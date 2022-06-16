MXGP of Germany at Teuschental | Kate Kowalchuk Checks In from the MXGP
By Kate Kowalchuk
A lot can change from one weekend to the next, especially in the sport of Motocross when you have a dusty and hot weekend in the sun. This weekend in Germany we had another exchange of the red plate in the 250 class!
MX2
KTM Factory rider #28 Tom Vialle was off to yet another incredible weekend, getting the qualifying pole position and going on to take the holeshot and win in moto 1! Unfortunately, shortly into moto 2 after getting another holeshot Vialle’s bike turned off and he could not get it started again, resulting in a DNF.
His misfortune gave Yamaha Factory Rider #93 Jago Geerts the red plate and an 8-point lead in the championship again, after going 2-2 on the day for second overall.
His teammate #198 Thibault Benistant had another great weekend going 3-1 for 1st overall followed by Big Van World MTX Kawasaki rider #11 Mikkel Haarup in third overall.
Heading into round 12 in Indonesia in two weeks, Vialle will look to reclaim that red plate.
MX2 – GP Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Fed.
Bike
Race 1
Race 2
Total
1
198
Benistant, Thibault
FRA
FFM
YAM
20
25
45
2
93
Geerts, Jago
BEL
FMB
YAM
22
22
44
3
11
Haarup, Mikkel
DEN
DMU
KAW
18
20
38
4
24
Horgmo, Kevin
NOR
NMF
KAW
15
16
31
5
516
Laengenfelder, Simon
GER
DMSB
GAS
12
18
30
6
253
Pancar, Jan
SLO
AMZS
KTM
16
14
30
7
80
Adamo, Andrea
ITA
FMI
GAS
14
15
29
8
38
Rubini, Stephen
FRA
FFM
HON
13
13
26
9
28
Vialle, Tom
FRA
FFM
KTM
25
0
25
10
517
Gifting, Isak
SWE
SVEMO
KTM
11
12
23
11
74
de Wolf, Kay
NED
KNMV
HUS
10
10
20
12
309
Farres, Guillem
ESP
RFME
KTM
8
11
19
13
27
Guyon, Tom
FRA
FFM
KTM
9
9
18
14
33
Karssemakers, Kay
NED
KNMV
KTM
7
7
14
15
313
Polak, Petr
CZE
ACCR
HON
5
8
13
16
45
Kohut, Tomas
SVK
SMF
KTM
4
6
10
17
401
Stauffer, Marcel
AUT
AMF
KTM
6
4
10
18
224
Teresak, Jakub
CZE
ACCR
KTM
3
5
8
19
36
Greutmann, Nico
GER
DMSB
HUS
0
3
3
20
338
Olsson, Filip
SWE
SVEMO
HUS
0
2
2
21
300
Ludwig, Noah
GER
DMSB
KTM
1
1
2
22
53
Lata, Valerio
ITA
FMI
KTM
2
0
2
23
611
Destercq, Pako
BEL
FMB
YAM
0
0
0
24
632
Lambillon, Florent
BEL
FMB
SUZ
0
0
0
25
87
Brumann, Kevin
SUI
FMS
YAM
0
0
0
MX2 – World Championship Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Bike
Total
GBR
ITA
ARG
POR
TRE
LAT
ITA
SAR
ESP
FRA
GER
INA
CZE
BEL
SWE
FIN
FRA
TUR
OMA
1
93
Geerts, Jago
BEL
YAM
460
18-22
25-25
25-22
12-25
20-0
25-25
25-22
25-22
12-22
22-22
22-22
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
2
28
Vialle, Tom
FRA
KTM
452
22-20
22-0
22-25
25-22
25-25
16-20
16-25
22-25
25-25
25-20
25-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
3
516
Laengenfelder, S.
GER
GAS
353
25-25
14-22
8-16
8-12
13-11
18-9
15-20
15-14
22-20
20-16
12-18
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
4
24
Horgmo, Kevin
NOR
KAW
326
14-12
15-13
16-8
13-20
9-16
22-18
9-14
16-18
18-8
18-18
15-16
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
5
11
Haarup, Mikkel
DEN
KAW
319
13-14
13-14
18-20
22-18
22-15
0-12
14-16
18-10
11-16
14-1
18-20
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
6
80
Adamo, Andrea
ITA
GAS
282
12-10
18-20
10-15
16-14
18-0
15-5
11-5
14-15
14-15
11-15
14-15
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
7
198
Benistant, T.
FRA
YAM
266
– –
– –
– –
14-13
16-20
20-11
6-13
20-20
16-14
13-25
20-25
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
8
517
Gifting, Isak
SWE
KTM
255
7-15
9-16
14-6
10-10
11-13
11-14
20-9
12-16
10-7
12-10
11-12
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
9
38
Rubini, S.
FRA
HON
249
16-11
5-11
13-13
15-8
12-12
5-0
22-15
8-9
20-12
16-0
13-13
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
10
74
de Wolf, Kay
NED
HUS
231
20-16
20-18
4-0
20-15
15-22
9-22
12-18
– –
– –
– –
10-10
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
–
MXGP
After the big stand-off last week in France, all eyes were on Infront and the MXGP class this weekend. There was said to be a meeting on Friday between the riders and Infront, but I have no word on how that went.
The majority of factory riders, except for Yamaha Factory rider #959 Maxime Reneaux, did not race qualifying race in France. Unfortunately, Reneaux had some issues in France, but that also led to an unfortunate weekend here in Teuschental with a crash in the qualifying race.
