Video | Cash Class at Gopher Dunes – Moto 3 | Fox Racing Canada

By Billy Rainford

Check out the final moto of the Cash Class at Round 1 of the AMO Ontario Provincial Motocross Championships at Gopher Dunes.

#2 Marshal Weltin and #3 Shawn Maffenbeier go bar to bar in the sand.

Presented by Fox Racing Canada.