riders on the track and it was clear he was not out there pushing the pace in his first race back like we know he can. He looks forward to being back at the races and improving his speed as he gets comfortable again.

After missing the podium last weekend Factory HRC rider and championship leader #243 Tim Gajser came back in dominating fashion for first overall.

#91 Jeremy Seewer.

With Reneaux out due to his injury this weekend, Gajser now has a +90-point lead in this championship over Yamaha Factory rider #91 Jeremy Seewer who was second overall this weekend. After two incredible rides in both France and now Germany, Seewer is making a statement in the MXGP class.

Rounding out the podium was Gas Gas Factory rider #61 Jorge Prado.

MXGP – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 243 Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS HON 25 22 47 2 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI FMS YAM 20 25 45 3 61 Prado, Jorge ESP RFME GAS 14 20 34 4 70 Fernandez, Ruben ESP RFME HON 16 16 32 5 3 Febvre, Romain FRA FFM KAW 18 14 32 6 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT LAMSF HUS 22 8 30 7 43 Evans, Mitchell AUS MA HON 13 15 28 8 10 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED KNMV YAM 9 18 27 9 259 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV YAM 11 13 24 10 29 Jacobi, Henry GER DMSB HON 12 10 22 11 911 Tixier, Jordi FRA FFM KTM 10 11 21 12 101 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA FMI GAS 15 2 17 13 32 Van doninck, Brent BEL FMB YAM 6 9 15 14 14 Beaton, Jed AUS MA KAW 7 7 14 15 89 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL FMB BET 0 12 12 16 919 Watson, Ben GBR ACU KAW 8 4 12 17 226 Koch, Tom GER DMSB KTM 3 6 9 18 189 Bogers, Brian NED KNMV HUS 4 5 9 19 16 Paturel, Benoit FRA FFM HON 5 0 5 20 128 Monticelli, Ivo ITA FMI HON 1 3 4 21 183 Locurcio, Lorenzo VEN FMV KTM 2 0 2 22 161 Östlund, Alvin SWE SVEMO YAM 0 1 1 23 297 Gole, Anton SWE SVEMO HUS 0 0 0 24 66 Koch, Tim GER DMSB HUS 0 0 0 25 377 Krc, Martin CZE ACCR KTM 0 0 0 26 97 Polas, Denis SVK SMF KTM 0 0 0 27 260 Koch, Nico GER DMSB KTM 0 0 0 28 223 Tropepe, Giuseppe ITA FMI HUS 0 0 0 29 46 Pootjes, Davy NED KNMV HON 0 0 0

MXGP – World Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total GBR ITA ARG POR TRE LAT ITA SAR ESP FRA GER INA CZE BEL SWE FIN FRA TUR OMA 1 243 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 485 25-22 22-25 22-25 20-25 25-25 25-25 25-25 22-9 22-15 16-18 25-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 384 22-18 18-16 20-0 16-14 16-20 14-13 22-22 18-15 10-18 25-22 20-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 61 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 366 18-25 25-14 18-18 25-22 20-18 9-8 – – 20-20 20-10 22-20 14-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 959 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 365 20-15 20-22 25-22 10-10 18-22 15-16 20-20 15-18 25-25 12-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 259 Coldenhoff, G. NED YAM 330 12-20 4-7 13-15 18-20 22-10 16-20 13-9 13-22 16-22 9-25 11-13 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 70 Fernandez, R. ESP HON 304 1-16 16-15 6-20 15-12 10-14 20-18 15-16 5-14 15-14 14-16 16-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 189 Bogers, Brian NED HUS 252 14-9 14-20 – – 22-18 13-16 13-15 12-7 16-16 18-20 – – 4-5 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 250 – – 11-0 15-16 14-16 4-0 22-22 16-13 12-11 12-12 10-14 22-8 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 89 Van Horebeek, J. BEL BET 229 11-12 12-13 14-14 12-11 14-13 12-2 14-12 11-12 0-0 15-13 0-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 10 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 227 9-10 9-4 – – 13-15 15-0 7-14 18-14 25-25 8-8 6-0 9-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

With round 12 in Indonesia looking to be another heat-filled weekend, it will be interesting to see who rises to the occasion in both classes!