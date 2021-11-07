MXGP Round 17 Moto 1 Dylan Wright Recap

By Billy Rainford

Dylan Wright was up in 10th place off the chaotic start. | Bigwave photo

Here’s a brief recap of what happened in MXGP moto 1 at Round 7 at Mantova MX in Mantova, Italy.

#109 Dylan Wright had qualified 15th after being nipped on the last lap of the timed session by a couple riders. The inside 2 gates were open and Dylan had 15th pick.

When the gate dropped, there was a bit of carnage in turn 1 when #16 Benoit Paturel went down and took co-title contender #243 Tim Gajser off the track. It looked bad for the Slovenian but he came around to complete lap 1 up in 3rd spot, somehow. Dylan was 10th on the first lap but then lost a couple spots to around 15th, early.

#3 Romain Febvre got out front off the start and stayed there. | Bigwave photo

#3 Romain Febvre was out front and stayed there.

#84 Jeffrey Herlings was mired back in the pack and had a ton of work to do, if he wanted to stay in contention for this close, 3-way title battle.

At the halfway point, Dylan was 13th and in a fierce battle with #189 Brian Bogers and #19 Thomas Kjer Olsen for 11th. Dylan was obviously faster than these two but was struggling to find a way around them.

With 10 minutes to go, #3 Romain Febvre was still out front with Gajser 2nd, #222 Antonio Cairoli 3rd, #70 Ruben Fernandez 4th with Herlings knocking on his rear fender.

Behind them it was Boiserame, Seewer, Coldenhoff, Prado, Lupino, Bogers, Olsen, and Wright all fighting an 8-way battle for 6th place. It was intense!

Dylan had just one lap he’d like to forget out there. | Bigwave photo

When they came around on the next lap, Dylan had lost a ton of ground on pack after having some obvious troubles. As he got back up to speed, he tipped over in the bowl corner right in front of where I was standing. He got going again quickly but had lost valuable positions.

With around 5 minutes to go, Dylan had caught up to #32 Brent Van Doninck and had his speed covered and made the move.

Jeffrey Herlings with the title-saving ride to come from outside the top 10 to 2nd at the flag. | Bigwave photo

At the flag, Febvre held. on for the win but had Herlings on his rear wheel as they fought through lap traffic, which is where Herlings made the pass on Gajser to take 2nd. Cairoli was close behind in 3rd after Gajser would get docked 5 places for his first turn move and slip to 8th place.

Dylan Wright crossed the line in 13th place, right on Bogers and Coldenhoff.

Although Dylan is likely upset at the way that one turned out, he should be proud of how hard he rode and how quick his pace was. He didn’t give up and has the speed to battle up at the top 5 level in this field on this track.

On to the second moto…

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 1 – Classification
Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Time laps Diff. First Diff. Prev. Bestlaptime in lap Speed
1 3 Febvre, Romain FRA FFM Kawasaki 35:37.282 18 0:00.000 0:00.000 1:57.649 3 51.101
2 84 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KNMV KTM 35:38.398 18 0:01.116 0:01.116 1:56.474 13 51.617
3 222 Cairoli, Antonio ITA FMI KTM 35:41.006 18 0:03.724 0:02.608 1:57.322 15 51.244
4 70 Fernandez, Ruben ESP RFME Honda 36:06.694 18 0:29.412 0:25.688 1:58.599 2 50.692
5 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI FMS Yamaha 36:20.026 18 0:42.744 0:13.332 1:59.535 7 50.295
6 61 Prado, Jorge ESP RFME KTM 36:31.729 18 0:54.447 0:11.703 1:58.984 4 50.528
7 19 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN DMU Husqvarna 36:32.415 18 0:55.133 0:00.686 2:00.005 7 50.098
8 243 Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS Honda 35:39.913 18 0:02.631 -1:07.498 1:57.989 8 50.954
9 172 Boisrame, Mathys FRA FFM Kawasaki 36:33.864 18 0:56.582 0:53.951 1:59.663 5 50.241
10 77 Lupino, Alessandro ITA FMI KTM 36:38.043 18 1:00.761 0:04.179 2:00.258 5 49.993
11 259 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV Yamaha 36:48.132 18 1:10.850 0:10.089 2:00.067 4 50.072
12 189 Bogers, Brian NED KNMV GASGAS 36:51.325 18 1:14.043 0:03.193 1:59.707 6 50.223
13 109 Wright, Dylan CAN CMA Honda 36:52.816 18 1:15.534 0:01.491 1:59.049 6 50.5
14 32 Van doninck, Brent BEL FMB Yamaha 36:59.468 18 1:22.186 0:06.652 2:00.028 5 50.088
15 303 Forato, Alberto ITA FMI GASGAS 37:01.996 18 1:24.714 0:02.528 2:00.711 5 49.805
16 24 Simpson, Shaun GBR ACU KTM 37:04.789 18 1:27.507 0:02.793 2:01.132 6 49.632
17 919 Watson, Ben GBR ACU Yamaha 37:05.372 18 1:28.090 0:00.583 2:01.567 8 49.454
18 7 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU LMSF Husqvarna 37:11.167 18 1:33.885 0:05.795 2:00.811 5 49.764
19 18 Brylyakov, Vsevolod MFR MFR Honda 37:13.770 18 1:36.488 0:02.603 2:01.474 5 49.492
20 183 Locurcio, Lorenzo VEN FMV KTM 37:26.506 18 1:49.224 0:12.736 2:02.181 6 49.206
21 226 Koch, Tom GER DMSB KTM 37:30.524 18 1:53.242 0:04.018 2:01.413 5 49.517
22 17 Butron, Jose ESP RFME KTM 35:46.343 17 1 lap 1 lap 2:02.628 2 49.026
23 667 Nordström Graaf, Anton SWE SVEMO Yamaha 35:51.784 17 1 lap 0:05.441 2:02.806 6 48.955
24 147 Sihvonen, Miro FIN SML Honda 35:53.116 17 1 lap 0:01.332 2:03.893 9 48.526
25 920 Valentin, Ander ESP RFME Husqvarna 35:53.397 17 1 lap 0:00.281 2:02.674 6 49.008
26 75 Roosiorg, Hardi EST EMF KTM 35:55.554 17 1 lap 0:02.157 2:03.713 6 48.596
27 15 Philippaerts, David ITA FMI Yamaha 36:03.558 17 1 lap 0:08.004 2:02.951 9 48.898
28 22 Strijbos, Kevin BEL FMB Yamaha 36:05.652 17 1 lap 0:02.094 2:02.768 5 48.97
29 92 Guillod, Valentin SUI FMS Yamaha 36:29.973 17 1 lap 0:24.321 2:03.545 8 48.662
30 197 Polas, Denis SVK SMF KTM 36:10.569 16 2 laps 1 lap 2:09.869 4 46.293
31 79 Hoarau, Timothée FRA FFM Kawasaki 36:58.434 16 2 laps 0:47.865 2:09.810 3 46.314
32 29 Jacobi, Henry GER DMSB Honda 26:55.566 13 5 laps 3 laps 2:00.998 8 49.687
33 16 Paturel, Benoit FRA FFM Honda 7:05.157 3 15 laps 10 laps 2:03.954 2 48.502
34 89 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL FMB Beta 2:16.476 1 17 laps 2 laps 0:00.000   0
 