After further evaluation at the hospital Reneaux was reported to have a fractured coccyx and fractures of his T1,T2,T5 and T7 vertebrae. Reneaux was running second in the MXGP World Championship standings and is set to be out for an unknown amount of time with further examination being determined. We wish him the best in his recovery and hope to see him return soon!
Even with losing one rider in the MXGP class this weekend there was a return of last year’s second place championship contender Factory Kawasaki rider #3 Romain Febvre! It was great to see him back on the track this weekend, going 4-7 for 5th overall. He was definitely one of the smoothest riders on the track and it was clear he was not out there pushing the pace in his first race back like we know he can. He looks forward to being back at the races and improving his speed as he gets comfortable again.
After missing the podium last weekend Factory HRC rider and championship leader #243 Tim Gajser came back in dominating fashion for first overall.
With Reneaux out due to his injury this weekend, Gajser now has a +90-point lead in this championship over Yamaha Factory rider #91 Jeremy Seewer who was second overall this weekend. After two incredible rides in both France and now Germany, Seewer is making a statement in the MXGP class.
Rounding out the podium was Gas Gas Factory rider #61 Jorge Prado.
MXGP – GP Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Fed.
Bike
Race 1
Race 2
Total
1
243
Gajser, Tim
SLO
AMZS
HON
25
22
47
2
91
Seewer, Jeremy
SUI
FMS
YAM
20
25
45
3
61
Prado, Jorge
ESP
RFME
GAS
14
20
34
4
70
Fernandez, Ruben
ESP
RFME
HON
16
16
32
5
3
Febvre, Romain
FRA
FFM
KAW
18
14
32
6
41
Jonass, Pauls
LAT
LAMSF
HUS
22
8
30
7
43
Evans, Mitchell
AUS
MA
HON
13
15
28
8
10
Vlaanderen, Calvin
NED
KNMV
YAM
9
18
27
9
259
Coldenhoff, Glenn
NED
KNMV
YAM
11
13
24
10
29
Jacobi, Henry
GER
DMSB
HON
12
10
22
11
911
Tixier, Jordi
FRA
FFM
KTM
10
11
21
12
101
Guadagnini, Mattia
ITA
FMI
GAS
15
2
17
13
32
Van doninck, Brent
BEL
FMB
YAM
6
9
15
14
14
Beaton, Jed
AUS
MA
KAW
7
7
14
15
89
Van Horebeek, Jeremy
BEL
FMB
BET
0
12
12
16
919
Watson, Ben
GBR
ACU
KAW
8
4
12
17
226
Koch, Tom
GER
DMSB
KTM
3
6
9
18
189
Bogers, Brian
NED
KNMV
HUS
4
5
9
19
16
Paturel, Benoit
FRA
FFM
HON
5
0
5
20
128
Monticelli, Ivo
ITA
FMI
HON
1
3
4
21
183
Locurcio, Lorenzo
VEN
FMV
KTM
2
0
2
22
161
Östlund, Alvin
SWE
SVEMO
YAM
0
1
1
23
297
Gole, Anton
SWE
SVEMO
HUS
0
0
0
24
66
Koch, Tim
GER
DMSB
HUS
0
0
0
25
377
Krc, Martin
CZE
ACCR
KTM
0
0
0
26
97
Polas, Denis
SVK
SMF
KTM
0
0
0
27
260
Koch, Nico
GER
DMSB
KTM
0
0
0
28
223
Tropepe, Giuseppe
ITA
FMI
HUS
0
0
0
29
46
Pootjes, Davy
NED
KNMV
HON
0
0
0
MXGP – World Championship Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Bike
Total
GBR
ITA
ARG
POR
TRE
LAT
ITA
SAR
ESP
FRA
GER
INA
CZE
BEL
SWE
FIN
FRA
TUR
OMA
1
243
Gajser, Tim
SLO
HON
485
25-22
22-25
22-25
20-25
25-25
25-25
25-25
22-9
22-15
16-18
25-22
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
2
91
Seewer, Jeremy
SUI
YAM
384
22-18
18-16
20-0
16-14
16-20
14-13
22-22
18-15
10-18
25-22
20-25
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
3
61
Prado, Jorge
ESP
GAS
366
18-25
25-14
18-18
25-22
20-18
9-8
– –
20-20
20-10
22-20
14-20
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
4
959
Renaux, Maxime
FRA
YAM
365
20-15
20-22
25-22
10-10
18-22
15-16
20-20
15-18
25-25
12-15
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
5
259
Coldenhoff, G.
NED
YAM
330
12-20
4-7
13-15
18-20
22-10
16-20
13-9
13-22
16-22
9-25
11-13
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
6
70
Fernandez, R.
ESP
HON
304
1-16
16-15
6-20
15-12
10-14
20-18
15-16
5-14
15-14
14-16
16-16
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
7
189
Bogers, Brian
NED
HUS
252
14-9
14-20
– –
22-18
13-16
13-15
12-7
16-16
18-20
– –
4-5
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
8
41
Jonass, Pauls
LAT
HUS
250
– –
11-0
15-16
14-16
4-0
22-22
16-13
12-11
12-12
10-14
22-8
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
9
89
Van Horebeek, J.
BEL
BET
229
11-12
12-13
14-14
12-11
14-13
12-2
14-12
11-12
0-0
15-13
0-12
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
10
10
Vlaanderen, C.
NED
YAM
227
9-10
9-4
– –
13-15
15-0
7-14
18-14
25-25
8-8
6-0
9-18
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
With round 12 in Indonesia looking to be another heat-filled weekend, it will be interesting to see who rises to the occasion in both classes!
